You Golden Joker

You Golden Joker is a professional automated trading system developed and optimized for the MT4 platform and the XAUUSD, GBPUSD, and all forex currency pairs. Easy to use yet effective, it's designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions using advanced technology. The Expert Advisor works on the major currency pairs with low spreads.
The full list is available for your convenience at https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller
You Golden Joker algorithms analyze extensive historical market data to identify patterns, trends, and potential trading opportunities. The scalping algorithm is designed to detect high-probability entry and exit points, ensuring that every trade is executed with the highest chance of success. This robot is ideal for traders committed to scalping strategies and seeking to profit from short-term price fluctuations without wasting time on manual chart analysis. It is an excellent solution for both novice traders seeking automated trading systems and experienced market participants.

Two independent scalping systems, with the ability to turn on/off.

Information:

+ Available trading pairs: XAUUSD, GOLD
+ Time frames: M5-H1
+ Minimum deposit: $100
+ Minimum leverage: 1:20
+ Works with any broker, although an ECN broker is recommended.

Features:

+ No martingale
+ No network trading
+ No averaging
+ No dangerous money management methods
+ Tight stop-loss and take-profit for each trade
+ Not sensitive to broker terms
+ Easy to install and use

Risk warning:
Before purchasing You Golden Joker, please familiarize yourself with the associated risks.
Before using it with real money, test the EA with minimal risk on a cent trading account.
Use a VPS or server with minimal network latency to the broker's server.
Low spreads + low commissions + high-quality execution are the key factors when choosing a broker for trading.

推荐产品
DarkLand
Daniil Evstratenko
专家
The robot is designed for automatic night trading. The strategy is suitable for many currency pairs. You can trade several pairs at the same time. The EA opens trades from 21:00 to 1:00 by EET time (GMT + 3 in summer, + 2 in winter). GMT time of the broker is determined automatically, or you can configure it manually (required in the tester). A special price channel indicator is used for the entry and exit signals. At the bottom of the channel there is a BUY signal, at the top for SELL. Dependin
OtmScalpHedge
Otmane Achandir
专家
OtmScalp EA V1 - 专为欧元、黄金和比特币设计的人工智能剥头皮交易机器人 OtmScalp EA V1 - 专为欧元、黄金和比特币设计的人工智能剥头皮交易机器人 限时优惠： 仅售499美元（原价1200美元 - 即将涨价！） 为什么OtmScalp EA V1是专业交易者的最佳选择？ 稳定的每日盈利 - 专为激进但可控的剥头皮交易设计，捕捉小而频繁的盈利机会 3个专业版本 - 针对欧元货币对、黄金(XAU/USD)和比特币(BTC/USD)优化 全自动AI交易 - 无需人工干预，24/5全天候运行 智能风险管理 - 自动止损、止盈和动态手数调整 OtmScalp EA V1如何为您创造收益 高胜率策略 - AI检测微趋势并在毫秒内执行交易 低回撤 - 先进的风险管理保护您的资金 兼容任何经纪商 - 已在IC Markets、Pepperstone、RoboForex等平台测试 简单设置 - 2分钟完成安装，无需编程知识 实际表现(回测和实盘结果) 欧元/美元版本：月均15-25%（5分钟和15分钟图表） 黄金(XAU/USD)版本：月均20-35%（波动率优化） 比特币(
Crusher
Evgeniy Zhdan
专家
The Expert Advisor uses the dissonance analysis strategy between the wave formation of the price movement of the lower level and the fractals of two consecutive upper levels. The data of the Stochastic indicator are confirmatory and decisive when making a decision to enter a transaction. Each trading position has a stop loss and take profit. Dangerous trading methods are not used. The Expert Advisor has a non-linear trailing stop system. Recommended trading tools for defaults: 15M: EURGBP, E
EurUsdHedgerWizard
Chiedozie Titus Ugwu
专家
EurUsdHedgerWizard 是一个专业的自动交易系统，专为 MT4 平台和 EURUSD、货币对设计和优化。 该系统在您的终端上独立运行，您可以在您的计算机或 VPS 上运行它，因为机器人运行时必须打开计算机。 机器人一天 24 小时分析市场，因此它比人类更有效。 更新和优化是持续进行的，并将提供给买方。 机器人将得到进一步发展，这将有助于在未来实现更好的交易效果。 不要使用危险的策略。只有真正的止损和获利。 即使您的互联网连接或电力中断，您的订单也会受到保护的止损。 机器人 EurUsdHedgerWizard 的操作原理。 机器人很少进行交易，但它们的质量很好，所以请耐心等待，让机器人启动并在几个月内检查结果。 机器人的工作，为了让机器人以最佳方式工作，在您的终端上的 EurUsd（1m,5m 时间范围）图表上运行它，最低存款为 100 USD.1m 和 5m，但最好 1m 时间范围是最佳时间范围 购买后记得联系我获取设置文件 在whatsapp上联系开发人员：+2348088520448 设置文件描述 利润 120  尾随第 15 步  追
IQmovingZ
Alexander Kovalenko
专家
This is an automatic 24-hour trading system based on the algorithm of collective behavior of adaptive automata (a kind of algorithms of self-learning of artificial intelligence) that does not require manual intervention and does not use any indicators or well-known trading methods. The principle of the EA is to remember and analyze each step. A step is a price movement for a certain number (BaseStep) of points up or down. The depth of memory (how many steps to remember and analyze) is determined
IndiceWizard
Chiedozie Titus Ugwu
专家
IndexWizard是專為MT4平台和Ger30等指數交易而設計和優化的專業自動交易系統。標準普爾 500 指數、美國 30 指數。 該系統在您的終端上獨立運行，您可以在您的計算機或 VPS 上運行它，因為在機器人運行時必須打開計算機。 機器人每天 24 小時分析市場，在 Ger30 的 H1 時間框架內開倉。 S&P500 的 H1 或 5M。 & 5M US30。因此，它比人類更有效。 更新和優化是持續進行的，並將提供給買家。 機器人將得到進一步發展，這將有助於在未來實現更好的交易效果。 不要使用危險的策略。只有真正的止損和獲利。 即使您失去互聯網連接或斷電，您的訂單也會受到止損保護。 機器人 IndexWizard 的操作原理。 機器人始終執行交易，具有戰略性和良好的質量結果，請耐心等待，啟動機器人並檢查結果，耐心等待機器人。有時它在一天內進入許多交易。它的戰略主要取決於市場。 機器人的工作，為了讓機器人以最佳方式工作，請在終端上的 Ger30、S&P500、US30 指數對（Ger30 上的 H1，S&P500 時間框架上的 5M）圖表上運行它，最低存款為
Team Trading Eurusd
Hulya Cinar
专家
Team Trading System     is based on the logic of order strategies and profit-taking strategies working as a team.  In general, EA consists of two parts as strategies and take profits section. Strategies section are special strategies that we create for symbols. Strategies continue to open buy and sell orders independently.  Takeprofits closes orders that are opened by working as a team. Take Profits logic is that profitable orders go by closing lost orders. They never work selfishly. In this wa
Viola Gold Scalper
