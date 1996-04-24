Reign

Reign is your all-in-one MT5 indicator for any instrument, on any timeframe. It identifies precise zones where high-probability  setups are likely to form. Set it up, lock in, and simply follow the zones, no guessing, no overthinking.

📈📉How to Enter Buy or Sell: 
• Only enter a buy 📈or sell 📉when price enters the zone and then rejects it, confirmed by clear rejection candles. 
• If the level is broken (price closes beyond the zone), do not enter the trade. 
• Place your stop loss just below the zone for buys, and just above the zone for sells. 
• Take profit depends on your appetite and strategy , set it where you feel comfortable.

Features: 
• Identifies high-probability  zones on any instrument (forex, synthetic indices, commodities, stocks — you choose) 
• Works on all timeframes🕛 to match your trading style 
• For scalping: use M15 and lower timeframes 
• For day trading: focus on the 1-hour chart 
• For the strongest zones and big swings: use H4 and higher timeframes 
• Simple signals for every skill level 
• Perfect for catching sharp moves without fear of missing out (FOMO)

Risk Management: 
• Use lot sizes that fit your equity and the risk you’re comfortable with 
• Never risk money you can’t afford to lose 
• Don’t stack too heavily on a single signal 
• No rush. No gambling. Just discipline, patience, and following the signals exactly as instructed. Small capital with the right mindset = real results. Imagine that consistency with a bigger balance – that’s how growth becomes predictable.

Risk Disclosure: 
Trading any instrument carries real risk. Always manage your exposure and remember: past results never guarantee future returns.
推荐产品
Traders Inside Volume Profile VPR
Markus Paminger
指标
Volume Profile Indicator used by professional Traders at Traders Inside Ltd. If you want to succeed in trading you need to know if current price is cheap, expensive or fair valued. Key features: Fair price (Point of control, POC), high and low price zones (POH, POL) POC in different timeframes for better orientation Symbol and timeframe Chart resize on open positions/orders, VPRmax/min Historic POC - see, how POC has changed the last periods Button to show/hide VPR Calculated Bars (best results)
Fibo Exhaustion Kangaroo EA
Renato Takahashi
专家
Fibo Exhaustion Kangaroo EA is an expert advisor that uses Relative Strength Index RSI and Stochastic Oscillator indicators for entry signals, either long or short trades. Takeprofit and stoploss can be configured as fixed stops or  Fibonacci percent. Stochastic and RSI can be used to trade out . In case of trade out, the trading system will close orders even if Fibonacci takeprofit and stoploss were enabled. A autolot function can also be configured, as soon as a partial execution function. A
Winning Strategy Pro
Jasim Mohammed Mousa Bahiya
专家
Winning Strategy Pro is a professional Expert Advisor for XAUUSD M5. It uses a unique algorithm combining multiple technical confirmations for high-probability entries with strict risk management. KEY FEATURES: - Smart price level detection - Multiple entry confirmation filters - Flexible Money Management (Fixed or % Risk) - Daily protection (loss/profit limits, max trades) - Trading time filter - Email & Push notifications - Visual trading zones on chart - Real-time info panel PROTECTION: -
Perfect Trade FX
Italo Fonseca De Melo Silva
专家
Perfect Trade FX 的开发具有一个明确的目标： 优先考虑入场质量，而不是交易数量 。 其策略结合分析K线的强度和行为，并通过专门开发的识别系统，在执行入场操作之前识别具有特定特征的市场走势。其目标是避免随机交易，并专注于市场条件符合系统逻辑的时机。 重要！ 优惠价格 。  每完成10次购买，价格将上涨 US$ 50。最终价格：US$ 1999 在这里查看我们的EA表现：   实时信号 Perfect Trade 的主要优势之一是其   选择性 。EA无需持续在市场中进行交易：当出现良好条件时，它可以执行多笔交易；而当其交易条件未得到满足时，则可以保持观望，不进行交易。 该策略还包括 每日交易次数限制、可配置的交易时间、入场过滤器以及风险管理 ，使交易者能够根据自己的交易风格调整EA的运行方式。 Perfect Trade FX 专为寻求客观、可配置且纪律严谨的交易策略的交易者而设计，其理念非常简单： 不要为了交易而交易——等待市场真正出现机会。 该EA专为认真对待交易的交易者开发。  请不要期待奇迹般的结果，也不要期待我们做出不切实际的承诺。  我们以认真、透明
ICT Power of 3 MT5
Alberto Gauer Borrego
5 (1)
指标
