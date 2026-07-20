CyberCore PRO

Cybercore PRO - Smart Market Structure (SMC) & Risk Calculator MT5


🚀 [SPECIAL LAUNCH PROMO] Get CyberCore PRO for only $79 (Regular Price: $149) for the first 30 days only! 🚀

Welcome to CyberCore PRO, the ultimate institutional-grade trading ecosystem designed exclusively for MetaTrader 5. It bridges the gap between high-probability market structure analysis and flawless mathematical trade execution. Designed with Prop Firm traders in mind, it visually calculates your exact risk before you ever execute a trade.

🔥 CORE MODULE 1: The S.M.C Radar Trade alongside the institutions. CyberCore PRO scans the market to uncover hidden footprints left by smart money:

  • 🔴 Dynamic Liquidity Zones: Automatically identifies Buy-Side (Resistance) and Sell-Side (Support) liquidity traps.

  • 🟢 Fair Value Gap (FVG) Detector: Highlights active market imbalances in real-time.

  • 📊 Market Structure Bias: Instantly tells you if the asset is in a "Premium" or "Discount" zone.

  • ⏱️ Multi-Timeframe Matrix: View the dominant trend (M15, M30, H1, H4) at a single glance.

  • Golden Confluence Engine: Scores the setup. If confluence hits 70% or higher, it generates a "Strong Signal".

🛡️ CORE MODULE 2: Interactive Risk Calculator Never fail a prop firm challenge due to bad math again.

  • 🎯 On-Chart Interactive Lines: Click "Deploy", and drag your Entry, Stop Loss, and Take Profit lines directly on the chart.

  • 🧮 Real-Time Lot Sizing: As you move the Stop Loss line, the HUD instantly recalculates the exact lot size required to protect your specific Risk % (e.g., 1%).

  • ⚖️ No More Guessing: Know your exact risk-to-reward ratio before taking the trade.

PREMIUM FEATURES

  • 🖥️ Clean, Non-Intrusive HUD: A sleek interface that can be minimized to keep your charts clean.

  • 🔔 Silent Alert Engine: Mobile Push, Email, or Terminal Prints for 70%+ setups only.

  • 🚀 Lightweight Performance: Optimized engine that won't freeze your MT5 terminal.

👨‍💻 HOW TO USE CYBERCORE PRO:

  1. Set your Capital and Risk % in the HUD.

  2. Wait for the Confluence Engine to display a 70%+ score.

  3. Click "Calculate & Deploy Lines".

  4. Drag your Stop Loss behind the identified Order Block or FVG.

  5. Read your calculated Lot Size and execute your trade.

📥 USER MANUAL: Please check the "Comments" section below to download the full PDF User Manual, which includes detailed instructions and technical breakdowns.

💎 Rent it today for just $30/month, or secure your Lifetime License at the discounted $79 launch price!

