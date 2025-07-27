QuotazioniSezioni
EXLS: ExlService Holdings Inc

43.37 USD 0.99 (2.34%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio EXLS ha avuto una variazione del 2.34% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 42.36 e ad un massimo di 43.43.

Segui le dinamiche di ExlService Holdings Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
42.36 43.43
Intervallo Annuale
37.81 52.42
Chiusura Precedente
42.38
Apertura
42.52
Bid
43.37
Ask
43.67
Minimo
42.36
Massimo
43.43
Volume
5.095 K
Variazione giornaliera
2.34%
Variazione Mensile
-0.30%
Variazione Semestrale
-7.70%
Variazione Annuale
13.59%
