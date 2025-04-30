CTJM Fibo Signal

CTJMFiboSignal is The Power of Technical Analysis at Your Fingertips 🚀

Embark on a seamless trading journey with CTJMFiboSignal, your go-to premium indicator for technical analysis mastery. Integrating advanced Fibonacci Retracement techniques with ZigZag patterns, this cutting-edge tool is designed to boost your confidence, adaptability, and accuracy in the ever-evolving world of market trading.

Why CTJMFiboSignal Stands Out

🎯 Supreme Accuracy:
Gain the upper hand in market analysis with pinpoint trading levels—Stop Loss zonesSharp Entry points, and multi-tiered Take Profit targets (TP1–TP5). Powered by ZigZag turning points, the indicator ensures exceptional precision and reliability.

⚙️ Ultimate Customization:
Effortlessly tailor the indicator to fit your trading strategy. From configurable parameters like depthdeviation, and backstep, CTJMFiboSignal adapts to both short-term trades and long-term trends, making it a versatile asset in your trading arsenal.

🌈 Unmatched Visual Clarity:
Simplify chart analysis with clear, organized visuals. Bright, customizable colors spotlight Fibonacci lines and levels, offering traders actionable insights at a glance.

🔒 Exclusive Access & Security:
Trade confidently with lifetime access for verified accounts and secure authorization processes. Your trading data stays safe, customized, and primed for optimal performance.

Real-Time Adjustments:
Stay ahead of the curve with dynamic recalibration of Fibonacci levels that align seamlessly with live market fluctuations, empowering you with actionable strategies every step of the way.

Unlock the Potential of CTJMFiboSignal

💡 Market Entry Alerts:
Confidently time your trades by waiting for the next directional trend, ensuring optimal alignment with BUY or SELL movements.

📜 Trader’s Pro Tip:
Successful trading starts with sound Money and Risk Management practices. Let CTJMFiboSignal complement your strategies and minimize risk for rewarding outcomes.

Whether you're an experienced trader or just getting started, CTJMFiboSignal goes beyond being an indicator—it’s your trusted ally for success in financial markets.

Choose Your Ideal Timeframe

  • Scalping (Short-Term): Perfect for quick profits on M1 or M5 charts.
  • Day Trading (Medium-Term): Balance precision and trade duration with M15, H1, or H4.
  • Swing Trading (Long-Term): Capture major price movements using D1 or W1 charts.

Experiment with timeframes in a demo account to find the perfect fit for your strategy.

Accuracy That Inspires Confidence

Factors like market trendsvolatility, and asset types influence the reliability of TP levels. With CTJMFiboSignal, you’ll experience refined precision through:

  1. Smart Level Selection: Optimize TP accuracy by leveraging Fibonacci levels aligned with current market trends.
  2. Timeframe Alignment: Ensure your trading style matches the appropriate timeframe for reliable signals.
  3. Momentum Confirmation: Amplify reliability with complementary tools such as RSI or moving averages.
  4. Practical Risk Management: Set realistic TP levels based on historical data for steady results.

Get Started Today!

Secure your exclusive access by providing your email and Real Trading Account Number after purchase for personalized license key generation.

Ready to trade smarter, faster, and with greater confidence? Explore CTJMFiboSignal and Maximize returns, minimize risks—step into the future of trading! 