One of the most powerful and important ICT concepts is the Power of 3. It explains the IPDA (Interbank Price Delivery Algorithm) phases. PO3 simply means there are 3 things that the market maker's algorithm do with price: Accumulation, Manipulation and Distribution ICT tells us how its important to identify the weekly candle expansion and then try to enter above or below the daily open, in the direction of the weekly expansion. This handy indicator here helps you keep track of the weekly and
Pair Trading Quant Maney Ibov Brasil
Aldo Souza Da Silva
程序库
Scan a fixed list of assets (Ibovespa) in the chosen timeframe (TimeFrame). For each pair and for various periods. Calculate a regression model between the two assets (and, if desired, using the bova11 index as a normalizer). Generate the spread of this relationship, its mean, standard deviation, speculative deviation, and betas (B1 and B2). Apply an ADF test without exclusion (cointegration/stationarity). Calculate the Z-score of the current exclusion (how many standard deviations are away from
FREE
Colored TRIX
Flavio Javier Jarabeck
4.67 (3)
指标
Developed by Jack Hutson in the 80's, the Triple Exponential Moving Average (a.k.a. TRIX ) is a Momentum technical indicator that shows the percentage of change in a moving average that has been smoothed exponentially 3 times. The smoothing process was put in place in order to filter out price movements that are considered insignificant for the analysis period chosen. We at Minions Labs found hard to follow the smoothness of the original TRIX line, so we colored the TRIX line with BUY and SELL t
FREE
Strength Radar2
Erick Guimaraes Dos Santos
指标
Strength Radar 02 – Take Your Trading to the Next Level! Hello, trader! If you're looking for a tool to level up your game in forex, Strength Radar 02 is exactly what you need! Developed with passion and expertise, this indicator turns currency strength analysis into something simple and powerful. With it, you'll have a clear view of the real-time performance of AUD, CAD, CHF, EUR, GBP, NZD, JPY, and USD , using indicators like MA, MACD, RSI , and more — all fully customizable your way! Ima
RBM EA Deluxe
Renato Brendim Medici
专家
An XAUUSD-focused robot that only enters when several market conditions line up at once: trend, volume, price structure and session. It shows you exactly what it’s analyzing on the chart, and why it decided to trade or wait. Most gold robots you’ll find out there run on something simple: a moving average cross, or a channel breakout, and that’s it. The problem is gold doesn’t trade that way. It sweeps liquidity, traps early entries, and usually only moves for real after shaking everyone out fir
HiLo Activator Plus
Rodrigo Galeote
5 (1)
指标
HiLo Activator is one of the most used indicators to determine trend. Find it here with the ability to customize period and colors. This indicator also plots up and down arrows when there is a change on the trend, indicating very strong entry and exit points. HiLo fits well to different types of periods for day trading. You can easily understand when it is time to buy or sell. It works pretty good also for other periods like daily and monthly signalizing long-term trends. The use of the indicato
Expert Price Histogram 1
Ali Waqas Ahmad
指标
Sales Sales for seasonal traders.A new type of indicator for Professional and Experienced Traders. Specifically designed for trend identification. A great tool  for investors to invest at the right and suitable time for decent trading. You can present it to your potential clients and customers for their satisfaction. A very handy and trendy tool. Easy to read , comprehend  and user friendly. By this tool you can easily identify the potential to enter in trading and  low potential to exit.  It c
Probability Advanced Indicator
Dioney De Jesus Batista Alves
指标
SophieSMC One
Junel Abellana
指标
SophieSMC One is a premium Smart Money Concepts indicator designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) traders who want a cleaner, more structured and institutional approach to the market. Built around real market structure concepts, SophieSMC One combines multiple Smart Money Concepts tools into one powerful and visually clean trading system for MetaTrader 5. FEATURES: • BOS & CHoCH market structure detection • Fair Value Gap (FVG) identification • Liquidity sweep visualization • Order Block recog
