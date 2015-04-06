Apex Eurusd Edge

Fully automated EURUSD reversal system focused on long-term performance and controlled risk management.

The strategy uses a combination of intelligent grid, entry filtering and dynamic exposure management with the goal of achieving stable results even during periods of increased market volatility.

The system actively trades both LONG and SHORT positions and thanks to its high trading activity it is not based on just a few trades per year, but on continuous market participation.

Simple and clear settings for users.

The strategy was tested during significant market events including:

• COVID-19 market crash (2020)
• high inflation and aggressive interest rate hikes (2022)
• war in Ukraine (2022)
• banking volatility and increased market uncertainty (2023)


🎯 Launch Offer

Special introductory price for the first 5 customers:

• 299 USD — launch price
• afterwards final price 499 USD

After the first licenses are sold out, the price will be automatically increased.


⚠️ Risk Profile

Apex Eurusd Edge is a performance-oriented system with higher account volatility.

The maximum historical drawdown during the 7-year backtest reached approximately 40%.

The strategy is not intended for conservative investors or for expectations of “risk-free” trading.

However, the system includes integrated risk protection:

• maximum daily loss
• minimum equity protection

Proper risk settings are key for the long-term stability of the system.


💰 Recommended Capital

• Recommended capital: 1500 USD for 0.01 lot
• Minimum capital: from 1000 USD (higher/more aggressive risk)
• Recommended leverage: 1:500
• VPS recommended for stable operation

Lower capital or lower leverage may significantly increase risk and reduce the effectiveness of the strategy.