Önerilen ürünler
Owl Smart Levels MT5
Sergey Ermolov
4 (31)
Göstergeler
MT4 versiyonu  |  FAQ Owl Smart Levels Indicator , Bill Williams'ın gelişmiş fraktalları , piyasanın doğru dalga yapısını oluşturan Valable ZigZag ve kesin giriş seviyelerini gösteren Fibonacci seviyeleri gibi popüler piyasa analiz araçlarını içeren tek gösterge içinde eksiksiz bir ticaret sistemidir. pazara ve kar elde edilecek yerlere. Stratejinin ayrıntılı açıklaması Gösterge ile çalışma talimatı Baykuş Yardımcısı ticaretinde Danışman Yardımcısı Kullanıcıların özel sohbeti -> Satın aldıktan
Maximum Trend Arrows OT MT5
Mulweli Valdaz Makulana
Göstergeler
STRICTLY FOR BOOM INDEX ONLY!!!!! Here I bring the Maximum Trend Arrows OT1.0 MT5 indicator. This indicator is made up of a combination of different trend indicators for entries and exits, for entries an orange arrow will paint on the chart below the current market and a red flag for closing of trades and it produces buy arrows only. When the orange arrow appears, it will appear along with it's sound to notify you. The 1H timeframe is recommended, don't use it anywhere else than on the 1H timefr
Automated Trendlines MT5
Georgios Kalomoiropoulos
Göstergeler
Trend çizgileri, forex ticaretinde en önemli teknik analiz aracıdır. Ne yazık ki, çoğu tüccar onları doğru şekilde çizmez. Otomatik Trend Çizgileri göstergesi, piyasaların trend hareketini görselleştirmenize yardımcı olan ciddi tüccarlar için profesyonel bir araçtır. İki tür Trend Çizgisi, Boğa Trend Çizgisi ve Ayı Trend Çizgisi vardır. Yükseliş trendinde, Forex trend çizgisi, fiyat hareketinin en düşük salınım noktalarından geçer. En az iki "en düşük düşük"ü birleştirmek, bir trend çizgisi o
ZigZag SMC Premium MT5
Kallebe Lins De Oliveira Santos
Göstergeler
If you are looking for precision in identifying strategic tops and bottoms, the ZigZag SMC/SMT Indicator for MT5 is the tool that will contribute to your technical analysis. Developed based on the advanced concepts of Smart Money Concepts (SMC) and Smart Money Trap (SMT), it offers an insight into market behavior, helping you make decisions. What will you find in this indicator? Automatic identification of strategic tops and bottoms Based on institutional strategies Ideal for analyzing liqu
Inverted Chart EA
Samuele Borella
Yardımcı programlar
Inverted_Chart_EA Utility Expert Advisor Inverted_Chart_EA creates and maintains a mirror-inverted chart of any symbol and timeframe. It automatically generates a custom instrument (e.g. US30_INV ) and keeps its price history updated in real time, with bars mirrored around a chosen pivot. This utility gives traders a new way to analyze the market from a different perspective by flipping the chart upside down. Why use an inverted chart? Highlight hidden patterns – price formations that look ordin
Heiken Ashi Candle Color Change Alerts Serie MT5
Boris Armenteros
5 (1)
Göstergeler
Be notified of every color change of Heiken Ashi (HA) candles. The indicator will trigger past and new signals every time that HA candles change their colors. ( Note : this tool is based on the code of Heiken Ashi indicator developed by MetaQuotes Software Corp.) Features The signals are triggered at closing of last bar/opening of a new bar; Any kind of alerts can be enabled: Dialog Box, Email message, SMS notifications for smartphones and tablets, and Sound alerts; By default, up arrows are pl
Smooth price for Monarch
Konstantin Gruzdev
5 (1)
Göstergeler
The Smooth Price technical indicator is used for plotting a smoothed line as close to the price of the financial instrument as possible, and serves to eliminate its noise components. The indicator is part of the Monarch trading system, but here it is presented as an independent technical analysis tool. The indicator is based on the cluster digital filter , which, unlike the ClusterSMA , is applied directly to the price time series. Smooth Price does not redraw (except the very last, zero bar) an
Advanced Pattern Recognizer Indicator
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
Göstergeler
Unlock the Market's Hidden Blueprint with Advanced Pattern Recognizer Tired of staring at charts, struggling to spot high-probability trading opportunities? What if you had a professional analyst scanning the markets 24/7, drawing perfect trendlines, and calculating precise profit targets for you? Introducing Advanced Pattern Recognizer for MetaTrader 5 – Your Automated Technical Analysis Powerhouse. This isn't just another indicator. It's a sophisticated algorithmic engine designed to do the he
Alpha Trend MT5
Evgeny Belyaev
