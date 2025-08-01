Divisas / KMB
KMB: Kimberly-Clark Corporation
125.59 USD 0.55 (0.44%)
Sector: Valores de Consumo Defensivo Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de KMB de hoy ha cambiado un 0.44%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 125.32, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 126.97.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Kimberly-Clark Corporation. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
KMB News
- Kimberly-Clark Leverages Innovation and Premiumization to Aid Growth
- Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB) Presents at Piper Sandler's Growth Frontiers Conference
- Kimberly-Clark: A Reasonably Priced Safety Play, At Just The Right Time (NASDAQ:KMB)
- These 2 Consumer Staples Stocks Could Beat Earnings: Why They Should Be on Your Radar
- Top Stock Reports for Apple, Novartis & Charles Schwab
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 31
- Celebrity-backed diaper maker Coterie nears sale to Mammoth Brands, sources say
- Best Dividend Aristocrats For September 2025
- P&G selling China-made luxury ’bumbum’ brand diapers as market share falters
- Brenmiller Energy appoints Harel Gadot as independent director to board
- Columbia Disciplined Growth Fund Q2 2025 Commentary (Mutual Fund:CLQZX)
- Wolfe Research outlines four potential scenarios for the U.S. economy
- Stocks and Markets Podcast: Strategist gives tips on what to watch for in August
- Kimberly-Clark: Upgrade To Hold As Volume-Led Growth Story Potentially Back (NASDAQ:KMB)
- Kimberly-Clark names John Carmichael as North America president
- Kimberly Clark stock price target raised to $145 from $140 at Goldman Sachs
- Company News for Aug 4, 2025
- Kimberly-Clark: Q2 Results Confirm This Dividend King Is A Strong Buy (NASDAQ:KMB)
- Kleenex Maker Stuns Wall Street with Unseen Volume Surge--Is a Consumer Staples Comeback Brewing?
- Kimberly-Clark's Q2 Earnings Top Estimates, 2025 Outlook Raised
- Colgate Tops Q2 Earnings & Sales Estimates, Tweaks Organic Sales View
- Kimberly-Clark (KMB) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
- Colgate-Palmolive beats quarterly estimates on steady demand for essentials
- Stock Market Today: Dow Plunges 600 Points As Sell-Off Continues, Nasdaq Gets Hit Even Harder (Live Coverage)
Rango diario
125.32 126.97
Rango anual
124.10 150.45
- Cierres anteriores
- 125.04
- Open
- 125.32
- Bid
- 125.59
- Ask
- 125.89
- Low
- 125.32
- High
- 126.97
- Volumen
- 5.481 K
- Cambio diario
- 0.44%
- Cambio mensual
- -2.91%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- -11.95%
- Cambio anual
- -11.71%