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指标
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指标
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指标
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指标
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指标
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指标
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指标
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指标
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指标
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指标
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指标
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指标
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指标
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Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (7)
指标
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5 (1)
指标
SR Liquidity   是一款旨在揭示市场流动性高度集中且价格反应最剧烈的隐蔽区域的交易指标。这些特殊的流动性区域充当着强有力的支撑位与阻力位，为您清晰呈现市场最可能发生反转的位置。 SR Liquidity 指标并非简单地绘制常规的支撑/阻力线，而是通过分析实际的价格行为，识别买卖压力积聚的区域。这些区域实际上是推动市场真实波动的流动性池。通过在图表上直观呈现这些区域，该指标能助您在价格反应发生前预判走势——这意味着它实际上能够预测价格方向可能发生的变化。它将原始的价格行为转化为清晰且具实操价值的市场蓝图，标示出那些可能成为市场转折点的关键价位。 该指标适用于任何交易品种和时间周期——包括外汇、指数、金属、加密货币等。支持任意时间周期。 购买后请联系我，以获取交易指南及免费赠送的优质附加指标！
Btmm state engine pro
Garry James Goodchild
5 (4)
指标
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
SkyHammer Signal Pro
Shengzu Zhong
5 (4)
指标
SkyHammer Signal Pro Professional No-Repaint Trend Signal Indicator with Locked Entry, SL and TP Levels SkyHammer Signal Pro is a structured trend and momentum signal indicator designed for traders who want clear, fixed, and verifiable trading signals. It works best on lower timeframes such as M1 and M5 . The indicator does not try to predict tops or bottoms. Instead, it waits for confirmed market structure, trend direction, momentum strength, volatility quality, and target space before generati
The Oracle Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
指标
The Oracle Pro：用于 MT5 的合成多周期偏向引擎 ️ 夏季上市优惠 — 早期买家可以 199 USD 获得 The Oracle Pro。价格将随关注度上升；最终价格 399 USD。 The Oracle Pro 是一款面向高要求与专业交易者的 MetaTrader 5 高级多周期 偏向引擎 。它以纪律回答一个问题：当前每个周期的方向偏向是什么、强度如何、各周期之间的一致程度如何？一切仅在已收盘的 K 线上计算——绝不重绘。 The Oracle Pro 是一套多因子共识系统。它将专有指标与优化算法整合为单一而精密的共识向量，并在单个指标实例内，跨当前周期与更高周期的堆栈进行读取——而不是在多个图表上堆叠互不相关的工具。 它是 Oracle 共识方法的专业进化版：完整重建为高级操作控制台，面向希望在一个纪律化工作流中获得深度、多周期背景与背离洞察的交易者。 是偏向引擎，而非信号生成器 The Oracle Pro 明确自身定位。它是一款提供纪律化方向背景的 多周期多因子偏向指标 。它 不是 信号生成器：不承诺入场、出场或盈利。偏向是背景——你在其方向上交易自己的设置
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (25)
指标
介绍 Quantum TrendPulse   ，这是一款终极交易工具，它将 SuperTrend   、   RSI 和 Stochastic 的强大功能整合到一个综合指标中，以最大限度地发挥您的交易潜力。该指标专为追求精准和效率的交易者而设计，可帮助您自信地识别市场趋势、动量变化以及最佳进入和退出点。 主要特点： 超级趋势整合： 轻松跟随当前的市场趋势并乘上盈利浪潮。 RSI 精度： 检测超买和超卖水平，非常适合把握市场逆转时机，可用作 SuperTrend 的过滤器 随机精度： 利用随机振荡在波动的市场中寻找隐藏的机会， 用作超级趋势的过滤器 多时间范围分析： 从 M5 到 H1 或 H4，在不同时间范围内关注市场动态。 可定制的警报： 当您的自定义交易条件得到满足时收到通知，这样您就不会错过任何交易。 无论您是新手还是经验丰富的交易员，   Quantum TrendPulse 都能为您提供所需的优势，帮助您增强策略并自信地进行交易。借助这一强大的指标，将洞察力转化为利润 — 掌控您的交易！ ***购买 Quantum TrendPulse，即可免费获得 Quantum Tr
Axiom Matrix
Issam Kassas
5 (5)
指标
AXIOM MATRIX MT5 首发价格：$99 Axiom Matrix 现以 $99 的首发价格提供。 前 30 次购买完成后，价格将上涨至 $199。 购买后，请直接私信我，以获取使用说明并领取您的专属赠品奖励。 Axiom Matrix 是一款适用于 MetaTrader 5 的专业多品种、多时间周期市场扫描器和决策仪表板。 它会扫描您的 Market Watch，分析多个时间周期，读取多个证据引擎，比较最强的交易机会，并在一个清晰的矩阵仪表板中显示最佳 BUY、SELL、WAIT 或被阻止的状态。 我开发 Axiom Matrix，是因为我想要一个可以替我完成繁重市场扫描工作的工具。 我不想只单独检查 RSI。 然后单独检查 MACD。 然后检查移动平均线。 然后检查成交量。 然后检查波动率。 然后检查支撑和阻力。 然后还要手动在不同品种和时间周期之间切换，只为了建立一个交易思路。 我想要一个仪表板，可以扫描市场、比较证据、排序最佳机会，并告诉我现在最强的交易设置在哪里。 这就是 Axiom Matrix 背后的核心理念。 AXIOM MATRIX 的功能 Axiom Ma
