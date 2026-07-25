Smart Multi Indicators

Smart Multi-Indicators is an intelligent and comprehensive trading system designed specifically for the MetaTrader 5 platform. It integrates a wide range of technical, quantitative, and institutional analysis tools into a single, interactive dashboard right on your chart. This system serves as a central hub, eliminating the need for dozens of scattered indicators by providing real-time, comprehensive market analysis.

The indicator's dashboard features prominent interactive buttons that allow traders to show, hide, or activate any tool with a single click, keeping the chart clean and focused on a specific strategy.

Dashboard Buttons & Their Functions:

  1. Auto Pattern Button (Classical Patterns):

    • Function: When activated, it detects and identifies classical technical price patterns (such as ascending/descending channels, triangles, and wedges), automatically drawing their trendlines and labeling the pattern name on the chart.

  2. Dynamic Trend Button (Dynamic Trend Lines):

    • Function: Controls the visibility of trend analysis based on the Exponential Moving Average (EMA 21). Trendline colors change dynamically to clearly indicate whether the market is in an uptrend, downtrend, or neutral state.

  3. Candles & WinRate Button (Candlestick Patterns & Success Rate):

    • Function: Enables the detection of strong reversal candlestick patterns (such as Bullish/Bearish Engulfing and Pin Bars), displaying an estimated WinRate percentage for each expected pattern based on historical data.

  4. SMC - Smart Money Concepts Button:

    • Function: Displays smart money tracking tools, identifying liquidity pools (Buy-Side/Sell-Side Liquidity: BSL / SSL), Fair Value Gaps (FVG), and bullish/bearish institutional Order Blocks.

  5. Support & Resistance Button (Automatic Support & Resistance):

    • Function: Controls the display of powerful horizontal support and resistance levels based on previous Swing Highs and Lows to define price targets and strong reversal zones.

  6. Auto Fibonacci Button:

    • Function: Automatically plots Fibonacci retracement and extension levels based on the lowest and highest price points within a specified timeframe, displaying correction levels accurately without manual drawing.

  7. Market Sessions Button:

    • Function: Displays time blocks for major global trading sessions (Asia, London, New York) directly on the chart, and activates a side guideline panel showing the status of each session (active or closed) along with a precise countdown timer to session close.

  8. MTF Scanner Button (Multi-Timeframe Scanner):

    • Function: Activates a side monitoring panel that allows traders to track market trends for multiple currency pairs and assets simultaneously across various timeframes (ranging from M15 to W1) based on the EMA indicator.

  9. Risk Calculator Button (Interactive Risk Calculator):

    • Function: Opens an integrated money management panel where users can input their desired risk percentage. The indicator then automatically calculates the optimal Lot Size and estimated Stop Loss based on the Average True Range (ATR).

  10. VPVR Volume Profile Button:

    • Function: Activates horizontal volume distribution across price levels to identify the Point of Control (POC) and major liquidity concentration zones, accompanied by an explanatory panel on how to use them effectively.

  11. KNN Ghost Projection Button (AI KNN Projection):

    • Function: Powers a smart prediction tool driven by AI and historical pattern matching to project a potential future price path ("Ghost Line"), paired with an instructional panel.

  12. Trade-Plan Button (Automatic Trade Plan):

    • Function: Renders a ready-made, pre-formatted trade setup plan directly on the chart, specifying the entry point, Stop Loss (SL), and Take Profit (TP) based on a predefined 1:2 risk-to-reward ratio.

  13. Momentum Exhaustion Button:

    • Function: Activates a momentum-sensing system designed to detect Overbought and Oversold conditions at major market highs and lows, complete with a detailed guiding panel to help traders catch price reversals safely.


