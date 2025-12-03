信号部分
信号 / MetaTrader 5 / Goldora
Rasekh Amiri

Goldora

Rasekh Amiri
2条评论
可靠性
29
3 / 16K USD
每月复制 30 USD per 
增长自 2025 457%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
1:500
查看详细统计，请 登录 或者 注册
  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
605
盈利交易:
332 (54.87%)
亏损交易:
273 (45.12%)
最好交易:
134.29 USD
最差交易:
-115.55 USD
毛利:
8 862.64 USD (651 046 pips)
毛利亏损:
-5 931.01 USD (329 397 pips)
最大连续赢利:
13 (730.18 USD)
最大连续盈利:
776.98 USD (9)
夏普比率:
0.12
交易活动:
19.60%
最大入金加载:
68.38%
最近交易:
3 几小时前
每周交易:
6
平均持有时间:
2 小时
采收率:
6.49
长期交易:
328 (54.21%)
短期交易:
277 (45.79%)
利润因子:
1.49
预期回报:
4.85 USD
平均利润:
26.69 USD
平均损失:
-21.73 USD
最大连续失误:
17 (-390.26 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-390.26 USD (17)
每月增长:
7.52%
年度预测:
91.20%
算法交易:
62%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
394.11 USD
最大值:
451.40 USD (16.64%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
40.45% (394.11 USD)
净值:
27.52% (367.00 USD)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
XAUUSD 557
USTEC 23
DE40 22
BTCUSD 3
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
XAUUSD 2.4K
USTEC 703
DE40 -214
BTCUSD 1
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
XAUUSD 168K
USTEC 155K
DE40 -7.3K
BTCUSD 6.1K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +134.29 USD
最差交易: -116 USD
最大连续赢利: 9
最大连续失误: 17
最大连续盈利: +730.18 USD
最大连续亏损: -390.26 USD

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 ICMarketsSC-MT5-4 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

VantageInternational-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real11
0.00 × 2
VTMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real18
0.00 × 2
ICMarkets-MT5
0.00 × 1
PUPrime-Live
0.00 × 9
Exness-MT5Real2
0.00 × 1
JunoMarkets-Server
0.00 × 1
itexsys-Platform
0.00 × 1
OctaFX-Real
0.00 × 1
VantageFX-Live
0.00 × 4
BridgeMarkets-MT5
0.17 × 6
OxSecurities-Live
0.50 × 2
VantageInternational-Live 4
0.50 × 2
TradeSmart-Server01
1.00 × 1
GOMarketsIntl-Live
1.00 × 1
GOMarketsMU-Live
1.85 × 111
STARTRADERINTL-Live
2.00 × 3
XMGlobal-MT5 2
2.00 × 26
Exness-MT5Real7
2.80 × 98
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
2.89 × 89
Exness-MT5Real28
2.95 × 19
Eightcap-Live
3.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-MT5
3.06 × 187
67 更多...
查看详细统计，请 登录 或者 注册

Thank you for trusting Goldora!
This signal focuses exclusively on trading Gold (XAUUSD) using a disciplined approach based on Price Action and key market levels.

A few things to know:
• Previously traded US100 (USTEC) and DAX (DE40), but now fully dedicated to XAUUSD for consistency across brokers.
• Early account drawdown of 40% was due to diversified exposure. The strategy has since been refined to focus solely on Gold.
 Every position is opened with a Stop Loss.
• No Martingale, no Grid.
• Recommended: Raw spread account, minimum deposit $500.
• Monthly profit withdrawals are part of the risk-management plan.

Important Reminder:
Trading involves risk. Past results don't guarantee future performance. Never trade with money you can't afford to lose. Always manage your capital responsibly.

If you’re satisfied with the signal, a quick review would mean a lot and helps others discover it.

Glad to have you here — let’s aim for consistent golden pips together!

平均等级:
sajad mohseni
33
sajad mohseni 2025.12.03 18:36  (已更改2025.12.04 20:55) 
 

joined recently. the trader sometimes opens several positions, but it’s managed well. hopefully he keeps up the same work 🤞

Babak Akbarzadeh
33
Babak Akbarzadeh 2025.11.28 14:08 
 

Good, consistent gold signal with proper risk management — no complaints so far.

2026.01.05 07:58
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.01.05 05:58
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.01.05 04:58
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.29 12:23
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.10 19:37
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.10 15:34
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.02 11:03
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.02 10:03
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.01 15:36
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.01 09:14
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.27 10:50
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.17 08:49
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.12 15:21
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.12 11:30
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.10 13:34
No swaps are charged
2025.11.10 13:34
No swaps are charged
2025.11.10 10:19
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.11.07 08:30
No swaps are charged
2025.11.07 08:30
No swaps are charged
2025.11.04 13:10
No swaps are charged on the signal account
查看详细统计，请 登录 或者 注册
信号
价格
成长
订阅者
资金
结余
EA交易
交易
赢%
活动
PF
预期回报
提取
杠杆
Goldora
每月30 USD
457%
3
16K
USD
2.9K
USD
29
62%
605
54%
20%
1.49
4.85
USD
40%
1:500
复制

在MetaTrader中如何执行复制交易？请看视频教程

信号订阅允许您在一个月内复制提供商的交易。若要进行订阅工作，您应该使用MetaTrader 5交易程序端。

如果您还没有安装平台，您可以在这里下载