CTJM Fibo Signal

CTJMFiboSignal is The Power of Technical Analysis at Your Fingertips 🚀

Embark on a seamless trading journey with CTJMFiboSignal, your go-to premium indicator for technical analysis mastery. Integrating advanced Fibonacci Retracement techniques with ZigZag patterns, this cutting-edge tool is designed to boost your confidence, adaptability, and accuracy in the ever-evolving world of market trading.

Why CTJMFiboSignal Stands Out

🎯 Supreme Accuracy:
Gain the upper hand in market analysis with pinpoint trading levels—Stop Loss zonesSharp Entry points, and multi-tiered Take Profit targets (TP1–TP5). Powered by ZigZag turning points, the indicator ensures exceptional precision and reliability.

⚙️ Ultimate Customization:
Effortlessly tailor the indicator to fit your trading strategy. From configurable parameters like depthdeviation, and backstep, CTJMFiboSignal adapts to both short-term trades and long-term trends, making it a versatile asset in your trading arsenal.

🌈 Unmatched Visual Clarity:
Simplify chart analysis with clear, organized visuals. Bright, customizable colors spotlight Fibonacci lines and levels, offering traders actionable insights at a glance.

🔒 Exclusive Access & Security:
Trade confidently with lifetime access for verified accounts and secure authorization processes. Your trading data stays safe, customized, and primed for optimal performance.

Real-Time Adjustments:
Stay ahead of the curve with dynamic recalibration of Fibonacci levels that align seamlessly with live market fluctuations, empowering you with actionable strategies every step of the way.

Unlock the Potential of CTJMFiboSignal

💡 Market Entry Alerts:
Confidently time your trades by waiting for the next directional trend, ensuring optimal alignment with BUY or SELL movements.

📜 Trader’s Pro Tip:
Successful trading starts with sound Money and Risk Management practices. Let CTJMFiboSignal complement your strategies and minimize risk for rewarding outcomes.

Whether you're an experienced trader or just getting started, CTJMFiboSignal goes beyond being an indicator—it’s your trusted ally for success in financial markets.

Choose Your Ideal Timeframe

  • Scalping (Short-Term): Perfect for quick profits on M1 or M5 charts.
  • Day Trading (Medium-Term): Balance precision and trade duration with M15, H1, or H4.
  • Swing Trading (Long-Term): Capture major price movements using D1 or W1 charts.

Experiment with timeframes in a demo account to find the perfect fit for your strategy.

Accuracy That Inspires Confidence

Factors like market trendsvolatility, and asset types influence the reliability of TP levels. With CTJMFiboSignal, you’ll experience refined precision through:

  1. Smart Level Selection: Optimize TP accuracy by leveraging Fibonacci levels aligned with current market trends.
  2. Timeframe Alignment: Ensure your trading style matches the appropriate timeframe for reliable signals.
  3. Momentum Confirmation: Amplify reliability with complementary tools such as RSI or moving averages.
  4. Practical Risk Management: Set realistic TP levels based on historical data for steady results.

Get Started Today!

Secure your exclusive access by providing your email and Real Trading Account Number after purchase for personalized license key generation.

Ready to trade smarter, faster, and with greater confidence? Explore CTJMFiboSignal and Maximize returns, minimize risks—step into the future of trading! 


