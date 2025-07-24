クォートセクション
通貨 / ABSI
ABSI: Absci Corporation

2.69 USD 0.14 (5.49%)
セクター: ヘルスケア ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

ABSIの今日の為替レートは、5.49%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり2.59の安値と2.75の高値で取引されました。

Absci Corporationダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
2.59 2.75
1年のレンジ
2.02 6.33
以前の終値
2.55
始値
2.59
買値
2.69
買値
2.99
安値
2.59
高値
2.75
出来高
3.239 K
1日の変化
5.49%
1ヶ月の変化
14.47%
6ヶ月の変化
6.32%
1年の変化
-29.77%
