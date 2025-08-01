货币 / KMB
KMB: Kimberly-Clark Corporation
125.04 USD 0.43 (0.34%)
版块: 消费防御 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日KMB汇率已更改-0.34%。当日，交易品种以低点124.48和高点126.06进行交易。
关注Kimberly-Clark Corporation动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
日范围
124.48 126.06
年范围
124.10 150.45
- 前一天收盘价
- 125.47
- 开盘价
- 125.66
- 卖价
- 125.04
- 买价
- 125.34
- 最低价
- 124.48
- 最高价
- 126.06
- 交易量
- 4.330 K
- 日变化
- -0.34%
- 月变化
- -3.33%
- 6个月变化
- -12.33%
- 年变化
- -12.10%
