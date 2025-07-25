货币 / MGA
MGA: Magna International Inc
46.15 USD 0.71 (1.52%)
版块: 消费类周期性 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日MGA汇率已更改-1.52%。当日，交易品种以低点46.09和高点47.05进行交易。
关注Magna International Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
日范围
46.09 47.05
年范围
30.39 47.22
- 前一天收盘价
- 46.86
- 开盘价
- 47.04
- 卖价
- 46.15
- 买价
- 46.45
- 最低价
- 46.09
- 最高价
- 47.05
- 交易量
- 2.204 K
- 日变化
- -1.52%
- 月变化
- 2.28%
- 6个月变化
- 36.30%
- 年变化
- 12.59%
