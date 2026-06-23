AI TelePilot for MT5

5

AI TelePilot — Telegram to MT5 Signal Copier

AI TelePilot automatically copies trading signals from your Telegram channels straight into MetaTrader 5. A free companion app reads the channels you choose, understands each message with a built-in AI parser, and this Expert Advisor executes the trades on your account — entries, stop loss, multiple take profits, break-even, trailing, partial close and more.

Overview

Most signal copiers rely on rigid keyword templates and break the moment a provider changes wording, uses emojis, sends a price range, or posts a follow-up like “move to break-even and close half”. AI TelePilot uses a local AI model to actually understand the message, so it copies real signals reliably and ignores chatter, news and analysis.

  • Works with multiple Telegram channels at the same time, each with its own risk settings.
  • Understands market and pending orders, price zones, multiple take-profits, and management replies.
  • Runs locally on your PC — your signals are not sent to any third-party server (AI runs on your machine).
  • Fast keyword fallback keeps copying even if the AI engine is offline.

Features

  • AI signal understanding — reads natural-language messages (any wording, emojis, ranges) and extracts side, entry, SL and TPs.
  • Smart filtering — ignores commentary, news, education and “hold with me” chatter; only real, actionable signals are copied.
  • Multiple providers — copy many channels at once; per-provider symbol, risk and allowed actions.
  • Order types — market and pending orders, automatic Buy/Sell Limit vs Stop, and entry zones (price ranges).
  • Risk modes — fixed lots, money at risk, % of balance, % of equity, or risk-% based on the stop distance.
  • Multi-TP ladder — split a signal across several take-profit targets automatically.
  • Trade management — break-even, step trailing stop, partial close, modify SL/TP, cancel pending and close.
  • Reply-aware — a management message that replies to a signal is applied to the exact trade it references.
  • Account protection — equity guard (daily/weekly/monthly), trade-count limits, time and weekend filters.
  • Broker symbol handling — symbol prefix/suffix and a symbol map (e.g. GOLD→XAUUSD).
  • Prop-firm friendly — optional entry/SL/TP offsets in points.

Installation & Setup

  1. Attach the AI TelePilot EA to any one chart and enable Algo Trading. A single instance manages all symbols.
  2. Set the input InpSymbolSuffix (and/or prefix) to match your broker, e.g. m for XAUUSDm or .raw for XAUUSD.raw.
  3. Install the free AI TelePilot companion app for Windows. No coding or command line required.
    Download Link: https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fi/1oivsg3f8jls8plxctthz/AITelePilot-Setup-1.3.exe?rlkey=hj7zgvv3mc5qlufx66yiauku3&amp
  4. Open the app dashboard, log in with your Telegram account, then add the channels you want to copy and set the risk for each.
  5. On first run the app sets up the local AI engine automatically (one-time download). After that everything runs offline on your PC.

No WebRequest URL or external server needed — the app and the EA communicate through a local file bridge inside the MetaTrader data folder.

How to Use

After setup, copying is fully automatic:

  • When a channel posts a signal, the app parses it and the EA opens the trade with your configured risk, SL and TP(s).
  • Follow-up messages (break-even, close half, move SL, cancel pending, close) are detected and applied to the matching trade.
  • The dashboard shows live status: connected channels, parsed signals (with reference IDs) and executed orders.
  • Keep MetaTrader 5 and the companion app running for live copying.

Key Inputs

  • InpMagic — base magic number (each provider gets a derived magic).
  • InpSymbolSuffix / InpSymbolPrefix — match your broker’s symbol naming.
  • InpUseSignalSL / InpUseSignalTP — use the SL/TP from the signal.
  • InpSplitAcrossTPs / InpMaxTPs — split volume across take-profit targets.
  • InpMaxEntriesPerSig — how many orders to open for an entry zone (range).
  • InpBreakEven / InpTrailStart / InpTrailStep — break-even and trailing stop.
  • InpEquityGuardPct, InpMaxTradesPerDay/Week — account protection limits.
  • InpEntryOffset / InpSLOffset / InpTPOffset — optional offsets (points) for prop-firm rules.
  • InpSlippage, InpMinLot / InpMaxLot — execution and lot bounds.

Requirements

  • MetaTrader 5 with Algo Trading enabled.
  • A Windows PC (or VPS) running the free companion app and MetaTrader 5.
  • A Telegram account that is a member of the channels you want to copy.

