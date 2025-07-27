クォートセクション
通貨 / EXLS
EXLS: ExlService Holdings Inc

42.38 USD 0.19 (0.45%)
セクター: 技術 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

EXLSの今日の為替レートは、-0.45%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり42.19の安値と42.82の高値で取引されました。

ExlService Holdings Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
42.19 42.82
1年のレンジ
37.81 52.42
以前の終値
42.57
始値
42.69
買値
42.38
買値
42.68
安値
42.19
高値
42.82
出来高
4.369 K
1日の変化
-0.45%
1ヶ月の変化
-2.57%
6ヶ月の変化
-9.81%
1年の変化
11.00%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K