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推出促銷活動！ 僅剩幾本，449 美元！ 下一個價格： 599$ 最終售價：999$ 免費取得 1 個 EA（適用於 2 個交易帳號）-> 購買後聯絡我 Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here New live signal:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2084890 Live Signal high risk :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2242498 Live Signal Set Prop Firm Set JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Parameter overview Gold Trade Pro 加入了黃金交易 EA 俱樂部，但有一個很大的區別：這是一種真正的交易策略。 “真實交易策略”是什麼意思？ 您可能已經註意到，市場上幾乎所有黃金 EA 都是簡單的網格/鞅系統，當市場與初始倉位相反時，該系統會添加交易。  它們通常偽裝成“神經網絡/人工智能/機器學習”，但如果您對外彙和 EA 有一點經驗，您可以輕鬆地將
Aura Neuron MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.67 (15)
专家
Aura Neuron 是一款独特的 EA 交易系统，延续了 Aura 系列交易系统。通过利用先进的神经网络和尖端的经典交易策略，Aura Neuron 提供了一种具有出色潜在性能的创新方法。这款 EA 交易系统完全自动化，旨在交易 XAUUSD (GOLD) 等货币对。从 1999 年到 2023 年，它在这些货币对中表现出了一致的稳定性。该系统避免了危险的资金管理技术，例如马丁格尔、网格或剥头皮，使其适用于任何经纪商条件。Aura Neuron 由多层感知器 (MLP) 神经网络驱动，利用它来预测市场趋势和走势。MLP 是一种前馈人工神经网络 (ANN)，通常被称为“原始”神经网络，尤其是当它们由单个隐藏层组成时。MLP 包括三个基本层：输入层、隐藏层和输出层。除输入节点外，每个神经元都使用非线性激活函数。该网络使用称为反向传播的监督学习技术进行训练。 MLP 的多层结构和非线性激活使其有别于线性感知器，使其能够识别数据中非线性可分的模式。通过其复杂的 NN 智能，Aura Neuron 能够识别模式并适应不断变化的市场条件，例如汇率或交易者行为的变化。其处理复杂数据的能力使其能够
Vortex Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.93 (43)
专家
Vortex - 您对未来的投资 Vortex Gold EA 专家顾问专门用于在 Metatrader 平台上交易黄金（XAU/USD）。该 EA 使用专有指标和作者的秘密算法构建，采用全面的交易策略，旨在捕捉黄金市场中的盈利走势。其策略的关键组成部分包括 CCI 和抛物线指标等经典指标，这些指标共同作用，准确地发出理想的进入和退出点信号。Vortex Gold EA 的核心是先进的神经网络和机器学习技术。这些算法持续分析历史和实时数据，使 EA 能够更准确地适应和应对不断变化的市场趋势。通过利用深度学习，Vortex Gold EA 可以识别模式，自动调整指标参数，并随着时间的推移不断提高性能。Vortex Gold EA 是专有指标、机器学习和适应性交易算法的强大组合。使用 Vortex Gold EA 为您的未来投资。 售价 675 美元（还剩 2/10），下一个价格 795 美元 Live Monitoring  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2366351 Check out the live results in Profile >>
BB Return mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.89 (18)
专家
BB Return — 一款用于黄金交易（XAUUSD）的智能交易系统（EA）。该交易思路最初来自我的 手动交易 经验。策略核心是价格回归 Bollinger Bands（布林通道） 区间，但并非机械式或每次触及即入场。针对黄金市场的特性，系统加入了额外过滤条件，用于剔除无效和低质量的市场环境，仅在回归逻辑真正成立时才开仓。   Global   update   on   June   14th   交易原则 — 系统不使用网格、马丁或加仓平均成本等风险策略。EA 可使用 固定手数 或 AutoRisk 自动风险 模式运行。BB Return 对点差、滑点及不同经纪商的报价方式不敏感，可在任何经纪商及多种账户类型下运行，包括 Standard、ECN、Pro、Raw、Razor 。系统不受交易时段限制，可 24 小时运行 。   $ 359   不是最终价格。 当前价格仅剩 5–7 个名额。 之后将上涨。 该EA限量提供，以保证策略的稳定性。 设置与交易频率 — 启动系统无需复杂设置，策略设计即基于 默认参数 运行，通常只需调整手数或 AutoRisk 模式。系统平均每年约执行
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT4
Fan Yang
专家
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience.   With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalp
Aurum AI mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.94 (34)
专家
