Forex Uncovered
- 指标
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Marian BeceanuAtlas Enterprise Matrix:
https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/183575?source=Site+Profile+Seller
- 版本: 4.60
- 激活: 10
Professional Support & Resistance Breakout Indicator for MetaTrader 5Overview
Forex Uncovered PRO v4.60 is a professional Support & Resistance Breakout indicator built for MetaTrader 5.
Unlike traditional trend indicators, Forex Uncovered focuses on Price Action by automatically identifying significant swing highs and swing lows, building dynamic support and resistance zones, and detecting confirmed breakout opportunities.
To reduce false signals, the indicator combines structural market analysis with an ATR (Average True Range) volatility filter and optional candle close confirmation.
The result is a clean, reliable breakout trading tool suitable for scalping, intraday trading, and swing trading.Key Features
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Automatic Support & Resistance detection
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Intelligent Swing High / Swing Low recognition
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Real-time Breakout detection
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ATR Volatility Filter
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Optional Candle Close Confirmation
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Buy & Sell Signal Arrows
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Instant Trading Alerts
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Lightweight and fast execution
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Works on all Forex pairs
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Compatible with all timeframes
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Non-repainting after candle close confirmation
The indicator follows these steps:
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Detects important Swing Highs and Swing Lows.
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Creates dynamic Support and Resistance levels.
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Measures the importance of each level based on multiple touches.
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Continuously monitors price action.
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Detects potential breakouts.
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Confirms breakouts using ATR volatility.
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Displays Buy or Sell arrows.
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Sends trading alerts.
1. Swing Strength
Defines how significant a swing high or swing low must be before it is considered a valid market structure.
Lower values
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More swing points
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More trading signals
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Higher market noise
Higher values
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Fewer swing points
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Stronger Support & Resistance levels
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Higher quality signals
Recommended Settings
Scalping
2
Intraday
3
Swing Trading
5 - 7
2. Maximum Levels
Defines the maximum number of Support and Resistance levels displayed on the chart.
Example
5
means the indicator keeps only the five most relevant Support and Resistance levels.
3. Touch Tolerance
Defines how close two swing points must be in order to be considered the same Support or Resistance level.
Small values
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Very precise levels
Large values
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Wider Support & Resistance zones
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Better clustering of nearby swing points
4. Breakout Buffer (Pips)
Defines the minimum distance price must move beyond a Support or Resistance level before confirming a breakout.
Purpose
Avoids false breakouts caused by small price spikes.
Example
Resistance
1.25000
Buffer
1 pip
Buy signal appears only above
1.25010
5. Close Confirmation
When enabled, the breakout is confirmed only after the candle closes beyond the Support or Resistance level.
TRUE
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Higher accuracy
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Fewer false breakouts
FALSE
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Earlier entries
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More aggressive trading
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Higher risk of false signals
Recommended
TRUE
6. ATR Period
Defines the number of candles used to calculate the Average True Range.
ATR measures market volatility.
Standard value
14
7. ATR Filter Multiplier
Defines the minimum candle body size required for a valid breakout.
Formula
Candle Body ≥ ATR × Multiplier
Example
ATR
20 pips
Multiplier
0.5
Minimum required candle body
10 pips
If the breakout candle body is only
4 pips
the signal is ignored.
8. Show Range Lines
Displays Support and Resistance levels directly on the chart.
TRUE
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Support & Resistance visible
FALSE
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Cleaner chart
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Signals only
9. Alerts
Enables Buy and Sell notifications whenever a confirmed breakout occurs.
Each breakout generates only one alert.Signal Interpretation
Buy Signal
A green arrow appears when:
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Price breaks above Resistance.
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Breakout Buffer is exceeded.
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ATR filter confirms sufficient momentum.
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Candle Close Confirmation is satisfied (if enabled).
Sell Signal
A red arrow appears when:
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Price breaks below Support.
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Breakout Buffer is exceeded.
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ATR filter confirms sufficient momentum.
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Candle Close Confirmation is satisfied (if enabled).
Strategy 1 – Classic Breakout
Timeframe: H1
Rules
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Wait for a Buy or Sell arrow.
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Enter at the opening of the next candle.
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Place Stop Loss behind the broken level.
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Target a minimum Risk-to-Reward ratio of 1:2.
Strategy 2 – Breakout Retest (Recommended)
This is one of the safest ways to trade breakouts.
Buy Setup
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Resistance is broken.
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Wait for price to retest the broken level.
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Price rejects the level.
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Enter Buy.
Sell Setup
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Support is broken.
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Wait for the pullback.
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Price rejects the level.
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Enter Sell.
Advantages
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Lower risk
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Better entry price
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Higher probability trades
Strategy 3 – Trend Filter + Breakout
Combine the indicator with a 200 EMA.
Buy
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Price above EMA 200
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Forex Uncovered generates a Buy breakout
Sell
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Price below EMA 200
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Forex Uncovered generates a Sell breakout
This significantly improves signal quality by trading only in the direction of the dominant trend.
Strategy 4 – London Session Breakout
Timeframe: M15
Trade only during the London and early New York sessions.
These sessions provide the highest liquidity and stronger breakout opportunities.
Strategy 5 – Swing Trading
Timeframe: H4
Recommended Settings
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Swing Strength = 5
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ATR Period = 14
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Close Confirmation = TRUE
Ideal for capturing medium- to long-term market moves.
Strategy 6 – Multi-Timeframe Trading
Use multiple timeframes for higher-probability entries.
H4
Determine the overall market direction.
H1
Identify Support and Resistance levels.
M15
Enter after a confirmed breakout signal.
This approach greatly improves trade quality and reduces unnecessary entries.Recommended Settings
Scalping (M5)
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Swing Strength: 2
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Breakout Buffer: 0.5–1 pip
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ATR Multiplier: 0.3
Intraday Trading (M15–H1)
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Swing Strength: 3
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Breakout Buffer: 1 pip
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ATR Multiplier: 0.5
Swing Trading (H4–D1)
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Swing Strength: 5–7
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Breakout Buffer: 2–3 pips
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ATR Multiplier: 0.8–1.0
Forex Uncovered PRO performs best on:
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EUR/USD
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GBP/USD
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USD/JPY
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AUD/USD
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USD/CAD
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XAU/USD (Gold)
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NASDAQ
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US30
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GER40
For best results:
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Never risk more than 1–2% of your account on a single trade.
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Always use a Stop Loss.
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Aim for a minimum Risk-to-Reward ratio of 1:2.
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Avoid trading during major economic news releases unless your strategy is designed for high-volatility events.
Forex Uncovered PRO v4.60 is a professional Support & Resistance Breakout Indicator designed to identify high-probability breakout opportunities using market structure and volatility confirmation.
By combining automatic swing analysis, dynamic Support & Resistance detection, ATR-based breakout validation, and optional candle close confirmation, the indicator helps traders filter out weak breakouts and focus on stronger, higher-quality trading opportunities.
Whether you are a scalper, day trader, or swing trader, Forex Uncovered PRO provides a clean, reliable, and easy-to-use solution for trading breakouts across all major Forex markets and timeframes.