推荐产品
Owl Smart Levels MT5
Sergey Ermolov
4.03 (32)
指标
MT4版本  |   FAQ Owl Smart Levels Indicator 是一個完整的交易系統，包含 Bill Williams 的高級分形、構建正確的市場波浪結構的 Valable ZigZag 以及標記準確入場水平的斐波那契水平等流行的市場分析工具 進入市場和地方獲利。 策略的详细说明 指示灯使用说明 顾问-贸易猫头鹰助手助理 私人用户聊天 ->购买后写信给我，我会将您添加到私人聊天中，您可以在那里下载所有奖金 力量在於簡單！ Owl Smart Levels 交易系統非常易於使用，因此適合專業人士和剛開始研究市場並為自己選擇交易策略的人。 策略和指標中沒有隱藏的秘密公式和計算方法，所有策略指標都是公開的。 Owl Smart Levels 允許您快速查看進入交易的信號，突出顯示下訂單的水平並向您發送有關已出現信號的通知。 優點很明顯： 清楚地顯示主要和更高時間框架的趨勢方向。 指示儀器信號的出現。 標記開單、止損設置和固定利潤的水平。 沒有多餘的，只有必要的結構！ ZigZag 表示全球趨勢的方向，因此也表示貿易方向。 市場反轉點的短線清楚地表明在什麼水平上構建斐波那
Maximum Trend Arrows OT MT5
Mulweli Valdaz Makulana
指标
STRICTLY FOR BOOM INDEX ONLY!!!!! Here I bring the Maximum Trend Arrows OT1.0 MT5 indicator. This indicator is made up of a combination of different trend indicators for entries and exits, for entries an orange arrow will paint on the chart below the current market and a red flag for closing of trades and it produces buy arrows only. When the orange arrow appears, it will appear along with it's sound to notify you. The 1H timeframe is recommended, don't use it anywhere else than on the 1H timefr
Heiken Ashi and Heiken Ashi Smoothed MA MT5
Ku Chuan Lien
5 (1)
指标
Heiken Ashi Smoothed Strategy is a very simple but powerful system to get forex market trend direction. This indicator is actually 2 indicators in 1 pack, Heiken Ashi and Heiken Ashi Smoothed Moving Average both included. Because HA (Heiken Ashi) and HAS (Heiken Ashi Smoothed) are calculated in the same one system event with necessary buffers and loop only, so it is the FAST, OPTIMIZED and EFFICIENT HA having the combined indicator of MetaTrader 5. You can choose to display HA and HAS in the sam
PZ Support Resistance MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3.71 (7)
指标
厌倦了绘制支撑线和阻力线？ 支撑阻力 是一个多时间指标，可以自动检测并绘制图表中的支撑线和阻力线，并具有非常有趣的变化：随着时间的推移测试价格水平及其重要性的提高，线变得越来越粗。 [ 安装指南 | 更新指南 | 故障排除 | 常见问题 | 所有产品 ] 一夜之间增强您的技术分析 无需浏览图表即可检测重要的价格水平 一目了然地识别所有价格水平的相对优势 每次交易最多可节省半小时的绘图线 指标显示所有价格水平的期限 指示器不重涂 过去和现在的价格水平因接近程度而崩溃，并根据当前的市场行为进行了调整。在动作发生的地方绘制了线条，而不一定在峰值处绘制了线条。 价格水平随着时间的推移而被拒绝，变得越来越暗 定期清除不重要的价格水平以避免噪音 可自定义的时间范围选择和崩溃因子 它实现了电子邮件/声音/推送警报的突破 输入参数 指标设置：指标将从当前时间段读取价格，但您可以选择另一个。例如，您可以在H4图表中显示D1支撑线和阻力线。您还可以使用 价格水平密度 参数选择在图表上显示多少价格水平。 颜色设置：根据重要性输入所需的支撑线和阻力线颜色。 标签设置：（可选）可以在指示器中显示用于
PipFinite Trend PRO MT5
Karlo Wilson Vendiola
4.84 (557)
指标
Breakthrough Solution For Trend Trading And Filtering With All Important Features Built Inside One Tool! Trend PRO's smart algorithm detects the trend, filters out market noise and gives entry signals with exit levels. The new features with enhanced rules for statistical calculation improved the overall performance of this indicator. Important Information Revealed Maximize the potential of Trend Pro, please visit www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/713938 The Powerful Expert Advisor Version Automatin
Rigonstructor
Mark Lapukha
5 (1)
指标
这是一个构造函数。即策略的创造者。而且不仅如此。这是 MetaTrader 5 中大多数标准内置指标的信号指标。将您的指标组合成信号箭头。例如，您有一个策略，您需要找出其盈利能力，在菜单中包含必要的项目并获取统计数据。如果您没有策略，可以在互联网上获取，或者创建自己的策略。 Rigonstruktor 将帮助您解决这一切。该套件包括现成的外汇、倒卖和二元期权策略。包括文字说明。视频培训课程已经为您准备好了。还有电报聊天来获取支持和帮助。取出并连接指示器。得到一个箭头。探索策略。查看统计数据并得出结论。设计师为此准备了一切。还有时间过滤器，以及许多变化。您可以随时在支持和帮助聊天中询问和查找。构造函数的版本将更新，添加越来越多的指标。
Mercaria Professional Trading Zones
Anton Serozhkin
指标
##   ONLY GOLD ##   Тiльки Золото ## **Mercaria Professional Trading Zones - Complete Guide** ## **Mercaria Professional Trading Zones - Повний посібник** ### **How Mercaria Zones Work / Як працюють зони Mercaria** **English:** Mercaria Zones is an advanced trading indicator that identifies high-probability support and resistance areas using ZigZag extremes combined with mathematical zone calculations. The indicator works on multiple timeframes simultaneously, providing a comprehensive view
Inverted Chart EA
Samuele Borella
实用工具
Inverted_Chart_EA Utility Expert Advisor Inverted_Chart_EA creates and maintains a mirror-inverted chart of any symbol and timeframe. It automatically generates a custom instrument (e.g. US30_INV ) and keeps its price history updated in real time, with bars mirrored around a chosen pivot. This utility gives traders a new way to analyze the market from a different perspective by flipping the chart upside down. Why use an inverted chart? Highlight hidden patterns – price formations that look ordin
Your Trend Friend
Luigi Nunes Labigalini
5 (1)
指标