Terry Julius Salo
专家
Viola Gold Scalper – Advanced XAUUSD Algorithmic Trading System Viola Gold Scalper is an advanced fully automated trading system designed for XAUUSD. It specializes in detecting moments when the market becomes calm, predictable, and ideal for systematic scalping. The EA combines sophisticated volume analysis, sideways-market detection, and time-filtered execution to produce stable trading behavior with controlled drawdown. This system has been traded and refined over a long period, demonstrating
Multi Gold30 Ai Robot
Nirundorn Promphao
专家
Multi Gold30 Ai Robot is a safe system for Forex and Crypto currencies trading. Developed exclusively for the XAUUSD pair(GOLD) and any currency pairs. Try now! Most Profitable Strategies Inside Close Order with Money Profit, CutOff technology, Cutloss by amount of trades. Super Special Edition for traders and Introducing Broker and Partners The Ai Robot is designed to operate in the XAUUSD (GOLD) and any currencies market, entering only when there are high probabilities of success and certain
Discovery EA
James Seal
5 (2)
专家
Discovery EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor that works on all Forex pairs and once installed requires very little from the user, but is perfect for the more advanced trade too due to it's many features.  The EA is based upon the channel system but uses the channel twice to generate the signal to start trading. The 1st channel uses the higher timeframe to generate the direction of the trade (Buy or Sell), similar to a trend direction, then the 2nd channel uses a lower timeframe to generate t
Ilan Spirit
Denis Kudryashov
专家
Ilan Spirit Советник  Ilan Spirit -это аналог советника, с добавлением множества дополнительных логик и возможностей для торговли, с оставленными настройками советника . Советник торгует по системе Мартингейл с увеличением последующих лотов в серии ордеров, с целью их усреднения. Первый ордер робот выставляет по сигналам встроенного индикатора. Так же советник имеет возможность прекращать торговлю в зависимости от новостей от сигналов новостного индикатора. Ilan Spirit можно использовать либо на
SignalMaster Trend EA
Noel Dagubert Kayombo
专家
SignalMaster Trend EA  is a Trend Expert Advisor. The strategy is based on two moving averages to determine the trend of the market.The system does not use risky strategies such as grid or martingale.  FEATURES No Martingale, No Grid, No Double Lot, No Averaging, No Dangerous strategy. Every trade has SL and TP from beginning. Only one trade at a time, for each currency pair. The EA supports symbols with a suffix or prefix. Free Demo available to download. INFORMATION Recommended currency pai
Trading King Extended
Volodymyr Hrybachov
5 (1)
专家
Trading King MT4 Expert Advisor 的高級版本。使用的指標：ATR、RSI、隨機指標、CCI、WPR、DeMarker、RVI。每個指示燈都可以選擇開/關使用。 MT5 版本可在此處獲得。 設置文件和優化結果將發佈在顧問的討論中。 Expert Advisor 的策略是基於評估趨勢的強度並尋找修正/反轉點，比較一定時間段內市場上漲和下跌的絕對值。過濾器用於新聞、時間、價差擴大、波動性增加、滑點和星期幾。該策略使用短期交易 - 不使用鞅的夜間剝頭皮 適合與任何經紀人合作，包括具有 FIFO 要求的美國經紀人。所有訂單都附有虛擬止損和止盈點數。圖表顯示指標的各種信息和指標。建議的最低存款額為 0.01 手 200 美元。交易手數使用以下公式計算：餘額 / FROM_BALANCE * FIX_START_LOT。止盈設置為 50-100 點，點差為 20 點。時間範圍在 EA 參數中設置，默認參數針對 EURUSD 進行了優化 如果 STOPLOSS_IN_PIPS = TRUE，則 STOPLOSS 設置為點數，否則設置為餘額的百分比。 STOP_T
Trend rollback ea
Ivan Lysenkov
专家
Trend rollback ea -  полностью автоматический эксперт, для валютной пары GBPUSD  Тайм фрейм M15 . Советник использует два авторских индикатора, 1 индикатор определяет направления тренда, 2 рисует канал. Советник открывает сделки, когда цена выходит за уровни канала  (торговля по тренду) , после убытка  робот будет удваивать лот , чтобы быстрее выйти в плюс. Советник не удваивает лот после каждого убытка, для того чтобы не было большой просадки баланса. Также советник использует фильтры ,  для бо
Team Trading Audusd
Hulya Cinar
专家
Team Trading System     is based on the logic of order strategies and profit-taking strategies working as a team.  In general, EA consists of two parts as strategies and take profits section. Strategies section are special strategies that we create for symbols. Strategies continue to open buy and sell orders independently.  Takeprofits closes orders that are opened by working as a team. Take Profits logic is that profitable orders go by closing lost orders. They never work selfishly. In this wa
Vermont
Evgeniy Zhdan
专家
The work of the advisor is based on the lagging properties of trend indicators. At the time of finding the price in the consolidation zones, when the technical indicators data do not correspond to the current price formations, the adviser decides on entering the market. Each transaction has a rigid stop-loss and take-profit. Each trade is controlled by a trailing stop. Recommended trading instruments: EURUSD 5m, GBPUSD 5m, USDJPY 5m. Settings: Comment to order - Comment to opened orders; Take
BigPIPs MT4
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
专家
BigPIPS EA is an Expert Advisor based on special mathematical analysis and smart modeling of market and signals independent of timeframe. The EA has a powerful calculation engine that can predict market movement over 1000 pips (10000 points). The EA signal engine does not need any optimization and there are no settings for signal. All settings of EA are for Money Management. The EA works with a low margin level and thus has low risk. The EA can trade on all Forex Pairs, Cryptos, Stocks, Indice
BitPro
Oussama Haddad
专家
