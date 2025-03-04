Valute / PMTS
PMTS: CPI Card Group Inc
15.62 USD 0.21 (1.33%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio PMTS ha avuto una variazione del -1.33% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 15.37 e ad un massimo di 15.79.
Segui le dinamiche di CPI Card Group Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
PMTS News
Intervallo Giornaliero
15.37 15.79
Intervallo Annuale
13.82 35.19
- Chiusura Precedente
- 15.83
- Apertura
- 15.78
- Bid
- 15.62
- Ask
- 15.92
- Minimo
- 15.37
- Massimo
- 15.79
- Volume
- 282
- Variazione giornaliera
- -1.33%
- Variazione Mensile
- 2.36%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -46.36%
- Variazione Annuale
- -34.92%
21 settembre, domenica