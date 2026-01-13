Universal Strategy EA - Multi-Timeframe MACD Signal Detection
A sophisticated automated trading system that combines multi-timeframe MACD analysis with advanced pattern recognition and comprehensive risk management. This EA operates as a standalone system with built-in signal detection, requiring no external indicators.
Supports up to 4 simultaneous timeframes (Major + 3 Minor)
Three MACD signal types: Zero Line Cross, Signal Line Cross, and Price Relative
Configurable cascade mode for hierarchical signal validation
Independent signal bar selection per timeframe
📊 Advanced Pattern Recognition
Harmonic Patterns (Gartley, Butterfly, Bat, Crab)
Head & Shoulders / Inverted Head & Shoulders
Pin Bar detection with customizable parameters
Fibonacci Retracement zones (23.6%, 38.2%, 50%, 61.8%, 78.6%)
Smart Order Block recognition
Liquidity Sweep detection (Stop Hunts)
Price Action Patterns (Engulfing, Inside/Outside Bars, Doji)
⚡ Multiple Trading Strategies
Asian Session Breakout/Fade
Gap Trading (Fill/Continuation)
Volume Profile + Point of Control
Trend Line Auto-Detection
Volatility Contraction Breakouts
Market Regime Detection
Multi-Timeframe Divergence Analysis
🛡️ Comprehensive Risk Management
Dynamic lot sizing with margin-based fallbacks
Account protection (minimum balance, margin level, drawdown limits)
Stop level validation with auto-adjustment
Spread filtering with real-time monitoring
Daily/Weekly profit/loss targets
Maximum drawdown protection
🔧 Advanced Trade Management
Individual and cumulative TP/SL levels
Breakeven and trailing stop systems
Partial closure strategies (2-level)
Time-based exits and profit lock-in
Chandelier Exit and Parabolic SAR trailing
Break of entry protection
📈 Multi-Symbol Trading
Trade current chart or entire Market Watch
Per-symbol state tracking
Symbol-specific risk calculation
Independent signal processing per symbol
🎛️ Filter System
Moving Average filter (Single MA vs Price or MA Crossover)
Stochastic filter with overbought/oversold zones
RSI filter with 6 trading modes (Reversal, Trend-Follow, Momentum, etc.)
MACD2 filter (Standard/Zero-Lag/OSMA)
TrendSentry momentum filter
Trading Modes
Current Chart Only - Trades only the attached chart symbol
All Market Watch - Trades all symbols in Market Watch window
Signal Types
Continuation Signals - Trade in direction of higher timeframe trend
Reversal Signals - Trade against short-term momentum for corrections
Strategy Signals - Pattern-based entries from advanced strategies
Risk Controls
Minimum account balance protection
Margin level monitoring (prevents trading below 150-200% margin level)
Drawdown limits (stops trading above 20-30% drawdown)
Dynamic lot sizing based on available margin
Enhanced error handling with intelligent retry logic
Input Parameters
135+ configurable parameters covering all aspects of trading
Separate settings for each timeframe and strategy
Color and display customization for chart objects
Individual enable/disable switches for all features
Session Management
Trading session filters (Asian, London, US, Custom)
Delayed start options after session/day open
Period-based trade closures (End of Day/Week/Month)
Performance Features
Enterprise-grade error handling with MT4-specific error codes
Trade retry logic with intelligent delays
Price refresh mechanisms for accurate execution
Comprehensive logging for troubleshooting
Compatibility
Platform: MetaTrader 4
Language: MQL4
Account Types: All (Hedge/Netting)
Symbols: Any tradeable symbol
This EA represents a complete institutional-grade trading solution combining technical analysis, pattern recognition, and sophisticated risk management in a single automated system.