The trend is your friend! Look at the color of the indicator and trade on that direction. It does not  repaint. After each candle is closed, that's the color of the trend. You can focus on shorter faster trends or major trends, just test what's most suitable for the symbol and timeframe you trade. Simply change the "Length" parameter and the indicator will automatically adapt. You can also change the color, thickness and style of the lines. Download and give it a try! There are big movements w
Weis Wave Scouter
Jean Carlos Martins Roso
指标
通过 Weis Wave Scouter，您可以深入掌握先进的成交量分析技术。这款革命性的MetaTrader 5指标结合了久经验证的Wyckoff方法和VSA（成交量价差分析）理念，专为追求高精度和深度洞察的交易者量身打造。Weis Wave Scouter通过累计成交量波动分析，为市场提供战术性解读，帮助识别趋势反转与延续的关键点位。 该指标配备了清晰的可视化界面，采用彩色直方图，展示多头与空头波动，并支持Classic、NightVision、OceanBreeze等多种自定义主题。主要功能包括检测成交量峰值、识别低活动区（DeadZone）以及基于成交量变化的可配置波动反转提醒。此外，它还支持努力与结果分析、因果关系分析以及供需动态研究，这些都是Wyckoff和VSA方法论的重要支柱。通过自定义参数如砖块大小（Brick Size）、成交量缩放因子（Volume Scale Factor）和枢轴回溯（Pivot Lookback），Weis Wave Scouter可灵活适配各种交易风格与金融品种，无论是以资金量还是以点数成交量进行分析。 使用 Weis Wave Scoute
Drawdown indicator
Pascal Marmugi
指标
# 回撤指标 V4.0 - 掌控交易的必备工具 ## 通过完整的实时绩效概览改变您的交易 在要求严苛的外汇和差价合约交易世界中，**了解您的实时绩效**不是奢侈品，而是**绝对必需**的。**回撤指标 V4.0** 不仅仅是一个简单的指标：它是您的**专业仪表板**，为您提供清晰、精确和即时的交易账户状态视图。 --- ## 为什么这个指标将永远改变您的交易 ### 90% 交易者面临的问题 您是否曾经遇到过以下情况之一？ **您不确切知道自己的状况** - 您的 MT5 平台显示数字，但您必须心算您的真实表现。 **您发现回撤为时已晚** - 当您意识到已经损失了 15% 的资金时，已经太晚了，无法有效应对。 **您缺乏历史可见性** - 无法快速知道本周、本月或今年是否盈利。 **您浪费时间分析交易** - 您必须打开多个窗口、进行计算，并失去对市场的关注。 **您没有概览** - 有多少持仓？我的全局盈亏是多少？我今天的表现如何？ ### 解决方案：一体化专业仪表板 **回撤指标 V4.0** 通过提供一个**完整的控制面板*
Heiken Ashi Smoothed New
Hoang Ngoc Thach
指标
This indicator is the same as the popular Heiken Ashi Smoothed. The Heikin Ashi indicator for MetaTrader 5 already exists, but it has two disadvantages: It paints the candles not accurate. It's not possible to change the candle width. See also Heikin Ashi in MQL5 Code Base . In this version there are no such disadvantages.
Naturu
Ivan Stefanov
5 (1)
指标
“Naturu” 是一个使用大自然对称性作为算法的手动指标。 用简单策略和隐藏智慧，掌控市场！ 加载指标后，您会看到两条线——上线（Top）和下线（Bottom）。 单击一次即可激活某条线。要移动，只需点击您想放置该线的那根K线。 您设定一个高点和一个低点，指标会自动计算： 洋红色区域，显示多空双方兴趣最接近之处，也就是最有可能成为支撑/阻力的区域。 灰色区域，标示下一层次的关注区。 青绿色线条，表示多方的目标价位。 金色线条，表示空方的目标价位。 手动指标赋予您完全的控制和灵活性，让您根据实时市场环境和个人直觉调整级别。它们迫使您更深入地亲自分析价格走势，帮助您真正理解支撑、阻力和形态是如何形成的。依靠人工判断，可以过滤掉自动系统常常误判的大量“噪音”，减少错误信号。而且，因您亲自设定每个级别，可在突发新闻或极端行情时立即调整，无需等候代码更新。 隐藏于简单游戏背后的神圣力量！
Heiken Ashi Candle Color Change Alerts Serie MT5
Boris Armenteros
5 (1)
指标
Be notified of every color change of Heiken Ashi (HA) candles. The indicator will trigger past and new signals every time that HA candles change their colors. ( Note : this tool is based on the code of Heiken Ashi indicator developed by MetaQuotes Software Corp.) Features The signals are triggered at closing of last bar/opening of a new bar; Any kind of alerts can be enabled: Dialog Box, Email message, SMS notifications for smartphones and tablets, and Sound alerts; By default, up arrows are pl
Trend Lines Scalper
Magdalena Estefania Colonna
指标
TREND LINES Scalper Professional Indicator OVERVIEW Trend Lines Scalper is a highly accurate, advanced indicator designed specifically for professional traders looking to maximize their scalping opportunities by automatically detecting trend lines and high-probability signals. This powerful algorithm combines classic technical analysis with modern technology, automatically identifying price patterns and generating accurate, real-time signals for successful scalping trades. MAIN FEATURES
Mega Indicator MT5
Szymon Palczynski
指标
Price reach indicator. It also serves as the perfect term for supports and resistance. I use it in two experts. The basic tool for professional trading. The indicator analyzes the last 500 bar and uses this to determine the levels ( but it doesn't predict the future ) . Personally, I use it on TF H1.  It is very simple. Four lines on chart and that's all. Only two input parameters.  Thousands of indicators. Why this? Is good ? No! Is very good. Please test the indicator prior to purchasing. You
Price manipulation risk
Vincent Albert Feugier
指标
Price Manipulation Risk Indicator Advanced Tool for Market Risk Evaluation & Manipulation Detection Price Manipulation Risk Indicator is a professional tool designed to measure the current risk level in the market. It evaluates price behavior, market activity, and candle dynamics to detect unstable or potentially manipulated environments. This indicator helps traders avoid traps , filter false signals , and improve timing in both entries and exits. Product Purpose Provide an immediate a
Automated Trendlines MT5
