货币 / ABSI
ABSI: Absci Corporation
2.58 USD 0.12 (4.44%)
版块: 医疗保健 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日ABSI汇率已更改-4.44%。当日，交易品种以低点2.52和高点2.72进行交易。
关注Absci Corporation动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
ABSI新闻
- Absci Corporation (ABSI) Morgan Stanley 23 Annual Global Healthcare Conference Transcript
- Absci Stock: Still A Work In Progress, Fighting To Survive (NASDAQ:ABSI)
- Absci adds renowned dermatologists to scientific advisory board
- Needham lowers Absci stock price target to $8 on recent dilution
- Absci Corporation (ABSI) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Absci Sales Fall 54 Percent
- Absci Corporation (ABSI) Reports Q2 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
- Absci earnings missed by $0.03, revenue fell short of estimates
- SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc. (SABS) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: What to Know Ahead of Q2 Release
- Absci Corporation (ABSI) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Should You Buy?
- Amgen (AMGN) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Syndax Pharmaceuticals (SNDX) Reports Q2 Loss, Beats Revenue Estimates
- CRSP, ABSI, IRDM: Cathie Wood Offloads $16.4M of CRISPR Therapeutics Stock, Buys Absci and Iridium - TipRanks.com
- Cathie Wood’s ARK ETF adjusts portfolio, buys ABSCI, sells CRISPR
- Gold Falls Over 1%; Phillips 66 Posts Upbeat Earnings - Coursera (NYSE:COUR), Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI)
- Coya Therapeutics, Inc. (COYA) Surges 10.7%: Is This an Indication of Further Gains?
- Intel, Absci, AST SpaceMobile And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Friday's Pre-Market Session - Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI), Abivax (NASDAQ:ABVX)
- Absci stock falls after pricing public offering below market value
- Why Deckers Outdoor Shares Are Trading Higher By 12%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI), AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS)
- Absci prices $50 million public offering of common stock
- Absci launches $50 million public offering to fund AI drug programs
- Absci stock falls after announcing $50 million public offering
- Galaxy Digital, Blaize Holdings, Verizon And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Monday - AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL), Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI)
- Absci appoints Mary Szela to board of directors and grants stock options
日范围
2.52 2.72
年范围
2.02 6.33
- 前一天收盘价
- 2.70
- 开盘价
- 2.68
- 卖价
- 2.58
- 买价
- 2.88
- 最低价
- 2.52
- 最高价
- 2.72
- 交易量
- 3.100 K
- 日变化
- -4.44%
- 月变化
- 9.79%
- 6个月变化
- 1.98%
- 年变化
- -32.64%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -9.285 M
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -0.296 M
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
- 4.25%
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值