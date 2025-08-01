Moedas / KMB
KMB: Kimberly-Clark Corporation
125.59 USD 0.55 (0.44%)
Setor: Consumo básico Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do KMB para hoje mudou para 0.44%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 125.32 e o mais alto foi 126.97.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Kimberly-Clark Corporation. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
KMB Notícias
- Kimberly-Clark Leverages Innovation and Premiumization to Aid Growth
- Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB) Presents at Piper Sandler's Growth Frontiers Conference
- Kimberly-Clark: A Reasonably Priced Safety Play, At Just The Right Time (NASDAQ:KMB)
- These 2 Consumer Staples Stocks Could Beat Earnings: Why They Should Be on Your Radar
- Top Stock Reports for Apple, Novartis & Charles Schwab
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 31
- Celebrity-backed diaper maker Coterie nears sale to Mammoth Brands, sources say
- Best Dividend Aristocrats For September 2025
- P&G selling China-made luxury ’bumbum’ brand diapers as market share falters
- Brenmiller Energy appoints Harel Gadot as independent director to board
- Columbia Disciplined Growth Fund Q2 2025 Commentary (Mutual Fund:CLQZX)
- Wolfe Research outlines four potential scenarios for the U.S. economy
- Stocks and Markets Podcast: Strategist gives tips on what to watch for in August
- Kimberly-Clark: Upgrade To Hold As Volume-Led Growth Story Potentially Back (NASDAQ:KMB)
- Kimberly-Clark names John Carmichael as North America president
- Kimberly Clark stock price target raised to $145 from $140 at Goldman Sachs
- Company News for Aug 4, 2025
- Kimberly-Clark: Q2 Results Confirm This Dividend King Is A Strong Buy (NASDAQ:KMB)
- Kleenex Maker Stuns Wall Street with Unseen Volume Surge--Is a Consumer Staples Comeback Brewing?
- Kimberly-Clark's Q2 Earnings Top Estimates, 2025 Outlook Raised
- Colgate Tops Q2 Earnings & Sales Estimates, Tweaks Organic Sales View
- Kimberly-Clark (KMB) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
- Colgate-Palmolive beats quarterly estimates on steady demand for essentials
- Stock Market Today: Dow Plunges 600 Points As Sell-Off Continues, Nasdaq Gets Hit Even Harder (Live Coverage)
Faixa diária
125.32 126.97
Faixa anual
124.10 150.45
- Fechamento anterior
- 125.04
- Open
- 125.32
- Bid
- 125.59
- Ask
- 125.89
- Low
- 125.32
- High
- 126.97
- Volume
- 5.481 K
- Mudança diária
- 0.44%
- Mudança mensal
- -2.91%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -11.95%
- Mudança anual
- -11.71%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh