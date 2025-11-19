PROB Breakout

=============================================================================
PROB - NY OPENING RANGE BREAKOUT EA
Professional NY Session Breakout Strategy with Pattern Filters
=============================================================================

WHAT IS PROB?

PROB is a professional Expert Advisor that trades the proven New York Opening Range Breakout strategy. It captures the 9:00-9:30 AM NY session range and trades confirmed breakouts with intelligent exit management.

The strategy capitalizes on institutional order flow during the NY session open - one of the most liquid and predictable periods in the trading day.

=============================================================================
KEY FEATURES
=============================================================================

NY OPENING RANGE CAPTURE
- Auto-captures 9:00-9:30 AM NY range (customizable duration)
- Auto-detects broker GMT offset and DST
- Visual range display on chart
- Works on any broker timezone

INTELLIGENT BREAKOUT DETECTION
- Trades only confirmed breakouts (closed candle validation)
- Selectable timeframes: M5, M15, M30, or higher
- 100% consistency between OHLC and tick backtesting modes
- No repainting or look-ahead bias

FIVE OPTIONAL PATTERN FILTERS
Toggle each independently to improve entry quality:
1. Compression Pattern - Detects range compression before breakout
2. Volume Surge - Confirms institutional participation
3. Momentum Strength - Measures breakout candle power
4. Strong Close - Validates directional conviction
5. Gap Detection - Identifies explosive breakouts

ADVANCED EXIT MANAGEMENT
- Three modes: Fixed TP, Dynamic Trailing, or Hybrid
- Optional breakeven with buffer protection
- Partial close (25-75% at profit target)
- Three trailing methods: Fixed Points, ATR-based, or Previous Candle
- All exits synchronized to candle closes for consistency

PROFESSIONAL RISK MANAGEMENT
- Percentage-based position sizing
- Daily loss limit protection
- Maximum spread and slippage filters
- Configurable re-entry rules after TP/SL
- Maximum trades per day limiter

UNIVERSAL COMPATIBILITY
- Works on: Forex, Indices (NAS100), Metals, Crypto
- Automatic symbol type detection
- Intelligent pip/point calculation for all assets
- Broker stop level compliance

=============================================================================
RECOMMENDED SETTINGS
=============================================================================

CONSERVATIVE (5-10 trades/year):
- Timeframe: Monthly | Risk: 0.5-1% | SL: 50-60 pips
- Backtested Profit Factor: 16.63 (NAS100, 2024-2025)

BALANCED (1-4 trades/day):
- Timeframe: M15 | Risk: 1% | SL: 50 pips | TP: 100 pips

AGGRESSIVE (3-8 trades/day):
- Timeframe: M5 | Risk: 0.5% | SL: 30-40 pips

=============================================================================
BEST SYMBOLS
=============================================================================

NAS100, XAUUSD, EURUSD, GBPUSD
Also works on: Other forex majors, indices (SPX500, DJI30), metals, crypto

=============================================================================
QUICK START
=============================================================================

1. Copy to MetaTrader 5/MQL5/Experts folder
2. Load on chart (any timeframe - EA uses custom settings)
3. Use default parameters or optimize for your broker
4. Enable Auto Trading
5. EA automatically handles timezone and trading

=============================================================================
BACKTESTING
=============================================================================

TESTED RESULTS (NAS100, 2024-2025):
- Monthly Timeframe: 10 trades, 16.63 PF, ultra-selective
- M15 Timeframe: 1-4 trades/day, consistent performance
- 100% consistency between OHLC and Every-Tick modes

Use "Every tick based on real ticks" for optimization.
Test minimum 6 months, recommended 1-2 years.

=============================================================================
TECHNICAL SPECS
=============================================================================

Platform: MetaTrader 5 | Version: 1.00
Hedging: Supported | Broker: Any MT5 broker
Min Deposit: $100 | Recommended: $500+
VPS: 24/5 required for full coverage

=============================================================================
HOW IT WORKS
=============================================================================

1. CAPTURE: EA monitors 9:00-9:30 AM NY range
2. WAIT: After range close, watches for breakout
3. CONFIRM: Breakout must pass closed candle validation
4. FILTER: Optional patterns confirm entry quality
5. ENTER: Position opened with calculated risk
6. MANAGE: Breakeven, partial close, trailing stop applied
7. EXIT: SL, TP, or trailing stop hit

=============================================================================
DISCLAIMER
=============================================================================

Trading carries high risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. This EA is a trading tool and does not guarantee profits. Always backtest on your broker's data and test on demo before live trading. Use proper risk management (0.5-2% per trade). Developer is not responsible for losses.