Göstergeler
Alpha Trend MT5 is a trend indicator for the MetaTrader 5 platform; it has been developed by a group of professional traders. The Alpha Trend MT5 indicator finds the most probable tendency reversal points, which allows making trades at the very beginning of a trend. This indicator features notifications, which are generated whenever a new signal appears (alert, email, push-notification). This allows you to open a position in a timely manner. Alpha Trend does not redraw, which makes it possible t
Ultra AS MT5
Yaroslav Varankin
3 (2)
Göstergeler
The indicator is designed for binary options trading. The "period" parameter can be adjusted to fit your trading strategy, allowing you to customize the number and quality of signals. A red arrow pointing down indicates a sell signal, while a blue arrow pointing up indicates a buy signal. Recommended expiration time is one candle. You can enter a trade either when the signal appears or on the next candle. Attention: the signal may sometimes disappear on the current candle, so it's important to
Hunter Spike
Jaime Humberto Gomez Arias
Göstergeler
Hunter Spike This indicator consists of two regression channels calibrated with the current movement of the synthetic index algorithm, for any Deriv or Weltrade broker. Each channel has a signal, a target that alerts us when the price touches them, indicating buys on booms or gains and sells on crashes or pains. -configuration for booms or gains: Channel zone 1 (30) Channel zone 2 (0) -configuration for crashes or pains: Channel zone 1 (100) Channel zone 2 (70) Zones freely configurable by
WanaScalper
Isaac Wanasolo
1 (1)
Göstergeler
A scalping indicator based on mathematical patterns, which on average gives signals with relatively small SL, and also occasionally helps to catch big moves in the markets (more information in the video) This indicator has three main types of notifications: The first type warns of a possible/upcoming signal on the next bar The second type indicates the presence of a ready signal to enter the market/open a position The third type is for SL and TP levels - you will be notified every time price re
PipFinite Trend PRO MT5
Karlo Wilson Vendiola
4.84 (555)
Göstergeler
Breakthrough Solution For Trend Trading And Filtering With All Important Features Built Inside One Tool! Trend PRO's smart algorithm detects the trend, filters out market noise and gives entry signals with exit levels. The new features with enhanced rules for statistical calculation improved the overall performance of this indicator. Important Information Revealed Maximize the potential of Trend Pro, please visit www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/713938 The Powerful Expert Advisor Version Automatin
Naked Forex Kangaroo Tail indicator for MT5
Renaud Herve Francois Candel
Göstergeler
Naked Forex Kangaroo Tail Indicator Kangaroo Tail Indicator is a pattern recognition indicator for Forex, Stocks, Indices, Futures, Commodities and Cryptos. The Kangaroo Tail is a multi-bar pattern. The Kangaroo Tail pattern is very effective and is very simple to trade. The strategy that comes with the Kangaroo Tail is based on price action. The indicator does what it was designed for: displaying Kangaroo Tail patterns.   Don't expect to follow the up and down arrows and make money . Tradin
FFx 4 Patterns Alerter MT5
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Göstergeler
FFx Patterns Alerter gives trade suggestions with Entry, Target 1, Target 2 and StopLoss .... for any of the selected patterns (PinBar, Engulfing, InsideBar, OutsideBar) Below are the different options available: Multiple instances can be applied on the same chart to monitor different patterns Entry suggestion - pips to be added over the break for the entry 3 different options to calculate the SL - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at the pattern High/Low 3 different options to calculate the 2 TPs -
FFx Pivot SR Suite Pro MT5
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Göstergeler
MetaTrader 4 version available here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/25793 FFx Pivot SR Suite PRO is a complete suite for support and resistance levels. Support and Resistance are the most used levels in all kinds of trading. Can be used to find reversal trend, to set targets and stop, etc. The indicator is fully flexible directly from the chart 4 periods to choose for the calculation: 4Hours, Daily, Weekly and Monthly 4 formulas to choose for the calculation: Classic, Camarilla, Fibonac
ATrend
Zaha Feiz
4.82 (17)
Göstergeler