https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/867567 the EA not work in icmarket BitPro expert Advisor developed to work on pending orders  It has a system of protection against slippage and high spread and so on time control Works on a specific spectrum of currencies Max spread suported is 1.1 pips "EURUSD;AUDUSD;GBPUSD;GBPJPY;USDJPY;CADCHF;GBPCHF" Recommendations:   Timeframe - All Minimum balance: from $ 50 Instruments: EURUSD;AUDUSD;GBPUSD;GBPJPY;USDJPY;CADCHF;GBPCHF The lower the spread, the more pr
Team Trading Gbp Nzd
Hulya Cinar
专家
Team Trading System     is based on the logic of order strategies and profit-taking strategies working as a team.  In general, EA consists of two parts as strategies and take profits section. Strategies section are special strategies that we create for symbols. Strategies continue to open buy and sell orders independently.  Takeprofits closes orders that are opened by working as a team. Take Profits logic is that profitable orders go by closing lost orders. They never work selfishly. In this wa
Fidelity MT4
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
3 (5)
专家
Description : Fidelity EA is an Expert Advisor for trading on all Forex pairs and all timeframe. EA is powered with specific trend detection algorithms. The algorithm is fully smart and automatic. So the use and setup of EA is very simple and there is no need to have deep knowledge about the market. Growing the EA : The EA will be updated and supported always. New features will be added later for free. If you need a specific feature to be added to the EA, please write your idea on the comment
Team Trading Gbpusd
Hulya Cinar
专家
Team Trading System     is based on the logic of order strategies and profit-taking strategies working as a team.  In general, EA consists of two parts as strategies and take profits section. Strategies section are special strategies that we create for symbols. Strategies continue to open buy and sell orders independently.  Takeprofits closes orders that are opened by working as a team. Take Profits logic is that profitable orders go by closing lost orders. They never work selfishly. In this wa
Team Trading Eur Aud Nzd Jpy
Hulya Cinar
专家
Team Trading System     is based on the logic of order strategies and profit-taking strategies working as a team.  In general, EA consists of two parts as strategies and take profits section. Strategies section are special strategies that we create for symbols. Strategies continue to open buy and sell orders independently.  Takeprofits closes orders that are opened by working as a team. Take Profits logic is that profitable orders go by closing lost orders. They never work selfishly. In this wa
Team Trading Eur Nzd
Hulya Cinar
专家
Team Trading System     is based on the logic of order strategies and profit-taking strategies working as a team.  In general, EA consists of two parts as strategies and take profits section. Strategies section are special strategies that we create for symbols. Strategies continue to open buy and sell orders independently.  Takeprofits closes orders that are opened by working as a team. Take Profits logic is that profitable orders go by closing lost orders. They never work selfishly. In this wa
ForexMagician
Chiedozie Titus Ugwu
专家
ForexMagician 是专为 MT4 平台和 GBPUSD 货币对设计和优化的专业自动交易系统。 该系统在您的终端上独立运行，您可以在您的计算机或 VPS 上运行它，因为在机器人运行时必须打开计算机。 机器人一天 24 小时分析市场，因此它比人类更有效。 更新和优化是持续进行的，并将提供给买方。 机器人将得到进一步发展，这将有助于在未来实现更好的交易效果。 不要使用危险的策略。只有真正的止损和获利。 即使您的互联网连接或电力中断，您的订单也会受到保护止损。 机器人 ForexMagician 的操作原理。 机器人很少进行交易，但它们的质量很好，所以请耐心等待，让机器人启动并在几个月内检查结果。 机器人的工作，为了机器人的最佳工作，在您的终端上的 GBPUSD，（30m，H1 时间范围）图表上运行，最低存款为 250 美元。30m 时间范围是最佳时间范围 购买后记得联系我获取设置文件 在whatsapp上联系开发人员：+2348088520448 设置文件描述 获利 10,000  尾随步骤 50  追踪止损 150  魔术师4000  配对英镑兑美元
Smart Prospector Expert
Adeniyi Adedipe
专家
GbpUsd Engineered!  The Smart Prospector  E.A. Is A Smooth Combination Of  The Widely Known "Volume Weighted Average Price (VWAP) Indicator" And The New 'Fibo Reversals_TEMA Indicator" Thereby Making It The Most Realistic Multi-Strategy Expert Advisor You Will Ever Find. Sufficiently Tested In The GbpUsd Currency Pair With Over 25 Years History Data, This E.A Is Sure To Give You Your Own Share Of Wins In The Forex Markets. For Best Performances, set: 'Max_Orders' = 'Zero'. 'Max_Factor' = 1. Happ
Team Trading Usdjpy
Hulya Cinar
专家
Team Trading System     is based on the logic of order strategies and profit-taking strategies working as a team.  In general, EA consists of two parts as strategies and take profits section. Strategies section are special strategies that we create for symbols. Strategies continue to open buy and sell orders independently.  Takeprofits closes orders that are opened by working as a team. Take Profits logic is that profitable orders go by closing lost orders. They never work selfishly. In this wa
Minotaur
Dmitry Shutov
专家
Our team has created an experimental trading system. The main task of the Expert Advisor is the creation of a signal account on its basis. The EA uses high-risk strategies. ‌Monitoring of my accounts: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/author/mizrael 1. Preparation for work and recommendations The EA is easy to use and ready to trade with the recommended input parameters. It is recommended to use the EA on several currency pairs simultaneously. Important! For each of the currency pairs, a differen
Network EURUSD
Alexandr Gladkiy
3 (1)
专家
Network EURUSD  - сеточный советник, настроенный для торговли валютной парой  EURUSD.  Для определения моментов для открытия сделок советник использует несколько индикаторов. Рекомендуемый период графика для торговли с настройками по-умолчанию - M15. Настройки:  Take profit  Размер тейк профита  Volume  Размер лота  Balance  Баланс для расчёта лота. Если ноль, то лот будет фиксированным   Period for indicators  Период для индикаторов.