=============================================================================

推荐产品
Quantum Iron
VALU VENTURES LTD
专家
Quantum Iron EA v37.0 - Advance/ Authentic Real   Quantum Queen   King  Quantum Baron   Quantum Emperor    Quantum Bitcoin  Reaper   EA with added and enhanced strong strategies and features.  15-in-1 Advanced Trading Robot with Comprehensive Risk Management Quantum Iron EA   combines 15 proven trading strategies in one powerful Expert Advisor, designed for consistent profitability across all market conditions. Perfect for both beginners and professional traders seeking automated trading excelle
Quantum RSI Divergence Pro
VALU VENTURES LTD
专家
Okay, here is the amended version of your description for "Prism Divergence PRO MT5." This version has been revised to be fully compliant with the MQL5 marketplace rules. The changes are primarily focused on removing all special characters and emojis while preserving your well-structured content. Amended Product Description Prism Divergence PRO MT5 - Professional Multi-Strategy Trading System Revolutionary 15-Strategy RSI Divergence EA with Marketplace Validation Prism Divergence PRO MT5 is a s
Prism Scalper
VALU VENTURES LTD
专家
Prism Scalper Basic v16.0 Prism Scalper Basic v16.0 is a sophisticated MetaTrader Expert Advisor designed for high-frequency scalping across multiple markets, including Forex, Gold, and Cryptocurrency. This trading system employs a proven mean reversion strategy to maximize profit potential while maintaining strict risk management protocols. Key Features Single Strategy Focus:   Specialized mean reversion system for clear and consistent performance. Multi-Asset Optimization:   Automatically ada
FREE
Prism Winner EA
VALU VENTURES LTD
4.2 (5)
专家
Prism Winner EA - Multi-Strategy Expert Advisor Prism Winner EA combines four proven trading strategies with flexible execution modes. Trade single positions with stop losses or use advanced grid strategies. The system includes comprehensive risk management and professional filtering. Key Features Four Trading Strategies RSI Mean Reversion:   High-precision trades based on overbought/oversold conditions. Bollinger Bands Classic:   Statistical captures of price extremes. Support/Resistance Bounc
FREE
Valkyrie USDJPY
Yusuf Mohamed Noor Hasa Saleh
专家
Valkyrie USDJPY – Special Launch Price! Special Price 50 USD Valkyrie USDJPY – Precision. Safety. Consistency. Valkyrie USDJPY is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed for traders who value stability, safety, and consistent growth . It has been thoroughly tested and proven since 2020 , maintaining a 100% win rate for 5 years .  Key Features: Proven Performance : Unbroken 100% win rate since 2020 . Safe & Transparent : No Martingale No Grid No Arbitrage No Hidden Risky Strategies Best Pair
Gold Engine Pro
VALU VENTURES LTD
专家
Gold Engine Signal - Advanced Multi-Timeframe Trading System Gold Engine Signal is a sophisticated Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading gold (XAUUSD) and other financial instruments using advanced confluence-based signal detection. This EA combines multiple technical indicators across different timeframes to identify high-probability trading opportunities with superior risk-to-reward ratios. Key Features: Multi-Timeframe Analysis:   The system analyzes market conditions across three
RangeBreakPendingOrder
Olalekan Damilola Aturaka
专家
Range Break Pending Orders EA – Smart Automated Breakout Trading for MT5 Range Break Pending Orders EA is a powerful breakout trading system designed to catch explosive price movements the moment price breaks out of a time-defined range. Whether you trade morning ranges, London Breakout, Asian Session Breakout, or volatility compression setups, this EA handles everything automatically: Identifies price range using start and end time. Places Buy Stop / Sell Stop orders. Manages risk intelligently
Assistant FVG MT5
Rahman Pavaleh
专家
Assistant FVG EA is a fully automated system for traders who use FVGs for their trading. This system is at your side as a professional assistant to provide faster and more accurate trading. Just adjust it to your needs and it will do the work. Public channel :  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/mqlexp Note : If you have any problems running it, please message me. This is only intended as an assistant, not a comprehensive trading system. Benefits : It supports   SL,   TP and Trailing Stop Timer
EURUSD 3m hunter
Sergio Tiscar Ortega
专家
EA that operates the EURUSD through order blocks and liquidity gaps in a 3-minute time frame. Backtested between 01/01/2020 and today (10/26/2023) where it can generate a net profit of $39,303.75 (basic Pepperstone account commissions) starting from a base account of $10,000. The maximum balance reduction is 24.14% and the maximum equity reduction is 28.51%, using a constant risk of 2.1% of the initial account balance and a maximum lot size of 1.6. There are several variables that the user can
FREE
Power Hedging X
Onyekachi Franklin Agbo
3.67 (3)
专家
Power Hedging X EA | Advanced Risk Management & Profit Protection Power Hedging X is a next-generation Expert Advisor designed for traders who want to control risk, maximize profit potential, and protect their accounts using strategic hedging techniques. This EA intelligently manages buy and sell positions to balance exposure, reduce drawdown, and secure profits even in volatile market conditions. Key Features: Automated Hedging Logic (Buy & Sell Balance) Smart Recovery System for D
FREE
BTC Winner Expert
AHMED ABULFATEH
5 (1)
专家
观看模拟账户与 icmarkets 合作。查看 MT5 账户 账户：52326142 密码：@Ahmed123 服务器：ICMarketsSC-Demo BTC Winner Expert - 您的终极 MT5 加密货币交易解决方案 通过先进的自动交易最大化您的加密货币利润 BTC Winner Expert 是一款先进的 MetaTrader 5 (MT5) EA，专为在比特币和加密货币市场中占据主导地位而设计。这款 EA 将智能的趋势跟踪策略与军用级风险管理相结合，无论您是新手还是经验丰富的交易者，都能在保护您的资金的同时提供持续的利润。 BTC Winner Expert 的优势 1. 对冲跟随趋势算法 动态适应看涨和看跌趋势，实现最佳入场/出场 在高波动性加密货币市场中，表现优于传统策略 2. 无与伦比的风险保护 高恢复率 – 回撤后反弹更强 严格的止损系统 – 保护您的账户免受重大损失 3. 久经考验的业绩 2.5 年内从 2 万到 12 万（真实业绩记录） 在任何市场条件下都能持续盈利 4. 人人皆可交易 最低投资额：仅需 1,000 美元即可开始交
Prop Firm Gbp EA MT5
Bernard Toochukwu Ekeh
专家
Prop Firm GBP EA MT5 是一款专为 GBP 市场开发的全自动交易系统，并在 GBPUSD 上拥有经过验证的稳定表现。它采用基于波动率的突破策略，旨在捕捉伦敦开盘时常见的市场动能。 该智能交易系统（EA）在设计时重点强调风险管理与交易纪律，非常适合在严格回撤规则下操作的交易者，例如各类 Prop Firm（资金管理公司）环境。 交易策略 EA 完全避免危险的恢复类策略： 无马丁策略 无网格 无套利 无高频交易（HFT） 相反，它使用经典的价格行为突破逻辑。EA 会识别亚洲时段的盘整区间，并在两侧布置挂单，以捕捉交易时段初期的波动。每一笔交易从进场开始就有止损与止盈保护。 警告 此 EA 专为追求可持续性，而非“完美曲线幻觉”的交易者设计。与那些通过马丁或网格掩盖亏损、最终毁掉账户的危险系统不同，这款 EA 基于真实的市场原理运作。你将经历亏损的日子与周，这是专业交易不可避免的一部分。 如果你寻找的是“每天必盈利、从不亏损”的系统，那么这款软件并不适合你。但如果你想要一套具有长期潜力、基于真实市场逻辑的交易系统，那么你需要理解并接受这一点。越早接受，对你的交易路
Hegding More X
Onyekachi Franklin Agbo
专家
Hedging More X - Advanced Risk-Control Trading Robot Hedging More X is a powerful, fully automated Expert Advisor designed to take advantage of hedging strategies to manage risk and maximize potential profits in volatile market conditions. Ideal for traders who want to diversify their approach with smart trade balancing techniques, this EA operates seamlessly on major Forex pairs and synthetic indices. Key Features: Smart Hedging Algorithm: Opens counter-position trades based on dynamic market
