Pocket Reversal Notifier

🇬🇧 Versione Inglese

Title: Pocket Reversal Notifier - Free Mobile Utility

Description:

Pocket Reversal Notifier is a professional, free monitoring utility designed for traders who want to catch high-probability market opportunities without spending all day glued to the charts. This tool continuously scans the market for price reversals and sends real-time Push notifications straight to your smartphone.

The algorithm is far more than a simple moving average crossover: it is a true "No-Lag" ecosystem combining pure Price Action with quantitative filters to pinpoint market extremes with maximum accuracy.

🔥 HOW THE SCANNING ENGINE WORKS: The system sends an Alert to your mobile phone (and a popup in MetaTrader) only when all the following conditions align simultaneously:

  1. Volatility Extreme: Price touches or pierces the outer Bollinger Bands.

  2. Price Action (Rejection): The candle closes in the direction of the reversal with virtually no shadow opposing the new move, indicating institutional backing.

  3. Momentum Reversal: The RSI engine registers a distinct bounce compared to the previous bar.

  4. Trend Strength: The ADX indicator confirms sufficient market momentum to sustain the new impulse.

📊 HOW TO READ THE ON-SCREEN DASHBOARD:

The HUD provides a complete, real-time breakdown of market conditions across 8 clean lines:

  • Header (Cyan): Displays the tool name, active analysis Timeframe, and the trading symbol.

  • Line 1 (Trend & ADX): Shows the macro trend direction based on the 50 MA (BULLISH, BEARISH, or NEUTRAL) alongside the ADX(14) reading to gauge trend strength (> 20 confirms trend strength).

  • Line 2 (Price & Spread): Displays the current live price and the real-time Spread in points, essential for assessing trading costs before execution.

  • Line 3 (ATR Volatility): Reports the ATR(14) value, allowing you to instantly assess volatility and calibrate Stop Loss and Take Profit levels accordingly.

  • Line 4 (RSI Engine): Displays the exact RSI(14) value and its real-time slope (UP or DOWN), highlighting momentum direction.

  • Line 5 (Upper Bollinger Band): Indicates the upper BB level and the exact price distance remaining between the current price and the upper band.

  • Line 6 (Middle Bollinger Band): Shows the central line (SMA 20), serving as a primary target or dynamic support/resistance level.

  • Line 7 (Lower Bollinger Band): Displays the lower BB level and its distance from the live price.

  • Line 8 (Status & Signal): The tactical control line. Displays scanning status during neutral phases and flashes >>> EARLY BUY SIGNAL <<< or >>> EARLY SELL SIGNAL <<< as soon as a valid setup triggers.

⚙️ KEY FEATURES:

  • Smart Anti-Spam Notifications: No message overload. Built-in Timestamp Lock ensures only one notification is sent per signal per candle bar.

  • Multi-Timeframe Scanning: Flexible Timeframe selection directly from inputs (M1 to MN1), independent of the chart timeframe it's loaded on.

  • MQL5 Tester Bypass: Fully optimized code that bypasses graphic operations during automated tests, ensuring zero lag and smooth terminal performance.

Ideal for: Manual traders, Price Action analysts, and anyone who needs a reliable, mobile-connected market watcher.


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3.97 (35)
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Timeless Charts is an all-in-one trading utility for professional traders. It combines custom chart types such as Seconds Charts and Renko with advanced order flow analysis using Footprints , Clusters , Volume Profiles , VWAP studies, and anchored analysis tools for deeper market insight. Trading and position management are handled directly from the chart through an integrated trade management panel , while Market Replay and Virtual Accounts provide environments for practicing trading skills and
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Inakis Srl
5 (2)
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Улучшите свои торговые сигналы с нашим продвинутым Telegram Bridge EA Пора захватить аудиторию обновлениями торговли в реальном времени — профессиональными и визуально привлекательными. Свяжитесь со мной, чтобы увидеть демо и получить пробную версию Мы значительно инвестировали в удобные функции, которые создают уникальный опыт для клиентов и провайдеров.  SIGNAL BRIDGE способен доставлять на 100% КОПИР-СОВМЕСТИМЫЕ СИГНАЛЫ для всех бизнес-кейсов, даже обходя логику Metatrader там, где другие EA
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Ho Tuan Thang
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Nicola Biacca Notari
Эксперты
Description (English) Title: [Battalion Name] - Vanguard Sentinel Core | Military-Grade Precision Trading Algorithm Description: The Vanguard Sentinel Core is at the forefront of financial automation. Engineered for tactical precision, this Expert Advisor does not just follow market trends—it dominates them through a multi-layered architecture that combines technical analysis with risk management strategies rooted in probability theory. Key Features:   https://drive.google.com/file/d/12-HwLI6M3O
Titan Forex Pro
Nicola Biacca Notari
Эксперты
Titan Forex Pro — Automated Trading Expert Advisor for MT5 Titan Forex Pro is an advanced algorithmic trading system engineered for MetaTrader 5. Built specifically for the Forex market, it balances a trend-following momentum entry logic with a tactical grid structure and an Active Attrition Recovery (Hedge) module designed to control drawdowns during sharp market shifts. Key Backtest Highlights (GBPUSD Data) EN — Download Official Reports & Preset Files For full transparency, the complete Strat
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