Georgios Kalomoiropoulos
指标
趋势线是外汇交易中最重要的技术分析工具。不幸的是，大多数交易者没有正确绘制它们。自动趋势线指标是专业交易者的专业工具，可帮助您可视化市场的趋势运动。 有两种类型的趋势线看涨趋势线和看跌趋势线。 在上升趋势中，外汇趋势线是通过价格变动的最低摆动点绘制的。 连接至少两个“最低点”将创建一条趋势线。 在下跌趋势中，趋势线是通过价格走势的最高摆动点绘制的。 连接至少两个“最高点”将创建一条趋势线。 趋势线何时突破？ 当看跌蜡烛收于看涨​​趋势线下方并且蜡烛的高点在趋势线上方时，看涨趋势线会被打破。 当看涨蜡烛收于看跌趋势线上方并且蜡烛的低点低于趋势线时，看跌趋势线会被打破。 趋势线何时删除？ 当一根完整的蜡烛在看涨趋势线下方形成时，看涨趋势线将被删除。 当完整的蜡烛在看跌趋势线上方形成时，看跌趋势线将被删除。 您可以从输入参数更改看涨和看跌趋势线的颜色和宽度。
Terra Infinity
Ivan Simonika
指标
Terra Infinity is a flat indicator. This improved version of the CalcFlat indicator has three additional lines that significantly increase its effectiveness. Unlike its predecessor with two static levels, Terra Infinity adds three dynamic lines above the main histogram, which are interpreted as follows: base signal line, minimum signal line, maximum signal line. These lines are formed using the additional parameter Avg, which is the average value of the histogram. Averaging produces a line cl
A Plus Engulfing Strong and Weak
Alam Bakhtiar
指标
Engulfing with EMAs Indicator Unlock the power of advanced candlestick pattern detection with the Engulfing with EMAs Indicator , a cutting-edge tool designed for MetaTrader 5. This futuristic indicator combines the precision of engulfing pattern analysis with the trend-following strength of Exponential Moving Averages (EMA 21 and EMA 50), empowering traders to identify high-probability setups across all currency pairs and timeframes. Key Features: Comprehensive Engulfing Detection : Detects b
Real Trend Zigzag PRO
Timo Kosiol
指标
Real Trend Zigzag PRO   shows the real trend of a market, u nlike the default Zigzag indicator. It calculates the trend in real time and shows green lines for upwards trends, red lines for downward trends and blue lines for no trends.  Regarding the old slogan "the trend is your friend" it helps you to decide if should open a buy or sell position. The PRO version is a multi timeframe zigzag (MTF). Means, it shows the trend of the current timeframe as well as the trend of a higher or lower time.
Accuracy M1 Scalper MT5
German Pablo Gori
指标
Accuracy M1 Scalper MT5 - Scalping Indicator OVERVIEW Accuracy M1 Scalper is a technical indicator designed for scalping on the M1 timeframe in MetaTrader 5. The indicator provides quick signal generation for short-term trading opportunities with focus on rapid entry and exit. SCALPING METHODOLOGY Signal Generation - Fast indicator calculations - Multiple confirmation system - Low latency signal delivery - Real-time price action analysis Entry Criteria - Short-term momentum shifts - Quick
Cobra Arrow
Pieter Gerhardus Van Zyl
指标
The Cobra Arrow indicator is a precision-engineered signal tool designed for MT5 that identifies potential market turning points using a unique hybrid of volatility, momentum, and exhaustion dynamics. It visualizes trade opportunities directly on the chart through clear orange and magenta arrows positioned with adaptive ATR-based offsets for enhanced readability and context awareness. Internally, it blends short-term oscillator sensitivity with price strength evaluation to detect when momentum
Alpha Trend MT5
Evgeny Belyaev
指标
Alpha Trend MT5 is a trend indicator for the MetaTrader 5 platform; it has been developed by a group of professional traders. The Alpha Trend MT5 indicator finds the most probable tendency reversal points, which allows making trades at the very beginning of a trend. This indicator features notifications, which are generated whenever a new signal appears (alert, email, push-notification). This allows you to open a position in a timely manner. Alpha Trend does not redraw, which makes it possible t
Renko System
Marco Montemari
指标
This indicator can be considered as a trading system. It offers a different view to see the currency pair: full timeless indicator, can be used for manual trading or for automatized trading with some expert advisor. When the price reaches a threshold a new block is created according to the set mode. The indicator beside the Renko bars, shows also 3 moving averages. Features renko mode median renko custom median renko 3 moving averages wicks datetime indicator for each block custom notification
Quantum Currency Array Indicator for MT5
QUANTUM TRADING SOFTWARE LIMITED
指标