FREE
MATH Master Basic
VALU VENTURES LTD
专家
Math Master Basic - Expert Advisor works for   props , it have low dd with high PF.  Overview Math Master Basic is a sophisticated multi-strategy Expert Advisor that combines advanced mathematical analysis with proven trading methodologies. This EA is designed for traders seeking consistent performance through diversified algorithmic strategies. Core Strategies Included 1. Mathematical Progression Strategy Advanced Grid System : Intelligent grid-based trading with dynamic lot progression Confide
Slick Guru
Michael Udoh Bassey
专家
使用 Slick Guru - 您的专业交易伙伴，开启持续盈利之旅！ 您是否厌倦了不一致的交易结果？别再犹豫了！我是 Slick Guru，一款尖端交易机器人，旨在精准可靠地最大化您的利润。利用先进的价格行为分析、趋势检测和止损追踪检测，我能够熟练地驾驭市场，识别高胜率交易。 我交易欧元/美元、英镑/美元等货币对以及 Deriv Limited 提供的综合指数。我会根据账户净值计算最佳交易手数，每笔交易承担净值 2% 的风险。购买后请给我留言，以便我提供完整的设置。 我交易欧元/美元、英镑/美元等货币对以及 Deriv Limited 提供的综合指数。我会根据账户净值计算最佳交易手数，每笔交易承担净值 2% 的风险。购买后请给我留言，以便我提供完整的设置。
InsideEA Narrow Range Breakout
VALU VENTURES LTD
专家
InsideEA - Professional Narrow Range Breakout Trading System InsideEA is an automated trading system based on the proven Narrow Range breakout strategy. The EA identifies consolidation periods where price movement contracts significantly, then executes trades when price breaks out of these tight ranges with momentum. Core Strategy The EA monitors price action to detect Narrow Range patterns (NR3, NR4, NR5, NR7) where the current bar's range is the smallest among recent periods. These consolidati
Ea Fibo Grid Hedge
Diogo Antonio De Jesus
专家
EA Fibo Grid Hedge – 具有动态智能的自动网格交易机器人（GBP/JPY） 这是一款为 MetaTrader 5 开发的专业智能交易顾问（Expert Advisor），采用网格交易逻辑（Grid Trading），结合风险控制、自适应智能与自动利润管理系统。 经验证的高性能 经过超过 1800 次模拟交易 ，并取得 7.1 的利润因子（Profit Factor） ，EA_Fibo 以其卓越的市场适应能力和稳健的防御策略脱颖而出。其自动恢复系统可确保在 MetaTrader 重启后继续运行，不丢失控制。 针对多种市场条件优化 EA_Fibo 会根据技术指标动态调整网格间距，即使在高波动时期，也能保持稳定的交易逻辑与风险管理。 可配置参数（Inputs） LotSize： 定义每笔订单的默认手数。 MaxOrders： 限制同时打开的最大持仓数量。 ProfitTargetBase / ProfitTargetBoost： 根据已开订单数量设定每个循环的目标利润。 StartWithBuy： 设定机器人启动时是从买入还是卖出开始。 MaxDrawdownPercen
SmartConcept
Abbas Ahmed Jasim Abdulredha
专家
SmartConcepts 1.0 EA – Advanced Smart Money Concept Trading Automation Works Only For gold XAUUSD The SmartConcepts 1.0 EA is a powerful, precision-engineered Expert Advisor designed for traders who want to harness the full potential of Smart Money Concepts (SMC). This EA leverages institutional trading strategies to identify premium and discount zones, ensuring your trades align with market structure shifts and liquidity points. Key Features: Smart Money Concept Logic: Automatically detects
DARE Institutional Scalper V1
Ayokunle Chukwuemeka Ositade
专家
DARE Institutional Scalper (MT5) An Automated Capital-Protected Scalping System This is an institutional-grade scalping bot with adaptive risk sizing, automated drawdown control, and compliance-level dashboards. Developed by DARE Investments for professional traders and asset managers.  DARE Institutional Scalper V1  is a high-performance trading algorithm built for MetaTrader 5 , designed to execute disciplined, data-driven scalping strategies under strict institutional risk limits. It combine
Trend Hawk EA
Daniel Ikechukwu Onyemachi
专家
Trend Hawk EA 是一款波段交易专家顾问，可识别和捕捉中期市场趋势。它交易欧元/美元，并在“H1”时间范围内工作。使用高级趋势分析和动量指标，它在最佳点进入交易，以获得最大利润潜力，并具有强大的风险管理。这款 EA 非常适合寻求可靠、自动化波段交易解决方案的交易者。 Trend Hawk EA 作为一种强大的波段交易工具，旨在使交易更轻松、更有利可图。它将先进的策略与智能风险管理相结合，为您提供可靠且免提的交易体验。以下是其主要功能： 以趋势为中心的策略 识别强劲​​的市场趋势，在最佳时间开仓交易并最大化利润。 智能风险管理 通过可调整的止损、追踪止损、盈亏平衡止损和获利设置保护您的资本。 自动且易于使用 完全自动化，因此您无需整天监控图表。非常适合初学者和经验丰富的交易者。 针对波段交易进行了优化 旨在通过更少的交易捕捉中期价格变动，让您免受市场噪音的影响。 可调整的设置 自定义交易规模、风险级别等，以符合您的风格和目标。 经过结果测试 在真实和回测环境中具有经过验证的性能，并具有一致的回报。 24/7 支持 全力支持，帮助您入门并确保 EA 顺利运行。
EA Scalper BigBoss Ultra Z
Ipan Effendi
专家
BigBoss Ultra Z Scalper EA 是一款在 M5（5 分钟）时间框架下精准执行欧元/美元剥头皮交易的 EA。 BigBoss Scalper Ultra Z 是一款专为欧元/美元货币对精准剥头皮策略设计的 EA，运行在 MetaTrader 5 平台上，采用 M5（5 分钟）时间框架。这款 EA 专为追求快速执行和可控风险管理的交易者而设计，其止盈点为 12 点，止损点为 11 点。 回测结果（Metatrader 5 策略测试器）：2025 年 1 月至 8 月，8 个月内盈利 1,205,540 美元（120 万美元） 时间：2025 年 1 月至 2025 年 8 月 结果：8 个月内持续盈利高达 1,205,540 美元（参见本页下方图表和回测结果） 测试模式：5 分钟时间周期，IC Markets 经纪商的逐笔数据，原始账户，杠杆 1:1000（任何杠杆均可使用，但我建议使用 1:1000 或 1:500 以获得最佳效果） ️ 注意：回测结果显示性能非常出色。最低账户资金 300 美元即可使用，但建议资金为 500 美元或 1,000
Market Maverick IV
Themichl LLC
专家
Market Maverick IV is an intelligent trading tool designed for both new and experienced traders. It automates trading with a user-friendly interface, employing a sophisticated strategy that combines Bollinger Bands, RSI, and ADX. The EA offers customizable parameters, multi-timeframe analysis, and adaptive timing. It also emphasizes risk management with dynamic position sizing, equity safeguards, and daily loss limits. Market Maverick IV aims to simplify trading, provide educational insights, a
FREE
Money Magnet
Farhad Kia
专家
is a fully automatic Forex trading Expert Advisor. The robot can run on any instrument, but the results are better with EURUSD on the H1 timeframe.  If you are a long-term investor looking at yearly profits with high Sharpe-ratio then Money magnet is a good option. Please check the comment part to share your settings with others and enjoy the latest optimal settings uploaded by other users.  Expert Advisor Advantages High Sharpe-ratio The EA does not use such systems as martingale, hedging,  gr
HotSpot Ultimate MT5
Abubakar Abu Saidu
专家
介绍"热点终极EA：精英级交易和高分析信号" 描述:热点EA是一个特殊的和精心设计的专家顾问(EA). 它利用高级交易技术和高级分析的力量产生高度准确和可靠的交易信号。 通过访问庞大而全面的数据库，这种尖端的EA使交易者在动态外汇市场中具有战略优势。 100k实时信号分析：- https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1974792 C200k实时信号分析：- https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2023446 注意:上面的信号是一个热点恢复帐户,在优化之前经历了巨大的损失. 有关更多信息，请查看评论部分！. 主要特点: 水平交易策略:热点EA利用水平交易的证明有效性. 它智能识别关键支撑位和阻力位，优化交易入口和出口。 高分析信号：基于广泛的市场分析，热点EA的信号是严格的数据检查，算法计算和模式识别的结果。 EA利用丰富的历史和实时数据为交易者提供及时准确的交易信号。 强大的数据库集成：HotSpot EA与广泛且持续更新的数据库无缝集成，确保生成准确的交易信号的强大基础。 这种集成使EA能够适应市场条件，保持领
Pro Master Breakout
VALU VENTURES LTD
专家
Pro Master Range Breakout EA V25 ->   Try Basic Master breakout    |   Upgrade to Unlimited Master Breakout EA  Professional Range Breakout Strategy for Consistent Profits Transform your trading with this sophisticated range breakout system designed for optimal performance across all market conditions. Core Strategy This EA identifies consolidation ranges during specified time periods and executes breakout trades when price moves beyond these ranges with confirmation. Perfect for trending market
HFT Passing Prop EA MT5
Rahman Pavaleh
4.11 (9)
专家
HFT Passing Prop EA   is a fully automatic robot. It can help you overcome the Challenges and Evaluations of Prop Firm Companies with High Frequency Scalp trading ( within minutes ). With one purchase, you can use it indefinitely. MT4 Version:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/119512 Blogs:   https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/764335 Download Set File:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/119633#!tab=comments&page=1&comment=55162020 Public channel :  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/