Disclaimer

Trading foreign exchange, metals and CFDs on margin carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. AI TelePilot is a tool that copies third-party signals; it does not generate trading advice and does not guarantee any profit or specific result. The performance of copied trades depends entirely on the signal providers you choose. Always test on a demo account first and use risk settings you can afford. You are solely responsible for your trading decisions and results. This product is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or connected to Telegram or any signal provider.

评分 1
Fabrizio Ghilardini
128
Fabrizio Ghilardini 2026.08.11 14:43 
 

Good product, and the developer is kind and helpful

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Telegram To MT5 — 信号复制器 将您的 Telegram 频道中的交易信号变成真实的 MT5 订单 — 自动执行，可用于任意数量的账户，风险与规则完全由您掌控。 Telegram To MT5 将您已在 Telegram 关注的 VIP / 信号频道连接到您的 MetaTrader 5 终端。一个免费的配套桌面应用读取消息（即使是禁止机器人的频道），而本 EA 在您的账户上执行这些信号 — 应用您自己的风险设置、品种映射、止盈处理、交易时段与新闻过滤。 它是一个信号复制器，而非黑箱策略：由您决定信任哪些频道，以及每笔交易如何计算手数和管理。 分步设置与配套应用安装指南 工作原理 [您的 Telegram 频道] -> [配套桌面应用] -> [MT5 + 本 EA] -> 订单 配套桌面应用（免费，已包含）使用您的 Telegram 账户登录并监视您所选择的频道。即使是禁止机器人的 VIP 频道也能正常工作，它通过一个私有、加密的本地桥接转发每条消息。 本 EA 挂在一个图表上，在 MT5 接收这些信号，并按照您的规则开仓 / 管理交易。 应用与 EA 之间的连接是位于
YuClusters
Yury Kulikov
4.93 (43)
实用工具
Attention: You can view the program operation in the free version  YuClusters DEMO .  YuClusters is a professional market analysis system. The trader has unique opportunities to analyze the flow of orders, trade volumes, price movements using various charts, profiles, indicators, and graphical objects. YuClusters operates on data based on Time&Sales or ticks information, depending on what is available in the quotes of a financial instrument. YuClusters allows you to build graphs by combining da
Entry In The Zone with SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.83 (6)
实用工具
Welcome to ENTRY IN THE ZONE WITH SMC MULTI TIMEFRAME Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe is a real-time market analysis tool based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC), designed to analyze market structure, price direction, and key trading zones. It supports both Single-Timeframe Analysis and Multi-Timeframe Analysis, providing a clearer view of the overall market structure across multiple timeframes, with real-time BUY / SELL signals that do not repaint. It is designed to help filter trading op
EA Auditor
Stephen J Martret
5 (4)
实用工具
EA Auditor is an independent analysis tool for traders evaluating Expert Advisors and trading signals on MetaTrader 5. It audits backtest reports, reviews posted developer signals, and cross-verifies the two against each other to help traders assess strategies before committing capital. The MQL5 market offers a wide range of Expert Advisors from many developers, with varying approaches, quality, and transparency. EA Auditor provides a consistent, data-driven framework for reviewing them, answer
Telegram To MT5 Copier
Trinh Dat
4.96 (48)
实用工具
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
Timeless Charts
Samuel Manoel De Souza
5 (7)
实用工具