FREE
Team Trading Gbp Jpy
Hulya Cinar
专家
Team Trading System     is based on the logic of order strategies and profit-taking strategies working as a team.  In general, EA consists of two parts as strategies and take profits section. Strategies section are special strategies that we create for symbols. Strategies continue to open buy and sell orders independently.  Takeprofits closes orders that are opened by working as a team. Take Profits logic is that profitable orders go by closing lost orders. They never work selfishly. In this wa
Gold of the Incas
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
专家
Gold of the Incas is a highly effective trading advisor created specifically for the MT4 platform and focused on the gold market and major currency pairs. Using complex algorithms, it analyzes market trends and price fluctuations in real time, ensuring maximum profit with minimal risk. the full list for your convenience is available https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller The effectiveness of Gold of the Incas is confirmed by long testing periods, where it demonstrated outstanding res
该产品的买家也购买
Aura Black Edition
Stanislav Tomilov
4.6 (20)
专家
Aura Black Edition 是一款完全自动化的 EA，仅用于交易黄金。专家在 2011-2020 年期间在 XAUUSD 上表现出稳定的结果。没有使用危险的资金管理方法，没有马丁格尔，没有网格或剥头皮。适用于任何经纪商条件。使用多层感知器神经网络 (MLP) 训练的 EA 是一类前馈人工神经网络 (ANN)。术语 MLP 的使用含糊不清，有时松散地指任何前馈 ANN，有时严格指由多层感知器组成的网络（具有阈值激活）。多层感知器有时被通俗地称为“原始”神经网络，尤其是当它们只有一个隐藏层时。MLP 由至少三层节点组成：输入层、隐藏层和输出层。除了输入节点之外，每个节点都是使用非线性激活函数的神经元。MLP 利用一种称为反向传播的监督学习技术进行训练。多层结构和非线性激活使 MLP 与线性感知器区别开来。它可以区分非线性可分的数据。 此价格还剩 2 份，之后价格将上涨至 3000 美元 如何设定及参数说明 (阅读这里) Live results: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2313678 More Signals:   Check my pr
AI Forex Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.6 (10)
专家
AI   Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation   Artificial Intelligence   system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in   real time   and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by   artificial intel
Stock Indexes EA MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4 (4)
专家
Stock Indexes EA is a sophisticated trading robot meticulously engineered to capitalize on the dynamics of the US30. This Expert Advisor uses advanced algorithms and carefully selected technical indicators to analyze market trends, identify optimal entry and exit points, and execute trades with high precision . One of its key features is the built-in news filter, which prevents the robot from opening new positions during high-impact economic events. This significantly reduces unnecessary risk a
Big Forex Players MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.81 (42)
专家
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
MM Flip CodePro
Allistair Kabelo Mandow
专家
"MM 3.0 FLIP CODEPRO IS DESIGNED TO MULTIPLY YOUR CAPITAL UP TO 300 TIMES OR MORE A WEEK ON SMALL ACCOUNTS USING 1:UNLIMITED THIS POWERFUL TRADING ROBOT CAN TURN SMALL INVESTMENTS INTO MASSIVE RETURNS DEPENDING ON MARKET CONDITIONS" "WITH JUST $100 FOR FORISTANCE YOU HAVE THE POTENTIAL TO GENERATE $30 000+ IN A SINGLE WEEK....BASED ON OUR EXPERIENCE CONSTANT CONSISTENT PROFITS WITHIN 7 TRADING DAYS DAYSARE ACHIEVABLE" "OUR TEAM IS HERE TO GUIDE AND SUPPORT YOU EVERY STEP OF THE WAY WITH MM3
Three Little Birds
Ahmad Aan Isnain Shofwan
专家
️ 三只小鸟 EA 源于亏损，历经痛苦臻于完美，目标明确地发布。️ 结构，而非投机。 三只小鸟 EA 并非普通的交易机器人。它是一个历经多年真实失败磨练的引擎，专为一个使命而设计： 在市场变得残酷时，保护、恢复并增值您的资产。 它 完美地结合了 三种强大的策略： 使用 Martingale 的损失网格 ：吸收损失并朝着完全恢复的方向发展。 使用 Martingale 进行网格获胜 ：利用动力，同时复合智能收益。 利用手数倍增进行对冲 ：抓住逆转并强制获利退出。 时间范围： H4 平台： MetaTrader 4（MT4） 最低余额： 10,000 美元 经纪商： 任何经纪商 货币对： 任何货币 对（默认设置： XAUUSD、BTCUSD、OIL、US30、US100、US500 ） 为什么选择 H4？ 因为力量源于沉默。H4 能穿透噪音。它等待。它观察。它只在结构清晰时出击。 名字？ 三种策略。三条市场路径。三只小鸟。 不是随机的。不是被动的。而是在时机到来时冷静、执着、致命。 基于经验。历经
Bitcoin Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.63 (65)
专家
The Bitcoin Robot  MT4 is engineered to execute Bitcoin trades with unparalleled   efficiency and precision . Developed by a team of experienced traders and developers, our   Bitcoin Robot   employs a sophisticated algorithmic approach (price action, trend as well as two personalized indicators) to analyze market and execute trades swiftly with   M5 timeframe , ensuring that you never miss out on lucrative opportunities.   No grid, no martingale, no hedging,   EA only open one position at the sa
ChimeraFxTool
Marve Edom Agbor
5 (1)
专家
CHECK COMMENTS SECTION FOR BACKTESTING PARAMETERS.. The ChimeraFxTool Best EA for Prop Firms (MFF/FTMO The ChimeraFxTool Best EA for Prop Firms (MFF/FTMO)   - No Martingale   - No Grid   - No Hedging Best Risk Management   - Daily Loss limit   - Stop loss and TP protections Best Profit Factor   - Daily Max Profit Lock Protection   - Monthly Profit Lock Protection Best Signal Accuracy    - Best candle Patterns    - Best timed Response     Strategy    - Trend Tracker    - Neurological bas
Exorcist Projects
Ivan Simonika
3 (1)
专家
Exorcist Bot   is a multi-currency, multi-functional advisor that works on any time frame and in any market conditions. - The robot’s operation is based on an averaging system with a non-geometric progression of constructing a trading grid. - Built-in protection systems: special filters, spread control, internal trading time limitation. - Construction of a trading network taking into account important internal levels. - Ability to customize the aggressiveness of trading. - Working with pending
Trillion Pips GridX EA
Sivaramakrishnan Natarajan
专家
Trillion Pips GridX EA - Grid and Hedging Expert Advisor Trillion Pips GridX EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 that uses grid trade management, progressive lot scaling, and optional hedging logic to manage trades under various market conditions. This EA is intended for experienced traders who fully understand the risks associated with grid and martingale style trading systems. Strategy Overview Grid Trading Logic The EA opens sequential trades at defined price intervals to
MATrader QuickScalper
MARC ALBRECHT SCHMID
专家
MATrader QuickScalper – 基于 MATrader 核心的精准剥头皮 MATrader QuickScalper 是 Marc Albrecht Trading 开发的专用剥头皮 EA， 作为独立策略与广为人知的 MATrader AI 并行存在。 MATrader AI 更侧重自适应周期逻辑与更大级别的行情波动， 而 MATrader QuickScalp 则专为 快速执行、短持仓周期与干净的剥头皮入场 打造。 它之所以沿用 MATrader 名称，是因为它建立在同样的核心理念之上： 经过验证的逻辑、真实交易条件、拒绝走捷径 。 （我们在将 MATrader 系列发布到 MQL5 之前，进行了多年测试与打磨。 我们最初的 MATrader 上架曾登顶 #1，但后来被移除并重新上传，导致评价与排名被重置。 如果你愿意帮我们回到更高位置，欢迎在认真测试后留下评价。） 优化设置： 交易品种与周期以输入参数为准（剥头皮对环境条件很敏感） 推荐账户： RoboForex 美分账户（支持 0.0001 手） 为什么选择 MATrader QuickScalper？ MA
PinTrade MT4
Evgeniy Zhdan
专家
The trading Expert Advisor's strategy is based on one of the most powerful technical analysis signals - the Pin Bar. When determining this figure, a trading expert studies the current market situation and, if there is a combination of certain factors, it starts working. It is recommended to start working with a small trading lot . As you become familiar with the work of an expert, the trading lot can be increased (use money management) to a psychologically acceptable size. Attention : the fo
