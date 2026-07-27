🇬🇧 Versione Inglese

Title: Pocket Reversal Notifier - Free Mobile Utility

Description:

Pocket Reversal Notifier is a professional, free monitoring utility designed for traders who want to catch high-probability market opportunities without spending all day glued to the charts. This tool continuously scans the market for price reversals and sends real-time Push notifications straight to your smartphone.

The algorithm is far more than a simple moving average crossover: it is a true "No-Lag" ecosystem combining pure Price Action with quantitative filters to pinpoint market extremes with maximum accuracy.

🔥 HOW THE SCANNING ENGINE WORKS: The system sends an Alert to your mobile phone (and a popup in MetaTrader) only when all the following conditions align simultaneously:

Volatility Extreme: Price touches or pierces the outer Bollinger Bands. Price Action (Rejection): The candle closes in the direction of the reversal with virtually no shadow opposing the new move, indicating institutional backing. Momentum Reversal: The RSI engine registers a distinct bounce compared to the previous bar. Trend Strength: The ADX indicator confirms sufficient market momentum to sustain the new impulse.

📊 HOW TO READ THE ON-SCREEN DASHBOARD:

The HUD provides a complete, real-time breakdown of market conditions across 8 clean lines:

Header (Cyan): Displays the tool name, active analysis Timeframe, and the trading symbol.

Line 1 (Trend & ADX): Shows the macro trend direction based on the 50 MA ( BULLISH , BEARISH , or NEUTRAL ) alongside the ADX(14) reading to gauge trend strength (> 20 confirms trend strength).

Line 2 (Price & Spread): Displays the current live price and the real-time Spread in points , essential for assessing trading costs before execution.

Line 3 (ATR Volatility): Reports the ATR(14) value, allowing you to instantly assess volatility and calibrate Stop Loss and Take Profit levels accordingly.

Line 4 (RSI Engine): Displays the exact RSI(14) value and its real-time slope ( UP or DOWN ), highlighting momentum direction.

Line 5 (Upper Bollinger Band): Indicates the upper BB level and the exact price distance remaining between the current price and the upper band.

Line 6 (Middle Bollinger Band): Shows the central line (SMA 20), serving as a primary target or dynamic support/resistance level.

Line 7 (Lower Bollinger Band): Displays the lower BB level and its distance from the live price.

Line 8 (Status & Signal): The tactical control line. Displays scanning status during neutral phases and flashes >>> EARLY BUY SIGNAL <<< or >>> EARLY SELL SIGNAL <<< as soon as a valid setup triggers.

⚙️ KEY FEATURES:

Smart Anti-Spam Notifications: No message overload. Built-in Timestamp Lock ensures only one notification is sent per signal per candle bar .

Multi-Timeframe Scanning: Flexible Timeframe selection directly from inputs (M1 to MN1), independent of the chart timeframe it's loaded on.

MQL5 Tester Bypass: Fully optimized code that bypasses graphic operations during automated tests, ensuring zero lag and smooth terminal performance.

Ideal for: Manual traders, Price Action analysts, and anyone who needs a reliable, mobile-connected market watcher.