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介绍 Moving Average Multicurrency Scanner MT5，这是一款尖端指标，旨在通过监控多个货币对在不同时间框架下来增强您的交易体验。此工具非常适合依赖移动平均线来识别趋势并做出明智交易决策的交易者。 使用 Moving Average Multicurrency Scanner MT5，您可以轻松分析市场动态并及时接收信号，让您能够实时把握交易机会。想象一下，您可以通过无缝对接多个时间框架和货币对来定制您的交易策略。 MQL产品安装指南 | 在 MT4/MT5 上更新已购买的MQL产品 | 常见故障排除指南 | 指标设置 / 指南 主要特点 缓冲区集成：将指标值暴露为可访问的缓冲区，允许 Expert Advisor 使用基于信号的交易策略。 可视箭头信号：Plots 在信号蜡烛上直接在图表上清晰显示买入/卖出箭头，便于视觉阅读。 快速且可回测：基于 MetaTrader 的本地 OnCalculate() 引擎构建，确保快速计算并与策略测试器兼容进行历史回测。 弹出警报：在信号事件上生成 MetaTrader 弹出警报，确保您不会错过潜在的交易设置。
Drawdown indicator
Pascal Marmugi
指标
# 回撤指标 V4.0 - 掌控交易的必备工具 ## 通过完整的实时绩效概览改变您的交易 在要求严苛的外汇和差价合约交易世界中，**了解您的实时绩效**不是奢侈品，而是**绝对必需**的。**回撤指标 V4.0** 不仅仅是一个简单的指标：它是您的**专业仪表板**，为您提供清晰、精确和即时的交易账户状态视图。 --- ## 为什么这个指标将永远改变您的交易 ### 90% 交易者面临的问题 您是否曾经遇到过以下情况之一？ **您不确切知道自己的状况** - 您的 MT5 平台显示数字，但您必须心算您的真实表现。 **您发现回撤为时已晚** - 当您意识到已经损失了 15% 的资金时，已经太晚了，无法有效应对。 **您缺乏历史可见性** - 无法快速知道本周、本月或今年是否盈利。 **您浪费时间分析交易** - 您必须打开多个窗口、进行计算，并失去对市场的关注。 **您没有概览** - 有多少持仓？我的全局盈亏是多少？我今天的表现如何？ ### 解决方案：一体化专业仪表板 **回撤指标 V4.0** 通过提供一个**完整的控制面板*
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Nardus Van Staden
指标
Introducing "X Marks the Spot" – Your Ultimate MetaTrader 5 Indicator for Perfect Trades! Are you tired of the guesswork in trading? Ready to take your MetaTrader 5 experience to a whole new level? Look no further – "X Marks the Spot" is here to revolutionize your trading strategy! What is "X Marks the Spot"? "X Marks the Spot" is not just another indicator – it's your personal trading compass that works seamlessly on all timeframes . Whether you're a beginner or an experienced trader,
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Ebrah Ssali
指标
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Vu Trung Kien
5 (2)
指标
Currency Power Meter 显示了主要货币对彼此的力量。该指标显示货币/对当前时刻在一段时间内的相对强度（每天，每周，每月）。它是日间交易，波段交易和适期期权头寸交易者有用。 货币的权力是市场走势的真正原因：对最弱货币最强的货币将结合成一个最趋势对。我们知道，趋势使得货币和所有的交易者喜欢趋势。 你 有没有问过自己，为什么有些行业似乎有一个良好的信号，但仍然会失败？原因是你只看到个别的信号在您喜欢的一双，但没有对所有的人，这是更好地做出决定货 币权力的忽视。因此，这一指标显示哪些货币是最强的，哪些是最薄弱的，因此最趋势对。它也让你知道哪些货币（因而对）是中性的，你应该避免进行交易了。 突出特点：     实时和主要货币的视觉存在对他人的权力。     每日，每周，每月：分析周期之间切换。     提示信息时，货币或对改变它的电源。     通知发送到移动和电子邮件时货币或对改变它的电源。     选择字号以适应你的屏幕分辨率。 注： 指标可能需要一段时间来分析和安排货币细胞在第一次加载新的时间表，所以请等待，直到它完成。 用户指南：     指标得出的主要货币表中
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Konstantin Chechnev
指标
Smart DOM Tick Flow 是一款自主研发的日内交易指标，集自适应 SmartDOM、Tick Flow 分析、价格运动的频谱评估、市场活跃度价位以及多层交易信号确认于一体。 指标的核心是 SmartDOM：一张动态展示价格平衡变化与各价位活跃度分布的地图。 它不仅帮助观察价格运动方向，还能揭示当前市场竞价过程的内部结构：参与力量集中在哪里、运动阻力在哪里形成、活跃中心向何处迁移，以及当前买方或卖方压力是否稳定。指标将市场视为一个整体系统，价格、tick、成交量、运动速度、关键价位反应和动量质量必须相互确认。 SmartDOM — 智能市场深度模型 SmartDOM 不局限于经纪商提供的有限订单，而是将标准化的 Bid、Ask 和 Last 逐笔数据分配到自适应价位上，同时考虑可用成交量，并根据价格变化特征判定每个 tick 的方向。在此基础上，系统计算最大活跃度价位、价值区上边界与下边界、买卖双方 Delta、连续失衡序列、吸收迹象、失败拍卖、轮廓边界反应、活跃中心迁移，以及所形成结构的最终质量评估。 SmartDOM 采用交易所订单簿的视觉逻辑，但承担的是不同的分
