KMB: Kimberly-Clark Corporation
124.82 USD 0.65 (0.52%)
Sector: Consumer Defensive Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
KMB exchange rate has changed by -0.52% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 124.77 and at a high of 126.06.
Follow Kimberly-Clark Corporation dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Daily Range
124.77 126.06
Year Range
124.10 150.45
- Previous Close
- 125.47
- Open
- 125.66
- Bid
- 124.82
- Ask
- 125.12
- Low
- 124.77
- High
- 126.06
- Volume
- 1.347 K
- Daily Change
- -0.52%
- Month Change
- -3.50%
- 6 Months Change
- -12.49%
- Year Change
- -12.25%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%