This indicator has been developed to identify and display these trends quickly and easily, allowing you to see instantly, those currency pairs which are trending, and those which are not – and in all timeframes, with just one click. The 28 currency pairs are displayed as a fan as they sweep from strong to weak and back again, and this is why we call it the ‘currency array’. All 28 pairs are arrayed before you, giving an instant visual description of those pairs that are trending strongly, those
ParitySnap
Kazutaka Yamamoto
指标
ParitySnap — Triad Z-Score Reversion Non-Repaint / Hedge-Fund-Inspired Mean Reversion / NY-Close Pivot-SL Holiday Promo (until Dec 25, JST): Lifetime $199 / Rental $30 - Standard after promo: Lifetime $209- / Rental $40 - WHAT IT DOES ParitySnap detects tri-currency parity distortions (e.g., GOLD: XAUUSD–AUDUSD–XAUAUD ) and prints non-repainting entries on the just-closed bar when a Z-score mean-reversion edge is present. Built for traders who value transparency and statistical rigor , it bring
Auto Optimized RSI MT5
Davit Beridze
指标
Auto Optimized RSI   是一款智能且易于使用的箭头指标，旨在实现精准交易。它利用基于历史数据的模拟，自动识别当前品种和时间周期中最有效的 RSI 买入和卖出水平。 该指标既可以作为独立的交易系统使用，也可以结合您的其他交易策略一起使用。尤其适合日内交易者使用。 与传统 RSI 指标使用固定的 70/30 水平不同， Auto Optimized RSI   会根据真实的价格行为和回测结果动态调整水平。它会跟踪胜率、回撤和平均盈亏等关键指标，从而适应市场当前的走势，并基于“实际有效”的逻辑发出信号。 当 RSI 穿越经过优化的关键区域时，指标会在图表上显示 Buy 和 Sell 箭头，帮助交易者找到成功率更高的进场机会。 购买后请务必联系我，以获取额外赠送的工具和专属交易建议！ 祝您交易顺利，稳步盈利！
BTC Terminator
Riaan Adriaan Swanepoel
专家
# Advanced Terminator AI EA MT5 - Neural Network Powered Trading System ## Premium Features Advanced Neural Network Technology - Deep learning algorithms for market pattern recognition - Real-time adaptive strategy optimization - Smart risk management powered by AI - Multi-timeframe analysis system Dual Market Mastery - Specialized for XAUUSD (Gold) trading - Optimized for BTCUSD cryptocurrency pairs - Individual strategy optimization for each market Professional Risk Management
Trend Monitor MT5
Pavel Zamoshnikov
4.5 (2)
指标
The indicator generates early signals basing on ADX reading data combined with elements of price patterns. Works on all symbols and timeframes. The indicator does not redraw its signals. You see the same things on history and in real time. For better visual perception signals are displayed as arrows (in order not to overload the chart). Features The best results are obtained when the indicator works on two timeframes. For example: M30 – the indicator shows the main trend; M5 – the indicator gen
该产品的买家也购买
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
指标
上市促销 Azimuth Pro 前 100 位买家特惠价 299 美元。 最终价格为 499 美元。 散户与机构入场的区别不在于指标，而在于位置 。 大多数交易者在任意价格水平入场，追逐动量或对滞后信号做出反应。机构投资者等待价格到达供需真正转换的结构性水平。 Azimuth Pro 自动映射这些水平：波段锚定VWAP、多时间框架结构线，以及仅在高概率位置出现的ABC形态。 Azimuth Pro 专为需要结构分析和智能自动化的专业交易者打造。 Azimuth 以外科手术般的精度映射市场结构，而Azimuth Pro增加了智能层：自动检测您的交易风格、智能配置的移动平均线，以及经过20年数据回测优化的参数。结果是专业级分析自动适应您的交易品种和时间框架。 这是我们Merkava Labs每天为自己和客户使用的指标。 PRO版本的独特之处 智能配置 Pro版本理解您的交易环境。将它放在EURUSD M15上，它知道您在做日内交易。放在BTCUSD H4上，它会调整为波段交易。无需手动调整。 自适应移动平均线 标准EMA有效。但ATR自适应StepMA（响应波
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (1)
指标
ARIPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cu
RelicusRoad Pro MT5
Relicus LLC
5 (24)
指标
您购买了多少次交易指标，它们拥有 出色的回测， 真实账户表现证明 拥有惊人的数字和 各种统计数据， 但使用后您却 账户爆仓？ 您不应该只相信一个信号本身，您需要知道它最初出现的原因，这正是 RelicusRoad Pro 的最佳之处！ 用户手册 + 策略 + 培训视频 + 带 VIP 访问权限的私人群组 + 提供移动版本 观察市场的新方式 RelicusRoad 是 全球最强大、最好的交易指标 ，适用于外汇、期货、加密货币、股票和指数，为交易者提供发展账户所需的所有信息和工具。我们提供 技术分析 和 交易计划 ，帮助 每位交易者取得成功 ，无论是 初学者 还是 高级交易者 。 它是一个 关键交易指标 ，提供足够的信息来 预测 未来市场。我们相信一个 完整的解决方案 ，而不是图表上几个没有意义的不同指标。这是一个 一体化指标 ，显示 信号 、 箭头 + 价格行为 信息，这是 无与伦比 且 非常准确的 。   RelicusRoad 利用机器学习 (AI) 技术，为交易者提供必要的信息和工具，帮助他们成为成功的、知情的交易者。   通过领先指标预测未来价格 几乎 所有技术指标都滞后 ，
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4 (14)
指标
首先，值得强调的是，这个交易工具是非重绘、非重画和非滞后的指标，非常适合专业交易。 在线课程，用户手册和演示。 智能价格行动概念指标是一个非常强大的工具，既适用于新手，也适用于经验丰富的交易者。它将超过20个有用的指标合并到一个指标中，结合了高级交易思想，如内圈交易员分析和智能资金概念交易策略。该指标侧重于智能资金概念，提供有关大型机构交易方式的见解，帮助预测它们的动向。 它在流动性分析方面尤其擅长，有助于理解机构的交易方式。它擅长预测市场趋势，并仔细分析价格波动。通过将您的交易与机构策略对齐，您可以更准确地预测市场走向。该指标多才多艺，擅长分析市场结构，识别重要的订单区块，并识别各种模式。 它擅长识别BOS和CHoCH等模式，理解动量的转变，并突出显示供需强劲的关键区域。它还擅长发现强大的不平衡，并分析价格创造更高高点或更低低点的模式。如果您使用斐波那契回撤工具，该指标可以满足您的需求。它还可以识别相等的高点和低点，分析不同的时间框架，并通过仪表板显示数据。 对于使用更高级策略的交易者，该指标提供了工具，如公平价值差指标和优惠和折扣区域的识别。它特别关注高时间框架订单区块，并
Macroeconomic Analyzer
DARIO GALLIONE
指标
Prices move for many reasons and these can vary from one operator to another: software, private and institutional traders simultaneously contribute to the formation of the price, making predictive art very difficult. However, there are measurable factors that bind the price to an underlying trend in line with the physical reality that the financial asset represents: these are the macroeconomic indicators. Large investors use this information wisely to set their strategies. Understanding these m