Us30 and Xauusd Hedging Scalper
Harsh Tiwari
专家
### Forex Hedging Expert Advisor: No Loss Strategy #### Overview The Forex Hedging Expert Advisor (EA) with a No Loss Strategy is an advanced automated trading system designed to mitigate risk and protect against adverse market movements. The core principle behind this EA is to implement a sophisticated hedging strategy that aims to lock in profits and minimize losses in volatile forex markets. This EA is ideal for traders who seek a robust, risk-averse trading solution that maintains capital
Btcusd Grid
Ahmad Aan Isnain Shofwan
1 (1)
专家
BTCUSD GRID EA 是一款旨在使用网格交易策略的自动化程序 BTCUSD GRID EA 对于初学者和经验丰富的交易者都非常有用。 虽然您可以使用其他类型的交易机器人，但网格交易策略的逻辑性质使加密货币网格交易机器人可以轻松地执行自动交易而不会出现问题。 如果您想尝试网格交易机器人，BTCUSD GRID EA 是整体上最好的平台。 BTCUSD GRID EA 对于加密货币行业非常有效，因为即使在货币波动的情况下，它也能够以理想的价格点执行自动交易。 这种自动交易策略的主要目的是在 EA 内以预设的价格变动发出大量买卖订单。 这种特殊的策略很容易实现自动化，因此通常用于加密货币交易。 如果使用得当，网格交易策略可以让人们在资产价格变化时赚钱。 网格 交易策略已被证明是最有效的。 由于加密货币价格的波动。   -------------------------------------------------- ----------------------------------------------------   ---------- --------------
EA Quantum IQ7 ALL in ONE
Tjia Elisabeth Jasmine Canadi
专家
It is time to change the game !; the Expert Advisor (EA) that once dominated you has evolved into an EA Mastermind. There are EA-AutoRobot algorithms, EA-Panel Trading algorithms, and advanced AI Analysts available. It is time for you to become a self-taught expert. You can even compare eight Pair systems and their precise predictions. Here, you have the capability to perform three activities simultaneously. Become an Analyst, Trader, and Investor on five robot machines that can operate identic
Guran xauusd
Ran Gu
专家
现在优惠,前十每月30美元,十人之后恢复1000每月  功能介绍 0. 当屏幕上方编辑框显示   交易量热度=0 请耐心等待   1.当屏幕上方编辑框显示 反转=0 ( 等待=1时候,准备买入, 等待=-1时候,准备卖出 ) 2.当 等待!=0  并且等待=反转 的时候,ea正式开仓,大家可以看时机加仓 3.ea属性中屏蔽a和屏蔽b两个参数是屏蔽一些交易信号,如果赋值1,屏蔽效果不再起作用,最好改为0.5,0.8 4.属性中周期可以赋值(40/100),周期越小交易会越频繁,盈利率越小,相反周期越大,交易次数越少,盈利率越高 5.开仓手数初始=0.2,可以自行修改 6.当基本符合开仓条件,ea属性中 提醒=1 的时候会播放 音频提醒大家准备开仓,提醒=0 关闭音频不会再提醒 7.模式 0:达到条件平仓 1:修改止损 8.ea属性在可以设置 达到预期利润 如5000 相当于0.01手交易黄金盈利50,对应属性中的周期,周期越大,可以设置预期利润放大 9.达到预期利润后可以选择  部分平仓 ,0.5相当于平仓50% ea声明 敬请各位用户高度留意，本EA产品仅致力于在交易的适当时机为用
GOLD Max MT4
Peng Peng Gao
专家
GOLD MAX — 引领黄金交易的智能新纪元 欢迎来到黄金交易的全新境界！我们隆重推出   GOLD MAX ，隶属趋势智能交易系统家族的最新成员，专注于   XAUUSD（黄金/美元）   的精准交易。无论市场如何波动，GOLD MAX 都能以卓越的策略和稳定的表现，助您在黄金市场中把握闪耀的交易良机！ 为什么选择 GOLD MAX？ 智能交易，专注黄金 基于趋势交易系统，每笔交易提前布局，机会可靠、逻辑清晰 不惧怕任何回测或实盘验证，交易逻辑完全透明，杜绝虚假策略 采用先进的波动触发与价格结构入场机制 ️ 结合固定止损与移动止盈，风险可控 支持马丁、网格等多种资金管理模式 灵活适配，即装即用 支持 M5、M15、M30、H1、H2、H4 等多种时间周期 只需加载至 XAUUSD 图表，设定风险偏好，即可开启全自动交易 专注于交易质量，不追求高频交易，稳健累积收益 技术参数 交易配置 交易品种 ：XAUUSD（黄金/美元），兼容 USDJPY 推荐周期 ：H1、H2、H4（黄金），M30、H1（美
Benefit EA
Vsevolod Merzlov
专家
Benefit EA is a non-indicative flexible grid adviser with special entry points that provide a statistical advantage, revealed through the mathematical modeling of market patterns. The EA does not use stop loss. All trades are closed by take profit or trailing stop. It is possible to plan the lot increments. The "Time Filter" function is set according to the internal time of the terminal as per the displayed time of the instrument's server, not the operating system (can match). This function allo
Octopus Stability
Aleksandr Shurgin
专家
After a thorough work and search for the optimal values of each of the Expert Advisor's parameters, the most stable settings of the algorithms have been selected, which do not require over large history periods. The robot uses a universal trading strategy, allowing the use of the currency pairs EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCHF, USDJPY and other pairs with low spread. The EA trades on a 5-minute timeframe , it uses levels defined automatically on the bases of multiple parallel price movement calculation me
Forebot
Marek Kvarda
专家
This robot uses a custom hidden oscillating indicator and also analyzes the market response. It traded mostly at the time of higher volatility. It works with several pending orders with different size of volume and their position actively modifies. It uses advanced money management. TradingMode setting can also meet the conditions FIFO. It is successful in different markets and different timeframes. Best results are achieves with a broker with the spread to 5 points on EURUSD. Is necessary a br
Avato
Nikolaos Bekos
专家
The Avato is one of our standalone tools. (A Signal based on it will also be provided on Mt4 Market in the future). It is designed around a combined form of hedging and martingale techniques and uses sophisticated algorithms and filters to place the trades. It uses Stop loss and Take profit levels while Lot size is calculated automatically following the according multiplier settings. We consider it a toolbox for every seasoned trader. Made with Gold market in mind, it can be tested in other inst
AreaFiftyOne
Valeri Balachnin
专家
Area 51 EA generates signals on different strategies. Has different money management strategies and dynamic lot size function. When a position is opened, it is equipped with a take profit and a stop loss. If the position becomes profitable, a dynamic stop loss based on the specified values (TrailingStep and DistanceStep) will be set for it and constantly trailed. This allows you to always close positions in profit.  If you want, that your manual opened positions will be handled by the EA, so you
Price Breakthrough EA
Jun Hu
专家
注意 ：商品的点差和经纪商滑点以及VPS的速度，对EA交易的结果都有一定的影响。建议黄金点差3.0，美日点差1.7，欧美点差1.5，如果低于以上数值效果更好。所租用的VPS到经纪商的服务器ping值最好在10ms以下。另外要求经纪商的最小止损位置越小越好，0是最佳。 此EA是一款箱体突破型的交易系统，对进场的每单都有仓位控制，在单子入场后的处理方式有两种：可选追踪止损或保护止损，以下图片中都包括了测试过程的时间段、经纪商点差、商品名称、EA所使用的参数；更重要的是包括起始资金、最终盈利、胜率、盈亏比等重要值得参考的信息，所以请仔细查看以下图片。另外最后三张收益小点图片的参数比较适合经纪商滑点比较大的平台，可供参考。 参数：   MaxSpread -所允许商品的最大点差，如果超过这个值挂单会删除，并暂停 stoptime分钟时间， 建议XAUUSD-100，USDJPY-50，EURUSD-50 stoptime -如上说明：点差拉大时休息的时间，10表示休息10分钟。   Inp -技术指标参数，一般为整数值，可以为12、18、24等   TimeFrame -加载所在图表周期，建议
Milch Cow Extra
Mohamed Nasseem
专家
EA is primarily a Hedging and Multiples Strategy. It support to seize every opportunity in any direction as MILCH COW MIX but with multiple profit results without increasing the risk. Milch Cow Mix EA starts to open Hedge at first level only But EA opens Hedge at every level Not just opens the deals, but chooses the right time to close the open positions to begin trading again. We recommend the use of an expert with a pair of high volatility for the currency, such as GBPAUD, AUDCAD Experts inter
Milch Cow Turbo
Mohamed Nasseem
专家
