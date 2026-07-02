BairaGold
- 指标
-
- 版本: 1.0
- 激活: 5
Gold Imperium Scalper MT5 — Premium Trading Solution for Gold & Metals
Gold Imperium Scalper is a high-tech trading algorithm of the next generation, designed specifically for efficient swing trading, intraday trading, and scalping on precious metals (XAUUSD / Gold) as well as highly volatile currency pairs.
At the core of this indicator lies a protected proprietary model of institutional market analysis. The algorithm scans the market in real-time for hidden footprints left by institutional heavyweights (market makers), detects zones of short-term liquidity accumulation, and pinpoints the precise entry dot at the very inception of a powerful price momentum.
You receive a complete, professional-grade trading system that not only prints highly accurate signals but also takes absolute control over your risk management.
🎯 Key Advantages:
-
Signal arrows and target levels are strictly locked in place the exact second a candle closes. You can be 100% confident in historical backtesting data.
-
The indicator utilizes a unique mathematical model to evaluate price micro-structures, filtering out market noise and false breakouts.
📈 Simple Execution Blueprint:
The system is engineered to be instantly usable by both season professionals and retail beginners:
-
Trade Entry: Wait for the current candle to close. If a Green Arrow is permanently locked — open a Buy position. If a Red Arrow is locked — open a Sell position.
-
Setting Stop Loss: Place your protective stop order.
⚙️ Operational Recommendations:
-
Primary Instrument: XAUUSD (Gold). It also delivers outstanding results on Major Indices (DE40, US30) and volatile currency pairs like GBPUSD and EURUSD.
-
Best Timeframes (Highly Recommended): * H1 and H4 (Optimal Performance): The indicator achieves its maximum accuracy and highest win-rate on the 1-Hour and 4-Hour charts. Trading these higher timeframes ensures reliable trends and filters out random market noise.
-
M15 / M30: Can be used for aggressive intra-day scalping during active London and New York sessions.
-
-
Account Type: ECN, Raw, or Pro accounts with low spreads and high-quality execution are highly recommended.
用户没有留下任何评级信息