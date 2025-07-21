Valute / ABSI
ABSI: Absci Corporation
2.61 USD 0.08 (2.97%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio ABSI ha avuto una variazione del -2.97% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 2.60 e ad un massimo di 2.75.
Segui le dinamiche di Absci Corporation. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
ABSI News
Intervallo Giornaliero
2.60 2.75
Intervallo Annuale
2.02 6.33
- Chiusura Precedente
- 2.69
- Apertura
- 2.70
- Bid
- 2.61
- Ask
- 2.91
- Minimo
- 2.60
- Massimo
- 2.75
- Volume
- 4.418 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -2.97%
- Variazione Mensile
- 11.06%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 3.16%
- Variazione Annuale
- -31.85%
21 settembre, domenica