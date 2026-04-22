Live Candle Timer
- 指标
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- 版本: 1.0
Live Candle Countdown Timer for MT5 is a clean and lightweight indicator designed for traders who want to see exactly how much time is left before the current candle closes.
The indicator displays a live countdown directly on the active chart and updates every second. The timer color changes automatically with the live candle direction:
- green when the current candle is bullish
- red when the current candle is bearish
- neutral color when price is flat
This tool is useful for traders who make decisions based on candle closes, lower-timeframe timing, entry confirmation, scalping, intraday execution, and price action reading.
Main features:
- Live candle countdown timer on the current chart
- Updates every second
- Timer color changes with live candle direction
- Clean and lightweight design
- Minimal chart load
- Works on any symbol and timeframe
- Simple setup and easy to use