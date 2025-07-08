Moedas / ABSI
ABSI: Absci Corporation
2.66 USD 0.11 (4.31%)
Setor: Cuidados de saúde Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do ABSI para hoje mudou para 4.31%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 2.59 e o mais alto foi 2.75.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Absci Corporation. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
ABSI Notícias
Faixa diária
2.59 2.75
Faixa anual
2.02 6.33
- Fechamento anterior
- 2.55
- Open
- 2.59
- Bid
- 2.66
- Ask
- 2.96
- Low
- 2.59
- High
- 2.75
- Volume
- 1.995 K
- Mudança diária
- 4.31%
- Mudança mensal
- 13.19%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 5.14%
- Mudança anual
- -30.55%