Matreshka
Dimitr Trifonov
5 (2)
指标
Matreshka self-testing and self-optimizing indicator: 1. Is an interpretation of the Elliott Wave Analysis Theory. 2. Based on the principle of the indicator type ZigZag, and the waves are based on the principle of interpretation of the theory of DeMark. 3. Filters waves in length and height. 4. Draws up to six levels of ZigZag at the same time, tracking waves of different orders. 5. Marks Pulsed and Recoil Waves. 6. Draws arrows to open positions 7. Draws three channels. 8. Notes support and re
SynaptixQuant Dominance Matrix
Devie Arevalo Montemayor
5 (1)
指标
SynaptixQuant Dominance Matrix: Institutional-Grade Market State Extraction Engineered for traders who require a data-driven view of market behaviour beyond surface-level indicators. The Synaptix Quant (SQ) Dominance Matrix is not a conventional currency strength display. Behind its intentionally streamlined interface runs a sophisticated analytical architecture designed to quantify market conditions with precision. Every output is generated through layered signal processing built to identify d
FootprintOrderflow
Jingfeng Luo
5 (3)
指标
FootprintOrderflow权威指南 （本指标还适配不提供DOM数据和BID/ASK数据的经济商） 1. 指标核心理念 Footprint orderflow 是一款基于 订单流（Order Flow） 理论的高级图表工具。与传统的 K 线图只展示 OHLC（开高低收）不同，足迹图通过实时解析 Tick 数据，剖析每根 K 线内部的微观结构。 它能告诉你： 谁在主导？ （买方还是卖方） 哪里成交量最大？ （机构主要筹码交换区） 价格是否被认可？ （停留时间与价值区域） 趋势是否竭尽？ （通过背离信号） 关键背离是否需要提醒？ （通过背离的信号发送MT5弹窗警告，并推送通知到手机） 2. 图表界面深度解析 2.1 基础足迹图 (Standard View) 在普通模式下，K 线被拆解为一个个价格格子（Bin）： 左侧数字 (Bid/Sell) ：代表主动卖出成交量（市价卖单撞击买一价）。 右侧数字 (Ask/Buy) ：代表主动买入成交量（市价买单撞击卖一价）。 背景热力图 ：颜色越深（或亮度越高），代表该价位的总成交量越大，直观展示流动性聚集区。 失衡高亮 (Imba
ARIScalping
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
指标
ARIScalp is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cus
AriX
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (4)
指标
AriX Indicator for MT5 A powerful trend-following and signal-evaluation tool AriX is a custom MT5 indicator that combines Moving Averages and ATR-based risk/reward logic to generate clear buy/sell signals. It visualizes dynamic SL/TP levels, evaluates past trade outcomes, and displays win/loss statistics in a clean on-chart panel. Key features include: Buy/Sell signals based on MA crossovers ATR-based SL/TP1/TP2/TP3 levels with visual lines and labels Signal outcome tracking with real-time stat
MonsterDash Harmonic Indicator MT5
Paul Geirnaerdt
3 (4)
指标
MonsterDash Harmonics Indicator is a harmonic pattern dashboard. It recognizes all major patterns. MonsterDash is a dashboard that displays all detected patterns for all symbols and (almost) all timeframes in sortable and scrollable format. Users can add their own user defined patterns . MonsterDash can open and update charts with the pattern found. Settings MonsterDash's default settings are good enough most of the time. Feel free to fine tune them to your needs. The color settings are for tho
Gold Indicator MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
指标
Step into the world of Forex trading with confidence, clarity, and precision using Gold Indicator a next-generation tool engineered to take your trading performance to the next level. Whether you’re a seasoned professional or just beginning your journey in the currency markets, Gold Indicator equips you with powerful insights and help you trade smarter, not harder. Built on the proven synergy of three advanced indicators, Gold Indicator focuses exclusively on medium and long-term trends elimina
Impulse correction and SCOB mapper WinWorld
LEGEX LTD
指标
描述 ICSM（脉冲-修正SCOB映射器）是一个分析价格走势并识别有效脉冲、修正和SCOB（单蜡烛订单块）的指标。它是一个强大的工具，可以与任何类型的技术分析一起使用，因为它灵活、信息丰富、易于使用，并且能显著提高交易者对最具流动性的兴趣区域的认识。 设置 常规 | 视觉 颜色主题 — 定义ICSM的颜色主题。 SCOB | 视觉 显示SCOB — 启用/禁用SCOB； 标记SCOB — 代表SCOB表示的样式选项列表； SCOB颜色 — 定义SCOB的颜色； ICM | 视觉 显示ICM线 — 启用/禁用ICM（脉冲-修正映射器）线； 显示IC趋势 — 通过图表底部的彩色分隔线启用/禁用脉冲-修正趋势的可视化； 线条颜色 — 定义ICM线的颜色； 线条样式 — 定义ICM线的样式； 警报 ICM — 启用/禁用突破ICM线的警报； SCOB — 启用/禁用SCOB创建的警报； ICM+SCOB — 启用/禁用在单个脉冲/修正结束时出现SCOB的警报，该SCOB抓取ICM线的流动性。 ICM+SCOB（同一蜡烛） — 启用/禁用在抓取ICM线流动性
ARICoins
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
指标
ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
IQ FX Gann Levels MT5
INTRAQUOTES
指标