SAWA Netting Grid EA
Alejandro Funes
专家
This algorithm is based on the grid strategy and performs dynamic position management to make it work on netting accounts. Unlike other robots, this grid system bases its entries on profit over time of the asset instead of using pips. This parameter is the one that corresponds to "Average Distance".  You can trade all 28 major currencies simultaneously.  Parameters: +------------------------------------------------------------------+ :-:-:-:-:-:-:-:EXPERT SETTINGS:-:-:-:-:-:-:-: +---------------
Time based Range Breakout
Chi Chung Lam
5 (1)
专家
如果有任何問題或設定疑問，請給我留言。我很樂意幫忙！ Time-based Range Breakout EA – Version 2.00 (繁體中文) 1. 概要 (Overview) Time-based Range Breakout EA (v2.00) 是一款日內突破策略，基於「指定起始時間 + 區間長度」定義當日高/低價區域，一旦價格突破該區間便自動掛出 Buy Stop / Sell Stop 訂單。此版本在止盈/止損 (TP/SL)、追蹤止損 (TSL) 與區間過濾 (Range Filter) 等方面增加了多種計算模式及處理邏輯，可因應更廣泛的交易偏好與市場狀況。 主要特點： 多種 TP/SL 計算 ：支援區間倍數 (Range Factor)、距離百分比 (Distance Percent) 及固定點數 (Points)。 TSL / BE 多基準 ：可用點數 (Points) 或進場價百分比 (Percent) 來計算。 SL = 0 + 風險百份比(Risk Percent) ：若非固定手數模式且 SL Value=0，則針對 Buy SL 為市場價 0，Se
BoBiXAU Pro
Manfred Tochukwu Orjioke
专家
BobiXAU Pro v3.0 - Conservative Trend Following System Professional Gold Trading EA with Real-Time Telegram Signals BobiXAU Pro is a specialized Expert Advisor designed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) trading. Using a proven conservative trend-following approach with multi-timeframe confirmation, this EA captures Gold's consistent directional moves while maintaining institutional-grade risk management. ️ GOLD SPECIALIST - XAUUSD ONLY This EA is optimized exclusively for Gold trading . Do not
Ultimate Ranger
Abdulgafar Lanre Asheer
专家
Introducing Ultimate Ranger,  a revolutionary trading robot meticulously engineered to offer traders a sophisticated, non-Martingale-based strategy designed for consistent profitability  within the exclusive trading parameters of Range Break 100 and Range Break 200,  available solely on the Deriv trading platform. Distinguished by its steadfast avoidance of risky Martingale principles, Ultimate Ranger  is crafted to secure reliable profits. This cutting-edge robot capitalizes on market movemen
该产品的买家也购买
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.98 (394)
专家
各位交易员好！我是 量子女王 ，整个量子生态系统的璀璨明珠，也是MQL5历史上评分最高、销量最好的智能交易系统。凭借超过20个月的实盘交易记录，我已然成为XAUUSD当之无愧的女王。 我的专长？黄金。 我的使命？持续、精准、智能地交付交易结果。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 折扣 价。 每购买 10 件，价格将增加 50 美元。最终价格为 1999 美元。 实时信号：   点击此处 Quantum Queen mql5 公共频道：   点击此处 ***购买 Quantum Queen MT5，即可免费获得 Quantum StarMan！*** 详情请私信咨询！ 为什么交易员称我为有史以来最好的黄金EA交易系统 我是新一代交易引擎，由精准的计算、远见卓识和多年真实的市场经验精心打造而成。世界各地的交易员都信赖我，因为我的构造与众不同： 6 种先进的内置
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
4.85 (27)
专家
真实交易账户实时信号： 默认 MT4（超过 10 个月的实盘交易）： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2329380 IC Markets MT5（超过 7 个月的实盘交易）： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2340132 MQL5上的外汇EA交易频道： 加入我的MQL5频道，获取我的最新消息。 我在MQL5上拥有超过14,000名成员的社区 。 仅剩3份（共10份），售价399美元！ 之后，价格将上涨至499美元。 EA将限量销售，以确保所有已购买客户的权益。 AI Gold Sniper应用了最新的GPT-4o模型（OpenAI的GPT-4o），基于多层算法框架设计，集成了非结构化数据处理，用于XAU/USD交易。并进行跨市场分析以优化交易决策。集成于AI Gold Sniper中的GPT-4o将利用卷积神经网络（CNN）和循环神经网络（RNN），通过自然语言处理（NLP）技术，同时分析历史价格数据序列、宏观波动（利率、通胀）、多时间框架技术信号和实时新闻数据。深度强化学习机制使EA能够通过评估XAU/U
Aot
Thi Ngoc Tram Le
4.75 (52)
专家
AOT MT5 - 下一代AI多货币系统 Live Signal: [Main Account] | [Minor Account]  |  [Satellite Signal]  | AOT Official Channel   重要提示!购买后,请向我发送私信以获取安装手册和设置说明: 资源 描述 了解AOT的交易频率 为什么机器人不是每天都交易 如何设置AOT机器人 分步安装指南 Set files AOT MT5是一款先进的Expert Advisor,采用 AI情绪分析 和 自适应优化算法 。经过多年的完善开发,这个全自动系统使用风险管理,从单个AUDCAD M15图表交易16个货币对。 AI驱动技术 与使用静态指标的传统EA不同,AOT通过Claude API集成采用实时AI情绪过滤。这种下一代方法分析多维市场模式,提供卓越的入场时机和自适应回撤控制。该系统24/5运行,不使用危险的方法,如过度网格或马丁格尔策略。 专有的智能损失减少(SLR)系统持续监控持仓,在市场反转期间自动调整止损。版本2.2引入了增强的入场信号暂停控制和改进的恢复距离管理,优化了不同市场条
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (101)
专家
Quantum King EA — 智能力量，为每一位交易者精炼 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 特别推出价格 直播信号：       点击这里 MT4版本：   点击此处 量子王者频道：       点击这里 ***购买 Quantum King MT5 即可免费获得 Quantum StarMan !*** 详情请私讯询问！ 用精确和纪律来管理您的交易。 Quantum King EA 将结构化网格的优势和自适应 Martingale 的智能融入一个无缝系统 - 专为 M5 上的 AUDCAD 设计，专为希望实现稳定、可控增长的初学者和专业人士打造。 Quantum King EA 是针对 M5 时间范围内的 AUDCAD 对开发的全自动交易系统。 它将网格策略的结构与马丁格尔的自适应恢复逻辑相结合，形成了一个在所有市场阶段智能管理交易的系
CryonX EA MT5
Solomon Din
5 (11)
专家
Cryon X-9000 — 量子驱动的自动化交易系统 真实信号： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347543 如今，许多交易者通过在 美分账户 或 极小资金账户 上运行智能交易系统来制造“好看”的成绩 —— 这实际上表明他们 并不真正信任自己的系统 。 而本信号运行在一笔 20,000 美元的真实账户 上。 这代表了 真实的资金投入 ，并提供 透明、无造假成分的表现 ，没有美分账户常见的 人为放大效果 或 低风险失真 。 Cryon X-9000 是一款新一代自主交易架构，专为在高波动市场环境中实现高精度、稳定性和持续性执行而打造。系统基于多层量子分析核心，能够实时重构市场结构，并以冷静的数学逻辑识别最优入场点。 系统的核心是 Cryon Core Engine，它融合了高级形态分析、基于波动性的行为建模以及结构化风险防护逻辑。每一次交易决策都经过多层验证：过滤市场噪音、排除不稳定场景，并仅在结构一致性达到最佳状态时执行。Cryon X-9000 完全基于数据运行，并且 不使用马丁策略、不使用网格、不进行任何形式的非受控加仓 。其架构旨在提供长期
AI Gold Trading MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (13)
专家
使用真实交易账户的实时信号： 默认设置： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2344271 MQL5上的外汇EA交易频道： 加入我的 MQL5 频道，获取我的最新消息。 我在 MQL5 上拥有超过 14,000 名成员的社区 。 仅剩 3 套（共 10 套），售价 399 美元！ 之后价格将上涨至 499 美元。 EA为保障所有已购客户的权益，本产品将限量发售。 AI黄金交易系统利用先进的GPT-4o模型，在XAU/USD市场执行复杂的趋势跟踪策略。该系统采用多时间框架收敛分析，结合小波变换降噪和分数阶积分技术来识别真正的趋势持续性。我们专有的算法将动量聚类分析与状态转换检测相结合，从而能够动态适应市场波动状态。该EA利用贝叶斯概率模型评估趋势延续的可能性，并纳入收益率曲线动态、实际利率预期和地缘政治风险溢价。分层风险管理框架基于趋势强度量化和波动状态分类，实施非对称仓位管理。该系统通过广泛的前瞻性分析和机制调整回测，展现了稳健的性能，在各种市场环境下均保持了稳定的风险调整后收益。 EA 实施了多层保护，包括波动率调整止损、基于相关性的仓位限制和回撤
Nova Gold X
Hicham Chergui
2.73 (26)
专家
重要提示： 为确保完全透明，我提供与此EA关联的真实投资者账户的访问权限，使您能够实时监控其表现，无任何操纵。 仅在5天内，整个初始资金已全额提取，此后EA仅使用利润资金进行交易，完全不涉及原始余额。 当前价格$199是限时发布优惠，将在售出10份后或发布下一次更新时提高。 现在获取您的副本可保证以此折扣价格终身访问，无论未来如何涨价。 Contact :    t.me/ Novagoldx     or   t.me/NOVA_GOLDX 实时信号： LIVE SIGNAL:   BITCOIN LIVE SIGNAL:   XAUUSD    NOVA GOLD X 1H  Broker: Exness Server: Exness-MT5Real34 Account Number: 253171379 Investor Password:  111@Meta   NOVA GOLD X 5Min  Broker: Exness Server: Exness-MT5Real34 Account Number:   253198898 Investor Password: 
Zenox
PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
4.65 (20)
专家
直播信号每增加10%，价格就会上涨，以保持Zenox的独家地位并保护该策略。最终价格为2999美元。 实时信号 IC Markets 账户，亲自查看其实时表现作为证明！ 下载用户手册（英文版） Zenox是一款先进的人工智能多货币对波段交易机器人，能够追踪趋势，并在16种货币对之间分散风险。多年的专注开发造就了强大的交易算法。 我使用了一个高质量的数据集，时间跨度从2000年至今。人工智能系统在服务器上使用最新的机器学习技术进行训练，随后进行了强化学习。这个过程耗时数周，但结果令人印象深刻。训练周期涵盖2000年至2020年。2020年至今的数据为样本外数据。能够保持多年样本外数据的卓越性能实属罕见。这证明人工智能层能够毫无问题地适应新的市场环境，这一点至关重要。许多智能交易系统只是硬编码的、经过优化的定时炸弹，迟早会失效，而Zenox能够适应新的市场环境。 Zenox 始终使用预设的止损和止盈水平，并采用买入/卖出止损单来获得高回报率。每对交易只允许一个买入仓位和一个卖出仓位，以确保严格的风险管理。不使用追踪止损，从而减少滑点，提高利润和稳定性。避免使用危险的网格策略或马丁格尔
X Fusion AI
Chen Jia Qi
4.9 (30)
专家