Gartley Hunter Multi
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (12)
指标
Gartley Hunter Multi - An indicator for searching for harmonic patterns simultaneously on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT4 Advantages 1. Patterns: Gartley, Butterfly, Shark, Crab. Bat, Alternate Bat, Deep Crab, Cypher 2. Simultaneous search for patterns on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes 3. Search for patterns of all possible sizes. From the smallest to the largest 4. All fou
Bill Williams Advanced
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (11)
指标
Bill Williams Advanced is designed for automatic chart analysis using Bill Williams' "Profitunity" system. The indicator analyzes four timeframes at once. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) Advantages 1. Analyzes the chart using Bill Williams' "Profitunity" system. Signals are displayed in a table in the corner of the screen and on the price chart. 2. Finds all known AO and AC signals, as well as zone signals. Equipped with a trend filter based on the Alligator. 3. Finds "Divergence Bar
Volume flow Profile
Israr Hussain Shah
指标
大师版是一款专业级的分析工具，旨在通过成交量和资金流向的视角来可视化市场结构。与标准的成交量指标不同，该工具直接在图表上显示每日成交量分布，让您准确看到价格发现发生的位置以及“聪明钱”的定位。 此大师版专为清晰度和速度而设计，具有独特的自动主题同步系统，加载后即刻美化您的图表布局。 主要特点： 真实资金流向计算： 超越标准的跳动量。启用“Use Money Flow”时，成交量按价格加权，揭示了特定价格水平的实际资金投入。 价值区域 (VA) 可视化： 自动计算价值区域（默认为成交量的70%）。 VA填充： 为价值区域背景着色，以便即时识别控制区域。 关键水平： 清晰标记控制点 (POC)、价值区域高点 (VAH) 和价值区域低点 (VAL)。 专业标记系统： 扫描概况结构以识别关键交易区域： HVN (高成交量节点)： 接受和盘整区域（支撑/阻力）。 LVN (低成交量节点)： 拒绝区域或“快速通过”区域。 所有标记均向右绘制延长线，便于监控。 Delta 背离（左侧直方图）： 左侧直方图可视化每个级别的买卖压力对比。这有助于识别隐藏的背离——即价格可能上涨，但卖家在这些水平上激进打
ARICoins
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
指标
ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
Spike detector Rider
Francisco Mandomo Simbine
5 (1)
指标
Spike Detector Rider – Intelligent Trading in Volatile Markets Introduction The Spike Detector Rider  is an advanced system for MetaTrader 5 designed to detect explosive price movements in high-volatility assets such as synthetic indices and commodities. It combines volatility filters, trend analysis, and automated risk management to provide intelligent trade confirmations. After purchase, send me a private message to receive the optimized configuration files,  the installation manual and setup
ORB Seeker MT5
Marcela Goncalves De Oliveira
指标
限时折扣价！ 仅售99美元！ 购买后请联系我以获取奖励的 ORB Seeker EA 和个人优化设置文件。 自信地捕捉干净利落的比赛片段！ ORB Seeker MT5 是一款专业的开盘区间突破 (ORB) 指标，专为追求准确性、简洁性、灵活性和清晰图表结构的交易者而设计。 它能自动绘制任何交易品种的盘前或自定义交易时段区间，然后给出清晰的突破信号，包括入场点、止损点、止盈点以及可选的50%部分止盈位。所有数据均实时计算并直接显示在图表上。 您可以选择交易伦敦开盘、纽约交易时段、亚洲交易时段，或者自定义交易时段。ORB Seeker MT5 会自动适应您选择的交易时段，让您精准掌握市场波动范围、突破位和交易位的位置。 每次购买均免费赠送 ORB Seeker EA 智能交易系统。该 EA 系统读取指标的突破信号并可自动下单，您可以选择手动交易，也可以让 EA 系统根据指标的信号逻辑自动处理入场。   为什么选择 ORB Seeker MT5 支持多个交易时段 - 您可以自行设置伦敦、纽约、亚洲或自定义交易时段的盘前交易时间和交易时段。 完整的突破视觉效果 - 交易最高点和最低点线、
Smart Market Structure Toolkit
Garry James Goodchild
5 (1)
指标
Smart Market Structure Pro by G-Labs — ICT and Smart Money Concepts toolkit with built-in multi-symbol scanner for MetaTrader 5. Break of structure, change of character, order blocks, fair value gaps, liquidity sweeps, premium and discount zones, ICT sessions, confluence scoring, AI trade ideas, and a traffic-light scanner across up to 30 pairs and four timeframes from one chart. Map SMC and ICT on the active chart while the built-in scanner monitors your full watchlist. Each cell shows BUY, S