Timeless Charts is an all-in-one trading utility for professional traders. It combines custom chart types such as Seconds Charts and Renko with advanced order flow analysis using Footprints , Clusters , Volume Profiles , VWAP studies, and anchored analysis tools for deeper market insight. Trading and position management are handled directly from the chart through an integrated trade management panel , while Market Replay and Virtual Accounts provide environments for practicing trading skills and
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5
Dilwyn Tng
5 (8)
实用工具
工作演示版下载 Copy Cat More (跟单猫) MT5 交易跟单器 (Trade Copier) 是一款本地交易跟单器,也是一套完整的风险管理与执行框架,专为当今的交易挑战而设计。从自营公司 (prop firm) 挑战到个人投资组合管理,它凭借稳健的执行、资金保护、灵活的配置和先进的交易处理的结合,适应各种情况。 该跟单器同时支持主控端 (Master,发送方) 与受控端 (Slave,接收方) 两种模式,可实时同步市价单与挂单、交易修改、部分平仓以及对锁平仓 (Close By) 操作。它兼容模拟与真实账户、交易或投资者登录,并通过持久化交易记忆 (Persistent Trade Memory) 系统确保恢复——即使 EA、终端或 VPS 重启也不例外。可借助唯一 ID 同时管理多个主控端与受控端,跨经纪商差异则通过前缀/后缀调整或自定义品种映射自动处理。 试用版:  先试用看看 : 你可以下载并体验  Copy Cat More (跟单猫) 交易跟单器 MT5 试用版,通过 此链接 。 下载后,请将演示文件放入你的终端文件夹: MT5 » 文件 » 打开数据文件夹
Trade Command Center
Nguyen Thanh Trieu
5 (2)
实用工具
附加材料和说明 安装说明 - 用于模拟账户的应用程序试用版 ; 官方信息 官方频道 卖家个人资料 Trade Command Center — 专业交易执行与实时 Risk Guard 控制面板 Trade Command Center 是一款面向 MetaTrader 5 的高性能直观交易执行、手数计算器及风险管理工具。它专为需要严格风险控制、资金保护以及实时回撤监控的自主交易者而设计，完美适配具有每日/最大回撤限制的资金账户或实盘投资组合。 通过单张图表上的五个专用功能模块，该面板提供机构级风险控制、自动化持仓管理和精准订单规划，且无需外部 DLL 或 network 连接。 界面与模块架构 控制面板由五个专用选项卡组成，便于无缝导航并优化图表空间管理： 选项卡 / 模块 核心功能 屏幕操作与指标显示 TRADE 直观视觉规划、基于风险的动态手数计算、UTC 交易时间管理。 拖拽式参数线、实时 R:R 计算器、一键下单。 ARMOR 高级保护设置、全局与单笔保本（BE）、多级止盈、移动止损。 ATR 波动率、Fractal 波段高低点、Parabolic SAR、K线
VirtualTradePad One Click Trading Panel
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.59 (74)
实用工具
MetaTrader 5 专业交易面板 —— 图表与键盘一键交易的高效控制中心 一款面向主动交易者的专业 Trading Panel，可让您比标准 MetaTrader 操作方式更快、更直观地完成开仓、平仓、修改、管理与控制。 这不是一个普通的小工具，而是一个为高频手动操作、仓位管理、挂单控制与利润管理而设计的完整交易工作台。 通过这套面板，您可以直接在图表上一键执行交易，通过键盘快速触发核心操作，并借助自动参数计算、图形提示、信息标签以及可视化管理功能，大幅减少重复性操作，让整个交易流程更加流畅、高效且专业。 使用我们的交易面板，您可以直接从图表上一键下单，执行交易操作的速度可比标准 MetaTrader 控件快约 30 倍。 全新高级版本现已推出： 使用 VirtualTradePad PRO SE 升级您的交易流程 — 适用于 MetaTrader 5 和 MetaTrader 4 的新一代专业交易面板。 MT4 版本 | 完整说明 + DEMO + PDF | 如何购买 | 如何安装 | 如何获取日志文件 | 如何测试与优化 | Expforex 的所有产品 为什么交易者会
MT5 To Telegram Signal Bridge
Inakis Srl
5 (2)
实用工具
用我们先进的 Telegram Bridge EA 提升您的交易信号 是时候用专业且视觉上吸引人的实时交易更新来吸引您的受众了。 联系我查看演示并获取试用版本 我们在用户友好功能上进行了大量投资，为客户和提供商创造独特的体验。  SIGNAL BRIDGE 能够为所有业务场景提供 100% 复制器友好的信号，即使在其他 EA 挣扎的情况下也能绕过 Metatrader 逻辑！ 我们的 Telegram Bridge EA 自动将信号、图表截图和详细的绩效报告直接发送到您的 Telegram 群组——无需您动一根手指。 查看 功能输入详细说明手册点击这里！ 主要功能和优势 全面的交易数据 决定在每条消息中显示什么：点数、入场价格、止损、止盈、手数，甚至风险和风险回报比。让您的追随者完全透明。 发送新订单、更新止损止盈、从设置中自定义保本点，发送 100% 复制器友好的部分平仓  超酷图表附件功能 包含每笔交易的截图，显示您的入场点、止损/止盈和整体市场背景。非常适合在每次更新中建立信任和清晰度。 选择图表模板，自定义交易颜色，决定缩放  决定附加位置：所有交易、仅挂单、仅市价单
Seconds Chart MT5
Boris Sedov
4.61 (18)
实用工具
秒级图表 (Seconds Chart) - 一款专为 MetaTrader 5 设计的独特工具，用于创建秒级时间框架的图表。 通过 秒级图表 ，您可以构建以秒为单位的时间框架图表，获得标准分钟或小时图表无法提供的极致灵活性和分析精度。例如，时间框架 S15 表示每根蜡烛图持续15秒。您可以使用任何支持自定义交易品种的指标和EA交易系统。操作它们就像在标准图表上交易一样方便。 与标准工具不同， 秒级图表 让您能够在超短时间框架下进行高精度交易，无延迟干扰。 免费演示版： Seconds Chart v2.29 Demo.ex5 下载免费演示版，亲自体验： 功能齐全 - 所有功能均可使用 24小时测试 - 足够评估准确性和便利性 仅限模拟账户 - 大多数经纪商均可轻松开立 仅限GBPCAD图表 - 大多数终端均可使用 这些限制仅适用于演示版。完整版适用于任何账户类型（真实、演示、竞赛）和任何图表（XAUUSD、EURUSD 等），无任何限制。 如何安装演示版 通过上方链接下载演示文件 打开MetaTrader -> 文件 -> 打开数据文件夹 -> MQL5 -> Experts 将下
