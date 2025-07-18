Currencies / MGA
MGA: Magna International Inc
46.23 USD 0.63 (1.34%)
Sector: Consumer Cyclical Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
MGA exchange rate has changed by -1.34% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 46.20 and at a high of 47.05.
Follow Magna International Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
MGA News
Daily Range
46.20 47.05
Year Range
30.39 47.22
- Previous Close
- 46.86
- Open
- 47.04
- Bid
- 46.23
- Ask
- 46.53
- Low
- 46.20
- High
- 47.05
- Volume
- 996
- Daily Change
- -1.34%
- Month Change
- 2.46%
- 6 Months Change
- 36.53%
- Year Change
- 12.78%