Quantum Breakout Indicator PRO MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (7)
指标
介绍     Quantum Breakout PRO   ，突破性的 MQL5 指标，正在改变您交易突破区域的方式！由拥有超过13年交易经验的资深交易员团队开发，     量子突破 PRO     旨在通过其创新和动态的突破区域策略将您的交易之旅推向新的高度。 量子突破指标将为您提供带有 5 个利润目标区域的突破区域的信号箭头，以及基于突破框的止损建议。 它既适合新手交易者，也适合专业交易者。 量子 EA 通道：       点击这里 重要的！购买后请私信我领取安装手册。 建议： 时间范围：M15 货币对：GBPJPY、EURJPY、USDJPY、NZDUSD、XAUUSD 账户类型：ECN、Raw 或 Razor，点差极低 经纪商时间：GMT +3 经纪商：IC Markets、Pepperstone with Raw 和 Razor 的点差最低 规格： 不重漆！ 最多 5 个建议利润目标区域 建议止损水平 可定制的盒子。您可以设置自己的 Box Time Start 和 Box Time End。 接触 如果您有任何疑问或需要帮助，请通过私人消息与我联系。
PZ Lopez Trend MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
指标
该指标通过忽略突然的波动和市场噪音，以无与伦比的可靠性跟踪市场趋势。它被设计用于趋势交易日内图表和较小的时间范围。其获胜率约为85％。 [ 安装指南 | 更新指南 | 故障排除 | 常见问题 | 所有产品 ] 极易交易 查找超卖/超买情况 随时享受无噪音交易 避免在盘中图表中被鞭打 该指标分析其自身的质量和性能 它实现了一个多时间仪表板 该指标适用于低时限交易，因为它通过降低平均价格周围的市场噪音而忽略了突然的价格飙升或修正。 该指标根本不需要优化 它实现了一个多时间仪表板 它实现了电子邮件/声音/推送警报 指示器为不可重涂和不可重涂 该指标实现了适合于较小时间范围的趋势跟踪方向，该趋势可以渗透到较高时间范围内的非常长的趋势中，从而扩大了您的收益。 指标剖析 指标显示一条彩色的线，周围环绕着一个价格带。彩色线是有价证券的平均价格，而价格带表示超买/超卖水平。如果平均价格为蓝色，则您应该在市场没有超买的情况下寻找多头交易；如果平均价格为红色，则应该在市场没有超卖的情况下寻找空头交易。 指标的趋势变化并不表示立即进行交易或完成相反交易的信号！这些频段用于计时。 技术信息 指标的评估
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Heiken Pulse Pro
Sami Eid Fahid Almashaqbeh
指标
Heiken Pulse Pro — Professional Trend Intelligence for MT5 Heiken Pulse Pro is an advanced Heiken-Ashi based Moving Average indicator designed for traders who demand smoother trend analysis, cleaner market structure, and smarter momentum visualization inside MetaTrader 5 . By combining the power of Moving Averages with transformed Heiken-Ashi price calculations, the indicator helps reduce market noise and reveal the true directional pulse of the market with exceptional clarity. Built for both m
Ultimate MTF Pattern Scanner Dashboard
Sami Eid Fahid Almashaqbeh
指标
Ultimate Multi-Timeframe Pattern Scanner Dashboard is a high-performance, advanced technical tool designed to automatically scan and identify 14 of the most powerful candlestick patterns simultaneously across multiple currency pairs and timeframes. Built with a highly optimized, timer-driven architecture, this dashboard updates seamlessly without causing platform lag or freezing, making it the perfect scanner for active traders who want to monitor the entire market from a single chart. ️ IMPORT
FREE
Liquidity Compass Pro
Sami Eid Fahid Almashaqbeh
指标
Liquidity Compass Pro is an advanced Smart Money and ICT-style market analysis tool designed to identify and map high-probability liquidity objectives across the chart. Instead of focusing solely on current price action, the indicator highlights the key liquidity pools that may attract future price movement, helping traders anticipate potential market direction and target areas. The indicator automatically scans the market and displays significant liquidity targets, providing a clear visual roa
LumiTrend Edge
Sami Eid Fahid Almashaqbeh
指标
LumiTrend Edge is a precision-engineered trend-following indicator built for traders who demand clarity, speed, and visual confidence in fast-moving markets. Unlike traditional moving averages that lag or clutter the chart, LumiTrend Edge delivers a smooth, adaptive trend line that reacts intelligently to price momentum while filtering out market noise. At its core, the indicator combines advanced smoothing algorithms with dynamic slope detection to highlight real trend shifts — not random fluct