Quant AI Agents
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (1)
实用工具
Quant AI Agents are independent trading Expert Advisors. Instead of trading using a fixed strategy like other conventional EAs, Quant AI Agents   is a   multi-agent AI trading framework   that turns natural-language strategy prompts into live.  WANT THE SAME RESULTS AS MY LIVE SIGNAL?   Use the exact same brokers I do:   IC MARKETS , IC TRADING   .  Unlike the centralized stock market, Forex has no single, unified price feed.  Every broker sources liquidity from different providers, creating un
Exp5 VirtualTradePad PRO SE for MT5
Vladislav Andruschenko
实用工具
VirtualTradePad PRO SE MT5 — MetaTrader 5 专业交易控制中心 VirtualTradePad PRO SE 是一款基于图表的高级交易面板，也是适用于 MetaTrader 5 的交易管理工作区。它专为希望获得更快执行、更清晰持仓控制、结构化交易管理、可视化价位规划，以及直接在图表上完成专业交易流程的交易者而设计。 这不仅仅是一个 BUY / SELL 面板。PRO SE 将手动交易、挂单、持仓管理、部分平仓、篮子利润/亏损控制、加仓均价层级、ATM 规则、信号监控、实时市场信息、策略测试器 (Strategy Tester) 流程以及面向 VPS 的运行方式整合到一个互相关联的界面中。 MT4 版本 | 完整说明和截图 | 如何购买 | 如何安装 | 如何获取日志文件 | 如何测试与优化 | Expforex 的所有产品 为什么交易者会选择这套面板 图表一键交易 ，并支持键盘快速操作 快速完成开仓、平仓、修改、反转、锁仓与部分平仓 深度控制仓位、挂单、总利润与风控逻辑 自动参数计算，减少手动输入与重复劳动 为什么 PRO SE 比标准手动交易更高
作者的更多信息
PowerBlock Pulse MT5
Herry Sukwanto
指标
PowerBlock Pulse PowerBlock Pulse combines three complementary price-action tools in a single, fully configurable indicator. Each engine has its own on/off switch, so you can run them together or on their own. It does NOT repaint: every zone and signal is built only from closed bars and never moves once printed. Works on every symbol and every timeframe. ---------------------------------------------------------------- THREE ENGINES IN ONE -----------------------------------------------------
FREE
Cardwell Range Analyze
Herry Sukwanto
指标
Overview Cardwell Range Analyze reads the market through an RSI range regime, inspired by Andrew Cardwell's RSI rules, combined with a trend filter. It adds higher timeframe confirmation and an ADX filter to avoid weak, sideways markets. When momentum and trend agree, the indicator prints a Buy or Sell signal and draws a complete trade plan on the chart: Entry, Stop Loss and three Take Profit targets, with shaded risk and reward zones. A compact dashboard summarizes the market state at a glance.
FREE
Trade Manager All in One Trade Management Panel
Herry Sukwanto
实用工具
Trade management panel for MetaTrader 5. It lets you place orders and manage open positions from a panel on the chart, without opening separate order windows. It works on any symbol and timeframe, on hedging and netting accounts. Layout and display The panel has two layouts. Single shows all controls in one view. Tabs splits the controls into separate tabs for a smaller footprint. You can hide the panel to see the chart behind it and restore it when needed. The panel scales with the screen res
FREE
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Fabrizio Ghilardini
128
Fabrizio Ghilardini 2026.08.11 14:43 
 

Good product, and the developer is kind and helpful

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