更新 — 2025年12月 Aurum 交易系统于 2024 年 11 月底正式发布。 在这一整年里，它在真实市场环境中稳定运行，没有新闻过滤器，没有额外的防护限制，也没有复杂的交易约束 —— 依然保持了稳定与可靠的表现。 Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) 这一年的真实交易充分证明了该交易系统本身的可靠性。 正是在真实数据与实际经验的基础上，我们于 2025 年 12 月发布了本次重大更新： 全面升级高级交易面板，并适配所有屏幕分辨率 新增扩展交易保护系统 新增基于 Forex Factory 的强力新闻过滤系统 新增两个额外过滤器，用于更精准的信号判断 全面优化执行速度与系统稳定性 新增安全的 Recovery 回本功能 图表主题升级为高级风格 关于 Aurum Aurum — 黄金交易高级 EA（XAU/USD） Aurum 是一款专为黄金市场打造的专业级交易 EA，核心目标是稳定性与安全性。系统基于趋势分析，并采用严格的风险控制机制。 本系统不使用任何危险交易方式 —— 不加仓、不网格、不马丁、不激进加仓。 每一笔交易都严格设置止损
Quantum Nexus MT4
Farell Edson Mazarin
专家
Quantum Nexus 是一款创新型Expert Advisor，将定量分析、多层级验证、趋势跟踪算法、持仓跟踪机制和统计监控整合在一个统一的自动交易系统中。 为了将这一产品变为现实，开发团队投入了数十年的开发经验和一年的准备时间，打造出Quant v5——一款对冲基金级别的定量分析工具，通过持续滚动OOS测试，从数学上证明策略的统计优势。 定价政策 首批客户可在2026年7月31日至8月5日期间享受限时30%折扣。 每完成10次购买，价格将上涨100 USD。价格上涨为永久性调整。 最终价格：30 000 USD。 结果 在真实交易中，采用高风险和ULTRA模式时，Quantum Nexus目前显示的利润超过250%。 在另一个真实账户中，采用中等风险和MEDIUM模式时，目前的结果超过30%。 在历史测试中，自2021年以来，该Expert Advisor显示的利润超过100亿USD，同时始终保持较低且受控的回撤。 有效性证明 Quantum Nexus使用多种通过测试发现的趋势跟踪策略，以在长期运行中提供优势。 策略搜索分为两个阶段： 一个独立脚本包含用于收集价格统计数据
Bitcoin Scalp Pro
Profalgo Limited
5 (4)
专家
當前促銷： 僅剩 1 件，549 美元 最終價格：999$ NEW: Choose 1 EA for free! (for 2 trade account numbers) 請務必在我們的促銷博客中 查看我們的“   Ultimate EA 組合包 ”   ！   LIVE SIGNAL Bitcoin Scalp Pro 是市場上獨一無二的交易系統。  它完全專注於通過交易支撐位和阻力位的突破來利用比特幣市場的波動性。 EA 的重點在於安全性，這轉化為極低的回撤和非常好的交易風險/回報率。 EA 在內部使用“智能自適應參數係統”，它將根據比特幣的實際價格計算止損、止盈、尾隨止損以及入場和手數。 這意味著如果比特幣以 6000 或 30000 的價格交易，所有參數的值都會不同。 自 2022 年 6 月以來，該 EA 已在真實真實賬戶上進行了前瞻性測試，到目前為止，結果非常有希望。 還進行了 99.90% tickquality 的回溯測試，並且在過去幾年中顯示出非常穩定的增長。 該 EA 需要提供低比特幣點差的經紀商。 私信聯繫我，獲取推薦經紀商名單。 主要特徵： 自適
Kenni Trades Gold Breakout MT4
Ken Rmah
专家
Limited-time 30-day promotion: Get Kenni Trades Gold Breakout for only $499.99 —regularly $799.99 —and receive Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold FREE with your purchase. This exclusive offer is available for 30 days only. Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  now includes three selectable trading modes:   Kenni Gold Breakout ,   Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold , and   Kenni Prop Firms . Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  is an automated trading system developed specifically for Gold on MetaTrader 4 hedging account
Wall Street Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (1)
专家
Wall Street Robot is a   professional trading system   developed exclusively for US stock indices, focused on S&P500 and Dow Jones. These markets are known for their high liquidity, structured movements and strong reaction to global economic flows, making them ideal for algorithmic trading strategies based on precision and discipline. By concentrating only on these indices, the system is able to adapt closely to their behavior, volatility patterns and intraday dynamics, instead of trying to oper
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.29 (42)
专家
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
Waka Waka EA
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.25 (48)
专家
8+ years of live track record with +12,000% account growth: Live performance MT 5 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make profit Supported cu
