Trend Arrow Filters
- 指标
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Aleksandr Bernes专注为裁量交易者打造实用 MetaTrader 5 工具的 MQL5 开发者：交易面板、风险仓位、出场工具与清晰图表指标。
工作经验：
• 软件开发与自动化 10 年以上
• 多年开发并打磨用于实盘裁量交易的 MT5 工具
• Market 已发布：Chart Order Panel、Manual Order Panel、Risk Trade Panel、Risk Lot Size Panel、Basket Exit Levels、Trend Arrow NR、Session Box Hours
- 版本: 1.0
- 激活: 5
Trend Arrow Filters Filtered closed-bar trend arrows for MetaTrader 5. Paid upgrade of free Trend Arrow NR. Price: $30 (unlimited) Free companion: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/188166 1. What it does Same core idea as free Trend Arrow NR (EMA cross arrows on closed bars), plus practical filters so you see fewer, higher-context signals. 2. How signals work (non-repaint) • Arrows only on closed bars • Forming bar never paints a signal • Historical arrows do not move on new ticks • Optional alerts: popup / push / email 3. What you get (vs Free) Free Trend Arrow NR: • Closed-bar NR EMA arrows • Optional ATR separation • Basic alerts Trend Arrow Filters adds: • Higher-timeframe (HTF) EMA bias — trade with the bigger trend • Session filter — Asia / London / New York / overlap / custom hours • Signal strength — ATR separation + optional EMA slope • Cooldown — limit same-direction spam • Multi-timeframe confluence — optional TF2 / TF3 agreement • On-chart status — see which filters are active 4. How to use 1) Attach to your symbol and working timeframe 2) Enable the filters you need (HTF, session, strength, cooldown, MTF) 3) Optionally turn on alerts 4) Use arrows as context with your own risk rules 5. Main inputs (groups) • Core: Fast/Slow EMA, ATR, arrow offset • HTF bias: timeframe + on/off • Session: preset or custom GMT-style hours • Strength / cooldown • Multi-TF: TF2 / TF3 on/off • Alerts: popup / push / email 6. Works well with • Manual Order Panel (free): https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/188303 • Chart Order Panel ($30): https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/188302 • Risk Trade Panel ($30): https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/188165 7. Notes • Not a signal subscription and not a profit guarantee. • Past arrows do not imply future results. • Session hours follow the bar’s server time — adjust Custom hours if your broker offset differs. • Feedback and reviews are welcome.