Live Candle Timer

Live Candle Countdown Timer for MT5 is a clean and lightweight indicator designed for traders who want to see exactly how much time is left before the current candle closes.





The indicator displays a live countdown directly on the active chart and updates every second. The timer color changes automatically with the live candle direction:

- green when the current candle is bullish

- red when the current candle is bearish

- neutral color when price is flat





This tool is useful for traders who make decisions based on candle closes, lower-timeframe timing, entry confirmation, scalping, intraday execution, and price action reading.





Main features:

- Live candle countdown timer on the current chart

- Updates every second

- Timer color changes with live candle direction

- Clean and lightweight design

- Minimal chart load

- Works on any symbol and timeframe

- Simple setup and easy to use