Gann HiLo System MT4
Pol Lazaro Porta
专家
GHS (Gann HiLo System ) is an expert advisor that trades the resumption of a trend after a pullback, using the Gann HiLo Activator as its directional reference. It does not chase price or try to anticipate reversals: it waits for the line to define a trend, waits for price to pull back against it, and enters only when the market clears the prior extreme of the move, confirming it wants to resume its direction. The Gann HiLo indicator is calculated inside the advisor itself, so no external indic
Trend Pullback System MT4
Pol Lazaro Porta
专家
TPS (Trend Pullback System) is an expert advisor built around a single concept: wait for a defined trend, wait for price to pull back into the value zone within that trend, and enter only when the original move resumes. It applies the principle of buying weakness within an uptrend and selling strength within a downtrend. It does not average down, does not build grids, and does not increase lot size after a loss. This Expert Advisor is NOT for you if: You are looking for a system with no losing
ORIX mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.75 (4)
专家
ORIX System —— 一款专为 GBPUSD 货币对在 M5 时间周期上开发的交易机器人。该EA基于价格行为与市场结构分析，不使用任何标准技术指标。系统不使用马丁格尔、交易网格、逆势加仓、对冲、无止损交易，也不进行高频或混乱交易。 Live signals 主要要求与建议 交易品种：GBPUSD 时间周期：M5 最低入金：从 100 USD / EUR（最小交易手数 0.01） 经纪商：任何提供高质量报价的正规 ECN 经纪商 账户类型：ECN / RAW / Razor（支持 Netting 与 Hedging 模式） VPS：建议使用 VPS 以保证 EA 稳定、连续运行 推荐风险：每笔交易 1%–5%（风险基于单笔交易的止损计算） 参数设置：默认设置 交易逻辑与风险管理 策略类型：价格行为与市场结构分析，识别关键反转区域 不使用标准技术指标 每笔交易均带有强制止损 支持固定手数交易 支持 Auto Risk 自动风险模式 风险基于单笔交易的止损进行计算 推荐风险：每笔交易 1–5% GMT 参数 默认情况下，EA 使用最常见的服务器时间偏移：冬令时 GMT +2，
AI Prop Firms MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
专家
AI Prop Firms - Intelligent Automation Built for   Prop Trading Firms . AI Prop Firms is an advanced fully automated Forex trading system powered by   Artificial Intelligence , developed specifically to operate within the strict rules and evaluation models of prop trading firms. The system is designed to trade under controlled risk conditions while   maintaining consistency , stability, and compliance with prop firm requirements. AI Prop Firms uses intelligent market analysis logic that continu
Gold Zilla AI MT4
Christophe Pa Trouillas
5 (2)
专家
使用 Grok AI辅助 、风险分散且 黄金优化的EA 生成可控回报。 GoldZILLA AI 是一种多策略算法，可检测市场状态以动态选择五种不同的策略，在XAUUSD上优化回报同时最小化回撤。 [   Live Signal   ] - [  Dedicated group   | Version   MT5   -   MT4   ] 购买后，请发送私信给我以获取用户手册和AI设置说明。 为什么选择此EA？ 动态多策略方法 先进的市场状态检测，用于优化策略选择 五种不同的、不相关的交易策略 买卖信号的对称算法规则 风险分散 多时间框架分析（M5至H1） 五种不相关策略降低整体投资组合风险 基于市场状况的动态风险调整 所有仓位均设止损保护 先进的AI风险管理 基于具有实时网络搜索功能的Grok大语言模型 实时宏观分析和新闻事件监控 带有详细推理的每日趋势预测 黄金优化性能 专为XAUUSD CFD交易设计 利用黄金独特的波动特性 多种策略针对黄金价格行为量身定制 最高道德标准的回测和可靠的真实表现 100%高质量数据，无遗漏 零操纵历史止损或止盈 无过度拟合 定期比较Live S
Gyroscopes
Nadiya Mirosh
专家