X Fusion AI — 神经自适应混合交易系统 限时折扣。 20 个名额仅剩 7 个 —— 几乎售罄。价格即将上涨至 999 美元 。 运行演示 实盘表现 购买后，请记得私信我们以获取推荐参数、使用说明、注意事项和使用技巧等信息。 非常感谢你的支持。 1. 产品概述 X Fusion AI 是一款结合经典交易逻辑与类神经自适应机制的自动化交易系统。 系统并不尝试预测市场，而是根据实际市场结构变化调整内部参数，使策略在不同环境中保持稳定性与适应性。 系统重点关注： 适应不同市场环境 在多种行情条件下保持一致性 控制潜在回撤风险 过滤低质量信号与噪音 默认最佳参数，开箱即用。 核心目标是根据市场流动变化进行动态调整，而不是依赖固定模式。 2. 实盘参考（MQL5 内部信号） 您可通过以下 MQL5 官方信号服务了解系统的运行表现： 主信号： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347683 建议用户结合信号表现与自身测试进行评估。 3. 推荐品种与运行环境 推荐交易品种：GBPUSD、EURUSD 周期：M15 大致资金参考： 策略 1：约 500
Golden Hen EA
Taner Altinsoy
5 (15)
专家
概览 Golden Hen EA 是一款专为 XAUUSD （黄金）设计的智能交易系统（Expert Advisor）。它通过结合 九种 独立的交易策略来运行，每种策略都由不同的市场条件和时间周期（M5, M30, H2, H4, H6, H12, W1）触发。 该 EA 旨在自动管理其入场和过滤。EA 的核心逻辑专注于识别特定的信号。Golden Hen EA 不使用网格（grid）、马丁格尔（martingale）或均摊成本（averaging）技术 。 EA 开启的所有交易都使用预定义的 止损 (Stop Loss) 和 止盈 (Take Profit) 。 实时信号   |   公告频道  | 下载设置文件 (Set File) v2.5 九种策略概览 EA 同时在多个时间周期上分析 XAUUSD 图表： 策略 1 (M30):   该策略分析特定的近期 K 线序列，以识别在定义的看跌形态之后的潜在看涨反转信号。 策略 2 (H4):   该策略在持续下跌趋势后识别强劲的看涨动能。它使用前一根 H4 K 线的低点作为分析的参考点。 策略 3 (M30):   这是一种基于时
Goldwave EA MT5
Shengzu Zhong
5 (7)
专家
LIVE SIGNAL（真實交易帳戶） IC MARKETS： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2339082?source=Site+Signals+My   本 EA 所使用的交易邏輯與執行規則，與 MQL5 上展示的 已驗證真實交易訊號 完全一致。 在使用 建議且已優化的參數設定 ，並搭配 信譽良好的 ECN / RAW 點差經紀商 的情況下，實盤交易行為在結構與表現上應與該真實訊號高度相符。 請注意，由於經紀商條件、點差、執行品質以及 VPS 環境的差異，不同使用者的實際結果可能會有所不同。 本 EA 采用限量销售方式，目前仅剩 2 个名额，价格为 USD 499；购买完成后，请通过私信联系我，以获取用户手册及推荐参数设置。 不使用過度網格，不採用高風險馬丁格爾策略，不進行虧損加倉（攤平）。 本 EA 為早期限量階段價格；後續將視銷售與維護階段進行價格調整，預計每個階段價格上調約 $100，年度目標上限價格為 $1899。 重要說明：GoldWave 是專為真實市場環境所設計。 系統採用   AI 輔助的自適應邏輯   以及   新聞過濾機
Aura Ultimate EA
Stanislav Tomilov
4.82 (90)
专家
Aura Ultimate——神经网络交易的巅峰，通往财务自由的道路。 Aura Ultimate 是 Aura 家族的下一个进化版——融合了尖端的 AI 架构、市场自适应智能和精准的风险控制。它以 Aura Black Edition 和 Aura Neuron 成熟的 DNA 为基础，并更进一步，将两者的优势融合成一个统一的多策略生态系统，同时引入了全新的预测逻辑。 这非常重要！购买专家后，请给我发私信。我会向您发送包含所有必要建议的说明。 接下来的 15 本售价 1000 美元，下一个售价 1250 美元 购买 Aura Ultimate 顾问时，您可以获得 与两个交易账户号码相关联的 Vortex、Oracle 或 Aura Bitcoin Hash 顾问的免费许可证。 私信询问条件 https://www.mql5.com/en/users/stanislav110685 MANUAL (INSTRUCTION)   在此处查看实时结果： New Strategy   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2351468 3k ICMarkets
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.52 (77)
专家
交易品种 XAUUSD（金/美元） 时间周期 (周期) H1-M15（任意） 支持单仓位交易 是 最低入金 500 美元 （或其他货币等值） 兼容任何经纪商 是（支持两位或三位小数报价，任何账户货币、符号名称和 GMT 时间） 无需预先配置即可运行 是 如果您对机器学习感兴趣，请订阅频道： 订阅！ Mad Turtle 项目的主要特点： 真正的机器学习 此智能交易系统 (EA) 不会连接到任何 GPT 网站或类似服务。 模型通过内置于 MT5 的 ONNX 库部署。在首次初始化时，您将看到一个系统消息，这是无法伪造的。 CLICK 参见：ONNX（开放神经网络交换格式）。 资金安全性 不使用日切前交易、微型剥头皮或基于低统计样本的窄幅交易； 不使用高风险策略，例如网格或马丁格尔； 也不使用任何可能长时间运行并在一天内失去全部利润甚至全部资金的策略。 独特性 EA 基于我独特的 特征工程 ，采用自定义的奖励与惩罚训练方法，结合元模型级联筛选与多种集成方法。 模型在完整的 24 小时交易格式下于大型 H4 时间框架上训练，可持仓数小时到数天。 它们以点数（pips）而非手数
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (497)
专家
介绍     QuantumEmperor EA 是一款突破性的 MQL5 专家顾问，它正在改变您交易著名的 GBPUSD 货币对的方式！由拥有超过13年交易经验的经验丰富的交易者团队开发。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***购买 Quantum Emperor EA，即可免费获得  Quantum StarMan  !*** 私信询问更多详情 已验证信号：   点击此处 MT4版本：   点击这里 量子 EA 通道：       点击这里 每购买 10 件，价格将增加 50 美元。最终价格为 1999 美元 量子皇帝EA     采用独特的策略，将单笔交易连续拆分成五笔较小的交易。这意味着每次 EA 执行一笔交易时，它都会自动将其拆分成五个较小的仓位。 量子皇帝EA     量子帝王EA凭借其卓越的亏损交易处理方法，在众多专家顾问中脱颖而出。
Vortex Turbo EA
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (4)
专家
Vortex Turbo——“驾驭风暴——掌控漩涡” Vortex Turbo代表了智能交易的下一个进化阶段——它融合了尖端人工智能架构、自适应市场逻辑和精准的风险控制，是一项独特的创新。Vortex Turbo基于成熟的算法原理，将多种策略整合到一个统一的高速生态系统中，并以全新的预测智能为驱动。Vortex Turbo专为黄金XAUUSD(GOLD)的超短线交易而设计，采用受控马丁格尔和均价网格，同时每个 仓位都受到内置止损的全面保护 ——确保了力量、精准度和安全性之间的完美平衡。 非常重要！购买专家服务后请给我发私信。我会把所有必要的建议和操作指南发给你。 价格 $555 有效至 1 月 19 日（星期一）。之后价格将上涨至 $675。（最终价格 $1999） 购买 Vortex Turbo 智能交易系统后，您将有机会获得 我的其他任何一款智能交易系统的免费授权 ，该系统可关联到您选择的 三个交易账户  （赠送的智能交易系统将以 .ex 格式的文件直接发送）。  请私信询问具体条件 https://www.mql5.com/en/users/stanislav110685  
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.47 (89)
专家
道具準備就緒！ （ 下載SETFILE ） WARNING ： 目前價格只剩幾本！ 最終價格：990$ 免費取得 1 個 EA（適用於 2 個交易帳號）-> 購買後聯絡我 Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal 歡迎來到黃金收割者！ 該 EA 以非常成功的 Goldtrade Pro 為基礎，設計為同時在多個時間框架上運行，並且可以選擇將交易頻率從非常保守到極端波動設定。 EA 使用多種確認演算法來找到最佳入場價格，並在內部運行多種策略來分散交易風險。 所有交易都有停損和止盈，但也使用追蹤停損和追蹤停盈來最小化風險並最大化每筆交易的潛力。 該系統建立在非常流行且經過驗證的策略之上：交易突破重要的支撐位和阻力位。   黃金非常適合這種策略，因為它是一種波動性很大的貨幣對。 系統根據您的帳戶規模和最大允許提款設定自動調整交易頻率和手數！ 回測顯示出非常穩定的成長曲線，回撤非常可控且恢復很快。  該 EA 已針對黃金的最長可用期限進行了壓力測試，為不同經紀商使
AI Forex Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.52 (66)
专家
AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing XAUUSD and EURUSD price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (29)
专家
重要的 ： 此套装将仅以当前价格出售，且数量非常有限。    价格很快就会涨到 1499 美元    包含 +100 种策略 ，未来还会有更多！ 奖励 ：价格为 999 美元或更高 --> 免费选择我的其他  5  个EA！ 所有设置文件 完整的设置和优化指南 视频指南 实时信号 审查（第三方） 欢迎来到终极突破系统！ 我很高兴向您介绍终极突破系统，这是经过八年精心开发的先进且专有的专家顾问 (EA)。 该系统已成为 MQL5 市场上多个顶级 EA 的基础，包括广受好评的 Gold Reaper EA、 连续七个多月保持第一的位置，以及 Goldtrade Pro、Goldbot One、Indicement 和 Daytrade Pro。 终极突破系统不仅仅是另一个 EA。 它是一种专业级工具，旨在帮助交易者在任何市场和时间范围内创建无限数量的突破策略。 无论您专注于波段交易、剥头皮交易还是构建多元化投资组合，该系统都能提供无与伦比的灵活性和定制性。 可能性无穷无尽！ 对于自营公司交易者：   有了这个系统，您最终可以创建自己独特的交易策略和投资组合，而不会被标记为复制交易
NTRon 2OOO
Konstantin Freize
4.16 (19)
专家
XAUUSD 混合交易策略 – 新闻情绪分析与订单簿失衡相结合 该策略结合了两种罕见但极其有效的交易方法，打造出一种专为 XAUUSD（黄金） 在 30 分钟图表 上交易而设计的混合系统。 传统的智能交易系统（EA）往往依赖固定指标或简单的图表结构，而本系统采用一种智能市场接入模型， 在决策过程中融合了实时数据与上下文分析。 经济新闻的实时情绪分析 （基于 GPT-5） 基于 Tick 数据的订单簿失衡（DOM）模拟 这两个组成部分的结合为精准的进出场决策提供了坚实的基础，考虑到了基本面和市场微观结构信息。 请您在购买后立即联系我，以获取设置文件和使用手册。 [特点与建议] 交易品种 ：XAUUSD（黄金） 时间周期 ：30 分钟（响应速度与信号质量的最佳平衡） 杠杆 ：至少 1:50（高效利用波动，同时控制风险） 起始资金 ：230 美元起（允许使用小手数进行保守风险管理） [新闻标题情绪分析] 黄金对通胀报告、就业数据和美联储利率决议等宏观经济数据反应强烈。 与大多数系统在这些时间段回避交易不同，本策略主动将原始新闻标题中的情绪作为交易决策的依据： 美元情绪偏多 （鹰派美联
ABS GoldGrid
Thi Ngoc Tram Le
4.18 (28)
专家
特 惠价格  $109  (原价: $365) 。 设置和使用指南 :  ABS Channel 。 实时监控:   ABS Signal 。  实盘信号设置文件 基础设置文件 什么是ABS EA? ABS EA是一款专业交易机器人,专为H1时间框架上的 XAUUSD(黄金) 开发。 它基于 马丁格尔系统 ,具有 内置风险控制 . ABS EA专为新手和经验丰富的交易者设计,易于设置,完全自动化,并可根据不同的交易风格进行定制。 主要特点 马丁格尔策略,具有用户自定义的安全设置 灵活的手数管理:固定手数或自动手数 最大回撤限制,在您选择的阈值处暂停交易 简单设置:附加到图表,配置设置并开始交易 技术规格 交易品种: XAUUSD 时间框架: H1 最低存款: $300 推荐存款: $1,000 账户类型: ECN / Raw Spread 杠杆: 1:50或更高(推荐1:100+) VPS: 建议用于持续运行 免责声明 交易涉及重大风险,损失可能超过您的初始投资。 马丁格尔策略具有高风险,过去的表现不能保证未来的结果。使用需自行承担风险。 如需支持或有疑问,请通过评论区或
Golden Zephyr
Abdelrahman Ahmed Mahmoud Ahmed
2.33 (3)
专家
Golden Zephyr is an Expert Advisor that merges the reliability of classical support and resistance analysis with a revolutionary proprietary strategy known as Quantum Trend Dynamics . Designed to identify hidden market patterns and subtle shifts in momentum, this EA executes trades with precision, offering both consistency and adaptability across changing market conditions. 119 $, then the price will increase by 10$ for every purchase. Final Price: 699$ Key Features: Dynamic Support and Resista
HTTP ea
Yury Orlov
5 (9)
专家
How To Trade Pro (HTTP) EA — 来自拥有25年以上经验的作者的专业交易顾问，用于交易任何资产，无需马丁格尔或网格。 大多数顶级顾问处理上涨黄金。它们在测试中看起来出色……只要黄金上涨。但当趋势耗尽时会怎样？谁来保护您的存款？HTTP EA 不相信永恒增长 — 它适应不断变化的市场，并旨在广泛分散您的投资组合并保护您的存款。它是一个纪律严明的算法，在任何模式下都能同样成功：上涨、下跌、横盘。它像专业人士一样交易。HTTP EA 是精确的风险和时间管理系统。不要根据历史上的漂亮图表选择顾问。根据工作原理选择。 资产 任意，每种资产购买后有自己的 .set 文件 时间框架 M5-H4（在顾问设置中指定） 原理 处理动态价格缺失区域 存款 从 $100 起。杠杆 1:25+ 经纪商 任意，ECN/Raw 低点差 测试 策略测试器：EURUSD，01.01.2025 — 今天，每跳 特性 SL/TP，追踪止损，保本，紧急模式，图形面板。 How To Trade Pro EA 不猜测 — 它跟随变化并适应。这是一个纪律严明、活的算法，随着市场变化而变化，并在其他算法崩溃
