KMB: Kimberly-Clark Corporation

124.62 USD 0.89 (0.71%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Difensivi Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio KMB ha avuto una variazione del -0.71% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 124.25 e ad un massimo di 126.54.

Segui le dinamiche di Kimberly-Clark Corporation. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
124.25 126.54
Intervallo Annuale
124.10 150.45
Chiusura Precedente
125.51
Apertura
126.12
Bid
124.62
Ask
124.92
Minimo
124.25
Massimo
126.54
Volume
5.471 K
Variazione giornaliera
-0.71%
Variazione Mensile
-3.66%
Variazione Semestrale
-12.63%
Variazione Annuale
-12.39%