Gyroscope        professional forex expert   (for EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURCHF, AUDJPY, CADJPY pairs)   alyzing the market using the Elliot Wave Index. Elliott wave theory is the interpretation of processes in financial markets through a system of visual models (waves) on price charts. The author of the theory, Ralph Elliott, identified eight variants of alternating waves (of which five are in the trend and three are against the trend). The mov
Apache MHL Moving Average
Paulo Roberto Da Costa
专家
Signal (GOLD/XAUSD) - 16 months active and over 6,800 trades on a Standard account (1:400 leverage):   https://www.mql5.com/pt/signals/2278431 Product for MetaTrader 4:   https://www.mql5.com/pt/market/product/159627 Product for MetaTrader 5:   https://www.mql5.com/pt/market/product/160313 The Apache MHL Moving Average Expert Advisor, or simply "Apache MHL," is a robot that operates on the GOLD/XAUSD asset using strategies based on moving averages and risk management with Martingale. The use
EA Budak Ubat
Syarief Azman Bin Rosli
4 (3)
专家
免费试用 EA Budak Ubat 频道 限时特价！ 每购买10次后价格将增加10美元！ 工作原理 当 EA 激活时，它会根据执行模式参数分析图表。 如果图表上没有现有仓位，EA 将根据参数输入交易。如果趋势是看涨的，它将进入买入交易，如果是看跌的，它将进入卖出交易。如果止损变量大于0，则还会设置距离已打开交易价格一定距离的止损订单。0表示没有止损。 如果图表上存在现有仓位，且最后一个仓位处于亏损状态，EA 将检查当前市场价格与订单之间的距离是否至少为用户设置的最小距离，然后将根据蜡烛图输入交易，仓位大小将使用马丁格尔方法计算，并且将设置离已打开交易价格一定距离的止损订单，如果止损变量大于0。 如果未启用套期保值，EA 一次只会进入一个方向的交易。如果第一个仓位是买入交易，则所有后续的马丁格尔仓位也必须是买入交易。如果第一个仓位是卖出交易，则所有后续的马丁格尔仓位也必须是卖出交易。如果启用套期保值，EA 将进入双向交易。 EA 将修改相同方向的所有仓位的获利点为单一的保本点，再加上用户设置的获利水平。 EA 参数 执行模式： 在每个新 K 线上：当 EA 激活时，它会在每个新的
Goldbot One MT4
Profalgo Limited
5 (5)
专家
推出促銷活動： 目前價格只剩幾本！ 最終價格：990$ 新：購買 Goldbot One 並免費選擇 1 個 EA！ （適用於2個交易帳戶） 加入公共團體： 點擊此處   終極組合優惠   ->   點擊此處 LIVE SIGNAL 隆重介紹   Goldbot One ，這是一款專為黃金市場設計的高度複雜的交易機器人。 Goldbot One 專注於突破交易，利用支撐位和阻力位來識別主要交易機會。 該專家顧問專為在波動的貴金屬市場中尋求效率、可靠性和策略優勢的交易者而設計。   值得注意的事實：     EA 在樣本外資料中的表現與用於最佳化的樣本內資料完美一致。   樣本內時期為2016年至2023年。 用於確認策略的樣本外資料為 2004-2016 年和 2024 年。       2024年，業績躋身近20年來最好之列！   現在，這是未來表現的一個非常好的指標。   主要特點： 多策略方法： 獲勝策略的 8 種變體： Goldbot One 運行八種不同的突破策略變體，每種變體都針對不同的市場條件進行了最佳化。這種多元化確保了風險的良好分散並創造了更平穩的成長預期  
Indicement MT4
Profalgo Limited
5 (2)
专家
歡迎來到指數！ 道具準備就緒！ -> 在這裡 下載設定文件 推出促銷活動： 目前價格只剩幾本！ 最終價格：990$ NEW: Choose 1 EA for FREE! (limited to 2 trading account numbers) 終極組合優惠   ->   點擊此處 加入公共團體： 點擊此處   VERSION 4.0 LIVE RESULTS OLD VERSION FINAL RESULTS INDICEMENT 將我 15 年在創建專業交易演算法方面的經驗帶入指數市場。 EA 使用經過深思熟慮的演算法來找到最佳入場價格，並在內部運行多種策略來分散交易風險。 所有交易都有停損和止盈，但也使用追蹤停損和追蹤停盈來最小化風險並最大化每筆交易的潛力。 該系統建立在非常流行且經過驗證的策略之上：交易突破重要的支撐位和阻力位。   我很高興地說，在多年的 EA 開發過程中，我已經完善了這個策略 該 EA 專為 US500、US30 和 NAS100 指數交易而開發。 這些市場特別適合這種類型的策略交易。 回測顯示出非常穩定的成長曲線，回撤非常可控且恢復很快。  該
Trust EA MT4
Konstantin Kulikov
5 (1)
专家