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Reni
5 (1)
专家
Best Tested Pairs :-  Step Index (Also can use on other pairs which spread is lowest) How does the Magic Storm work The Magic Storm will commence only if the Initial Trade becomes a losing trade. In case the initial trade is a profitable one, or has been closed by the trader there is no need for the Magic Stormto be initiated. Let’s assume that the initial trade was a 1 lot buy trade with Recovery Zone Range Pips is 50 and Recovery Zone Exit Pips is 150 pips. The take profit for this tr
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指标
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5 (2)
指标
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指标
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指标
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5 (21)
指标
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指标
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指标
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4.89 (93)
指标
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5 (15)
指标
GoldenX Entry 是一款用于 MT5 的指标，包含自适应 Smart Entry Trend 算法、信号评分系统、市场状态识别器以及波动率过滤器。每个信号都包含计算得出的入场位、三个止盈位（TP1、TP2、TP3）以及止损位。它基于多个分析层构建，旨在适应不同市场条件，将多层分析系统与内置优化器及统计跟踪系统相结合。该指标基于风险收益比（RR）指标和历史交易行为提供量化分析。 开始使用非常简单——在所选时间周期上运行优化器，然后在图表上开始使用该指标。 核心功能 GoldenX Entry 将信号引擎与内置交易管理及历史统计跟踪整合在同一图表中： - 内置优化器： 优化器可在图表上单击运行。它通过两阶段搜索流程测试200种参数组合——先进行探索，再进行优化——并在完成后自动应用选定配置。结果会按时间周期缓存，因此当返回已优化的周期时，会立即恢复相同设置。 - 黄金品种自动周期识别： 将指标加载到任何 XAUUSD 图表（M1 到月线）。系统会自动识别当前周期并加载对应预设。共包含9个时间周期配置文件，专为黄金在标准周期上优化设计。切换周期时，参数会自动调整。 - 资金参考面
SSS Scalping Smart Signals MT5 Indicator
Muhammad Usman Siddique
5 (3)
指标
UZFX {SSS} 超短线智能信号 v4.0 MT5 是一款无重绘的高性能交易指标，专为在快速波动的市场中需要精准、实时信号的超短线交易者、日内交易者和波段交易者设计。该指标由 (UZFX-LABS) 开发，融合了价格行为分析、趋势确认和智能过滤技术，可在所有货币对和时间周期内生成高概率的买卖信号、预警信号以及趋势延续机会。 别再对交易犹豫不决了，开始遵循这一专为追求清晰、精准和纪律性市场执行的交易者设计的结构化信号系统吧。 我的建议* 最佳时间周期：15分钟及以上。 {H1} 是我的最爱。而且效果令人惊叹……！！ 更新后的主要功能 • 自动买入和卖出信号检测 • 先进的反转识别逻辑 • 潜在市场反转前的早期预警信号 • 趋势延续确认信号 • 内置风险管理功能，包含入场点、止损点、TP1、TP2和TP3水平 • 完全可自定义的风险回报比 • 实时警报、声音提醒和移动端推送通知 • 带交易建议的专业信息面板 • 适用于所有MT5交易品种和时间周期 • 界面简洁、轻量且用户友好 为什么交易者选择 UZFX SSS？ 大多数交易者亏损的原因在于入场过晚、平仓过早，或者缺乏明确的交
Atomic Analyst MT5
Issam Kassas
4.42 (50)
指标
本产品已针对 2026 年市场进行更新，并针对最新 MT5 版本进行了优化。 价格更新通知： Atomic Analyst 目前价格为 $99 。 接下来的 30 次购买 后，价格将上涨至 $199 。 特别优惠： 购买 Atomic Analyst 后，请发送私信给我，即可免费领取 Smart Universal EA ，并将您的 Atomic Analyst 信号转换为自动交易。 Atomic Analyst 是一款不重绘、不回绘、不延迟的 Price Action 交易指标，专为手动交易、清晰信号和 EA 自动化而设计。 User manual: settings, inputs and strategy.   &   User Manual PDF . 它分析价格行为、强度、动能、多周期方向和高级过滤器，帮助交易者减少噪音，避免弱势交易机会，并做出更有结构的交易决策。 该指标将复杂的市场计算转换为简单的视觉信号、彩色K线、趋势读数、止损水平和多个止盈区域，使交易者能够快速理解并应用于真实市场环境。 主要交易用途： 剥头皮和日内交易： 专为快速决策、清晰箭头、提醒、K线颜色和
Gann Made Easy MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (9)
指标