ATREND: Nasıl Çalışır ve Nasıl Kullanılır ### Nasıl Çalışır "**ATREND**" göstergesi, MT5 platformu için tasarlanmış olup, traderlara sağlam alım ve satım sinyalleri sağlamak amacıyla teknik analiz metodolojilerinin bir kombinasyonunu kullanır. Bu gösterge, öncelikle volatilite ölçümü için Ortalama Gerçek Aralık (ATR) kullanır ve potansiyel piyasa hareketlerini belirlemek için trend tespit algoritmalarıyla birleştirir. Satın aldıktan sonra bir mesaj bırakın ve özel bir bonus hediyesi kazanın. ##
Visual Keltner Breakout Indicator
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Göstergeler
Unlock the Power of Precision Trading with the Keltner Breakout Indicator! The Visual Keltner Breakout Indicator is an advanced technical tool designed to identify breakout opportunities with unparalleled accuracy. Before diving in, please note that this indicator is not optimized and is created for you to tailor and fine-tune to your unique trading strategies. This feature ensures that you remain in full control of your trading experience, customizing the parameters to align with your specific
Heiken Ashi and Heiken Ashi Smoothed MA MT5
Ku Chuan Lien
5 (1)
Göstergeler
Heiken Ashi Smoothed Strategy is a very simple but powerful system to get forex market trend direction. This indicator is actually 2 indicators in 1 pack, Heiken Ashi and Heiken Ashi Smoothed Moving Average both included. Because HA (Heiken Ashi) and HAS (Heiken Ashi Smoothed) are calculated in the same one system event with necessary buffers and loop only, so it is the FAST, OPTIMIZED and EFFICIENT HA having the combined indicator of MetaTrader 5. You can choose to display HA and HAS in the sam
Rigonstructor
Mark Lapukha
5 (1)
Göstergeler
Bu bir yapıcıdır. Yani stratejilerin yaratıcısı. Ve sadece değil. Bu, MetaTrader 5'teki standart yerleşik göstergelerin çoğu için bir sinyal göstergesidir. Göstergelerinizi bir sinyal okunda birleştirin. Örneğin bir stratejiniz var ve onun karlılığını bulmanız, menüye gerekli öğeleri dahil etmeniz ve istatistik almanız gerekiyor. Ve eğer bir stratejiniz yoksa, onu internetten alın veya kendinizinkini yaratın. Rigonstruktor tüm bunlarda size yardımcı olacaktır. Kit, Forex, ölçeklendirme ve ikili
Mega Indicator MT5
Szymon Palczynski
Göstergeler
Price reach indicator. It also serves as the perfect term for supports and resistance. I use it in two experts. The basic tool for professional trading. The indicator analyzes the last 500 bar and uses this to determine the levels ( but it doesn't predict the future ) . Personally, I use it on TF H1.  It is very simple. Four lines on chart and that's all. Only two input parameters.  Thousands of indicators. Why this? Is good ? No! Is very good. Please test the indicator prior to purchasing. You
Oscillator trading signals
Evgeny Raspaev
Göstergeler
Oscillator trading signals - это динамический индикатор, определяющий состояние к продолжению тенденции роста или падению цены торгового инструмента и отсечению зон с нежелательной торговлей. Индикатор состоит из 2 линий осцилляторов. Медленная и быстрая сигнальная линия.  Шкала отображения перевернутая. Зоны вблизи 0 свидетельствуют о тенденции роста цены валютной пары. Зоны -100 свидетельствуют о падении цены валютной пары. На основном графике в виде стрелок отображается потенциально выгодные
Daily Bar Number Indicator
Vincent Jose Proenca
Göstergeler
Tanıtım: Bu MT5 göstergesi, traderların günlük mum numaralarını kolayca takip etmesine yardımcı olur. MT5 Günlük Mum Numarası Göstergesi Günlük Mum Numarası Göstergesi, her mumun sıra numarasını doğrudan MetaTrader 5 grafiğinizde gösterir. Traderların gün içi mum sayılarını takip etmesini ve seans desenlerini kolayca analiz etmesini sağlar. Ana Özellikler: Her mumun altına gerçek zamanlı olarak numara gösterir. Renk, yazı tipi ve boyut özelleştirilebilir. Daha net bir görünüm için çift numaralar
Limitless MT5
Dmitriy Kashevich
Göstergeler
Limitless MT5 is a universal indicator suitable for every beginner and experienced trader. works on all currency pairs, cryptocurrencies, raw stocks Limitless MT5 - already configured and does not require additional configuration And now the main thing Why Limitless MT5? 1 complete lack of redrawing 2 two years of testing by the best specialists in trading 3 the accuracy of correct signals exceeds 80% 4 performed well in trading during news releases Trading rules 1 buy signal - the ap
Mercaria Professional Trading Zones
Anton Serozhkin
Göstergeler