Adaptive Market Intelligence Pro
Syamsurizal Dimjati
指标
Adaptive Market Intelligence (AMI) Pro What is Adaptive Market Intelligence? Adaptive Market Intelligence (AMI)   is a professional multi-layer technical indicator designed to analyze   trend behavior, volatility dynamics, and structural price zones   within a single integrated framework. The indicator combines   adaptive trend analysis ,   volatility monitoring ,   sideways market detection , and   dynamic Fibonacci mapping   to provide traders with a clearer understanding of current market con
FiveStarFX Gold Reversal Edge
Adam Shareef Mohamed
专家
FiveStarFX Gold Reversal Edge Professional automated trading solution designed for structured execution and controlled risk management in the Gold market. Built for traders who value discipline, precision, and consistency. Key Features Fully automated trading One trade at a time (controlled exposure) Fixed Stop Loss and Take Profit Smart Break-Even protection Profit lock with buffer Step-based trailing management Spread protection system Works on any broker Trade Management The E
FREE
Compression Breakout Indicator
Truong Van Huy
指标
Potential Supply & Demand Compression Zone Indicator This indicator identifies potential compression (supply & demand) zones across multiple timeframes. It highlights areas where the market has been consolidating and is likely to build up energy before a breakout. When aarrow appears, it marks a potential breakout from the compression zone. Traders can then consider placing buy or sell orders in the direction of the breakout, following their own risk-management rules. The indicator is design
Quantum Trend Monitor Indicator for MT5
QUANTUM TRADING SOFTWARE LIMITED
指标
Currency pairs never go up or down in a straight line. They rise and fall constantly, creating pullbacks and reversals. And with each rise and fall, so your emotions rise and fall. Hope, then fear, then hope. This is when the market will try to frighten you out of a strong position. It is when you are most vulnerable. But not if you have the Quantum Trend Monitor. And here, you even get two indicators for the price of one! The Quantum Trend Monitor has been designed to absorb these temporary pau
Golden Ideal Pro
Georgios Kalomoiropoulos
5 (1)
专家
Golden Ideal Pro 是一款先进的交易系统，利用尖端算法识别高概率进场机会，将交易质量放在首位。该专家顾问 (EA) 专为需要稳定、低回撤方案且能在真实市场环境中持续稳定表现的交易者而设计。它基于高度优化的单一核心策略运行，旨在实现最大的资金效率、风险分散和长期稳定性。 如有任何问题，请随时与我们联系。我们随时为您提供最佳支持并解答您的任何疑问。 无网格、无马丁格尔、无加仓摊平 。每一笔交易都受到   固定 止损和止盈   目标的保护，确保您的风险始终被严格定义。 点击此处阅读 Golden Ideal Pro  指南 为什么选择 Golden Ideal Pro？ 大多数 黄金  EA 在震荡盘整的市场中都会失败， 但 历史回测表明 ， Golden Ideal Pro 成功存活并保持盈利  即使在 2022 年等恶劣的市场年份。这种稳定性使 Golden Ideal Pro 成为  长期资本增长的安全投资工具 ， 而不仅仅是一个高风险机器人。它的设计旨在  保持极低的回撤，并 在不稳定的市场环境中维持长期盈利能力。  Golden Ideal Pro 能够自动调整其执
Real ATR Advanced
Sergiy Zabotkin
指标
The indicator determines the ATR value (points) in a   classic way   (taking into calculation paranormal bars/candles) and   more correctly   -   ignoring   paranormal movements of the Instrument. Correctly it is excluding paranormal bars from the calculation, extremely small bars (less than 5%( customizable ) of the standard ATR) and extremely large bars (more than 150% ( customizable ) of the standard ATR) are ignored. This is a  Extended   version - allows you to set calculation parameters a
Golden Swing
Goyani Piyushbhai
专家
Golden Swing EA: Master Market Swings with Precision and Power! The Golden Swing EA is a sophisticated trading tool that leverages the timeless power of Fibonacci , advanced money management , and cutting-edge risk controls ️ to deliver exceptional performance across all markets. Designed for traders of all levels, this EA combines intelligence, efficiency, and flexibility to achieve a high win rate and consistent results. Core Features of Golden Swing EA Fibonacci Precision A
MACD Pro Master
Itumeleng Mohlouwa Kgotso Tladi
专家