Gann Made Easy   是一个专业且易于使用的外汇交易系统，它基于使用先生理论的最佳交易原则。 W.D.江恩。该指标提供准确的买入和卖出信号，包括止损和获利水平。您甚至可以使用推送通知在旅途中进行交易。 购买后请联系我，即可免费获得交易指导和超棒的额外指标！ 您可能已经多次听说过江恩交易方法。通常 Gann 的理论不仅对于新手交易者而且对于那些已经有一定交易经验的人来说都是非常复杂的东西。这是因为江恩的交易方法在理论上并不那么容易应用。我花了几年时间来完善这些知识，并将最好的原则应用到我的外汇指标中。 该指标非常易于应用。您所需要的只是将其附加到您的图表并遵循简单的交易建议。该指标不断进行市场分析工作并寻找交易机会。当它检测到一个好的入口点时，它会为您提供一个箭头信号。该指标还显示止损和获利水平。 换句话说，当您像先生一样进行交易时，该指标会为您提供最佳江恩建议。江恩亲自告诉你此时此刻该做什么。但最好的部分是您不需要了解任何有关江恩交易原则的知识，因为该指标会为您完成整个市场分析工作。
Zoryk Gold
Reda El Koutbane
5 (6)
指标
折扣将在 24 小时后结束——下一价格为 69 美元 ZORYK — MetaTrader 5 专用高级 XAUUSD 黄金信号系统 你一定熟悉这种感觉。 你花了很多时间分析黄金，等待合适的入场机会。终于开仓后，价格却立刻朝相反方向移动。你过早平仓、移动止损，或者只犹豫了几秒钟。随后，市场却在没有你的情况下到达了你原本预期的目标。 问题并不总是方向判断错误。 真正的问题是缺乏确定性。 你不知道准确的入场位置在哪里。 你不知道什么时候交易逻辑已经失效。 你不知道应该先锁定较近的利润，还是继续等待更大的行情。 你也不知道当前信号是否足够强，还是自己只是在强行寻找交易机会。 黄金市场变化非常快。一个没有明确计划的好想法，可能在几秒钟内变成错误的交易决定。 ZORYK 正是为了解决这个问题而开发。 什么是 ZORYK ZORYK 是一套完整的 XAUUSD 黄金信号与交易计划系统，专门为 MetaTrader 5  和 M5 时间周期 开发。 它不是一个只显示 BUY 或 SELL 箭头，然后让你独自决定其余所有内容的简单指标。 每个确认后的信号都可以在图表上显示完整的可视化交易计划，包
Trend Catcher ind mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (18)
指标
趨勢捕捉指標 趨勢捕捉指標結合了作者獨有的客製化自適應趨勢分析指標，用於分析市場價格趨勢。它透過過濾掉短期噪音，並專注於潛在的動能強度、波動性擴張和價格結構行為，來識別真實的市場方向。此外，它還結合了平滑和趨勢過濾等客製化指標，例如移動平均線、相對強弱指標 (RSI) 和波動率過濾器。 您可以在這裡查看實際運行情況以及我的其他產品： https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mechanic/seller 請注意，我不會在 Telegram 上出售 EA 或任何設置，那是騙局。所有設定都可以在我的部落格上免費取得。 重要提示！購買後請立即聯繫我，以獲取使用說明和額外獎勵！ 請注意，我不會在 Telegram 上出售 EA 或任何設置，那是騙局。所有設定都可以在我的部落格上免費取得。
Power Candles MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (9)
指标
Power Candles V3 - 自我优化的强度指标 Power Candles V3 把货币与品种的强度直接转化为图表上可执行的交易方案。指标不再仅根据强度给K线着色,而是在后台持续运行实时自动优化,为您正面对的品种给出最佳 Stop Loss、Take Profit 与信号阈值。一键采用,Entry、Stop Loss、Take Profit 线就以精确价格绘制在图表上,提醒消息中直接包含方向。 本工具是 Stein Investments 生态系统的一部分 - 18+ 款工具,加上 Max,您的一对一 AI 交易导师。  随时在线,深入了解每一款指标,在您需要梳理思路的那一刻就在那里。  立即认识他: https://stein.investments 每根收盘K线运行 3,000+ 次交易模拟。9 种强度状态。2 种策略并行测试。一键采用最优配置。 为什么需要这个 大多数强度指标只给您一个数值,然后留下三个问题:相信哪个阈值、用哪个 Stop Loss、走哪个交易方向。Power Candles V3 在每根收盘K线上自动回答这些问题。结果就是一个完整的交易方案 -
Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
5 (3)
指标
Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals - Professional Trend & Signal Detection Indicator Advanced Heikin Ashi Visualization with Intelligent Signal System for Manual & Automated Trading Final Price: $149 ---------> Price goes up $10 after every 10 sales . Limited slots available — act fast . Overview Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals is a professional-grade MetaTrader 5 indicator that combines pure Heikin Ashi candle visualization with an advanced momentum-shift detection system. Designed for both manual traders
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4.26 (19)
指标