##   ONLY GOLD ##   Тiльки Золото ## **Mercaria Professional Trading Zones - Complete Guide** ## **Mercaria Professional Trading Zones - Повний посібник** ### **How Mercaria Zones Work / Як працюють зони Mercaria** **English:** Mercaria Zones is an advanced trading indicator that identifies high-probability support and resistance areas using ZigZag extremes combined with mathematical zone calculations. The indicator works on multiple timeframes simultaneously, providing a comprehensive view
Super Trend Advance Trading
Minh Khoa Nguyen
Göstergeler
The  SuperTrend Advance Trading  is a widely-used technical indicator based on  SuperTrend Strategy + Price Action + EMA . How it works: -  Buy/Sell Signals  can be generated when the trend reverses, the conditions of Price action, TrendLine and EMA are met. - After the  Signal  appears, be patient and wait until the candle closes, at that time place the order as soon as possible. You may have time to review your entry, consider whether it is a good entry or not. - Carefully review the entry, up
Real Trend Zigzag PRO
Timo Kosiol
Göstergeler
Real Trend Zigzag PRO   shows the real trend of a market, u nlike the default Zigzag indicator. It calculates the trend in real time and shows green lines for upwards trends, red lines for downward trends and blue lines for no trends.  Regarding the old slogan "the trend is your friend" it helps you to decide if should open a buy or sell position. The PRO version is a multi timeframe zigzag (MTF). Means, it shows the trend of the current timeframe as well as the trend of a higher or lower time.
Go Way TREND
Ywsf Hsyn Hmad Alrsh
Göstergeler
Trendle hareket edin. Evet, ister alım ister satış olsun, 15 dakikalık bir çerçevede giriş sinyalini bekleyin ve sinyalin 30 dakikalık bir çerçevede görünüp görünmediğini kontrol edin (bazen sinyalin görünmesi bir saat veya daha uzun sürebilir. Geri dönebilirsiniz) 15 dakikalık çerçeveye geçin ve 30 dakikalık çerçeveye dönün ve ana sinyal sizin için görünene kadar bunu tekrarlayın. 30 dakikalık çerçeve üzerinde sinyal belirirse fiyatla girin ve çizim çizgisi değiştiğinde kar alınır. , kar rezer
Volume Prices Universal
Andriy Sydoruk
Göstergeler
Looking for reliable levels on a price chart? Already tired of searching for similar indicators? Are the levels not working out as they should? Then this is the indicator for you. Volume Prices Universal is a reliable indicator of horizontal volumes. What does it show? First of all, the main idea of ​​the indicator is to display at which price mark the price has been for the longest time. Thus, the display of price volumes on the price chart is formed. With the help of which you can very simpl
Trend Lines Scalper
Magdalena Estefania Colonna
Göstergeler
TREND LINES Scalper Professional Indicator OVERVIEW Trend Lines Scalper is a highly accurate, advanced indicator designed specifically for professional traders looking to maximize their scalping opportunities by automatically detecting trend lines and high-probability signals. This powerful algorithm combines classic technical analysis with modern technology, automatically identifying price patterns and generating accurate, real-time signals for successful scalping trades. MAIN FEATURES
Bu ürünün alıcıları ayrıca şunları da satın alıyor
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Göstergeler
ARIPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cu
AriX
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (3)
Göstergeler
AriX Indicator for MT5 A powerful trend-following and signal-evaluation tool AriX is a custom MT5 indicator that combines Moving Averages and ATR-based risk/reward logic to generate clear buy/sell signals. It visualizes dynamic SL/TP levels, evaluates past trade outcomes, and displays win/loss statistics in a clean on-chart panel. Key features include: Buy/Sell signals based on MA crossovers ATR-based SL/TP1/TP2/TP3 levels with visual lines and labels Signal outcome tracking with real-time stat
Divergence In Chaos Environment
Arief
Göstergeler
ÜCRETSİZ AUX Göstergesi ve EA Desteğini Alın  Doğrudan indirme — Buraya tıklayın [ D.I.C.E ] Divergence in Chaos Environment, Elliott Dalga Teorisi’ni Trading Chaos teknikleriyle birleştiren trader’lar için geliştirilmiş özel bir MT5 aracıdır. Bill Williams’ın tanımladığı kaotik piyasa ortamıyla senkronize olarak fiyat hareketlerindeki gizli ve normal uyumsuzlukları tespit eder. Ana Özellikler Elliott Dalgası Uyumlu Uyumsuzluk: Dalga yapılarıyla uyumlu boğa ve ayı uyumsuzluklarını tespit eder.
Forex Buy Sell Arrow Premium MT5
Md Meraz Mahmud
Göstergeler