MACD Pro Master The MACD Pro Master is your ultimate trading companion, designed to revolutionize your financial journey and unlock the doors to wealth. Here's why it's the next best thing since sliced bread: Advantages Precision Trading : The MACD Pro Master leverages the powerful Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator to provide accurate buy and sell trades,  ensuring you capitalize on every market opportunity. Customizable Settings : Tailor the trading strategy to your unique
CCI normalized
Jose Miguel Soriano
指标
Commodity Channel Index Technical Indicator (CCI) measures the deviation of the commodity price from its average statistical price. High values of the index point out that the price is unusually high being compared with the average one, and low values show that the price is too low. In spite of its name, the Commodity Channel Index can be applied for any financial instrument, and not only for the wares. There are two basic techniques of using Commodity Channel Index: Finding the divergences. The
Multi Timeframe Chart
Bekono Owona Roger Blaise
指标
MTFC指标：多时间框架图表工具——一眼看透所有周期！ 想象一下，无需切换图表，就能在当前界面直接看到更高时间周期（如M5、M15、H1、H4、D1、MN1等）的趋势、K线和关键价位。告别繁琐操作，告别盲目猜测——所有分析，一图搞定！ 这就是MTFC指标的强大之处！ 1. 它解决了什么问题？ 交易者都明白“趋势背景”的重要性，但频繁切换图表不仅耗时耗力，还会分散注意力： 错失机会：因忽略大周期趋势而误判方向。 过度分析：同时盯多个图表导致决策瘫痪。 情绪化交易：因遗漏关键价位而匆忙进场。 如果能在当前图表上直接查看任意高周期数据呢？ MTFC（多时间框架图表指标）应运而生！ 适用于外汇、加密货币、股票、指数等所有市场！ 2. 核心功能 这款革命性指标将高周期数据直接叠加到当前图表，助您： 实时高周期K线（M5/H1/D1/MN1等）：同步追踪大趋势动向。 历史关键价位：自动标记支撑/阻力（可自定义显示数量）。 清晰视觉区分：当前图表与高周期数据一目了然。 全参数自定义：颜色、间距、线型、标签均可自由调整。 无需多开窗口，不占系统资源！ 3. 为什么交易者爱不
Risk Guard Pro
Muniz Machado Thiago
专家
RiskGuard PRO – Defesa Inteligente para Traders Sérios no EURJPY M15 O RiskGuard PRO é um Expert Advisor de alto desempenho, projetado exclusivamente para o par EURJPY no timeframe M15 , com foco total em preservação de capital, gestão de risco avançada e execução estratégica de múltiplas abordagens operacionais . Ao contrário dos EAs tradicionais, o RiskGuard PRO foi desenvolvido com tecnologia proprietária e arquitetura inteligente , capaz de operar com segurança mesmo em ambientes de merc
HV Models
Andrey Azatskiy
指标
HV Models is an Indicator that containes 4 methods for calculating historical volatility of the selected asset. Volatility is one of the fundamental values ​​describing changes in the underlying asset. In statistics, it usualy describes as a standard deviation. The price chart has 4 values ​​(Open High Low Close) when we calculate volatility using a standard indicator, only one of these values ​​is used as a result we get one-sided volatility picture. The presented indicator uses 4 volatility ca
Trend in Channel
Nadiya Mirosh
指标
Trend in Channel is not an ordinary forex channel. This corridor is built on the basis of the analysis of several candles, starting from the last one, as a result of which the extremums of the studied interval are determined. It is they who create the channel lines. It, like all channels, has a middle line as well as a high and low line. This channel is worth attention because of its unusual behavior. The use of the Trend in Channel indicator allows the trader to respond in time to the price go
Bitcoin Prophet Scalper
Thomas Bradley Butler
指标
Detailed Explanation of Using the Indicator for Bitcoin Trading 1. Understanding the Indicator The indicator uses moving averages and ATR (Average True Range) to detect trends and generate buy/sell signals. This is similar to Trade Sniper except designed for BTC 2. Setting Periods for Different Time Frames Configure the indicator with periods suitable for each time frame. Here’s a suggested table for periods and ATR-based stoploss/take profit settings: Time Frame  PERIOD Stoploss  Take Profit  1
Quantum Pulse Force
Joas Da Silva Veiga
指标
趋势指标, 市场动量, 价格行为, 外汇指标, 买卖信号, 趋势反转, 波动率指标, 技术分析, MT5指标, 剥头皮交易, 市场强度, 交易信号, 算法交易, 价格通道, 统计分析 Quantum Pulse Force 是一款用于 MetaTrader 5 的技术指标，旨在分析价格运动的加速度，识别趋势与横盘阶段，并基于多重定量过滤器突出关键市场位置。 与传统仅显示方向的指标不同，其核心在于衡量行情的强度及其变化过程，从而在价格走势尚未明显表现之前提供更精确的市场行为判断。 流动百分比（Flow Percentage） 该指标的核心是计算两条移动平均线之间差值的百分比变化。 该计算反映两条均线之间距离的扩大或缩小，从而表示行情的加速或减速。 解释： 正值表示向上加速 负值表示向下加速 接近零的数值表示动能减弱或市场进入横盘 这种方式可以在价格尚未明显变化前提前发现趋势变化。 K线颜色 指标会根据当前市场状态自动改变K线颜色。 颜色含义如下： 深蓝：强势上涨 深红：强势下跌 浅蓝：弱势上涨 浅红：弱势下跌 绿色：可能向上反转 橙色：可能向下反转 深绿色：可能出现买入资金流向反转。