本产品已针对 2026 年市场进行更新，并针对最新 MT5 版本进行了优化。 价格更新通知： Smart Price Action Concepts 目前价格为 $200 。 接下来的 30 次购买 后，价格将上涨至 $299 。 特别优惠： 购买后，请发送私信给我，即可领取 免费赠品 + 礼物 。 首先需要强调的是，这款交易工具是不重绘、不回绘、不延迟的指标，因此非常适合专业交易使用。 Online course , and manual Smart Price Action Concepts 指标是一款非常强大的工具，适合新手和有经验的交易者使用。它将 20 多个实用指标整合到一个系统中，结合了 Inner Circle Trader Analysis 和 Smart Money Concepts Trading Strategies 等高级交易理念。该指标专注于 Smart Money Concepts，帮助交易者理解大型机构如何交易，并辅助预测其市场行为。 它特别擅长流动性分析，使交易者更容易理解机构交易逻辑。它也非常适合预测市场趋势并仔细分析价格走势。通过让交易与机构策略保
Atbot
Zaha Feiz
4.69 (55)
指标
AtBot： 它是如何工作的以及如何使用它 ### 它是如何工作的 “AtBot”指标用于MT5平台，通过结合技术分析工具生成买入和卖出信号。它集成了简单移动平均线（SMA）、指数移动平均线（EMA）和平均真实波幅（ATR）指标，以识别交易机会。此外，它还可以利用Heikin Ashi蜡烛来增强信号的准确性。 购买后留下评论，您将获得特别的奖励礼物。 ### 主要特点： - 不重绘： 信号在绘制后不会改变。 - 不变动： 信号保持一致，不会被更改。 - 无延迟： 提供及时的信号，没有延迟。 - 多种时间框架： 可在任何时间框架上使用，以适应您的交易策略。 ### 操作步骤： #### 输入和设置： - firstkey (TrendValue)： 调整趋势检测的灵敏度。 - Secondkey (SignalValue)： 定义买入/卖出信号生成的灵敏度。 - masterkey (ExitValue)： 控制信号的退出策略。 - h： 切换是否根据Heikin Ashi蜡烛生成信号（真/假）。 - notifications： 启用或禁用信号提醒。 #### ATR计算： ATR测
M1 Quantum MT5
Hamed Dehgani
4.27 (11)
指标
使用 M1 Quantum 的实盘交易信号 ： 信号 （交易由 Quantum Trade Assistant 自动 执行，并作为本产品 免费 提供。） 最新消息： 版本 1.64 已发布。现在所有交易的止损都会设置在相应的支撑位/阻力位之后。Smart Close 功能也进行了改进，以提升此版本 EA 的性能。 自 8 月 9 日起，实盘信号一直运行在版本 1.64 上。 价格计划： 当前价格： $169 （早期用户优惠） 下一阶段计划价格： $189 计划零售价： $299 开发者提示： 购买后请联系我，以获取 最新推荐的参数设置文件（Set File） 、交易建议，以及加入 VIP 支持群组 ，与其他 M1 Quantum 用户交流经验。 常见问题 - 设置文件 - 安装指南 M1 Quantum 是一款专业的 M1 交易系统，提供快速且精准的交易信号，并内置止损（Stop Loss）、止盈（Take Profit）以及智能资金管理功能。 M1 Quantum 包含专业的资金管理系统，通过专注于 连续盈利交易 ，帮助交易者更快地增长账户资金。 M1 Quantum 指标 的主
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (7)
指标
Azimuth Pro V2：MT5合成分形结构分析与确认入场 概述 Azimuth Pro 是 Merkava Labs 推出的多层级波段结构指标。四层嵌套波段层级、锚定波段的VWAP、ABC形态识别、三时间框架结构过滤以及收盘确认入场——一个图表，一个从微观波段到宏观周期的完整工作流程。 这不是盲目的信号产品。它是一个以结构为先的工作流程，专为重视位置、背景和时机的交易者打造。 ️ 夏季促销 — 庆祝夏至与 The Oracle Pro 上市：Azimuth Pro 七折优惠，现价 279 美元（原价 399 美元）。限时夏季优惠。 1. V2的变化 合成多时间框架引擎 高时间框架分析从零开始重建，采用与Meridian Pro相同的专有合成架构。更清晰的HTF背景、稳定的实时行为、无经典MTF同步问题。合成引擎还解锁了 固定比率时间框架级联 （x2、x3、x4、x6）——不再在经纪商的固定时间框架之间任意跳转，您可以按图表时间框架的固定倍数分析结构，在每个尺度上保持相同的分形关系。 确认入场箭头 作为稳定且可恢复的执行层而设计的收盘确认箭头。当ABC设置形成且自适应确认逻辑
SR Liquidity MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
指标
SR Liquidity   是一款旨在揭示市场流动性高度集中且价格反应最剧烈的隐蔽区域的交易指标。这些特殊的流动性区域充当着强有力的支撑位与阻力位，为您清晰呈现市场最可能发生反转的位置。 SR Liquidity 指标并非简单地绘制常规的支撑/阻力线，而是通过分析实际的价格行为，识别买卖压力积聚的区域。这些区域实际上是推动市场真实波动的流动性池。通过在图表上直观呈现这些区域，该指标能助您在价格反应发生前预判走势——这意味着它实际上能够预测价格方向可能发生的变化。它将原始的价格行为转化为清晰且具实操价值的市场蓝图，标示出那些可能成为市场转折点的关键价位。 该指标适用于任何交易品种和时间周期——包括外汇、指数、金属、加密货币等。支持任意时间周期。 购买后请联系我，以获取交易指南及免费赠送的优质附加指标！
Smc Pro ToolKit
Talal N Z Aljarusha
5 (5)
指标
SMC PRO TOOLKIT — SMART MONEY ANALYSIS & STRUCTURED TRADE PLANNING SMC Pro ToolKit is a professional Smart Money Concepts analysis workspace for MetaTrader 5. It combines market structure, multi-timeframe analysis, institutional price zones, setup evaluation, confirmation tools, volume context, alerts, and risk planning inside one organized chart environment. One workspace. Multiple layers of confirmation. One structured trading plan. OPEN COMPLETE USER GUIDE MULTI-CONDITION SETUP ENGINE At