MILCH COW Turbo EA is primarily a multi-currency strategy. It supports 9 or 10 pairs as collection of currencies (GBPJPY, GBPUSD, EURCHF,EURGBP, EURJPY, EURUSD, USDCAD, USDCHF, USDJPY). If you choose Trade_Calc = false, only one pair is turned on. The EA depends on a special indicator to set Buy stop, Buy limit, Sell stop and Sell limit orders Note: If enabled Pendingorders = false, the EA will use the prices shown on the chart in live orders (buy and sell). In this case, the EA uses stop loss a
AnyWay
Mohamed Nasseem
专家
"ANYWAY EA" is a tool designed to handle your trades in a different concept, which does not start its trailing by locking in profit. It just moves stop loss by 1. It will step the SL by 1 so for every 1 pip the SL moves to 19, 18, 17, etc. The brokers can see this and do nothing to deal with it. While you are sitting there waiting for it to lock in the points it has already made. All these stop losses and take profits can be hidden from the broker by selecting SLnTPMode = Client. Run the EA on a
Perfection
Mikhail Senchakov
专家
Perfection is a multicurrency, fully automated and secure trading robot. The robot is designed for both portfolio trading and trading a single instrument. The EA does not use averaging methods, the volume of positions is strictly regulated. Orders are opened only in the direction of market movement in a grid. Due to this, the robot operates efficiently on any strong movements. The decision making algorithm does not use indicators. Instead, the robot automatically calculates the key levels, which
Milch Cow Zone
Mohamed Nasseem
专家
Milch Cow Zone EA is an amazing tool designed to handle your losing trades in a different concept rather than using Stop Loss feature and ensure almost a profitable outcome regardless of market direction when closing orders according to a smart hedging mechanism "back-and-forth". It works by changing net direction of your trade using larger hedging trades in opposite directions. The Expert Advisor starts opening one order with a market trend or opening one order of your choice or opening the hed
Smart Trade
Phong Vu
专家
Introduction to Smart Trade Price Action Expert Advisor Smart Trade Price Action is an Expert Advisor (EA) with a flexible and diverse trading strategy, operating across 15 currency pairs on the All  timeframe. This approach enhances the chances of sustainable growth while reducing the risk of relying on a single pair or individual trades. Risk management is strictly controlled, ensuring the safety of your capital. With a simple setup, Smart Trade Price Action requires no specialized knowledg
Tiger GBP power
Yang Wu
专家
Attention : The TigerGBP Power EA can not be tested in the MT4 strategy tester !!! Trend is the KEY ! TigerGBPPower EA  robot is a fully automated robot for  Forex trade.  TigerGBPPower EA  is a combination numerous special trend strategy ,that It provides the possibility the best entries of the trade . TigerGBPPower EA robot is designed  for medium and long term trading ,the robot will help you deal with and manage emotions ,and you don't need worry about news release any more !!  The trend is
作者的更多信息
Golden Impulse V
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
专家
Gold Impulse – An Effective Trading Robot for XAU/USD Features of Gold Impulse Versatility and Adaptability Versatility : Gold Impulse supports a variety of trading approaches and concepts. Automation : Frees users from constant market monitoring. Customizability : Can be adapted to specific tasks and market conditions. Market Analysis Technical Indicators : Uses moving averages, Bollinger Bands and price channels for analysis. Fluctuation Filtering : Effectively filters out random price fluctu
Golden Amulet
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
专家
Golden Amulet представляет собой торговый советник, разработанный специально для работы с инструментом XAU/USD (золото против американского доллара). Советник отличается своей сложной структурой и использованием современных технологий машинного обучения и обработки больших объемов данных. Вот ключевые особенности и принципы работы данного торгового робота: Основные характеристики: Использование глубоких нейронных сетей : Это позволяет одновременно анализировать исторические ряды цен, экономичес
M1 Gold Scalper
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
专家
"M1 Gold Scalper" is a high frequency scalper trading exclusively gold (XAUUSD) on the M1 time frame, performing many trades daily. It works with very reasonable lot sizes, consistent with a true scalping strategy. the full list for your convenience is available https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller This strategy is designed to profit from small fluctuations in the gold price, using micro trends and short-term impulses. The algorithm carefully analyzes market data, including price act
Gold Lady
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
1 (1)
专家
The Gold Lady Expert Advisor for gold trading in the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform is an automated trading system specifically designed for gold (XAU/USD) trading. Such advisors typically use algorithms to execute trades based on technical analysis and other market data. the full list for your convenience is available https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller The advisor employs neural networks to analyze market data in real time, skillfully adapting to changing conditions and issuing highl
Aurus Gold
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
专家
「Aurus Gold」是一個無需人工幹預即可在外匯市場（Forex）上自動分析和交易的程序。 這種創新工具用於做出買賣貨幣對的決策。 Aurus Gold的主要任務是為投資者實現利潤最大化和風險最小化。 它能夠根據預先確定的參數和交易規則全天候工作。 使用貨幣機器人的主要好處包括： 1. 交易自動化：無需持續市場監控即可進行交易的能力。     2.效率：機器人能夠分析大量數據並根據策略做出決策，增加交易成功的機會。 3.客觀性：機器人完全依照程序規則行事，排除情緒或偏見的影響。 4. 投資組合最佳化：機器人能夠同時管理多個帳戶，分散風險，並實現投資組合多元化。 5.反應速度快：Aurus Gold能夠對市場情勢的變化做出即時反應，瞬間做出決策。 值得注意的是，使用貨幣機器人需要一定的金融市場領域知識以及程式設計來配置和優化其操作。 還需要不斷監控機器人的表現，並根據市場的變化調整交易策略。 主要特徵：   + 無網格   + 無鞅   + 無風險的資金管理。 使用動態停止。 完全自動化 - 只需“設置好後就可以忘記它” 建議：      貨幣對：任何   
Gold Angel
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
专家
The Gold Angel MT4 Expert Advisor is designed for automated gold trading on the MetaTrader 4 platform, providing traders with unique tools and strategies to achieve maximum profit. Using complex algorithms for analyzing market data, this advisor is able to identify profitable entry and exit points, which significantly reduces risks and increases the chances of successful trading. the full list for your convenience is available https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller Gold Angel MT4 offer
Golden Fairy
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
专家
GOLDEN FAIRY – Gold Trading Platform on MetaTrader 4 (MT4) (XAU/USD) Dive into the exciting world of trading, where technology becomes your faithful ally! GOLDEN FAIRY is an innovative trading advisor created for reliable and effective interaction with the gold market. It is based on powerful artificial intelligence algorithms, which, combined with deep analysis of market trends and strict risk management principles, allow you to extract maximum benefit from each transaction. the full list fo