BrainIndicator
Novath Zabdieli Charles
指标
BRAIN Indicator – Smart Buy & Sell Signal Tool (MT5) BRAIN Indicator is a powerful signal generator designed to detect high-probability trade setups based on smart combinations of momentum and price behavior. Built for precision, it displays clear BUY/SELL arrows directly on your chart — no repaint, no confusion. Fully compatible with Volatility Indices (e.g., V75), Forex, Crypto, and more. Fast. Focused. Built to trade smart — like a brain. Key Features: Clean signal
Quantum princess
Waleed Ahmed
专家
Quantum Princess EA (XAUUSD Optimization) Quantum Princess is a specialized trading algorithm designed for Gold (XAUUSD). It combines a composite signal engine with a dynamic grid management system to adapt to market volatility. [Key Features] - Neural Network Logic: Incorporates RSI, MACD, and WPR indicators to identify potential entry points. - Dynamic Grid Management: Uses ATR-based spacing to adjust trade distance according to market volatility. - Trend Filter: Includes an H4 trend detecti
该产品的买家也购买
Superhero
Ihor Otkydach
5 (2)
指标
SUPERHERO 指標是一款基於「全方位」原則設計的多貨幣交易系統。該指標能獨立分析市場，並提供開倉與平倉的交易訊號。它採用止損與獲利了結訂單，風險報酬比（R:R）為 1:1。 我偶爾會根據這個系統的訊號親自進行交易，以下是我獲得的結果—— 即時訊號 此系統可向您的智慧型手機發送推播通知，讓您無需綁定電腦，即可「隨時隨地」進行交易。這對於自營交易公司而言再適合不過了。 每位顧客皆可享額外好禮： 每位購買此指標的買家，都將收到我贈送的一項特別實用工具，該工具： 自動下達止損與獲利了結訂單 當價格達到目標水準時，系統會自動平倉 支援待執行訂單交易 支援均值交易模式 如果您希望將這款優秀且極為便利的工具作為禮物獲贈，請在購買 SUPERHERO 指標後，立即透過 MQL5 平台的私訊與我聯繫。此外，您還將獲得培訓課程「如何安裝與設定 SUPERHERO 並開始穩定獲利」的存取權限。 關於「超級英雄」策略 SUPERHERO 策略是利用價格回調時，順應趨勢方向進行盤中交易。 「超級英雄」程式碼內含數個強大的技術指標，用以分析價格通道的趨勢方向與波動範圍，並能識別在修正性回調後形成的盤中波段反
Trend Sniper X
Sarvarbek Abduvoxobov
5 (9)
指标
Trend Sniper X 是一款适用于 MetaTrader 5 的多时间周期趋势跟踪指标，帮助交易者以清晰、精确的方式识别趋势方向和潜在的反转点。 价格信息： 当前价格为促销价，随着未来更新和新功能的发布，价格可能会有所变动。 Code2Profit 频道 通过多时间框架分析掌握市场！ 技术规格 平台 MetaTrader 5 指标类型 多时间周期趋势指标 运行时间周期 任何图表时间周期，可独立选择更高的时间周期 (M1–MN1) 主要交易品种 外汇、黄金 (XAUUSD) 及其他差价合约 (CFD) 推荐账户 任何账户类型 可视化 彩色趋势蜡烛 (买入/卖出/微弱/变化) + 买入/卖出箭头 附加模块 交易时段方框 (悉尼、东京、伦敦、纽约) 主要功能 多时间周期趋势分析： 直接在当前图表上投射更高时间周期的趋势方向，提供清晰的宏观视角。 弱势/不确定柱检测： 高亮显示趋势条件不明朗的柱线，让交易者避开震荡区域。 买入/卖出信号箭头： 在确认趋势变化后的柱线上自动绘制箭头，支持警报、推送和电子邮件通知。 一键开启/关闭面板： 图表上的按钮可切换指标，下拉菜单可立即切换分析时间周
Entry Points Pro for MT5
Yury Orlov
4.51 (148)
指标
传奇回归：Entry Points Pro 10。 这款传奇指标曾 3 年稳居 MQL5 Market 前三，如今全面重启。 数百条热情好评（两个版本合计 589 条），每天有数千名交易者用它交易，演示版下载 31,000+   MT4+MT5  次。 五年来我读过你们的每一条评价——在第 10 版里，我没有给出许诺，而是把答案直接做进了产品。指标作者自 1999 年入市， 珍视诚信、自己的声誉和自己的客户 。 Entry Points Pro 给出的入场信号严格不重绘。 而且这一次不再只是作者的一面之词，而是可验证的事实：确认信号只在 K 线收盘后标出，自动化测试记录到 零重绘 （在 EURUSD、XAUUSD 和 BTCUSD 上共 2,486,568 次不变量检查——0 次违规）。测试方法完全公开——您可以在策略测试器中自行复现。 购买后请务必第一时间给我发私信。 我会发给您 扩展版说明书《交易者圣经》 ——使用本指标交易的完整指南——并告诉您如何免费获得 赠品：市场扫描器 ，它能同时分析多个品种和多个时间周期，并在一个界面上显示 Entry Points Pro 此刻在哪里表现
Neuro Poseidon MT5
Daria Rezueva
4.85 (54)
指标
Neuro Poseidon is a new indicator by Daria Rezueva. It combines precise trading signals with adaptive TP/SL levels - creating best possible trades as a result! Message me and get  Neuro Poseidon Assistant  as a gift to automize your trading process! What makes it stand out? 1. Proven profitability on all assets and timeframes 2. Only confirmed BUY and SELL signals present on the chart 3. Adaptive TP & SL levels generated by the software for each trade 4. Easy to understand - suitable for al
M1 Sniper MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (4)
指标
M1 SNIPER   是一款易于使用的交易指标系统。它是一个专为 M1 时间框架设计的箭头指标。该指标可以作为独立的系统在 M1 时间框架下进行剥头皮交易，也可以作为您现有交易系统的一部分使用。虽然该交易系统专为 M1 时间框架交易而设计，但它也可以用于其他时间框架。我最初设计此方法是为了交易 XAUUSD 和 BTCUSD。但我发现这种方法在其他市场交易中也同样有用。 指标信号既可以顺势交易，也可以逆势交易。我教授一种特殊的交易技巧，帮助您利用指标信号进行双向交易。该方法基于使用特殊的动态支撑位和阻力位区域。 购买后，您可以立即下载 M1 SNIPER 箭头指标。此外，我还为所有 M1 SNIPER 工具用户免费提供下方屏幕截图所示的 Apollo Dynamic SR 指标！这两个指标的组合可以帮助您更轻松、更准确地利用 M1 时间框架进行交易。 购买后请联系我，免费获取交易提示和奖励指标！ 祝您交易成功！
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.89 (93)
指标
我偶爾會親自使用這個系統進行交易。 請評估我在真實帳戶上進行的手動 BOMBER 交易—— LIVE SIGNAL 购买该指标的每位用户将额外免费获得以下内容： 原创工具“Bomber Utility”，该工具会自动跟踪每一笔交易，设置止损和止盈点，并根据策略规则自动平仓； 适用于不同交易品种的指标设置文件（Set 文件）； 三种不同风险模式下的 Bomber Utility 设置文件：“最低风险”、“平衡风险” 和 “观望策略”； 一套详细的 视频操作手册，帮助您快速完成安装、配置并开始使用本交易系统。 注意： 要获取以上所有赠品，请通过 MQL5 的私人消息系统联系卖家。 我为您介绍原创的自定义指标 “Divergence Bomber”（背离轰炸机），它是一套基于 MACD 背离交易策略 的“全功能”交易系统。 该技术指标的主要任务是识别 价格与 MACD 指标之间的背离，并发出交易信号（包括推送通知），指示未来价格可能的运动方向。平均而言，这些信号的准确率超过 98%。有关该指标如何工作的详细说明，请观看本页面上的视频演示。 该系统使用 止损订单 和 动态回撤平仓机制 来管理