Btmm state engine pro
Garry James Goodchild
5 (4)
指标
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
SkyHammer Signal Pro
Shengzu Zhong
5 (4)
指标
SkyHammer Signal Pro Professional No-Repaint Trend Signal Indicator with Locked Entry, SL and TP Levels SkyHammer Signal Pro is a structured trend and momentum signal indicator designed for traders who want clear, fixed, and verifiable trading signals. It works best on lower timeframes such as M1 and M5 . The indicator does not try to predict tops or bottoms. Instead, it waits for confirmed market structure, trend direction, momentum strength, volatility quality, and target space before generati
The Oracle Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
指标
The Oracle Pro：用于 MT5 的合成多周期偏向引擎 ️ 夏季上市优惠 — 早期买家可以 199 USD 获得 The Oracle Pro。价格将随关注度上升；最终价格 399 USD。 The Oracle Pro 是一款面向高要求与专业交易者的 MetaTrader 5 高级多周期 偏向引擎 。它以纪律回答一个问题：当前每个周期的方向偏向是什么、强度如何、各周期之间的一致程度如何？一切仅在已收盘的 K 线上计算——绝不重绘。 The Oracle Pro 是一套多因子共识系统。它将专有指标与优化算法整合为单一而精密的共识向量，并在单个指标实例内，跨当前周期与更高周期的堆栈进行读取——而不是在多个图表上堆叠互不相关的工具。 它是 Oracle 共识方法的专业进化版：完整重建为高级操作控制台，面向希望在一个纪律化工作流中获得深度、多周期背景与背离洞察的交易者。 是偏向引擎，而非信号生成器 The Oracle Pro 明确自身定位。它是一款提供纪律化方向背景的 多周期多因子偏向指标 。它 不是 信号生成器：不承诺入场、出场或盈利。偏向是背景——你在其方向上交易自己的设置
PZ Harmonacci Patterns MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3 (6)
指标
可以说，这是您可以为MetaTrader平台找到的最完整的谐波价格形成自动识别指标。它检测19种不同的模式，像您一样认真对待斐波那契投影，显示潜在的反转区域（PRZ），并找到合适的止损和获利水平。 [ 安装指南 | 更新指南 | 故障排除 | 常见问题 | 所有产品 ] 它检测19种不同的谐波价格形态 它绘制了主要，衍生和互补的斐波那契投影（PRZ） 它评估过去的价格走势并显示每个过去的形态 该指标分析其自身的质量和性能 它显示合适的止损和获利水平 它使用突破来表明合适的交易 它在图表上绘制所有样式比率 它实现了电子邮件/声音/视觉警报 受斯科特·M·卡尼（Scott M. Carney）的书的启发，该指标旨在满足最纯粹和最熟练的交易者的需求。但是，它采取了一种使交易更容易的方式：在向交易发出信号之前，它会等待Donchian朝正确方向突破，从而使交易信号非常可靠。 斐波那契投影与向量无关 它实现了电子邮件/声音/推送警报 它绘制了ABCD投影 重要提示： 为了符合 Scott M. Carney先生 的商标申诉，某些图案名称已重命名为不言自明的替代方式， Scott M.
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (33)
指标
FX Power：分析货币强度，助您做出更明智的交易决策 概述 FX Power 是一款专业工具，帮助您全面了解主要货币和黄金在任何市场条件下的真实强度。通过识别强势货币用于买入，弱势货币用于卖出， FX Power 简化了交易决策，并帮助您发现高概率的交易机会。不论您是想跟随趋势还是通过极端的 Delta 值预测反转，这款工具都能完美适应您的交易风格。别再盲目交易——用 FX Power 让您的交易更加智慧。 1. 为什么 FX Power 对交易者极具价值 实时货币和黄金强度分析 • FX Power 实时计算并显示主要货币和黄金的相对强度，助您全面了解市场动态。 • 监控领先或落后资产，轻松识别值得交易的货币对。 全面的多时间框架视图 • 跟踪短期、中期和长期时间框架的货币和黄金强度，以便将您的交易策略与市场趋势保持一致。 • 无论是快进快出的短线交易还是更长期的投资策略， FX Power 都能为您提供所需的信息。 Delta 动态分析用于趋势和反转 • 极端 Delta 值常常预示反转机会，而平缓的 Delta 变化则确认趋势延续。 • 使用 Delta 分析，轻
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (25)
指标
介绍 Quantum TrendPulse   ，这是一款终极交易工具，它将 SuperTrend   、   RSI 和 Stochastic 的强大功能整合到一个综合指标中，以最大限度地发挥您的交易潜力。该指标专为追求精准和效率的交易者而设计，可帮助您自信地识别市场趋势、动量变化以及最佳进入和退出点。 主要特点： 超级趋势整合： 轻松跟随当前的市场趋势并乘上盈利浪潮。 RSI 精度： 检测超买和超卖水平，非常适合把握市场逆转时机，可用作 SuperTrend 的过滤器 随机精度： 利用随机振荡在波动的市场中寻找隐藏的机会， 用作超级趋势的过滤器 多时间范围分析： 从 M5 到 H1 或 H4，在不同时间范围内关注市场动态。 可定制的警报： 当您的自定义交易条件得到满足时收到通知，这样您就不会错过任何交易。 无论您是新手还是经验丰富的交易员，   Quantum TrendPulse 都能为您提供所需的优势，帮助您增强策略并自信地进行交易。借助这一强大的指标，将洞察力转化为利润 — 掌控您的交易！ ***购买 Quantum TrendPulse，即可免费获得 Quantum Tr