Hello I Want to introduce The Forex Buy Sell Arrow Premium MT5 i recently release this premium indicator! its 1000% Non Repaint Indicator, It Work Perfectly Well,, i tested it day by day, Just mind blowing Result,  Including Powerful trend Algorithm! How It Work? well, it work market trend formula, when trend Bullish Or when trend Bearish,  Recommend Timeframe M30, H1 it work all timeframe, and all currency pair, 100% non repaint, How to take signal From Forex Buy Sell Arrow Premium Ind
ARICoins
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Göstergeler
ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
ARIScalping
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Göstergeler
ARIScalp is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cus
Price Momentum Matrix
Satya Prakash Mishra
Göstergeler
Price Momentum Matrix - Advanced Multi-Timeframe Trading Indicator Revolutionary Market Analysis Tool **Price Momentum Matrix** is a cutting-edge MetaTrader 5 indicator that combines the power of Fibonacci retracements, moving averages, and multi-timeframe analysis to give you an unparalleled edge in the markets. Key Features  **Multi-Timeframe Trend Analysis** - **11 Timeframe Analysis**: From M3 to Weekly charts - **Real-time Trend Detection**: Instant bullish/bearish/sideways signals - **Per
Jeslyn MT5
Justine Kelechi Ekweh
Göstergeler
Bu, hem bir kafa derisi sistemi olarak hem de çok güçlü bir ivme kazanma stratejisi olarak Forex manual tüccarlarına, İkili opsiyon tüccarlarına veya otomasyon ticaretinde Universal EA'lar tarafından kullanılacak çok amaçlı bir sis temper. Bu, hem bir kafa derisi sistemi olarak hem de çok güçlü bir ivme kazanma stratejisi olarak Forex manual tüccarlarına, İkili opsiyon tüccarlarına veya otomasyon ticaretinde Universal EA'lar tarafından kullanılacak çok amaçlı bir sis temper. Jeslyn, yıllarca
Pantera Indicator
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
5 (1)
Göstergeler
A tool for on-chart strategy backtesting and performance analysis. A utility for developing, debugging, and testing custom trading ideas and indicator functions. An indicator designed to quickly test trading concepts and visualize the effectiveness of different input parameters. An all-in-one sandbox for testing everything from simple crossovers to complex, multi-condition trading systems.
VTrende Pro
Andrii Diachenko
5 (1)
Göstergeler
VTrende Pro - MTF indicator for trend trading with a display panel for MT5 *** Videos can be translated into any language using subtitles (video language - Russian) Although the signals of the VTrende Pro indicator can be used as signals of a full-fledged trading system, it is recommended to use them in conjunction with the Bill Williams TS. VTrende Pro is an extended version of the VTrende indicator. Difference between Pro version and VTrende: - Time zones - Signal V - signal 1-2 waves -    S
Advance GannAngles MT5
Satya Prakash Mishra
Göstergeler
Core Concept: Naveen Saroha's Advanced time and price angles are drawn from significant highs or lows at specific geometric ratios that represent the relationship between price movement and time. The Main Gann Angles and Percentage together Most Important: 1x1 Angle : One units of price for one unit of time  1x2 Angle : One unit of price for two units of time  1x3 Angle 1x4 Angle 1x5 Angle 1x6 Angle 1x7 Angle 1x8 Angle: (45) : Eight unit of price for one unit of time - considered the most i
Multi Timeframe BB Kinvest
Jiri Kafka
Göstergeler
Çoklu Zaman Dilimi Bollinger Bantları Göstergesi MQL5 için Çoklu Zaman Dilimi Bollinger Bantları göstergemizle işlem analizinizi geliştirin! Bu güçlü araç, aynı dönem ayarını kullanarak beş farklı zaman diliminde Bollinger Bantlarını aynı anda görselleştirmenizi sağlar. Piyasa oynaklığı ve potansiyel trend dönüşleri hakkında bir bakışta daha net bir anlayış edinin. Çoklu zaman dilimi analizinizi basitleştirin ve daha bilinçli işlem kararları verin.
Ultra short Second level Tick Candlestick Chart
Chuan Yu Qiu
Göstergeler
The Second-Level Tick Candlestick Generator is a professional-grade MT5 indicator tool specifically designed for high-frequency trading and short-term scalping. It can convert raw tick data into highly customizable second-level candlestick charts in real-time, helping traders accurately capture micro-market fluctuations and optimize entry and exit timing. This tool provides clear chart displays, allowing you to more intuitively identify price action patterns and improve trading decision efficien
Trend Compass MT5
Paul Edunyu Carissimo
Göstergeler