SSS Scalping Smart Signals MT5 Indicator
Muhammad Usman Siddique
5 (3)
指标
UZFX {SSS} 超短线智能信号 v4.0 MT5 是一款无重绘的高性能交易指标，专为在快速波动的市场中需要精准、实时信号的超短线交易者、日内交易者和波段交易者设计。该指标由 (UZFX-LABS) 开发，融合了价格行为分析、趋势确认和智能过滤技术，可在所有货币对和时间周期内生成高概率的买卖信号、预警信号以及趋势延续机会。 别再对交易犹豫不决了，开始遵循这一专为追求清晰、精准和纪律性市场执行的交易者设计的结构化信号系统吧。 我的建议* 最佳时间周期：15分钟及以上。 {H1} 是我的最爱。而且效果令人惊叹……！！ 更新后的主要功能 • 自动买入和卖出信号检测 • 先进的反转识别逻辑 • 潜在市场反转前的早期预警信号 • 趋势延续确认信号 • 内置风险管理功能，包含入场点、止损点、TP1、TP2和TP3水平 • 完全可自定义的风险回报比 • 实时警报、声音提醒和移动端推送通知 • 带交易建议的专业信息面板 • 适用于所有MT5交易品种和时间周期 • 界面简洁、轻量且用户友好 为什么交易者选择 UZFX SSS？ 大多数交易者亏损的原因在于入场过晚、平仓过早，或者缺乏明确的交
M1 Quantum MT5
Hamed Dehgani
4.27 (11)
指标
使用 M1 Quantum 的实盘交易信号 ： 信号 （交易由 Quantum Trade Assistant 自动 执行，并作为本产品 免费 提供。） 最新消息： 版本 1.64 已发布。现在所有交易的止损都会设置在相应的支撑位/阻力位之后。Smart Close 功能也进行了改进，以提升此版本 EA 的性能。 自 8 月 9 日起，实盘信号一直运行在版本 1.64 上。 价格计划： 当前价格： $169 （早期用户优惠） 下一阶段计划价格： $189 计划零售价： $299 开发者提示： 购买后请联系我，以获取 最新推荐的参数设置文件（Set File） 、交易建议，以及加入 VIP 支持群组 ，与其他 M1 Quantum 用户交流经验。 常见问题 - 设置文件 - 安装指南 M1 Quantum 是一款专业的 M1 交易系统，提供快速且精准的交易信号，并内置止损（Stop Loss）、止盈（Take Profit）以及智能资金管理功能。 M1 Quantum 包含专业的资金管理系统，通过专注于 连续盈利交易 ，帮助交易者更快地增长账户资金。 M1 Quantum 指标 的主
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (7)
指标
Azimuth Pro V2：MT5合成分形结构分析与确认入场 概述 Azimuth Pro 是 Merkava Labs 推出的多层级波段结构指标。四层嵌套波段层级、锚定波段的VWAP、ABC形态识别、三时间框架结构过滤以及收盘确认入场——一个图表，一个从微观波段到宏观周期的完整工作流程。 这不是盲目的信号产品。它是一个以结构为先的工作流程，专为重视位置、背景和时机的交易者打造。 ️ 夏季促销 — 庆祝夏至与 The Oracle Pro 上市：Azimuth Pro 七折优惠，现价 279 美元（原价 399 美元）。限时夏季优惠。 1. V2的变化 合成多时间框架引擎 高时间框架分析从零开始重建，采用与Meridian Pro相同的专有合成架构。更清晰的HTF背景、稳定的实时行为、无经典MTF同步问题。合成引擎还解锁了 固定比率时间框架级联 （x2、x3、x4、x6）——不再在经纪商的固定时间框架之间任意跳转，您可以按图表时间框架的固定倍数分析结构，在每个尺度上保持相同的分形关系。 确认入场箭头 作为稳定且可恢复的执行层而设计的收盘确认箭头。当ABC设置形成且自适应确认逻辑
SR Liquidity MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
指标
SR Liquidity   是一款旨在揭示市场流动性高度集中且价格反应最剧烈的隐蔽区域的交易指标。这些特殊的流动性区域充当着强有力的支撑位与阻力位，为您清晰呈现市场最可能发生反转的位置。 SR Liquidity 指标并非简单地绘制常规的支撑/阻力线，而是通过分析实际的价格行为，识别买卖压力积聚的区域。这些区域实际上是推动市场真实波动的流动性池。通过在图表上直观呈现这些区域，该指标能助您在价格反应发生前预判走势——这意味着它实际上能够预测价格方向可能发生的变化。它将原始的价格行为转化为清晰且具实操价值的市场蓝图，标示出那些可能成为市场转折点的关键价位。 该指标适用于任何交易品种和时间周期——包括外汇、指数、金属、加密货币等。支持任意时间周期。 购买后请联系我，以获取交易指南及免费赠送的优质附加指标！
Btmm state engine pro
Garry James Goodchild
5 (4)
指标
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
SkyHammer Signal Pro
Shengzu Zhong
5 (4)
指标
SkyHammer Signal Pro Professional No-Repaint Trend Signal Indicator with Locked Entry, SL and TP Levels SkyHammer Signal Pro is a structured trend and momentum signal indicator designed for traders who want clear, fixed, and verifiable trading signals. It works best on lower timeframes such as M1 and M5 . The indicator does not try to predict tops or bottoms. Instead, it waits for confirmed market structure, trend direction, momentum strength, volatility quality, and target space before generati
The Oracle Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
指标
The Oracle Pro：用于 MT5 的合成多周期偏向引擎 ️ 夏季上市优惠 — 早期买家可以 199 USD 获得 The Oracle Pro。价格将随关注度上升；最终价格 399 USD。 The Oracle Pro 是一款面向高要求与专业交易者的 MetaTrader 5 高级多周期 偏向引擎 。它以纪律回答一个问题：当前每个周期的方向偏向是什么、强度如何、各周期之间的一致程度如何？一切仅在已收盘的 K 线上计算——绝不重绘。 The Oracle Pro 是一套多因子共识系统。它将专有指标与优化算法整合为单一而精密的共识向量，并在单个指标实例内，跨当前周期与更高周期的堆栈进行读取——而不是在多个图表上堆叠互不相关的工具。 它是 Oracle 共识方法的专业进化版：完整重建为高级操作控制台，面向希望在一个纪律化工作流中获得深度、多周期背景与背离洞察的交易者。 是偏向引擎，而非信号生成器 The Oracle Pro 明确自身定位。它是一款提供纪律化方向背景的 多周期多因子偏向指标 。它 不是 信号生成器：不承诺入场、出场或盈利。偏向是背景——你在其方向上交易自己的设置
PZ Harmonacci Patterns MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3 (6)
指标
可以说，这是您可以为MetaTrader平台找到的最完整的谐波价格形成自动识别指标。它检测19种不同的模式，像您一样认真对待斐波那契投影，显示潜在的反转区域（PRZ），并找到合适的止损和获利水平。 [ 安装指南 | 更新指南 | 故障排除 | 常见问题 | 所有产品 ] 它检测19种不同的谐波价格形态 它绘制了主要，衍生和互补的斐波那契投影（PRZ） 它评估过去的价格走势并显示每个过去的形态 该指标分析其自身的质量和性能 它显示合适的止损和获利水平 它使用突破来表明合适的交易 它在图表上绘制所有样式比率 它实现了电子邮件/声音/视觉警报 受斯科特·M·卡尼（Scott M. Carney）的书的启发，该指标旨在满足最纯粹和最熟练的交易者的需求。但是，它采取了一种使交易更容易的方式：在向交易发出信号之前，它会等待Donchian朝正确方向突破，从而使交易信号非常可靠。 斐波那契投影与向量无关 它实现了电子邮件/声音/推送警报 它绘制了ABCD投影 重要提示： 为了符合 Scott M. Carney先生 的商标申诉，某些图案名称已重命名为不言自明的替代方式， Scott M.
