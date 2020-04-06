You Golden Joker is a professional automated trading system developed and optimized for the MT4 platform and the XAUUSD, GBPUSD, and all forex currency pairs. Easy to use yet effective, it's designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions using advanced technology. The Expert Advisor works on the major currency pairs with low spreads.

The full list is available for your convenience at https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller

You Golden Joker algorithms analyze extensive historical market data to identify patterns, trends, and potential trading opportunities. The scalping algorithm is designed to detect high-probability entry and exit points, ensuring that every trade is executed with the highest chance of success. This robot is ideal for traders committed to scalping strategies and seeking to profit from short-term price fluctuations without wasting time on manual chart analysis. It is an excellent solution for both novice traders seeking automated trading systems and experienced market participants.

Two independent scalping systems, with the ability to turn on/off.



Information:



+ Available trading pairs: XAUUSD, GOLD

+ Time frames: M5-H1

+ Minimum deposit: $100

+ Minimum leverage: 1:20

+ Works with any broker, although an ECN broker is recommended.



Features:



+ No martingale

+ No network trading

+ No averaging

+ No dangerous money management methods

+ Tight stop-loss and take-profit for each trade

+ Not sensitive to broker terms

+ Easy to install and use



Risk warning:

Before purchasing You Golden Joker, please familiarize yourself with the associated risks.

Before using it with real money, test the EA with minimal risk on a cent trading account.

Use a VPS or server with minimal network latency to the broker's server.

Low spreads + low commissions + high-quality execution are the key factors when choosing a broker for trading.