Trend Compass: All-in-One Trend Tracking The Trend Compass indicator is a sophisticated yet user-friendly trading tool designed for both novice and experienced traders. By combining multiple technical analysis approaches into one comprehensive package, it eliminates the need for multiple indicators cluttering your charts. Key Features: Multiple analysis modes including VSA for effort/result evaluation Dynamic trailing stops using fractal levels Seven color visualization options for clear market
MatadorGate
Metin Erkamoglu
Göstergeler
MATADOR Signal Suite — Quant Pro v3.57 (Indicator) Signal-only • Chart Overlay + Alerts (Popup/Push/JSON) • SMC+ (OB/FVG/BOS) + PA + HTF EMA • M1 - M5 XAUUSD, EURUSD ... focused, multi-symbol ready MATADOR_v3_57_User_Manual_Multilingual & Strategy Tester  https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1fnR-uAx6GnoDai5YnYMwF5WIvsHlE39j?usp=sharing What is it? MATADOR is a multi-layer signal indicator with institutional-grade filtering. It does not open trades; instead it draws a trade plan (ENTRY/SL/TP1
Pan PrizMA CD Phase
Aleksey Panfilov
Göstergeler
The Expert Advisor and the video are attached in the Discussion tab . The robot applies only one order and strictly follows the signals to evaluate the indicator efficiency. Pan PrizMA CD Phase is an option based on the Pan PrizMA indicator. Details (in Russian). Averaging by a quadric-quartic polynomial increases the smoothness of lines, adds momentum and rhythm. Extrapolation by the sinusoid function near a constant allows adjusting the delay or lead of signals. The value of the phase - wave s
Trend strength classifier
Vladyslav Goshkov
Göstergeler
Классификатор силы тренда. Показания на истории не меняет. Изменяется классификация только незакрытого бара. По идее подобен полной системе ASCTrend, сигнальный модуль которой, точнее его аппроксимация в несколько "урезанном" виде, есть в свободном доступе, а также в терминале как сигнальный индикатор SilverTrend . Точной копией системы ASCTrend не является. Работает на всех инструментах и всех временных диапазонах. Индикатор использует несколько некоррелируемых между собой алгоритмов для класси
FFx Universal Strength Meter PRO MT5
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Göstergeler
FFx Universal Strength Meter PRO is more than a basic strength meter. Instead of limiting the calculation to price, it can be based on any of the 19 integrated strength modes + 9 timeframes. With the FFx USM, you are able to define any period for any combination of timeframes. For example, you can set the dashboard for the last 10 candles for M15-H1-H4… Full flexibility! Very easy to interpret... It gives a great idea about which currency is weak and which is strong, so you can find the best pai
FFx Universal MTF Alerter MT5
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Göstergeler
The FFx Universal MTF alerter shows on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the chosen indicator. 9 indicators mode (MACD-RSI-Stochastic-MA-ADX-Ichimoku-Candles-CCI-PSAR). Each can be applied multiple times on the same chart with different settings. Very easy to interpret. Confirm your BUY entries when most of the timeframes are showing green color. And confirm your SELL entries when most of the timeframes are showing red color. 2 Alert Options : input to s
FFx Watcher Pro MT5
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Göstergeler
The FFx Watcher PRO is a dashboard displaying on a single chart the current direction of up to 15 standard indicators and up to 21 timeframes. It has 2 different modes: Watcher mode: Multi Indicators User is able to select up to 15 indicators to be displayed User is able to select up to 21 timeframes to be displayed Watcher mode: Multi Pairs User is able to select any number of pairs/symbols User is able to select up to 21 timeframes to be displayed This mode uses one of the standard indicators
FFx Basket Scanner MT5
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Göstergeler
MetaTrader 4 version available here : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/24881 FFx Basket Scanner is a global tool scanning all pairs and all timeframes over up to five indicators among the 16 available. You will clearly see which currencies to avoid trading and which ones to focus on. Once a currency goes into an extreme zone (e.g. 20/80%), you can trade the whole basket with great confidence. Another way to use it is to look at two currencies (weak vs strong) to find the best single pairs
Pendiente de Precio
Cesar Juan Flores Navarro
Göstergeler
