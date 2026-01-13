Reversal and continuation dashboard

Reversal & Continuation Dashboard - Enhanced ADR Intelligence
Professional Multi-Timeframe Consensus Dashboard with Advanced Range Analysis

Overview
The Reversal & Continuation Dashboard is a sophisticated trading indicator that combines multi-timeframe consensus analysis with intelligent ADR (Average Daily Range), AWR (Average Weekly Range), and AMR (Average Monthly Range) calculations. This powerful tool provides traders with comprehensive market intelligence through an intuitive, interactive dashboard interface.

Key Features
🎯 Multi-Timeframe Consensus Analysis

Analyzes up to 9 timeframes simultaneously (1M to Monthly)
MACD Signal Cross and Zero Cross detection
Moving Average slope analysis
Stochastic momentum confirmation
Configurable consensus threshold (1-100%)
📊 Advanced Range Intelligence

Real-time ADR/AWR/AMR calculations with 20-period averaging
Live development percentage tracking
Buy/Sell consumption analysis with directional bias
Remaining potential calculations
Intelligent timer system tracking range development stages
🎨 Interactive Dashboard Interface

Sortable columns for all metrics (Time, Symbol, Rank, Range data)
Clickable symbol buttons for instant chart switching
Color-coded signals and range development indicators
Customizable visual settings and positioning
Real-time updates every 5 seconds
⚡ Smart Signal Management

Automatic signal detection and flip functionality
State persistence across chart changes and terminal restarts
Duplicate signal prevention with consensus tracking
Maximum signal limits with intelligent overflow handling
Parameter change detection for clean slate resets
🔧 Comprehensive Configuration

Flexible timeframe selection
Adjustable indicator parameters (MACD, MA, Stochastic)
Range type selection (ADR/AWR/AMR)
Visual customization options
Debug mode for development and troubleshooting
Technical Specifications
Supported Indicators:

MACD (Fast EMA, Slow EMA, Signal line)
Moving Average (Multiple methods: SMA, EMA, etc.)
Stochastic Oscillator (K%, D%, Slowing)
Detection Methods:

Cross Detection: Precise signal/zero line crossovers
Slope Detection: Directional momentum analysis
Data Management:

CSV state file persistence
Static memory optimization
Global variable timer system
Automatic cleanup and memory management
Usage Benefits
For Day Traders:

Identify high-probability reversal and continuation setups
Monitor multiple symbols simultaneously
Track ADR development for optimal entry/exit timing
Quick symbol switching for efficient analysis
For Swing Traders:

Multi-timeframe confirmation for position sizing
Range development analysis for profit target setting
Weekly/Monthly range intelligence for longer-term positions
Consensus tracking for trend confirmation
For Professional Traders:

Sortable rankings for systematic symbol selection
Timer functionality for session-based strategies
Buy/Sell consumption ratios for market sentiment analysis
Remaining potential calculations for risk management
Installation & Setup
Attach indicator to any chart
Configure desired timeframes in input settings
Select preferred range type (ADR/AWR/AMR)
Adjust visual settings to your preference
Dashboard automatically begins tracking all watchlist symbols
Requirements
MetaTrader 5 platform
Active market data feed
Minimum 1MB free disk space for state files
Performance
Optimized for 100+ symbols simultaneously
Minimal CPU usage with efficient indicator handle management
Fast sorting and filtering algorithms
Responsive interface with instant updates
This indicator represents a professional-grade solution for traders seeking comprehensive market analysis with intelligent automation. The combination of consensus analysis and range intelligence provides unique insights into market behavior, helping traders make informed decisions across multiple timeframes and instruments.

Perfect for: Forex, Indices, Commodities, Cryptocurrencies, and any tradeable instrument with sufficient historical data.

