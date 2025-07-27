通貨 / EXLS
EXLS: ExlService Holdings Inc
42.38 USD 0.19 (0.45%)
セクター: 技術 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
EXLSの今日の為替レートは、-0.45%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり42.19の安値と42.82の高値で取引されました。
ExlService Holdings Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
EXLS News
- TDV: Technology Dashboard For September
- ExlService Holdings, Inc. (EXLS) Presents at Citi's 2025 Global Technology, Media and
- Reasons to Hold Roper Technologies in Your Portfolio Now
- 3 Reasons Growth Investors Will Love ExlService Holdings (EXLS)
- Macquarie Small Cap Core Fund Q2 2025 Commentary
- Macquarie Smid Cap Core Fund Q2 2025 Commentary
- Gilat Defense Lands Multimillion-Dollar Israeli SATCOM Contract
- Wall Street Analysts Think ExlService Holdings (EXLS) Could Surge 28.61%: Read This Before Placing a Bet
- SoundHound Q2 Earnings Beat as AI Demand Fuels 217% Sales Growth
- VSH Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y, Stock Falls
- Amdocs Q3 Earnings Surpass Expectations, Revenues Fall Y/Y
- Here is Why Growth Investors Should Buy ExlService Holdings (EXLS) Now
- Wix Rolls Out New Financial Services for Small Business Growth
- Should You Buy, Sell, or Hold Innodata Stock Before Q2 Earnings? (Revised)
- Innodata Trades 29% Below 52-Week High: Buy, Sell, or Hold the Stock? (Revised)
- ExlService Holdings, Inc. 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:EXLS)
- Teradyne, Littelfuse, Marvell Technology, Cheesecake Factory And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Wednesday - Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN), Ashland (NYSE:ASH)
- EXL and Genesys partner to enhance customer engagement with AI
- ExlService Holdings (EXLS) Q2 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates
- ExlService Holdings (EXLS) Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- ExlService Q2 2025 presentation: Revenue jumps 14.7%, guidance raised
- EXL enters $125 million accelerated share repurchase agreement
- Should You Buy, Sell, or Hold Innodata Stock Before Q2 Earnings?
- Fidelity Small Cap Growth Fund Q2 2025 Commentary (Mutual Fund:FCPGX)
1日のレンジ
42.19 42.82
1年のレンジ
37.81 52.42
- 以前の終値
- 42.57
- 始値
- 42.69
- 買値
- 42.38
- 買値
- 42.68
- 安値
- 42.19
- 高値
- 42.82
- 出来高
- 4.369 K
- 1日の変化
- -0.45%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -2.57%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -9.81%
- 1年の変化
- 11.00%
