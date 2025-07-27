Divisas / EXLS
EXLS: ExlService Holdings Inc
42.57 USD 0.24 (0.57%)
Sector: Tecnología Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de EXLS de hoy ha cambiado un 0.57%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 42.24, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 43.21.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas ExlService Holdings Inc. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
Rango diario
42.24 43.21
Rango anual
37.81 52.42
- Cierres anteriores
- 42.33
- Open
- 42.24
- Bid
- 42.57
- Ask
- 42.87
- Low
- 42.24
- High
- 43.21
- Volumen
- 3.006 K
- Cambio diario
- 0.57%
- Cambio mensual
- -2.14%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- -9.41%
- Cambio anual
- 11.50%
