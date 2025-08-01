CotaçõesSeções
KMB: Kimberly-Clark Corporation

125.59 USD 0.55 (0.44%)
Setor: Consumo básico Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar

A taxa do KMB para hoje mudou para 0.44%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 125.32 e o mais alto foi 126.97.

Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Kimberly-Clark Corporation. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.

KMB Notícias

Faixa diária
125.32 126.97
Faixa anual
124.10 150.45
Fechamento anterior
125.04
Open
125.32
Bid
125.59
Ask
125.89
Low
125.32
High
126.97
Volume
5.481 K
Mudança diária
0.44%
Mudança mensal
-2.91%
Mudança de 6 meses
-11.95%
Mudança anual
-11.71%