Trust EA   is a real trader's tool, working on a clear principle, with its advantages and disadvantages, so it will not suit everyone, but for some users it can become the best trading robot. * Limited special offer - 50% off the full price of the product. Only 5 copies at this price. The final price is 997$ * Discuss the complexities of Forex trading here:  chat "Age of Expert Advisors" . Logic I have been working with algorithmic trading systems since 2015, and in my experience, systems with
Dark Algo
Marco Solito
4.67 (70)
专家
Last copy at 399$ -> next price 499$ Dark Algo  is a fully automatic Expert Advisor for Scalping Trading on Eurusd and Gbpusd . This Expert Advisor is based on the latest generation of algorithm and is highly customizable to suit your trading needs.  If you   Buy this Expert   Advisor you can   write a feedback   at market and   get   a second EA for   Free , for More info contact me The basic strategy of this EA is built on a sophisticated algorithm  that allows it to identify and follow market
SentinelAI
Valeriia Mishchenko
专家
No losing months since August 2019, with a 2.04% monthly gain: Live performance MT 5 version can be found here Sentinel AI is fully automated trading system is built for major forex pairs such as EURUSD and GBPUSD on the M5 timeframe. By combining price action and mean reversion principles with advanced AI-driven analytics, it is designed to identify potential trend reversals and exploit market inefficiencies with greater accuracy and efficiency. Supported currency pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD Timefram
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Prop Trade Assistant
Michal Hrubes
实用工具
Prop Trade Assistant — 智能交易账户管理器概览 Prop Trade Assistant 是一款面向系统化交易者以及严格遵守资金管理规则的交易者的工具。它既适用于使用自营交易公司账户的用户（如 FTMO、MFF、The Funded Trader、MyForexFunds 等），也适用于希望对风险和交易规则拥有完全控制的个人账户交易者。 该工具作为风险管理实用程序和监控面板运行，可实时跟踪回撤、当前 PnL、盈利目标以及其他关键账户指标。它有助于减少情绪化错误，并强制执行纪律性、流程化的交易方式。 功能 根据手数、止损（SL）、止盈（TP）和保本点（BE）计算盈亏 支持以点数、货币或百分比输入参数 支持部分平仓（30 / 50 / 70%），并自动将 SL 调整至 BE+ 管理挂单并预先计算盈亏 在多个时间周期上监控 CCI 和 RSI 指标并突出极值 设置每日盈利和亏损限制，达到后自动平仓 当点差超过设定阈值时阻止交易入场 作者与使用说明 Prop Trade Assistant 用于手动和半自动交易管理，强调严格的风险控制。它不替代交易策略，而是在主观交易中
FREE
Volume Bar POC MT5
Michal Hrubes
指标
Volume Bar POC 指标 是一种创新工具，可以基于成交的点数交易量精确显示关键价格水平（控制点，POC）。该指标分析每根K线内的每个价格点，并显示最重要的价格水平，可用作强大的支撑和阻力区。非常适合日内交易和长期交易策略。 Volume Bar POC 指标如何工作？ 该指标在每根K线形成过程中使用高级算法来计算POC： 在K线开启时创建表格 ： 新K线开启时，指标会创建一个内部表格，包含以下数据： 价格 ：K线高低范围内的所有价格水平。 成交量 ：每个价格水平的点数交易量（tick volume）。 表格动态覆盖K线范围内的所有价格点。 在K线形成过程中更新表格 ： 随着高点和低点的变化，新价格水平被添加到表格中。 当市场（买/卖报价）经过某一价格水平时，该价格水平的成交量会增加。 计算POC（控制点） ： 指标持续监测哪个价格水平的成交量最大。 POC被定义为点数或交易量最多的价格水平。 此信息会动态更新，因此该指标始终显示K线形成过程中最活跃的价格水平。 主要特点和优势 ： 点数成交量分析 ：使用点数交易量，确保高精度并支持所有MetaTrader 5平台支持的市场。
Nash Professional
Michal Hrubes
5 (2)
专家
Nash Professional – 先进的外汇自动交易系统 高效交易的综合解决方案 Nash Professional 是一款先进的自动化交易系统，专为基于动态市场分析的精准仓位管理而设计。该系统针对各种市场条件进行了优化，并支持 28 种主要及交叉货币对的交易： EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, USD/CHF, AUD/USD, NZD/USD, USD/CAD, EUR/GBP, EUR/JPY, EUR/CHF, EUR/AUD, EUR/NZD, EUR/CAD, GBP/JPY, GBP/CHF, GBP/AUD, GBP/NZD, GBP/CAD, AUD/JPY, AUD/CHF, AUD/NZD, AUD/CAD, NZD/JPY, NZD/CHF, NZD/CAD, CAD/JPY, CAD/CHF. Nash Professional 适用于寻求系统化交易方式的交易者，重点关注风险管理、精准入场和资金效率。 全面的交易管理 交易入场筛选 双重 RSI 筛选，以提高入场精确度。 在开仓前验证价格走势，以避免进入不利市场条件。 根据当前市场波