Gold Fish Scalp
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
专家
Gold Fish Scalper Advisor for gold trading on the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform is an automated trading system created specifically for trading gold assets (XAU/USD). Typically, such robots use algorithmic methods to execute trades based on technical analysis and other market data. the full list for your convenience is available https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller This program uses built-in formulas to process data in real time, effectively adapting to changes in the market and provid
Golden AI
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
1 (1)
专家
The Gold AI EA for gold trading in the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform is an automated trading system specifically designed for gold (XAU/USD) trading. Such advisors typically use algorithms to execute trades based on technical analysis and other market data. the full list for your convenience is available https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller Its ability to interact contagiously with market volatility gives confidence to even the most cautious traders, opening up new horizons for them t
Black Gold MT4
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
专家
The MT4 Forex Advisor called Black Gold EA is an advanced solution for automated trading on the XAUUSD (gold to US dollar) currency pair. the full list for your convenience is available https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller The advantages of the Black Gold EA MT4 include 24/7 trading without emotional factors, fast decision-making and the ability to test on historical data. However, like any trading robot, it does not guarantee profit and requires careful configuration and monitoring
Alive Gold
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
专家
The Alive Gold MT4 Expert Advisor is an automated trading tool designed for Forex, with a special focus on XAUUSD, optimizing profits while minimizing risk. Working 24/7, it analyzes data, executes trades based on programmed strategies, and manages multiple accounts. Key features include automated trading, objectivity, and fast market response. Market knowledge is required for optimal use. the full list for your convenience is available https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller Alive Gold
Golden Raider
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
专家
Golden Raider MT4 Gold Trading Advisor is an automated trading robot designed to make profits in the gold market (XAU/USD). It uses complex algorithms and technical indicators to analyze price charts and identify potential entry and exit opportunities. the full list for your convenience is available https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller Golden Raider analyzes volatility, trends, and support/resistance levels, adapting to changing market conditions. The EA has customizable parameters, a
Gold Axis
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
专家
Axis Gold Trend MT4 Expert Advisor is an automated trading tool designed for Forex, with a special focus on XAUUSD, optimizing profits while minimizing risk. Working 24/7, it analyzes data, executes trades based on programmed strategies, and manages multiple accounts. Key features include automated trading, objectivity, and fast market response. Market knowledge is required for optimal use. the full list for your convenience is available https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller Axis Gold
Gold X5
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
专家
The MT4 Forex Expert Advisor called Gold X5 EA is an advanced automated trading solution for the XAUUSD (Gold vs. US Dollar) currency pair. The advantages of the Gold X5 EA MT4 include 24/7 trading without the emotional factor, fast decision making, and the ability to test on historical data. However, like any trading robot, it does not guarantee profits and requires careful setup and monitoring to achieve optimal results. the full list for your convenience is available https://www.mql5.com/ru/
Gold of the Incas
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
专家
Gold of the Incas is a highly effective trading advisor created specifically for the MT4 platform and focused on the gold market and major currency pairs. Using complex algorithms, it analyzes market trends and price fluctuations in real time, ensuring maximum profit with minimal risk. the full list for your convenience is available https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller The effectiveness of Gold of the Incas is confirmed by long testing periods, where it demonstrated outstanding res
Smart Gold EA
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
专家
Smart Gold EA for MT4 is an automated trading tool designed for Forex, with a special focus on XAUUSD, optimizing profits while minimizing risk. Key features include automated trading, objectivity, and fast market response. Market knowledge is required for optimal use. the full list for your convenience is available https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller Smart Gold EA Advantages Smart Gold EA is an innovative trading solution that automatically analyzes and executes trades in the fore
Gold Emperor EA
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
专家
Gold Emperor EA MT4 Expert Advisor the full list for your convenience is available https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller  Gold Emperor EA is an automated trading advisor (expert) designed specifically for gold trading (XAU/USD) on the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform. It is designed to maximize profits and minimize risks when trading this volatile asset.   Key Features:   Gold Specialization: The EA is designed to take into account the specific characteristics of gold price movement,
Gold Fox MT4
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
专家
Gold AI EA for gold trading in MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform is an automated trading system specially designed for gold (XAU/USD) trading. Such advisors typically use algorithms to execute trades based on technical analysis and other market data. the full list for your convenience is available https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller Its ability to interact contagiously with market volatility gives confidence to even the most cautious traders, opening up new horizons for them to achieve su
Smart Gold MT4
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
专家
