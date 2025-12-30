LiveDealMap

Turn your chart into a real-time trade dashboard!

This exclusive MT5 indicator allows you to instantly see the performance of your open positions without opening multiple windows or manually calculating profits and losses. Perfect for traders who want full control and a quick visual overview of their results.

How It Works

  • Every open position is automatically highlighted on the chart with a trend line connecting the entry price to the current price.

  • Smart colors:

    • Green for profitable trades

    • Red for losing trades

  • Displays the profit or loss percentage relative to your account balance, updated in real time in the corner of the chart.

  • Fully customizable: change line colors, styles, thickness, and the position of the text on the chart.

Benefits

  • Quick visual tracking: see which positions are in profit or loss without opening the trades window.

  • Faster decision-making: easily spot which trades to close or adjust.

  • Clean charts: when no positions are open, all lines and percentage labels are automatically removed.

  • Highly customizable: tailor colors, line styles, and text placement to your preferences.

Ideal For

  • Active traders managing multiple positions at once.

  • Anyone who wants visual control over account risk and profit.

  • Traders who value organization and convenience on their charts.


