Continuation and Reversal

Transform Your Trading with Advanced Multi-Timeframe MACD Analysis
The Continuation and Reversal Indicator is a sophisticated technical analysis tool that revolutionizes how you interpret MACD signals by analyzing multiple timeframes simultaneously. This professional-grade indicator provides crystal-clear market direction through intelligent signal confluence analysis.

🎯 Key Features
Multi-timeframe Signal Analysis
Major Timeframe: Zero Line Cross signals (trend direction)
Minor Timeframes: Signal Line Cross signals (entry timing)
Up to 4 configurable timeframes (Major + 3 Minor)
Real-time signal synchronization across all timeframes

Intelligent Signal Classification

Continuation Signals: Minor timeframe signals that align with major trend
Reversal Signals: Counter-trend signals for pullback entries
Neutral Market Detection: Identifies ranging market conditions
Customizable signal filtering for your trading strategy

Chart Overlay Options: Arrows or horizontal trend lines

Customizable Colors & Widths: Personalize appearance to your preference
Clean, Professional Interface: No chart clutter, clear signal identification
Advanced Customization
MACD Parameters: Fully adjustable (Fast: 12, Slow: 26, Signal: 29)
Timeframe Selection: Any MT4/MT5 timeframe combination
Display Modes: Arrows, Lines, or None for each timeframe
Signal Filtering: Show/hide continuation and reversal signals
Time Offset Support: Broker time zone adjustments

For Manual Traders

Clear Market Direction: Major timeframe shows overall trend
Precise Entry Timing: Minor timeframes provide entry signals
Risk Management: Distinguish between high and low probability setups
Multiple Display Options: Visual alerts that match your trading style

For Automated Trading

EA Integration Ready: Real-time signal data via global variables
Professional Code Architecture: Clean, efficient, well-documented
Multi-Symbol Support: Works across all currency pairs and timeframes
Reliable Signal Detection: Thoroughly tested logic for consistent performance

For All Trading Styles

Scalping: Use lower minor timeframes (M1, M5, M15)
Day Trading: Optimal with H1/H4 major, M15/M30 minor
Swing Trading: Perfect with D1/W1 major, H4/D1 minor
Position Trading: Long-term with W1/MN1 major timeframes

📈 Trading Applications

Trend Following Strategy
Major timeframe identifies overall trend direction
Minor timeframes provide continuation entries in trend direction
Filter out counter-trend noise for higher win rates

Reversal/Pullback Strategy

Detect trend exhaustion with major timeframe analysis
Catch pullbacks with minor timeframe reversal signals
Perfect for mean reversion and correction trading

Confluence Trading

Multiple minor timeframes confirming signals
Higher probability setups when signals align
Reduce false signals through multi-timeframe analysis

⚙️ Technical Specifications

Platform Compatibility: MetaTrader 4 & 5
Resource Efficient: Optimized code for minimal CPU usage
Multi-Symbol Ready: Works on all currency pairs and timeframes
Professional Grade: Suitable for retail and institutional traders
No Repainting: Historical signals remain unchanged
Real-Time Updates: Instant signal detection on every tick

🎨 Customization Options

8 Color-Coded Histograms: Major Buy/Sell + 3 Minor timeframes
Flexible Display Modes: Histogram, Arrows, or Trend Lines
Adjustable Widths: 1-5 levels for histograms and lines
Signal Filtering: Enable/disable continuation or reversal signals
Time Zone Support: Broker time offset adjustment

💡 Perfect For

✅ Professional forex traders seeking edge in timing
✅ Algorithmic traders needing reliable signal source
✅ Multi-timeframe analysis enthusiasts
✅ Traders wanting to reduce false signals
✅ Anyone serious about improving trading results

🔔 Start Trading with Confidence Today

Transform your analysis from single timeframe noise to multi-timeframe clarity. Join hundreds of successful traders who've upgraded their technical analysis with professional-grade tools.