Smart Gold MT4 Advisor is an automated trading tool designed for Forex, with a special focus on XAUUSD , optimizing profits while minimizing risk. Key features include automated trading, objectivity, and fast market response. Market knowledge is required for optimal use. the full list for your convenience is available https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller Advantages of Smart Gold EA Advisor Smart Gold EA is an innovative trading solution that automatically analyzes and executes tra
Gold Aliance AI
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
专家
The foreign exchange (forex) market is the world's largest and most liquid financial market, with currencies traded 24 hours a day, five days a week. Currency trading offers both experienced and novice traders alike the opportunity to profit from exchange rate fluctuations. However, successfully navigating the forex market requires a deep understanding of the factors that influence currency movements, technical analysis skills, and risk management strategies. the full list for your convenience i
Gold Ai Ea
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
专家
Gold Ai Ea is not just an advisor, it is a virtuoso of short-term trading, born to conquer highly volatile markets with minimal spreads. At its core is the beating heart of a unique multi-component algorithm that processes market data in real time at lightning speed. the full list for your convenience is available https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller  Next price 999 : Price increases depending on the number of licenses sold This scalping master, like a predator, opens trades accordin
Merlin Scalp
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
专家
Merlin Scalp EA – MT4 Expert Advisor Specializing in Gold Merlin Scalp EA is an automated trading robot designed specifically for trading gold (XAU/USD) on the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform. Its goal is to maximize profits and minimize risks when trading this volatile asset.   Key Features:  Specialized in XAU/USD: The EA is designed to take into account the unique features of gold price behavior, such as its volatility and susceptibility to global economic events. Adaptive Strategy: Merlin
Aurum Master
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
专家
Aurum Master Expert Advisor  is designed for efficient trading of gold and any currency assets, minimizing risks and maximizing profit potential. The advisor actively adapts to changing market dynamics, identifying statistically significant price patterns with a high degree of predictive accuracy. This allows you to determine the optimal points for opening and closing positions, striving for maximum potential profit. the full list for your convenience is available https://www.mql5.com/ru/users
Pharaoh Gold
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
专家
Pharaoh Gold  is carefully designed for effective trading of gold and any currency assets with an emphasis on reducing risks and increasing potential profits. Trading is carried out by pending orders in the direction of the trend. the full list for your convenience is available https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller The advisor is able to adapt to the constantly changing market dynamics, identifying statistically significant price patterns with a high degree of forecasting accuracy. Th
Falcon Gold
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
专家
Falcon Gold is a high-frequency EA with relatively low risk. The scalping algorithm is designed to detect high-probability entry and exit points, ensuring that each trade is executed with the highest chance of success. The optimal currency pair to work with this scalping robot is XAUUSD (Gold vs. US Dollar). It is ideal for traders who prefer an active trading environment. the full list for your convenience is available https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller MT4 version Key features:
Apex Gold MT4
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
专家
Apex Gold Advisor: Accuracy and Efficiency for MT4 In the fast-paced world of forex trading, where every second and every pip counts, Apex Gold Advisor stands out as a tool designed to provide high accuracy of market entries. Designed specifically for the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform, this advisor is a powerful solution for traders looking to maximize their profitability while minimizing risk. the full list for your convenience is available https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller Apex G
Advanced Gold Sniper
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
专家
Advanced Gold Sniper is an automated trading Expert Advisor (EA) designed specifically for trading gold (XAU/USD) on the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform. It is designed to maximize profits and minimize risks when trading this volatile asset. the full list for your convenience is available https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller  Key Features: Gold Specialization: The EA is designed to take into account the specific characteristics of gold price movements, including its volatility and sensi
Gold Predictor MT4
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
专家
Gold Predictor is a high-frequency expert with a moderate risk level. Its scalping algorithm is designed to find entry and exit points with a high probability of success, ensuring maximum efficiency of each trade. The currency pair most suitable for working with this robot is XAUUSD (gold to the US dollar). It is ideal for traders who prefer a dynamic trading environment. the full list for your convenience is available https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller Buy Stop is a pending order
Golden Cheetah
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
专家
Golden Cheetah is not just a trading robot, but an expert in short-term trading, created to work in volatile markets with low spreads. It is based on a complex multi-component algorithm that instantly analyzes market information in real time.  Next price 1399 : The price increases depending on the number of sold licenses  the full list for your convenience is available https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller This scalper, like a hunter, opens trades according to the Price Action strate
Golden Shield
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
专家
The Golden Shield is not just a trading robot, it is a comprehensive solution for those who seek a stable income in the Forex market while minimizing risks. This robot, developed specifically for the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform, combines advanced market analysis algorithms and strict money management rules, providing reliable and profitable trading in automatic mode. The Foundation of Security: Risk Management The heart of the Golden Shield is its advanced risk management. The robot does not s
筛选:
无评论
回复评论