货币 / CC
CC: Chemours Company (The)
17.08 USD 0.20 (1.16%)
版块: 基础材料 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日CC汇率已更改-1.16%。当日，交易品种以低点16.95和高点17.46进行交易。
关注Chemours Company (The)动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
CC新闻
- Chemours appoints Mary Cranston as board chair following leadership change
- Chemours appoints new board leadership as chair departs for government role
- Chemours Enters Strategic Agreement With SRF to Boost Supply
- Samsung qualifies Chemours’ cooling fluid for data center SSDs
- Chemours Q2 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates on Higher Volumes
- Chemours Stock: Solid Q2 And Legal Progress Are Bullish (Upgrade) (NYSE:CC)
- Truist Securities reiterates Buy rating on Chemours stock amid operational challenges
- The Chemours Company (CC) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- The Chemours Company 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:CC)
- Chemours Q2 2025 slides: EBITDA surges 22% despite net loss from settlements
日范围
16.95 17.46
年范围
9.13 22.39
- 前一天收盘价
- 17.28
- 开盘价
- 17.32
- 卖价
- 17.08
- 买价
- 17.38
- 最低价
- 16.95
- 最高价
- 17.46
- 交易量
- 5.381 K
- 日变化
- -1.16%
- 月变化
- 15.33%
- 6个月变化
- 27.65%
- 年变化
- -15.94%
