PROB Breakout

PROB - NY OPENING RANGE BREAKOUT EA
Professional NY Session Breakout Strategy with Pattern Filters
WHAT IS PROB?
PROB is a professional Expert Advisor that trades the proven New York Opening Range Breakout strategy. It captures the 9:00-9:30 AM NY session range and trades confirmed breakouts with intelligent exit management.
The strategy capitalizes on institutional order flow during the NY session open - one of the most liquid and predictable periods in the trading day.
KEY FEATURES
NY OPENING RANGE CAPTURE
- Auto-captures 9:00-9:30 AM NY range (customizable duration)
- Auto-detects broker GMT offset and DST
- Visual range display on chart
- Works on any broker timezone
INTELLIGENT BREAKOUT DETECTION
- Trades only confirmed breakouts (closed candle validation)
- Selectable timeframes: M5, M15, M30, or higher
- 100% consistency between OHLC and tick backtesting modes
- No repainting or look-ahead bias
FIVE OPTIONAL PATTERN FILTERS
Toggle each independently to improve entry quality:
1. Compression Pattern - Detects range compression before breakout
2. Volume Surge - Confirms institutional participation
3. Momentum Strength - Measures breakout candle power
4. Strong Close - Validates directional conviction
5. Gap Detection - Identifies explosive breakouts
ADVANCED EXIT MANAGEMENT
- Three modes: Fixed TP, Dynamic Trailing, or Hybrid
- Optional breakeven with buffer protection
- Partial close (25-75% at profit target)
- Three trailing methods: Fixed Points, ATR-based, or Previous Candle
- All exits synchronized to candle closes for consistency
PROFESSIONAL RISK MANAGEMENT
- Percentage-based position sizing
- Daily loss limit protection
- Maximum spread and slippage filters
- Configurable re-entry rules after TP/SL
- Maximum trades per day limiter
UNIVERSAL COMPATIBILITY
- Works on: Forex, Indices (NAS100), Metals, Crypto
- Automatic symbol type detection
- Intelligent pip/point calculation for all assets
- Broker stop level compliance
RECOMMENDED SETTINGS
=============================================================================
CONSERVATIVE (5-10 trades/year):
- Timeframe: Monthly | Risk: 0.5-1% | SL: 50-60 pips
- Backtested Profit Factor: 16.63 (NAS100, 2024-2025)
BALANCED (1-4 trades/day):
- Timeframe: M15 | Risk: 1% | SL: 50 pips | TP: 100 pips
AGGRESSIVE (3-8 trades/day):
- Timeframe: M5 | Risk: 0.5% | SL: 30-40 pips
BEST SYMBOLS
=============================================================================
NAS100, XAUUSD, EURUSD, GBPUSD
Also works on: Other forex majors, indices (SPX500, DJI30), metals, crypto
QUICK START
=============================================================================
1. Copy to MetaTrader 5/MQL5/Experts folder
2. Load on chart (any timeframe - EA uses custom settings)
3. Use default parameters or optimize for your broker
4. Enable Auto Trading
5. EA automatically handles timezone and trading
BACKTESTING
=============================================================================
TESTED RESULTS (NAS100, 2024-2025):
- Monthly Timeframe: 10 trades, 16.63 PF, ultra-selective
- M15 Timeframe: 1-4 trades/day, consistent performance
- 100% consistency between OHLC and Every-Tick modes
Use "Every tick based on real ticks" for optimization.
Test minimum 6 months, recommended 1-2 years.
TECHNICAL SPECS
=============================================================================
Platform: MetaTrader 5 | Version: 1.00
Hedging: Supported | Broker: Any MT5 broker
Min Deposit: $100 | Recommended: $500+
VPS: 24/5 required for full coverage
HOW IT WORKS
=============================================================================
1. CAPTURE: EA monitors 9:00-9:30 AM NY range
2. WAIT: After range close, watches for breakout
3. CONFIRM: Breakout must pass closed candle validation
4. FILTER: Optional patterns confirm entry quality
5. ENTER: Position opened with calculated risk
6. MANAGE: Breakeven, partial close, trailing stop applied
7. EXIT: SL, TP, or trailing stop hit
DISCLAIMER
Trading carries high risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. This EA is a trading tool and does not guarantee profits. Always backtest on your broker's data and test on demo before live trading. Use proper risk management (0.5-2% per trade). Developer is not responsible for losses.
