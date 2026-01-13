Universal Strategy EA - Multi-Timeframe MACD Signal Detection

A sophisticated automated trading system that combines multi-timeframe MACD analysis with advanced pattern recognition and comprehensive risk management. This EA operates as a standalone system with built-in signal detection, requiring no external indicators.

Supports up to 4 simultaneous timeframes (Major + 3 Minor)

Three MACD signal types: Zero Line Cross, Signal Line Cross, and Price Relative

Configurable cascade mode for hierarchical signal validation

Independent signal bar selection per timeframe

📊 Advanced Pattern Recognition





Harmonic Patterns (Gartley, Butterfly, Bat, Crab)

Head & Shoulders / Inverted Head & Shoulders

Pin Bar detection with customizable parameters

Fibonacci Retracement zones (23.6%, 38.2%, 50%, 61.8%, 78.6%)

Smart Order Block recognition

Liquidity Sweep detection (Stop Hunts)

Price Action Patterns (Engulfing, Inside/Outside Bars, Doji)

⚡ Multiple Trading Strategies





Asian Session Breakout/Fade

Gap Trading (Fill/Continuation)

Volume Profile + Point of Control

Trend Line Auto-Detection

Volatility Contraction Breakouts

Market Regime Detection

Multi-Timeframe Divergence Analysis

🛡️ Comprehensive Risk Management





Dynamic lot sizing with margin-based fallbacks

Account protection (minimum balance, margin level, drawdown limits)

Stop level validation with auto-adjustment

Spread filtering with real-time monitoring

Daily/Weekly profit/loss targets

Maximum drawdown protection

🔧 Advanced Trade Management





Individual and cumulative TP/SL levels

Breakeven and trailing stop systems

Partial closure strategies (2-level)

Time-based exits and profit lock-in

Chandelier Exit and Parabolic SAR trailing

Break of entry protection

📈 Multi-Symbol Trading

Trade current chart or entire Market Watch

Per-symbol state tracking

Symbol-specific risk calculation

Independent signal processing per symbol

🎛️ Filter System

Moving Average filter (Single MA vs Price or MA Crossover)

Stochastic filter with overbought/oversold zones

RSI filter with 6 trading modes (Reversal, Trend-Follow, Momentum, etc.)

MACD2 filter (Standard/Zero-Lag/OSMA)

TrendSentry momentum filter

ZigZag trend validation

Trading Modes

Current Chart Only - Trades only the attached chart symbol

All Market Watch - Trades all symbols in Market Watch window

Signal Types

Continuation Signals - Trade in direction of higher timeframe trend

Reversal Signals - Trade against short-term momentum for corrections

Strategy Signals - Pattern-based entries from advanced strategies

Risk Controls

Minimum account balance protection

Margin level monitoring (prevents trading below 150-200% margin level)

Drawdown limits (stops trading above 20-30% drawdown)

Dynamic lot sizing based on available margin

Enhanced error handling with intelligent retry logic

Input Parameters

135+ configurable parameters covering all aspects of trading

Separate settings for each timeframe and strategy

Color and display customization for chart objects

Individual enable/disable switches for all features

Session Management

Trading session filters (Asian, London, US, Custom)

Delayed start options after session/day open

Period-based trade closures (End of Day/Week/Month)

Performance Features

Enterprise-grade error handling with MT4-specific error codes

Trade retry logic with intelligent delays

Price refresh mechanisms for accurate execution

Comprehensive logging for troubleshooting

Compatibility

Platform: MetaTrader 4

Language: MQL4

Account Types: All (Hedge/Netting)

Symbols: Any tradeable symbol

Timeframes: M1 to MN1

This EA represents a complete institutional-grade trading solution combining technical analysis, pattern recognition, and sophisticated risk management in a single automated system.