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Heiken Pulse Pro
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Heiken Pulse Pro — Professional Trend Intelligence for MT5 Heiken Pulse Pro is an advanced Heiken-Ashi based Moving Average indicator designed for traders who demand smoother trend analysis, cleaner market structure, and smarter momentum visualization inside MetaTrader 5 . By combining the power of Moving Averages with transformed Heiken-Ashi price calculations, the indicator helps reduce market noise and reveal the true directional pulse of the market with exceptional clarity. Built for both m
Ultimate MTF Pattern Scanner Dashboard
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Ultimate Multi-Timeframe Pattern Scanner Dashboard is a high-performance, advanced technical tool designed to automatically scan and identify 14 of the most powerful candlestick patterns simultaneously across multiple currency pairs and timeframes. Built with a highly optimized, timer-driven architecture, this dashboard updates seamlessly without causing platform lag or freezing, making it the perfect scanner for active traders who want to monitor the entire market from a single chart. ️ IMPORT
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Liquidity Compass Pro
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Liquidity Compass Pro is an advanced Smart Money and ICT-style market analysis tool designed to identify and map high-probability liquidity objectives across the chart. Instead of focusing solely on current price action, the indicator highlights the key liquidity pools that may attract future price movement, helping traders anticipate potential market direction and target areas. The indicator automatically scans the market and displays significant liquidity targets, providing a clear visual roa
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LumiTrend Edge is a precision-engineered trend-following indicator built for traders who demand clarity, speed, and visual confidence in fast-moving markets. Unlike traditional moving averages that lag or clutter the chart, LumiTrend Edge delivers a smooth, adaptive trend line that reacts intelligently to price momentum while filtering out market noise. At its core, the indicator combines advanced smoothing algorithms with dynamic slope detection to highlight real trend shifts — not random fluct