IQ FX Gann Levels a precision trading indicator based on W.D. Gann’s square root methods. It plots real-time, non-repainting support and resistance levels to help traders confidently spot intraday and scalping opportunities with high accuracy. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst, whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient mathematics which proved to be extremely accurate. Download the   Metatrader 4 Version
TrendMaestro5
Stefano Frisetti
指标
note: this indicator is for METATRADER4, if you want the version for METATRADER5 this is the link:  https://www.mql5.com/it/market/product/108106 TRENDMAESTRO ver 2.5 TRENDMAESTRO recognizes a new TREND from the start, he never makes mistakes. The certainty of identifying a new TREND is priceless. DESCRIPTION TRENDMAESTRO identifies a new TREND in the bud, this indicator examines the volatility, volumes and momentum to identify the moment in which there is an explosion of one or more of these da
Elliot Waves Analyzer Pro
Viktor Weidenthal
2.67 (3)
指标
Elliot Waves Analyzer Pro calculates Elliot Waves to Help Identify Trend direction and Entry Levels. Mainly for Swing Trading Strategies. Usually one would open a Position in trend direction for Wave 3 or a Correction for Wave C . This Indicator draws Target Levels for the current and next wave. Most important Rules for Elliot Wave Analysis are verified by the Indicator.  The Pro version analyzes Multiple Timeframes and shows the Subwaves and Target-Levels.   For an Overview  " Elliot Waves Anal
MetaForecast M5
Vahidreza Heidar Gholami
5 (3)
指标
MetaForecast能够根据价格数据中的谐波来预测和可视化任何市场的未来走势。虽然市场不总是可预测的，但如果价格中存在模式，MetaForecast可以尽可能准确地预测未来。与其他类似产品相比，MetaForecast通过分析市场趋势可以生成更精确的结果。 输入参数 Past size (过去的尺寸) 指定MetaForecast用于创建生成未来预测模型的柱数量。该模型以一条黄色线绘制在所选柱上。 Future size (未来的尺寸) 指定应预测的未来柱数量。预测的未来以粉色线表示，并在其上绘制了蓝色回归线。 Degree (程度) 此输入确定了MetaForecast将在市场上进行的分析级别。 Degree 描述  0 对于程度0，建议使用较大的值来设置“过去的尺寸”输入，以覆盖价格中的所有高峰、低谷和细节。  1 (建议的) 对于程度1，MetaForecast可以理解趋势，并通过较小的“过去的尺寸”生成更好的结果。  2 对于程度2，除了趋势，MetaForecast还可以识别反转点。对于大于1的程度，必须使用较高的“细节”和“噪音减少”输入值。  大于2 不建议使用大于
Orderflow Scalp Pro
TitanScalper
指标
Professional Scalping Indicator for XAUUSD and Major Forex Pairs Orderflow Scalp Pro delivers institutional-grade trading intelligence through advanced volume analysis, dynamic VWAP calculations, and precision arrow signals. This complete trading system transforms complex market data into clear, actionable signals for consistent profitability on 3-4 minute timeframes. Three Powerful Components in One System Volume Profile HeatMap Transform your charts into institutional-grade order flow analysis
BookMap HeatMap
Roberto Spadim
1 (2)
指标
This Indicator creates a heatmap based on depth of market of the current symbol or another symbol. Other symbol is useful when you trade futures market and a contract has 'mini' and 'full' split. For example, in Brazil (B3 - BMF&Bovespa), WDO and DOL are future Forex contract of BRL/USD (where 1 DOL = 5 WDO) and big banks work mostly with DOL (where liquidity is important). Please use with M1 timeframe , objects are too small to be displayed at higher timeframes (MT5 limit). The number of level
Dynamic Scalper System MT5
Vitalyi Belyh
指标
“ Dynamic Scalper System MT5 ”指标专为在趋势波内进行剥头皮交易而设计。 已在主要货币对和黄金上进行测试，并可与其他交易工具兼容。 提供顺势短线建仓信号，并提供额外的价格变动支持。 指标原理： 大箭头决定趋势方向。 在趋势波内，我们采用一种生成小箭头形式的剥头皮交易信号的算法。 红色箭头代表看涨方向，蓝色箭头代表看跌方向。 敏感的价格变动线会沿着趋势方向绘制，并与小箭头信号协同作用。 信号运作方式如下：当线在适当时刻出现时，将形成入场信号；在出现线时，持仓；线完成后，平仓。 建议的操作时间范围为M1 - H4。 箭头在当前K线上方形成，如果下一根K线已开仓，则不会重新绘制上一根K线上方的箭头。 输入参数 Trend Wave Period - 趋势方向（大箭头）的周期，改变趋势波的时间间隔。值 1 表示趋势方向的最长持续时间，参数值越大，持续时间越短。 Scalper Arrows Period - 信号箭头（小箭头）的计算周期，改变入场信号的生成频率。值 3 表示最频繁的生成频率，参数值越大，箭头频率越低，准确度越高。 这些参数可以根据不同
Imbalance DOM Pro
Thalles Nascimento De Carvalho
5 (1)
指标
Imbalance DOM Pro：通过订单簿不平衡提升您的交易 您在MT5上有订单簿的访问权限吗？想将您的交易提升到一个新水平吗？ 如果您是依靠订单流来做决策的交易员，Imbalance DOM Pro可以改变您的分析方式。专为短线交易员和剖析订单流的交易员设计，它能识别订单簿中的不平衡，揭示出宝贵的机会，让您能够快速精确地进行交易。 抓住小幅价格波动中的机会 Imbalance DOM Pro是那些希望捕捉细微价格波动的交易员的理想工具。凭借先进的计算，指标能解读订单簿中的不平衡，为快速的进出提供重要的见解。 重要提示：请确认MT5上是否提供订单簿的访问权限 在使用Imbalance DOM Pro之前，请确保您的经纪商提供MT5上的订单簿访问权限。该指标依赖这些实时数据，因为MT5不存储订单簿的历史数据。因此，Imbalance DOM Pro只能实时工作，提供市场上买卖订单的即时解读。 Imbalance DOM Pro的优势 通过特定颜色进行订单簿的高级分析 Imbalance DOM Pro通过颜色编码简化了订单流的解读： 绿色： 买单。
Divergence In Chaos Environment
Arief
指标
获取 免费 AUX 指标和 EA 支持   直接下载 — 点击这里 [ D.I.C.E ] The DICE Indicator   Divergence in Chaos Environment 是一款专为使用艾略特波浪理论并结合混沌交易技术的交易者设计的 MT5 专用工具。它识别价格行为中的隐藏和常规背离，并与比尔·威廉姆斯所描述的混沌市场环境同步。 主要特征 艾略特波浪背离检测：检测符合波浪结构的看涨和看跌背离，以提高波浪计数精度。 混沌技术集成：与混沌交易策略相结合，确保信号与 AO 指标和市场结构一致。 多时间框架扫描：跨不同时间框架分析背离以确认动能变化和趋势耗尽。 可视化警报和对象：图表中清晰的箭头、线条和标记，便于快速识别。 自适应市场读取：自动适应混沌市场条件，过滤噪音并保留有效信号。 突破回调入场技术：使用简单的斐波那契回撤和枢轴点的常见交易方法。 优势 结合背离信号与波浪进程，提高入场精度。 利用 AO 混沌背离逻辑确认可能的第 3–5 波完成。 提前识别反转或延续区域，降低风险。 实时自动发现修正区，低风险高回报。 通过清晰的视觉确认增强交易信心。