Cheat Engine
Connor Michael Woodson
5 (3)
专家
Cheat Engine 是一个中等频率的黄金剥头皮交易系统，可通过基于网络的 API 根据全球外汇市场情绪做出决策。 Cheat Engine 实时信号即将上线。当前价格将上调。限时价格 199  USD 仅进行单笔交易。从不使用网格或马丁格尔策略。 智能追踪止盈，根据每日波动率进行自适应调整 全球外汇市场情绪是对数十万名交易者持仓的统计，总账户价值超过 10 亿美元。Cheat Engine 可以通过 API 即时获取这些数据，并在决策时加以利用。此功能为可选项，且可由用户完全自定义。 推荐 图表：XAUUSD 时间周期：H1 参数 手数计算方式 — 选择自动手数或固定手数 固定手数 — 固定的交易手数 自动手数 — 每指定账户货币金额使用 0.01 手 最大点差 — 设置允许开仓的最大点差 自动 GMT 检测 — 自动计算经纪商的 GMT 偏移 固定止损 — 止损数值输入 Magic Number — 每个订单的魔术编号 备注 — 订单备注 市场情绪过滤器 URL — 用于 API 请求 情绪买入/卖出过滤器 — 启用或禁用 情绪过滤器行为
Gold Atlas
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
5 (7)
专家
请先阅读此内容（非常重要） 并非为短期账户买卖或快速获利而设计。 无马丁格尔/无网格/无人工智能 专为注重长期稳定性的交易者而设计 实时结果： 实时信号 | 主要投资组合 |   FTMO 结果 限时特价！仅剩4本，按当前价格出售。下一价格：289美元。最终价格：999美元。 什么是黄金地图集？ Gold Atlas 是一款专业的黄金 (XAUUSD) 自动交易系统。它采用多重突破入场策略，旨在捕捉日内波动和更大的趋势突破。 该系统不基于指标或固定时间范围，并采用最小的优化来减少曲线拟合并提高稳健性。 Gold Atlas 采用 5 个不同的突破水平，每个水平都有自己的止损和追踪止损逻辑，从而实现了强大的内部多元化。 该策略已从 2006 年起进行了近 10,000 笔交易的测试，涵盖了不同的市场机制和市场条件。 作为一种趋势跟踪系统，它不会赢得每一笔交易，但其设计目的是在长期内捕捉偶尔出现的大赢家。 加入社区！ 请私信 我 并附上购买凭证，即可获得加入我们私人社区的邀请。 公共社区： 点击此处   设置 该系统 即插即用 。 Gold Atlas 的设计宗旨是 用户友好
The ORB Master
Profalgo Limited
4.88 (24)
专家
PROP FIRM READY!  推出促销： 当前价格仅提供数量极其有限！ 最终价格：990美元 349 美元起：免费选择 1 个 EA！（最多 2 个交易账户） 终极组合优惠   ->   点击此处 加入公共群组： 点击此处   LIVE RESULTS 独立审查 欢迎来到“ORB大师” ： 开盘区间突破的优势 利用 ORB Master EA 释放开盘区间突破 (ORB) 策略的力量：一款专为现代交易者设计的精致、高性能专家顾问。 ORB 因其能够捕捉早期市场势头而人气飙升，而这款 EA 代表了我对这种行之有效的方法的个人看法。 ORB Master 如何交付成果 ： ORB Master 在美国和欧洲股市开盘后立即开始行动，瞄准四大主要指数的关键开盘区间：SP500、US30（道琼斯）、纳斯达克和 DAX 这些突破通常预示着当天的主导趋势，提供可靠的方向偏差。 EA 精准地利用这一优势，进入顺势交易，以获得最大利润潜力。 对于每个指数，EA 部署三种不同的策略变化，创建一个由 12 种不相关方法组成的稳健投资组合。 这种多样化可以最大限度地降低风险，同时扩大机会。
Aura Black Edition MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.37 (51)
专家
Aura Black Edition 是一款完全自动化的 EA，仅用于交易黄金。专家在 2011-2020 年期间在 XAUUSD 上表现出稳定的结果。没有使用危险的资金管理方法，没有马丁格尔，没有网格或剥头皮。适用于任何经纪商条件。使用多层感知器神经网络 (MLP) 训练的 EA 是一类前馈人工神经网络 (ANN)。术语 MLP 的使用含糊不清，有时松散地指任何前馈 ANN，有时严格指由多层感知器组成的网络（具有阈值激活）。多层感知器有时被通俗地称为“原始”神经网络，尤其是当它们只有一个隐藏层时。MLP 由至少三层节点组成：输入层、隐藏层和输出层。除了输入节点之外，每个节点都是使用非线性激活函数的神经元。MLP 利用一种称为反向传播的监督学习技术进行训练。多层结构和非线性激活使 MLP 与线性感知器区别开来。它可以区分非线性可分的数据。 此价格还剩 1 份，之后价格将上涨至 3000 美元 如何设定及参数说明 (阅读这里) Live results:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2313678 More Signals:   Check my
Ultimate Pulse
Clifton Creath
5 (4)
专家
live signal  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347626?source=Site +Signals+My Public Channel https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/ultimatepulse Ultimate Pulse ****7 copies remaining at this price**** Overview Ultimate Pulse is an Expert Advisor designed to extract profit from natural market movement. It takes profit on each position individually or in grids depending on conditions. Simple, methodical, effective. Optimized for XAUUSD (Gold) on the 30-minute timeframe. How It Works The EA identifies t
Pivot Killer
BLODSALGO LIMITED
4.63 (24)
专家
长期增长。稳定性。韧性。 Pivot Killer EA 不是一个快速获利的系统，而是一个 为长期可持续增长而设计的专业级交易算法 。 专为 XAUUSD（黄金） 研发，Pivot Killer 是多年研究、测试和系统化开发的结晶。它秉持一个简单的理念： 稳定胜于运气 。该系统经过多周期、波动性变化和流动性环境下的压力测试——它不是为了短期炫耀而生，而是为长期生存而设计。 为持久而生的策略。 无网格。无马丁格尔。无加仓。 100K Live account signal Small Live account signal 市场在变化，波动在改变，趋势来来去去。Pivot Killer EA 专为那些明白 真正的成长来自生存，而非投机 的交易者而设计。 停滞期是正常且预期中的。但随着时间推移，算法总会 重新崛起并变得更强 ，它会不断适应新的市场波动并稳步增长。 这不是一个快速致富的工具，而是一个 以控制、稳定和稳健为核心的长期资本增长引擎 。 核心原则 无网格。无马丁格尔。无加仓。 每笔交易都是独立的，风险明确且有限。EA 永远不会加仓来弥补亏损。生存与稳步增长是其设计核心。 自适应
Vortex Gold EA
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (30)
专家
Vortex - 您对未来的投资 Vortex Gold EA 专家顾问专门用于在 Metatrader 平台上交易黄金（XAU/USD）。该 EA 使用专有指标和作者的秘密算法构建，采用全面的交易策略，旨在捕捉黄金市场中的盈利走势。其策略的关键组成部分包括 CCI 和抛物线指标等经典指标，这些指标共同作用，准确地发出理想的进入和退出点信号。Vortex Gold EA 的核心是先进的神经网络和机器学习技术。这些算法持续分析历史和实时数据，使 EA 能够更准确地适应和应对不断变化的市场趋势。通过利用深度学习，Vortex Gold EA 可以识别模式，自动调整指标参数，并随着时间的推移不断提高性能。Vortex Gold EA 是专有指标、机器学习和适应性交易算法的强大组合。使用 Vortex Gold EA 为您的未来投资。 售价 755 美元（还剩 3/10），下一个价格 895 美元 https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2345024 Check out the live results in Profile >>>>>>  Check my pro
Golden Synapse
Abdelrahman Ahmed Mahmoud Ahmed
3.78 (55)
专家
Golden Synapse EA is a precision engineered trading system that combines an advanced strategy with strict technical analysis to deliver consistent and low risk performance. Designed to trade with discipline, it avoids risky approaches and focuses entirely on quality over quantity. Every trade it takes is carefully selected and always protected by a stop loss. Golden Synapse never uses grid or martingale systems. It only opens one position at a time, keeping exposure under control and making it a
作者的更多信息
Prism Scalper
VALU VENTURES LTD
专家
Prism Scalper Basic v16.0 Prism Scalper Basic v16.0 is a sophisticated MetaTrader Expert Advisor designed for high-frequency scalping across multiple markets, including Forex, Gold, and Cryptocurrency. This trading system employs a proven mean reversion strategy to maximize profit potential while maintaining strict risk management protocols. Key Features Single Strategy Focus:   Specialized mean reversion system for clear and consistent performance. Multi-Asset Optimization:   Automatically ada
FREE
Prism Winner EA
VALU VENTURES LTD
4.2 (5)
专家
Prism Winner EA - Multi-Strategy Expert Advisor Prism Winner EA combines four proven trading strategies with flexible execution modes. Trade single positions with stop losses or use advanced grid strategies. The system includes comprehensive risk management and professional filtering. Key Features Four Trading Strategies RSI Mean Reversion:   High-precision trades based on overbought/oversold conditions. Bollinger Bands Classic:   Statistical captures of price extremes. Support/Resistance Bounc
FREE
Portfolio Stats Analytics
VALU VENTURES LTD
实用工具
EA Portfolio Analytics Dashboard Pro - Advanced Multi-EA Performance Monitor EA Portfolio Analytics Dashboard Pro is a professional MetaTrader 5 tool designed for advanced portfolio management and real-time performance analytics. Monitor all your Expert Advisors simultaneously with institutional-grade metrics. Key Benefits: Multi-EA Performance Matrix:   Track unlimited EAs and their statistics in a single view. Real-Time Risk Analytics:   Monitor key metrics like Sharpe Ratio, Value at Risk (V
Quantum Breakout Basic
VALU VENTURES LTD
专家
Quantum Breakout Lite - CPU-Optimized Breakout EA Quantum Breakout Lite is a sophisticated, CPU-optimized Expert Advisor designed for professional breakout trading. This lightweight version delivers institutional-grade breakout detection with minimal resource consumption, making it perfect for VPS deployment and continuous operation. Key Features Advanced Breakout Detection Dynamic Support/Resistance Analysis: Intelligent detection of key price levels using configurable lookback periods. Adapti
FREE
Quant Ladder Pro
VALU VENTURES LTD
专家