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Why load 23 indicators when you can have them all in one interactive, clickable dashboard? Stop cluttering your charts with tangled lines and confusing histograms. Trading is about clarity and fast decision-making, not chaos. This advanced dashboard condenses 23 of the most powerful technical indicators into a single, sleek, and highly optimized panel. Get instant, real-time market analysis at a glance without sacrificing your chart space. Key Features The "Single Verdict" Engine: The dashboa
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NexaTrend
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MTF MA Trend Indicator is a powerful multi-timeframe analysis tool designed to give traders a clear and unified view of market direction using Moving Averages (MA). Instead of analyzing each timeframe separately, this indicator combines M1, M5, M15, and H1 into one consolidated trend reading, helping traders quickly understand whether the market is: Bullish Bearish Sideways (ranging market) Key Features: Multi-Timeframe Trend Fusion The indicator analyzes multiple timeframes (M1, M
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SMC Alpha Signals   is a professional-grade Smart Money Concepts (SMC) indicator designed to bring institutional trading logic directly to your MetaTrader 5 chart with precision and clarity. Built for traders who rely on price action and liquidity behavior, this indicator integrates the core pillars of Smart Money methodology into a single, optimized tool. It delivers real-time detection and visualization of market structure shifts, liquidity zones, and high-probability entry signals—without clu
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Are you looking for more than just a standard ZigZag? WavePulse Structure Pro is an advanced, institutional-grade market structure indicator designed for Smart Money Concepts (SMC), Price Action, and Swing traders. As demonstrated in the chart MetaTrader 52.png , this tool automatically maps out market swings, calculates exact wave distances, and projects key historical levels. It goes beyond basic charting by identifying critical structural shifts ( BoS / ChoCH ) and managing liquid levels in r
QualiTrend ZigZag Pro
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QualiTrend ZigZag Pro is an indicator designed as an extension of the classic Donchian Channel concept. It focuses on visualizing market structure through channel behavior combined with a zigzag-based pivot framework. The indicator detects potential pivots when the channel enters a flat or low-momentum state. These conditions are used to construct structural swing points that define market direction over time. A depth parameter is applied to filter minor fluctuations and confirm that a valid st
Apex Institutional Reversal
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Sami Eid Fahid Almashaqbeh
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