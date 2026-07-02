BairaGold

Gold Imperium Scalper MT5 — Premium Trading Solution for Gold & Metals

Gold Imperium Scalper is a high-tech trading algorithm of the next generation, designed specifically for efficient swing trading, intraday trading, and scalping on precious metals (XAUUSD / Gold) as well as highly volatile currency pairs.

At the core of this indicator lies a protected proprietary model of institutional market analysis. The algorithm scans the market in real-time for hidden footprints left by institutional heavyweights (market makers), detects zones of short-term liquidity accumulation, and pinpoints the precise entry dot at the very inception of a powerful price momentum.

You receive a complete, professional-grade trading system that not only prints highly accurate signals but also takes absolute control over your risk management.

🎯 Key Advantages:

  • Signal arrows and target levels are strictly locked in place the exact second a candle closes. You can be 100% confident in historical backtesting data.

  • The indicator utilizes a unique mathematical model to evaluate price micro-structures, filtering out market noise and false breakouts.

📈 Simple Execution Blueprint:

The system is engineered to be instantly usable by both season professionals and retail beginners:

  1. Trade Entry: Wait for the current candle to close. If a Green Arrow is permanently locked — open a Buy position. If a Red Arrow is locked — open a Sell position.

  2. Setting Stop Loss: Place your protective stop order.

⚙️ Operational Recommendations:

  • Primary Instrument: XAUUSD (Gold). It also delivers outstanding results on Major Indices (DE40, US30) and volatile currency pairs like GBPUSD and EURUSD.

  • Best Timeframes (Highly Recommended): * H1 and H4 (Optimal Performance): The indicator achieves its maximum accuracy and highest win-rate on the 1-Hour and 4-Hour charts. Trading these higher timeframes ensures reliable trends and filters out random market noise.

    • M15 / M30: Can be used for aggressive intra-day scalping during active London and New York sessions.

  • Account Type: ECN, Raw, or Pro accounts with low spreads and high-quality execution are highly recommended.


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一句话理解 这是一个 二合一的智能指示器 ——把 RSI 和 MACD 两位“专家”的意见打包成一个简单的结论：出现箭头，就行动；没有箭头，就等待。 而且箭头 不会重绘 ，收盘后是什么样，永远就是什么样。 它解决了什么问题 很多交易者同时看 RSI（判断动量和超买超卖）和 MACD（判断趋势方向），但两者经常给出矛盾信号。 这个指示器的做法是： 只有两人同时同意 ，才发出信号。这就过滤掉了大量假信号和模糊时段。 你实际看到的东西 独立的指示器窗口（不遮住 K 线图） 清晰的 买入箭头 和 卖出箭头 放大版的 MACD 柱状图（更容易看清动量变化） RSI 和 MACD 的线依然在，但你的注意力只需放在箭头上 谁适合用 新手 ：不用学两个指标如何配合，跟着箭头做即可 老手 ：节省时间，快速过滤噪音，且不重绘的特性让回测结果可信 所有讨厌信号闪烁的人 为什么它不重绘 因为它的判断逻辑基于 完整收盘后的价格数据 。信号只有在满足条件的那一刻才会固定下来，之后不会因为后续 K 线的变化而修改之前的箭头。 这意味着你可以放心做回测，也能在实盘中信任你看到的每一个信号。 底层特点（不复杂地说） 它
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PrimeScalping is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates — all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or e
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1 (1)
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ANNA SHCHERBINA
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1 (1)
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Xssadq Alseydy
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Cortex Fibo Pro
Cristofher Robles
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Cortex Fibo Pro is an advanced math-based daily level projection indicator designed to calculate high-probability trade setups. It utilizes daily Fibonacci expansions based on previous day highs and lows, filtered through a non-repainting dual moving average synergy structure. Key Features: Neural MA Alignment: Aligns Trend and Signal channels to verify directions. Fibo Projection Engine: Projects daily key entry levels and mathematical profit targets. Ergonomic GUI: Highly readable layout track
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Dilo03
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Dilo03 2026.07.22 16:52 
 

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Diana Iles
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来自开发人员的回复 Diana Iles 2026.07.22 17:04
Большое спасибо за отзыв и качественный фидбек за целый месяц работы! 75–85% — отличный результат. Очень ценно, что вы поделились своими наблюдениями по отработке сигналов. Жду ваши идеи по доработке в ЛС, с удовольствием обсудим и попробуем внедрить в следующих обновлениях!
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