Ladder Quant EA - Multi-Session Expert Advisor The Ladder Quant EA is an advanced Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, designed to optimize forex trading across major market sessions. It integrates multiple strategies, including breakout, reversal, and range-bound trading, into a robust system. Tailored for major currency pairs, it combines sophisticated risk management with customizable settings. Professional Multi-Session Forex Trading Robot Version:   1.06 - Enhanced Edition Category:   Expert A
FREE
Prism Breakout Pro
VALU VENTURES LTD
专家
Prism Breaker Pro V2 – Multi-Symbol Portfolio Range Trading System Prism Breaker Pro V2 is a professional range breakout trading system featuring sophisticated portfolio management, multi-symbol support, and advanced risk controls. It is designed for traders seeking to capitalize on market range breakouts across multiple currency pairs simultaneously. Key Features Advanced Range Trading Strategies Simple Breakouts:   Clean price action breakout entries. Confirmed Breakouts:   Multi-filter valid
FREE
RSI Pro Basic
VALU VENTURES LTD
指标
The ONLY RSI Indicator You'll Ever Need - Works with ANY Broker, ANY Symbol! Finally, an RSI indicator that automatically adapts to YOUR broker's symbol naming conventions!   Whether you trade Forex, Gold, Bitcoin, or Stock Indices - this universal indicator detects and monitors related symbols automatically. KEY FEATURES & BENEFITS UNIVERSAL COMPATIBILITY Auto-Detects Broker Patterns : Works with ANY broker suffix (.m, .pro, .raw, etc.) All Asset Classes : Forex, Metals (Gold/Silver), Crypto,
FREE
Price Action Master
VALU VENTURES LTD
专家
Advanced Price Action Master EA - Multi-Strategy Trading System Advanced Price Action Master EA is a professional Expert Advisor that combines multiple analytical approaches, including order flow analysis and Ichimoku with Fibonacci, for automated market execution. Core Strategies: Order Flow Analysis:   Utilizes concepts including order blocks and liquidity analysis. Ichimoku Cloud System:   Multi-timeframe confluence analysis for trend confirmation. Fibonacci Analysis:   Automated detection o
MATH Master Basic
VALU VENTURES LTD
专家
Math Master Basic - Expert Advisor works for   props , it have low dd with high PF.  Overview Math Master Basic is a sophisticated multi-strategy Expert Advisor that combines advanced mathematical analysis with proven trading methodologies. This EA is designed for traders seeking consistent performance through diversified algorithmic strategies. Core Strategies Included 1. Mathematical Progression Strategy Advanced Grid System : Intelligent grid-based trading with dynamic lot progression Confide
Prism Smart
VALU VENTURES LTD
专家
Prism Smart High Performance V12.45 - API Enhanced Complete Edition Professional Trading System with Real-Time Intelligence 37 Independent Strategies | Live API Integration | Banking Grade Control | AI/ML Enhancement KEY HIGHLIGHTS 37 Individual Strategies - Complete independence with individual tracking. Real API Integration - Live news, economic data, and VIX volatility feeds. Banking Grade Quality - Institutional-level performance standards. Smart Auto-Lot System - Dynamic position sizing wi
Portfolio Dashboard Analytics MT4
VALU VENTURES LTD
实用工具
Professional multi-EA portfolio analytics dashboard. Track all your Expert Advisors with real-time performance metrics, P/L, drawdown, and trade monitoring. **Portfolio Dashboard Pro**   - Professional Real-Time Analytics for Multi-EA Traders Transform your MetaTrader 4 into a professional trading control center. Portfolio Dashboard Pro automatically detects and monitors ALL your Expert Advisors, displaying comprehensive performance metrics in a beautiful, customizable dashboard. ###  Key Fe
Prism Simple EA
VALU VENTURES LTD
专家
Prism Simple EA V6.1 - Professional Multi-Strategy Trading System 19 Powerful Strategies in One Ultimate EA! Transform your trading with the most comprehensive and reliable Expert Advisor on the market. Prism Simple EA combines cutting-edge algorithms with bulletproof risk management to deliver consistent results across all market conditions. Core Features 19 Professional Strategies: A complete arsenal of proven trading algorithms in one EA. (See full list below). 100% Margin Safe: Advanced mar
AI Core Indicator
VALU VENTURES LTD
指标
AI Core Trading Master Pro - Complete Technical Analysis Suite Transform your trading with the most comprehensive technical analysis indicator for MT5, featuring 10 proven indicators, AI predictions, and a professional real-time dashboard. Core Features 10 High-Performance Technical Indicators: RSI (71.6-87.1% win rate) with divergence analysis Bollinger Bands (74.3-81.3% win rate) with squeeze detection MACD (60-75% win rate) with histogram analysis Stochastic (65-78% win rate) with overbought
CryptoSlayer
VALU VENTURES LTD
专家
Crypto Slayer EA v2.3 - Multi-Strategy Crypto Trading System Crypto Slayer EA v2.3 is a comprehensive trading system designed for cryptocurrency markets, featuring multiple integrated strategies and advanced risk management. Trading Strategies The system includes 25 trading strategies organized into three categories: Technical Analysis Strategies: MA Crossover RSI Momentum MACD Signal Bollinger Bands Market Structure Multi-timeframe Analysis Breakout Trading ATR Position Sizing Support/Resista
Quantum RSI Divergence Pro
VALU VENTURES LTD
专家
Okay, here is the amended version of your description for "Prism Divergence PRO MT5." This version has been revised to be fully compliant with the MQL5 marketplace rules. The changes are primarily focused on removing all special characters and emojis while preserving your well-structured content. Amended Product Description Prism Divergence PRO MT5 - Professional Multi-Strategy Trading System Revolutionary 15-Strategy RSI Divergence EA with Marketplace Validation Prism Divergence PRO MT5 is a s
Prism Ultimate Pro
VALU VENTURES LTD
专家
Prism Ultimate V17 is a comprehensive Expert Advisor that combines multiple proven trading strategies with artificial intelligence to deliver consistent performance across various market conditions. The EA features an advanced AI Strategy Manager that automatically allocates capital based on real-time performance, promoting winning strategies and demoting underperformers. Key Features: Multi-Strategy Architecture - 30+ professional trading strategies including trend-following, mean reversion,
Momentum Breakout Master
VALU VENTURES LTD
专家
Momentum Breakout Master - Multi-Strategy Trading Expert Momentum Breakout Master is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 that combines multiple trading strategies with advanced risk management features. Trading Strategies Strategy 1: RSI Momentum Detection Multi-timeframe RSI analysis with divergence detection Swing high/low identification for entry timing EMA trend confirmation filter Momentum threshold validation Strategy 2: Breakout + Volume Confirmation Dynamic Support/Resistance level ident
Prism Trend Master
VALU VENTURES LTD
专家