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (25)
指标
介绍 Quantum TrendPulse   ，这是一款终极交易工具，它将 SuperTrend   、   RSI 和 Stochastic 的强大功能整合到一个综合指标中，以最大限度地发挥您的交易潜力。该指标专为追求精准和效率的交易者而设计，可帮助您自信地识别市场趋势、动量变化以及最佳进入和退出点。 主要特点： 超级趋势整合： 轻松跟随当前的市场趋势并乘上盈利浪潮。 RSI 精度： 检测超买和超卖水平，非常适合把握市场逆转时机，可用作 SuperTrend 的过滤器 随机精度： 利用随机振荡在波动的市场中寻找隐藏的机会， 用作超级趋势的过滤器 多时间范围分析： 从 M5 到 H1 或 H4，在不同时间范围内关注市场动态。 可定制的警报： 当您的自定义交易条件得到满足时收到通知，这样您就不会错过任何交易。 无论您是新手还是经验丰富的交易员，   Quantum TrendPulse 都能为您提供所需的优势，帮助您增强策略并自信地进行交易。借助这一强大的指标，将洞察力转化为利润 — 掌控您的交易！ ***购买 Quantum TrendPulse，即可免费获得 Quantum Tr
Gartley Hunter Multi
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (12)
指标
Gartley Hunter Multi - An indicator for searching for harmonic patterns simultaneously on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT4 Advantages 1. Patterns: Gartley, Butterfly, Shark, Crab. Bat, Alternate Bat, Deep Crab, Cypher 2. Simultaneous search for patterns on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes 3. Search for patterns of all possible sizes. From the smallest to the largest 4. All fou
Bill Williams Advanced
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (11)
指标
Bill Williams Advanced is designed for automatic chart analysis using Bill Williams' "Profitunity" system. The indicator analyzes four timeframes at once. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) Advantages 1. Analyzes the chart using Bill Williams' "Profitunity" system. Signals are displayed in a table in the corner of the screen and on the price chart. 2. Finds all known AO and AC signals, as well as zone signals. Equipped with a trend filter based on the Alligator. 3. Finds "Divergence Bar
ARICoins
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
指标
ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
Spike detector Rider
Francisco Mandomo Simbine
5 (1)
指标
Spike Detector Rider – Intelligent Trading in Volatile Markets Introduction The Spike Detector Rider  is an advanced system for MetaTrader 5 designed to detect explosive price movements in high-volatility assets such as synthetic indices and commodities. It combines volatility filters, trend analysis, and automated risk management to provide intelligent trade confirmations. After purchase, send me a private message to receive the optimized configuration files,  the installation manual and setup
Smart Market Structure Toolkit
Garry James Goodchild
5 (1)
指标
Smart Market Structure Pro by G-Labs — ICT and Smart Money Concepts toolkit with built-in multi-symbol scanner for MetaTrader 5. Break of structure, change of character, order blocks, fair value gaps, liquidity sweeps, premium and discount zones, ICT sessions, confluence scoring, AI trade ideas, and a traffic-light scanner across up to 30 pairs and four timeframes from one chart. Map SMC and ICT on the active chart while the built-in scanner monitors your full watchlist. Each cell shows BUY, S
Quantum Breakout Indicator PRO MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (7)
指标
介绍     Quantum Breakout PRO   ，突破性的 MQL5 指标，正在改变您交易突破区域的方式！由拥有超过13年交易经验的资深交易员团队开发，     量子突破 PRO     旨在通过其创新和动态的突破区域策略将您的交易之旅推向新的高度。 量子突破指标将为您提供带有 5 个利润目标区域的突破区域的信号箭头，以及基于突破框的止损建议。 它既适合新手交易者，也适合专业交易者。 量子 EA 通道：       点击这里 重要的！购买后请私信我领取安装手册。 建议： 时间范围：M15 货币对：GBPJPY、EURJPY、USDJPY、NZDUSD、XAUUSD 账户类型：ECN、Raw 或 Razor，点差极低 经纪商时间：GMT +3 经纪商：IC Markets、Pepperstone with Raw 和 Razor 的点差最低 规格： 不重漆！ 最多 5 个建议利润目标区域 建议止损水平 可定制的盒子。您可以设置自己的 Box Time Start 和 Box Time End。 接触 如果您有任何疑问或需要帮助，请通过私人消息与我联系。
Currency Strength Wizard MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
指标
货币强度向导是一个非常强大的指标，为您提供成功交易的一体化解决方案。该指标使用多个时间范围内所有货币的数据来计算这个或那个外汇对的力量。此数据以易于使用的货币指数和货币电力线的形式表示，您可以使用它们来查看这种或那种货币的力量。 您所需要的只是将指标附加到您要交易的图表上，该指标将向您显示您交易的货币的真实强度。该指标还向您显示买卖量压力的极值，您可以在顺势交易时利用这些压力。该指标还显示了基于斐波那契的可能目标。该指标可用于各种交易时间范围。该指标支持各种货币对的交易。   该指标为您提供所有类型的警报，包括推送通知。 购买后请联系我。我将与您分享我的交易技巧，并免费为您提供丰厚的红利指标！ 祝您交易愉快，获利丰厚！
Gem SIGNAL
Shengzu Zhong
5 (1)
指标
GEM Signal Pro GEM Signal Pro 是一款適用於 MetaTrader 5 的趨勢跟隨指標，專為希望在圖表上獲得更清晰訊號、更有結構的交易設定，以及更實用風險管理的交易者而設計。 它不僅僅顯示一個簡單的箭頭，GEM Signal Pro 還能以更清晰、更易讀的方式呈現完整的交易思路。當條件確認完成後，指標可在圖表上顯示進場價、止損價與止盈目標，幫助交易者更有效率地評估交易設定。 運作方式 該指標首先根據其內部邏輯識別有效的初始訊號。 當確認條件滿足後，GEM Signal Pro 會在圖表上顯示完整的交易設定。這讓交易者可以更清楚地看到交易結構，並減少手動分析與計算的工作量。 圖表上的交易價位 對於已確認的訊號，GEM Signal Pro 可顯示： 進場價 止損價 止盈 1 止盈 2 止盈 3 風險報酬比 這讓交易設定更容易理解，也有助於讓圖表分析更有條理。 內建風險管理 風險管理是此指標設計的重要部分。 止損位基於近期市場結構，結合附近的擺動高低點與可選的 ATR 緩衝距離。這能讓交易價位更貼近當前市場條件，而不只是依賴固定距離。 圖表資訊面板 GEM Si
