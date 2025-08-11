Valute / CC
CC: Chemours Company (The)
17.00 USD 0.54 (3.08%)
Settore: Materiali di Base Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio CC ha avuto una variazione del -3.08% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 16.97 e ad un massimo di 17.56.
Segui le dinamiche di Chemours Company (The). Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
CC News
- Deutsche Bank declassa Barry Callebaut a "hold" dopo forte rally delle azioni
- CEO di Barry Callebaut: l’azienda deve ridurre i livelli di debito - rapporto
- Can UUUU's Rare Earths Revolutionize EV Magnet Supply Chains?
- Goldman Sachs promuove Hershey Co. a "buy" grazie ai miglioramenti nella quota di mercato
- Coffee prices in New York approach all-time high amid tariffs, Brazil weather
- Why Is Corteva Stock Soaring Monday? - Corteva (NYSE:CTVA)
- Mizuho declassa Huntsman per la pressione delle importazioni cinesi e rischio dividendi
- Energy Fuels stock rises after U.S. rare earths qualified for EV magnets
- Bernstein reiterates Outperform rating on Mondelez stock amid cocoa concerns
- Chemours appoints Mary Cranston as board chair following leadership change
- Can UUUU and Vulcan Elements Strengthen U.S. Rare Earth Magnet Supply?
- Colombia stocks higher at close of trade; COLCAP up 0.33%
- Chemours Enters Strategic Agreement With SRF to Boost Supply
- DuPont subsidiary Qnity issues $1.75 billion in notes ahead of planned spin-off
- Samsung qualifies Chemours’ cooling fluid for data center SSDs
- Chemours Q2 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates on Higher Volumes
- Hartree in talks to buy major cocoa trader Touton, sources say
Intervallo Giornaliero
16.97 17.56
Intervallo Annuale
9.13 22.39
- Chiusura Precedente
- 17.54
- Apertura
- 17.56
- Bid
- 17.00
- Ask
- 17.30
- Minimo
- 16.97
- Massimo
- 17.56
- Volume
- 4.087 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -3.08%
- Variazione Mensile
- 14.79%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 27.06%
- Variazione Annuale
- -16.34%
20 settembre, sabato