货币 / PMTS
PMTS: CPI Card Group Inc
14.76 USD 0.45 (2.96%)
版块: 金融 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日PMTS汇率已更改-2.96%。当日，交易品种以低点14.76和高点15.26进行交易。
关注CPI Card Group Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
PMTS新闻
日范围
14.76 15.26
年范围
13.82 35.19
- 前一天收盘价
- 15.21
- 开盘价
- 15.26
- 卖价
- 14.76
- 买价
- 15.06
- 最低价
- 14.76
- 最高价
- 15.26
- 交易量
- 67
- 日变化
- -2.96%
- 月变化
- -3.28%
- 6个月变化
- -49.31%
- 年变化
- -38.50%