PrimeScalping
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
指标
PrimeScalping is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates — all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or e
RelicusRoad Pro MT5
Relicus LLC
4.96 (24)
指标
RelicusRoad Pro: 量化市场操作系统 终身访问限时 70% 折扣 - 加入 2,000+ 交易员社区 为什么大多数交易者即使拥有“完美”指标也会失败？ 因为他们在真空中交易 单一概念 。没有背景的信号是赌博。要持续获胜，您需要 共振 (CONFLUENCE) 。 RelicusRoad Pro 不是一个简单的箭头指标。它是一个完整的 量化市场生态系统 。它描绘价格运行的“公允价值之路”，区分市场噪音和真实的结构性突破。 停止猜测。开始用机构级“路”逻辑进行交易。 核心引擎：“Road” (路) 算法 系统的核心是 Road Algo ，一个实时适应市场条件的动态波动率通道。它投射出 安全线 (平衡) 和价格可能反转的 扩展水平 。 Simple Road: 典型市场的标准结构映射。 Smooth Road: 针对震荡盘整的降噪计算。 Breakout Road: 专为识别波动率扩张和爆发性走势而调整。 1. 算法动量与确认 我们的“剥头皮箭头”不只是简单的交叉。它们利用 高阶多项式逻辑 过滤噪音，确保信号与主周期一致。我们检测动量、价格行为和 Road 结构汇聚的精确入场
Turtle Soup Liquidity Sweep
Khayotkhon Akhmedova
指标
Turtle Soup Liquidity Sweep is a smart liquidity analysis tool designed to identify Buy-Side Liquidity (BSL), Sell-Side Liquidity (SSL), liquidity sweeps, and potential reversal setups. The indicator detects important swing highs and lows, combines nearby liquidity levels, and waits for price rejection and confirmation after a liquidity grab. It also supports Order Block (OB), Fair Value Gap (FVG), and Inverse Fair Value Gap (IFVG) confluence to help filter potential setups. Entry signals, Stop
CRT Confluence Pro
Jessica Victoria Huera Rodriguez
指标
CRT Confluence Pro by TraderJess92 is a professional MetaTrader 5 indicator designed for traders who use the CRT methodology , institutional structure, liquidity sweeps, FVG, CISD and multi-timeframe analysis. The indicator helps identify high-confluence CRT setups through a clean visual sequence: HTF candles, TS / liquidity sweep, first CISD after the TS, FVG zones, Daily/Weekly Bias and DOL as the logical target of the setup . Main Features Displays HTF candles directly on the main chart. Aut
Ziva LSE Pro
Hassan Abdullah Hassan Al Balushi
指标
ZIVA LSE Pro: Trade the Flow, Not the Noise ZIVA LSE Pro was developed around a simple belief: professional traders do not need more random signals; they need better context. This workflow reflects the ZIVA approach to filtering market noise and focusing on the liquidity and structural mechanics that influence price behavior. Most indicators treat the market like a static picture. ZIVA LSE Pro is built to read it as a dynamic environment where liquidity, structure, volatility, and execution con
Berma Bands
Muhammad Elbermawi
5 (10)
指标
Berma 波段 (BBs) 指标对于寻求识别和利用市场趋势的交易者来说是一种有价值的工具。通过分析价格与 BBs 之间的关系，交易者可以辨别市场是处于趋势阶段还是区间波动阶段。 访问[ Berma Home Blog ] 了解更多信息。 Berma 带由三条不同的线组成：上 Berma 带、中 Berma 带和下 Berma 带。这些线围绕价格绘制，直观地表示价格相对于整体趋势的变动。这些带之间的距离可以洞察波动性和潜在的趋势逆转。 当 Berma Bands 线相互分离时，通常表明市场正在进入横盘或区间波动时期。这表明缺乏明确的方向性。交易者可能会发现在这些时期内很难识别趋势，因此可能需要等待更清晰的趋势出现。 当 Berma Bands 线汇聚成一条线时，通常表示趋势环境强劲。这种汇聚表明存在明显的方向性偏差，因为价格波动性足以随趋势而变化。交易者可能会发现在这些时期更容易识别潜在的入场点和出场点，因为趋势的势头可以提供有利的交易机会。然而，重要的是要注意整体趋势中的潜在回调或修正。 Berma 带根据价格蜡烛图与上带和下带的相互作用提供明确的买入和卖出信号。当价格蜡烛图首
Ultimate Boom and Crash Spike Indicator
Hendrik Lodewyk Coetsee
指标
Ultimate Boom and Crash 指标 Ultimate Boom and Crash 指标由 Coetsee Digital 开发，是一款先进工具，旨在识别市场中的潜在暴涨机会。该指标专为关注 Deriv 和 Weltrade 合成市场的交易者设计，仅在 3 分钟 (M3)、5 分钟 (M5)、15 分钟 (M15)、30 分钟 (M30) 和 1 小时 (H1) 时间周期上运行，并仅支持以下交易对：PainX 1200、PainX 999、PainX 800、PainX 600、PainX 400、GainX 1200、GainX 999、GainX 800、GainX 600、GainX 400、BreakX 600、BreakX 1200、BreakX 1800、SwitchX 600、SwitchX 1200、SwitchX 1800、Crash 1000 Index、Crash 900 Index、Crash 600 Index、Crash 500 Index、Crash 300 Index、Boom 1000 Index、Boom 900 Index、Bo
作者的更多信息
Pullback Indicator
Cleverson Tuntufye Kilembe
指标
Pullback Indicator is your all-in-one MT5 indicator for any instrument, on any timeframe. It identifies precise zones where high-probability pullback setups are likely to form. Set it up, lock in, and simply follow the zones — no guessing, no overthinking. How to Enter Buy or Sell:  • Only enter a buy or sell when price enters the zone and then rejects it, confirmed by clear rejection candles.  • If the level is broken (price closes beyond the zone), do not enter the trade.  • Place your sto
筛选:
无评论
回复评论