MT5 Forecast System
Peter Maggen
指标
+++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++ +++ Link to EURUSD Only Free Version -->  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/156904?source=Unknown +++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++ Hallo Trader, This is a traditional GANN & FIBONACCI strategy based on detection of an impulsive move in the opposite direction. This is called a Breakout. At the moment of Breakout, the indicator draw
Frontier Pivots
Nestor Jose Mendez Boza
指标
FRONTIER PIVOTS - Geometric Levels Indicator This indicator plots support and resistance levels/ranges on the chart using mathematical calculations. It helps traders identify potential price reaction zones based on geometric patterns. Main Features: Automatically calculates and displays key price levels Plots both support and resistance lines Uses daily price data for level calculation Clean visual presentation with different colors for different level types No repainting - levels remain static
Volume Spread Analysis MT5 Indicator by PipTick
Michal Jurnik
5 (3)
指标
The Volume Spread Analysis indicator is based on the original Volume Spread Analysis method. It was designed for quick and easy recognition of VSA patterns. Even though this indicator looks very simple, it is the most sophisticated tool we've ever made. It is a really powerful analytical tool that generates very reliable trading signals. Because it is very user-friendly and understandable, it is suitable for every type of trader, regardless of his experience. What is VSA? VSA - Volume Spread A
Gold 100 Pip Signals
Allen Mwaniki Mwangi
指标
100PIPSsignals — 黄金 (M1) 快速 EMA 交叉系统 一款轻量级 EMA 交叉指标，专为 1 分钟图上的黄金差价合约设计。它用清晰的箭头和金色圆圈标记低风险入场点，通过可配置的最低点差目标来验证走势，并可发送警报/通知。 工作原理（简单） 该指标使用两条指数移动平均线（快速 EMA 和中速 EMA）。 当快速 EMA 向上穿越中速 EMA 时，会出现买入信号箭头；当快速 EMA 向下穿越中速 EMA 时，会出现卖出箭头。 下一个柱状图的开盘价会显示一个金色圆圈，指示实际建议的入场价格。 该指标通过检查入场后的价格走势来验证每个信号：在有效期内未达到可配置的最低点差目标的信号将被移除。已验证的交易会在图表上标注点差收益。 将其用于 XAU（黄金）差价合约 (CFD)，1 分钟时间周期，并在交易前通过检查更高时间周期来确认信号。 主要特点 专为黄金（CFD/金属）设计 — 针对 1 分钟时间周期进行了优化。 信号由快速 EMA / 中速 EMA 交叉生成。 向上箭头 = 买入信号，向下箭头 = 卖出信号。 金色圆圈标记实际入场点（下一个开启的柱线）。
TPTSyncX
Arief
指标
获取免费的 AUX 指标、EA 支持和完整指南，请访问 – https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/763955 发现趋势。读取模式。把握入场时机。 三步只需30秒！轻松交易 — 无需分析，您的智能助手已准备好简化您的工作流程 不再因图表信息过载而困扰。 通过智能趋势偏向检测自信交易。 兼容所有货币、加密货币、股票、贵金属、指数及任意时间框架。 只需点击并执行 — 就这么简单。 非常适合希望快速清晰交易的忙碌交易者。 TPTSyncX 是一款强大的全能 MetaTrader 5 指标，可无缝同步 趋势、图形模式 与 K线触发 分析，并以清晰智能的可视化系统呈现。专为追求清晰度、精确性和速度的交易者设计，它通过结合价格行为、结构模式和市场时机工具，帮助识别高概率交易机会。 主要功能： 智能可视化显示： 自动绘制价格结构模式，并清晰标注高点高 (HH)、低点高 (HL)、高点低 (LH) 与低点低 (LL) 于图表上 — 实时展现市场结构变化与潜在反转区域，对识别趋势转换与价格突破至关重要。 动态移动平均线： 根据所选目标K线范围自动调整周期，适用于短线剥
IQ Star Lines MT5
INTRAQUOTES
指标
First time on MetaTrader, introducing IQ Star Lines - an original Vedic Astrology based indicator. IQ Star Lines, an unique astrological indicator purely based on Vedic astrology calculations, published for the first time on Metatrader. This unique tool plots dynamic planetary grid lines based on real-time stars, constellations, and celestial movements, which allows you to plot the power of the cosmos directly onto your trading charts. This indicator is specifically designed for scalpers and int
Support Resistance Breakout MT5
Temitayo Lawal
指标
This indicator uses support and resistance, volume and some special formula to calculate the volume to filter the candles. If the volume reaches a specific value, And at the same time, Candle breaks the support/resistance line, There would be a signal and we can enter the market. Signals appear when the current candle closes. then you can enter the trade when a new candle appears. Please don't forget to follow your money management plan. MT4 Version Support/Resistance Breakout MT4 :   https:/
作者的更多信息
CTJM Candle Timer
Jivarajah Tharamarajah
指标
The CTJM Candle Timer Indicator is a robust tool developed for traders who use MetaTrader 5. Designed with precision, it displays the remaining time for the current candle on a trading chart, enabling traders to monitor the market more effectively and make timely decisions. With a customizable visual interface, users can adjust colors, font sizes, and positioning to suit their preferences. Some key features of this indicator include: Real-Time Candle Countdown: Keeps traders informed of the exa
FREE
筛选:
无评论
回复评论