Pullback Indicator
- 指标
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- 版本: 1.0
- 激活: 5
Pullback Indicator is your all-in-one MT5 indicator for any instrument, on any timeframe. It identifies precise zones where high-probability pullback setups are likely to form. Set it up, lock in, and simply follow the zones — no guessing, no overthinking.
How to Enter Buy or Sell:
• Only enter a buy or sell when price enters the zone and then rejects it, confirmed by clear rejection candles.
• If the level is broken (price closes beyond the zone), do not enter the trade.
• Place your stop loss just below the zone for buys, and just above the zone for sells.
• Take profit depends on your appetite and strategy — set it where you feel comfortable.
Features:
• Identifies high-probability pullback zones on any instrument (forex, synthetic indices, commodities, stocks — you choose)
• Works on all timeframes to match your trading style
• For scalping: use M15 and lower timeframes
• For day trading: focus on the 1-hour chart
• For the strongest zones and big swings: use H4 and higher timeframes
• Simple signals for every skill level
• Perfect for catching sharp moves without fear of missing out (FOMO)
Risk Management:
• Use lot sizes that fit your equity and the risk you’re comfortable with
• Never risk money you can’t afford to lose
• Don’t stack too heavily on a single signal
• No rush. No gambling. Just discipline, patience, and following the signals exactly as instructed. Small capital with the right mindset = real results. Imagine that consistency with a bigger balance – that’s how growth becomes predictable.
Risk Disclosure:
Trading any instrument carries real risk. Always manage your exposure and remember: past results never guarantee future returns.
How to Enter Buy or Sell:
• Only enter a buy or sell when price enters the zone and then rejects it, confirmed by clear rejection candles.
• If the level is broken (price closes beyond the zone), do not enter the trade.
• Place your stop loss just below the zone for buys, and just above the zone for sells.
• Take profit depends on your appetite and strategy — set it where you feel comfortable.
Features:
• Identifies high-probability pullback zones on any instrument (forex, synthetic indices, commodities, stocks — you choose)
• Works on all timeframes to match your trading style
• For scalping: use M15 and lower timeframes
• For day trading: focus on the 1-hour chart
• For the strongest zones and big swings: use H4 and higher timeframes
• Simple signals for every skill level
• Perfect for catching sharp moves without fear of missing out (FOMO)
Risk Management:
• Use lot sizes that fit your equity and the risk you’re comfortable with
• Never risk money you can’t afford to lose
• Don’t stack too heavily on a single signal
• No rush. No gambling. Just discipline, patience, and following the signals exactly as instructed. Small capital with the right mindset = real results. Imagine that consistency with a bigger balance – that’s how growth becomes predictable.
Risk Disclosure:
Trading any instrument carries real risk. Always manage your exposure and remember: past results never guarantee future returns.