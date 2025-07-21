통화 / ABSI
ABSI: Absci Corporation
2.61 USD 0.08 (2.97%)
부문: 헬스케어 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
ABSI 환율이 오늘 -2.97%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 2.60이고 고가는 2.75이었습니다.
Absci Corporation 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
일일 변동 비율
2.60 2.75
년간 변동
2.02 6.33
- 이전 종가
- 2.69
- 시가
- 2.70
- Bid
- 2.61
- Ask
- 2.91
- 저가
- 2.60
- 고가
- 2.75
- 볼륨
- 4.418 K
- 일일 변동
- -2.97%
- 월 변동
- 11.06%
- 6개월 변동
- 3.16%
- 년간 변동율
- -31.85%
20 9월, 토요일