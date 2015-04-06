Fully automated EURUSD reversal system focused on long-term performance and controlled risk management.

The strategy uses a combination of intelligent grid, entry filtering and dynamic exposure management with the goal of achieving stable results even during periods of increased market volatility.

The system actively trades both LONG and SHORT positions and thanks to its high trading activity it is not based on just a few trades per year, but on continuous market participation.

Simple and clear settings for users.

The strategy was tested during significant market events including:

• COVID-19 market crash (2020)

• high inflation and aggressive interest rate hikes (2022)

• war in Ukraine (2022)

• banking volatility and increased market uncertainty (2023)





🎯 Launch Offer

Special introductory price for the first 5 customers:

• 299 USD — launch price

• afterwards final price 499 USD

After the first licenses are sold out, the price will be automatically increased.





⚠️ Risk Profile

Apex Eurusd Edge is a performance-oriented system with higher account volatility.

The maximum historical drawdown during the 7-year backtest reached approximately 40%.

The strategy is not intended for conservative investors or for expectations of “risk-free” trading.

However, the system includes integrated risk protection:

• maximum daily loss

• minimum equity protection

Proper risk settings are key for the long-term stability of the system.





💰 Recommended Capital

• Recommended capital: 1500 USD for 0.01 lot

• Minimum capital: from 1000 USD (higher/more aggressive risk)

• Recommended leverage: 1:500

• VPS recommended for stable operation

Lower capital or lower leverage may significantly increase risk and reduce the effectiveness of the strategy.