Volume Flow Heikin Ashi
Sami Eid Fahid Almashaqbeh
指标
Volume Flow Heikin Ashi – Professional Institutional Trading System Tired of lagging indicators, fakeouts, and losing capital during choppy sideways markets? Welcome to Volume Flow Heikin Ashi , a professional-grade trend-following system designed to transform standard price charts into a powerful, institutional-level execution engine by synchronizing Price Action with Order Flow and Volume . Unlike generic indicators that only smooth out price fluctuations, this advanced algorithm combines Tren
CleanChart 23 in 1 Dashboard
Sami Eid Fahid Almashaqbeh
指标
Why load 23 indicators when you can have them all in one interactive, clickable dashboard? Stop cluttering your charts with tangled lines and confusing histograms. Trading is about clarity and fast decision-making, not chaos. This advanced dashboard condenses 23 of the most powerful technical indicators into a single, sleek, and highly optimized panel. Get instant, real-time market analysis at a glance without sacrificing your chart space. Key Features The "Single Verdict" Engine: The dashboa
CyberCore System
Sami Eid Fahid Almashaqbeh
指标
Cybercore PRO - Smart Market Structure (SMC) & Risk Calculator MT4   [SPECIAL LAUNCH PROMO] Get CyberCore PRO for only $79 (Regular Price: $149) for the first 30 days only!   Welcome to   CyberCore PRO , the ultimate institutional-grade trading ecosystem designed exclusively for MetaTrader 4 It bridges the gap between high-probability market structure analysis and flawless mathematical trade execution. Designed with Prop Firm traders in mind, it visually calculates your exact risk before
Smart Indicators
Sami Eid Fahid Almashaqbeh
指标
Smart Multi-Indicators   is an intelligent and comprehensive trading system designed specifically for the MetaTrader 4 platform. It integrates a wide range of technical, quantitative, and institutional analysis tools into a single, interactive dashboard right on your chart. This system serves as a central hub, eliminating the need for dozens of scattered indicators by providing real-time, comprehensive market analysis. The indicator's dashboard features prominent   interactive buttons   that all
NexaTrend
Sami Eid Fahid Almashaqbeh
指标
MTF MA Trend Indicator is a powerful multi-timeframe analysis tool designed to give traders a clear and unified view of market direction using Moving Averages (MA). Instead of analyzing each timeframe separately, this indicator combines M1, M5, M15, and H1 into one consolidated trend reading, helping traders quickly understand whether the market is: Bullish Bearish Sideways (ranging market) Key Features: Multi-Timeframe Trend Fusion The indicator analyzes multiple timeframes (M1, M
Apex Quantum AI
Sami Eid Fahid Almashaqbeh
专家
Apex Quantum AI – High-Frequency Multi-Strategy Trading System The Next Generation of Intelligent MT5 Trading Apex Quantum AI is an advanced AI-driven trading system built for traders who demand speed, adaptability, precision, and professional-grade automation . Engineered with a sophisticated blend of: Price Action Analysis Volatility Intelligence Momentum Detection Real-Time News Protection Adaptive Market Logic …Apex Quantum AI continuously analyzes market conditions and autom