Prism Trend Master – Multi-Strategy Trend Trading EA Prism Trend Master is a multi-strategy Expert Advisor designed for trend-based trading. It combines multiple technical systems to identify trend entries and adapt across various market conditions and assets. Built for Trend Trading This EA analyzes market direction, momentum, and structure through multiple analytical layers for trend identification. Trend-Focused Strategies: Supertrend:   ATR-based trend breakout analysis across multiple tim
Bull Master EA
VALU VENTURES LTD
专家
Bull Master EA - Multi-Strategy Moving Average Expert Advisor Bull Master EA combines seven distinct moving average strategies with advanced risk management and multi-timeframe analysis. Each strategy operates independently on your chosen timeframe for diversified trading opportunities. Complete Strategy Arsenal MA Alignment Trigger Trades when multiple MAs are perfectly aligned with price confirmation. MA Cross Trigger Classic crossover strategy with precision timing and confirmation. MA Ali
Scalper Master Pro
VALU VENTURES LTD
专家
Scalper Master PRO - Multi-Strategy Scalping System Scalper Master PRO is an Expert Advisor that combines multiple trading strategies into a single system designed for high-frequency trading across various market conditions. Trading Strategies: Mean Reversion Strategy:   Utilizes Bollinger Bands and RSI for trading range-bound market conditions. Market Maker Strategy:   A liquidity-based strategy designed for spread capture and order flow analysis. Momentum Strategy:   Uses MACD and volume conf
AI ML Engine
VALU VENTURES LTD
专家
AI ML Engine v1.0 - Advanced Trading System Professional AI-Powered Trading Expert Advisor Transform your trading with cutting-edge machine learning technology. This sophisticated EA combines multiple AI models with intelligent filtering systems for enhanced market analysis and decision-making. Machine Learning Models Random Forest Classifier - Ensemble learning with configurable trees and depth. SVM (Support Vector Machine) - Advanced pattern classification with multiple kernels. Logistic Regr
Bull Machine Pro
VALU VENTURES LTD
专家
Bull Machine EA v9.0 - Professional Multi-Strategy System 7 Powerful Strategies in One EA Most EAs use one strategy and fail when markets change. Bull Machine EA adapts with seven proven strategies: MA Alignment: Classic trend following. MA Cross: Momentum entries. MA Alignment + Cross: Double confirmation. Multiple MA Confluence: A 5-MA perfect setup. MA Slope Analysis: Trend strength filter. Adaptive MA: Dynamic adaptation. MA Distance Bounce: Pullback entries. Key Features Universal Timefram
Forex Revolution
VALU VENTURES LTD
专家
Forex Revolution EA - Advanced Multi-Strategy Trading System - Props firms Ready  Overview Forex Revolution is a sophisticated MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor featuring 41 revolutionary trading strategies powered by AI, quantum analysis, and real-time market data integration. Designed for aggressive monthly returns of 20-40% with banking-grade risk management. Key Features Strategy Categories (41 Total Strategies) Core Strategy Systems Quantum Edge   (5): Quantum entanglement pairs, Heisenberg mark
Neural Scalper EA
VALU VENTURES LTD
专家
Neural Scalping Master EA - Advanced Multi-Strategy Trading System Neural Scalping Master EA is a sophisticated automated trading system designed for reliable scalping performance with advanced risk controls. It combines multiple proven strategies into a single system that adapts to various market conditions. Core Trading Strategies: Silver Trend Neural Strategy:   Adaptive trend detection using moving averages with momentum confirmation. Star Scalping System:   High-precision entry signals bas
Intelligent Engine
VALU VENTURES LTD
专家
Intelligent Engine EA - Advanced Multi-Strategy Trading System Professional 8-in-1 Trading Solution with Crypto Intelligence Intelligent Engine EA is a sophisticated multi-strategy Expert Advisor featuring 8 powerful trading algorithms originally designed for cryptocurrency markets but fully optimized for traditional Forex pairs. Each strategy can be enabled/disabled independently, allowing complete customization of your trading approach. 8 Core Trading Strategies BTC Dominance Strategy Simulat
Master Pro Trend
VALU VENTURES LTD
指标
Quantum Trend Master Pro Enhanced - AIgo-Powered Trend Analysis System Quantum Trend Master Pro Enhanced is a professional trading indicator designed for MetaTrader 5, providing advanced trend analysis and high-precision signal generation using multiple algorithmic approaches. Key Features & Benefits Advanced Algorithmic Analysis Kalman Filtering Technology: Adaptive noise reduction for signal clarity Multi-Timeframe Analysis: Comprehensive market view across all timeframes Fractal Dimension An
Master Breakout Basic
VALU VENTURES LTD
专家
Master Breakout Basic Trading EA ->   Try upgrade version Professional Master Breakout EA  |   Upgrade to Unlimited Master Breakout EA  Smart breakout trading system with advanced money management and broker auto-detection Key Features Multiple Trading Strategies Trend continuation signals Range breakout detection Momentum-based entries Support/resistance breaks Advanced Money Management Fixed lots, risk percentage, or balance-based sizing Risk-reward ratio calculations Partial take profit func
Quantum Iron
VALU VENTURES LTD
专家
Quantum Iron EA v37.0 - Advance/ Authentic Real   Quantum Queen   King  Quantum Baron   Quantum Emperor    Quantum Bitcoin  Reaper   EA with added and enhanced strong strategies and features.  15-in-1 Advanced Trading Robot with Comprehensive Risk Management Quantum Iron EA   combines 15 proven trading strategies in one powerful Expert Advisor, designed for consistent profitability across all market conditions. Perfect for both beginners and professional traders seeking automated trading excelle
Pro Master Breakout
VALU VENTURES LTD
专家
Pro Master Range Breakout EA V25 ->   Try Basic Master breakout    |   Upgrade to Unlimited Master Breakout EA  Professional Range Breakout Strategy for Consistent Profits Transform your trading with this sophisticated range breakout system designed for optimal performance across all market conditions. Core Strategy This EA identifies consolidation ranges during specified time periods and executes breakout trades when price moves beyond these ranges with confirmation. Perfect for trending market
Ultimate Master Breakout
VALU VENTURES LTD
专家
Ultimate Master Breakout EA - The All-in-One Strategy Suite Stop switching EAs. Ultimate Master Breakout is a powerful, All-in-One system that adapts to any market. Choose from multiple built-in professional strategies or customize every detail to build your own. This isn't just one strategy—it's your complete trading arsenal in a single EA. Choose Your Strategy Instantly Activate any of these proven strategies with a single click: Classic Breakout: The core engine. Trade powerful moves from co
筛选:
无评论
回复评论