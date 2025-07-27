Valute / EXLS
EXLS: ExlService Holdings Inc
43.37 USD 0.99 (2.34%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio EXLS ha avuto una variazione del 2.34% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 42.36 e ad un massimo di 43.43.
Segui le dinamiche di ExlService Holdings Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
EXLS News
Intervallo Giornaliero
42.36 43.43
Intervallo Annuale
37.81 52.42
- Chiusura Precedente
- 42.38
- Apertura
- 42.52
- Bid
- 43.37
- Ask
- 43.67
- Minimo
- 42.36
- Massimo
- 43.43
- Volume
- 5.095 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 2.34%
- Variazione Mensile
- -0.30%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -7.70%
- Variazione Annuale
- 13.59%
20 settembre, sabato