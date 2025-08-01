QuotesSections
KMB
KMB: Kimberly-Clark Corporation

124.82 USD 0.65 (0.52%)
Sector: Consumer Defensive Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

KMB exchange rate has changed by -0.52% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 124.77 and at a high of 126.06.

Follow Kimberly-Clark Corporation dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

KMB News

Daily Range
124.77 126.06
Year Range
124.10 150.45
Previous Close
125.47
Open
125.66
Bid
124.82
Ask
125.12
Low
124.77
High
126.06
Volume
1.347 K
Daily Change
-0.52%
Month Change
-3.50%
6 Months Change
-12.49%
Year Change
-12.25%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%