ABSI: Absci Corporation
2.69 USD 0.14 (5.49%)
セクター: ヘルスケア ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
ABSIの今日の為替レートは、5.49%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり2.59の安値と2.75の高値で取引されました。
Absci Corporationダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
1日のレンジ
2.59 2.75
1年のレンジ
2.02 6.33
- 以前の終値
- 2.55
- 始値
- 2.59
- 買値
- 2.69
- 買値
- 2.99
- 安値
- 2.59
- 高値
- 2.75
- 出来高
- 3.239 K
- 1日の変化
- 5.49%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 14.47%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 6.32%
- 1年の変化
- -29.77%