SMC Alpha Signals
Sami Eid Fahid Almashaqbeh
指标
SMC Alpha Signals   is a professional-grade Smart Money Concepts (SMC) indicator designed to bring institutional trading logic directly to your MetaTrader 5 chart with precision and clarity. Built for traders who rely on price action and liquidity behavior, this indicator integrates the core pillars of Smart Money methodology into a single, optimized tool. It delivers real-time detection and visualization of market structure shifts, liquidity zones, and high-probability entry signals—without clu
WavePulse Structure Pro
Sami Eid Fahid Almashaqbeh
指标
Are you looking for more than just a standard ZigZag? WavePulse Structure Pro is an advanced, institutional-grade market structure indicator designed for Smart Money Concepts (SMC), Price Action, and Swing traders. As demonstrated in the chart MetaTrader 52.png , this tool automatically maps out market swings, calculates exact wave distances, and projects key historical levels. It goes beyond basic charting by identifying critical structural shifts ( BoS / ChoCH ) and managing liquid levels in r
QualiTrend ZigZag Pro
Sami Eid Fahid Almashaqbeh
指标
QualiTrend ZigZag Pro is an indicator designed as an extension of the classic Donchian Channel concept. It focuses on visualizing market structure through channel behavior combined with a zigzag-based pivot framework. The indicator detects potential pivots when the channel enters a flat or low-momentum state. These conditions are used to construct structural swing points that define market direction over time. A depth parameter is applied to filter minor fluctuations and confirm that a valid st
Apex Institutional Reversal
Sami Eid Fahid Almashaqbeh
指标
Apex Institutional Reversal is an advanced Smart Money Concepts (SMC) and ICT trading framework designed to identify high-probability market reversals, continuation phases, and institutional exhaustion zones before they become obvious to retail traders. This is not another lagging oscillator or generic overbought/oversold tool. Apex Institutional Reversal acts as a market regime intelligence system that combines statistical trend analysis, fractal market behavior, and institutional momentum dia
MarketPulse Pro Dashboard
Sami Eid Fahid Almashaqbeh
指标
MarketPulse Pro Dashboard | Multi-Indicator Analysis Suite Unlock Total Market Clarity with MarketPulse Pro Dashboard. Are you tired of cluttered charts and fragmented analysis? MarketPulse Pro Dashboard is a comprehensive All-in-one Indicator suite designed to consolidate 23 of the most powerful technical tools into one sleek, interactive, and user-friendly MT5 Professional Tool . Whether you are a scalper, day trader, or long-term swing trader, this Trading Dashboard provides you with a real-t
Smart Multi Indicators
Sami Eid Fahid Almashaqbeh
指标
Smart Multi-Indicators is an intelligent and comprehensive trading system designed specifically for the MetaTrader 5 platform. It integrates a wide range of technical, quantitative, and institutional analysis tools into a single, interactive dashboard right on your chart. This system serves as a central hub, eliminating the need for dozens of scattered indicators by providing real-time, comprehensive market analysis. The indicator's dashboard features prominent interactive buttons that allow tra
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