Volume Bar POC
Michal Hrubes
指标
Volume Bar POC 指标 是一种创新工具，可以基于成交的点数交易量精确显示关键价格水平（控制点，POC）。该指标分析每根K线内的每个价格点，并显示最重要的价格水平，可用作强大的支撑和阻力区。非常适合日内交易和长期交易策略。 Volume Bar POC 指标如何工作？ 该指标在每根K线形成过程中使用高级算法来计算POC： 在K线开启时创建表格 ： 新K线开启时，指标会创建一个内部表格，包含以下数据： 价格 ：K线高低范围内的所有价格水平。 成交量 ：每个价格水平的点数交易量（tick volume）。 表格动态覆盖K线范围内的所有价格点。 在K线形成过程中更新表格 ： 随着高点和低点的变化，新价格水平被添加到表格中。 当市场（买/卖报价）经过某一价格水平时，该价格水平的成交量会增加。 计算POC（控制点） ： 指标持续监测哪个价格水平的成交量最大。 POC被定义为点数或交易量最多的价格水平。 此信息会动态更新，因此该指标始终显示K线形成过程中最活跃的价格水平。 主要特点和优势 ： 点数成交量分析 ：使用点数交易量，确保高精度并支持所有MetaTrader 4平台支持的市场。
Apex Commodity Cross Edge
Michal Hrubes
专家
Commodity cross currency pairs such as NZDCAD and AUDCAD have specific market behavior different from major FX pairs such as EURUSD or GBPUSD. These pairs are strongly influenced by commodity prices, interest rates, and the economies of export-oriented countries such as Australia, New Zealand, and Canada. As a result, they often show more stable price range movements, a lower level of chaotic movements, and stronger mean reversion characteristics, which the strategy actively utilizes. Apex Commo
Apex Carry Edge
Michal Hrubes
专家
Apex Carry Edge is an automated carry trading strategy focused on long-term trending movements of JPY currency pairs while also profiting from positive swaps during long position holding. JPY currency pairs such as GBPJPY and USDJPY have unique long-term market behavior influenced by interest rate differentials, central bank monetary policies, and global risk sentiment. These pairs are strongly affected by carry trade capital flows and the historically low interest rates of the Japanese Yen. As
SAR Vision MTF
Michal Hrubes
指标
SAR Vision MTF – 适用于MT5的多时间框架Parabolic SAR指标 SAR Vision MTF 是一个技术分析工具，用于在当前图表上直接显示来自较高时间框架的 Parabolic SAR 值。该工具旨在帮助交易者分析更广泛的市场趋势，而无需在多个图表之间切换。 主要功能 多时间框架功能 – 可在较低时间框架图表上查看来自较高时间框架（例如 M5、M15、H1、H4）的 Parabolic SAR 信号。 外观可自定义 – 用户可以根据个人偏好调整点的大小、颜色以及所选时间框架。 清晰的视觉呈现 – 每个时间框架使用不同颜色，便于区分趋势信号。 轻量且高效 – 指标经过优化，能够在各种图表类型上高效运行。 使用场景 趋势观察 – 通过监控较高时间框架的SAR信号，可为当前图表走势提供额外的市场背景。 潜在反转识别 – 多时间框架的SAR数据有助于识别可能的市场转折点。 灵活集成 – 可根据用户的交易风格（如日内交易或波段交易）进行灵活应用。 注意： 本指标不提供交易信号，也不保证交易结果。其设计目的是作为辅助图表工具，用于自主分析。
Forex Atlas
Michal Hrubes
专家
Forex Atlas – 系统化投资组合交易系统 Launch Access Pricing Launch price: 699 USD (first 10 users) Founders price: 1199 USD (next 10 users) Final price: 2199 USD 随着用户数量的增长以及实盘交易历史的延长，价格将逐步提高。 早期用户可以在产品达到完整市场价值之前，以明显更低的价格获得系统访问权限。 System Overview Forex Atlas 被设计为一个系统化的多策略、多市场投资组合。 该系统结合了两种核心交易方法： trend trading – 专注于捕捉中期至长期趋势 breakout trading – 对价格结构突破和波动率扩张作出反应 系统的目标是在控制风险的前提下实现长期稳定的投资组合表现，而不是追求短期利润最大化。 Forex Atlas 并不是一个只有单一策略的交易机器人。 它被设计为一个多元化的交易投资组合。 Key System Features 由 5 个交易品种组成的投资组合 趋势策略与突破策略的组合
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