Indicador en base a la pendiente de la linea de precio, dibuja una línea de color cuando sube a base de los precios que previamente has sido procesados o linealizados, y cuando baja la pendiente la linea linealizada toma otro color. En este caso se a considerado 6 lineas de diferentes procesos desde pendientes largas hacia las cortas, observándose que cuando coincidan las pendientes se produce un máximo o mínimo, lo que a simple vista nos permitirá hacer una COMPRA O VENTA.
Coefficient Of Determination
Dmytro Nabatov
Göstergeler
Индикатор Coefficient Of Determination (COD) представляет собой значение коэффициента детерминации или квадрат коэффициента корреляции между зависимой переменной — ценой и объясняющей переменной — тиковым объемом. Что это дает нам на практике? COD отлично распознает кульминацию трендовых движений, что позволяет подбирать оптимальные точки и ловить развороты рынка. Как использовать индикатор: Наиболее популярная торговая стратегия строится совместно с трендовым индикатором Moving Average (MA), пе
Fibonacci Multiple 12
Cesar Juan Flores Navarro
Göstergeler
Fibonacci Múltiple 12, utiliza la serie fibonacci plasmado en el indicador fibonacci, aumentadolo 12 veces según su secuencia. El indicador fibonacci normalmente muestra una vez, el presente indicador se mostrara 12 veces empezando el numero que le indique siguiendo la secuencia. Se puede utilizar para ver la tendencia en periodos cortos y largos, de minutos a meses, solo aumentado el numero MULTIPLICA.
High Low Prediction
ANNA SHCHERBINA
Göstergeler
Recommended TimeFrame >= H1. 100% Non Repainted at any moment.  Use it carefully, only with Trend Direction. Trading Usage: 2 Variants: as Range System or as BreakOut System (Both Only With Trend Direction)::: (Always use StopLoss for minimise Risk); [1] as Range System: (Recommended) in UP TREND:  - BUY in Blue Line , then if price goes down by 50 points (on H1) open Second BUY.   Close in any Profit you wish: TrailingStop(45 points) or Close when Price touches upper Gold Line. in DOWN TREND
Linea Horizontal Inteligente
Cesar Juan Flores Navarro
Göstergeler
En base a cálculos matemáticos de determino una linea Horizontal que cruza a todas las señales de trading, mostrando los máximos y mínimos. La linea horizontal parte en dos las subidas y bajadas de las señales de trading, de tan manera que es fácil identificar los máximos y mínimos, y es inteligente por que es sensible a las subidas y bajadas, afín de no quedarse en un solo lado por siempre, trabaja excelentemente con otros indicadores suavizadores ya que les garantiza que en un intervalo de tie
Spike Detector
Tete Adate Adjete
Göstergeler
this indicator is a Spike detector indicator, it is specially designed to trade Boom 1000, Boom 500, Crash 1000 and Crash 500 We recommend using it on Deriv Boom and Crash indices only Its setting is intuitive, familiar, easy to use it has notification functions; audible notifications and push notifications. this tool is simple to use, easy to handle This update is based on different strategies for spikes
AutoSignals Trend Panel
Danilo Maia Siqueira
Göstergeler
The indicator tracks the trend in 5 different chart times for the same asset, based on 6 signals for each chart time. The main objective of the indicator is to show us the majority trend of the financial asset in which it was placed. The system transmits the information of the trends in several graphical times, in this way the user is able to have a wide view of the movement of the asset, this type of tool makes the user have a higher hit rate by helping the operator to execute orders in favo
Panel Visao axetrend
Danilo Maia Siqueira
Göstergeler
trend view panel; AutoSignals Trend The indicator tracks the trend in 5 different chart times for the same asset, based on 6 signals for each chart time. The main objective of the indicator is to show us the majority trend of the financial asset in which it was placed. The system transmits the information of the trends in different graphic times, in this way the user is able to have a wide view of the movement of the asset, this type of tool makes the user have a higher hit rate by helping
Escalera Inteligente
Cesar Juan Flores Navarro
Göstergeler
Indicador en MQL5, recibe la información del precio SUAVIZADO, lo procesa anulando los picos inteligentemente, y el resultado lo envía al desarrollo de la escalera que iniciara y subirá o bajara según el peldaño o INTERVALO ingresado Ingreso PERIODO = 50 (variar segun uso) Ingreso MULTIPLICA AL PERIODO = 1 (variar segun uso) Segun la configuración la escalera puede pegarse o separarse de los precios,, Se aplica toda la linea de tiempo, y a todas las divisas, etc.  
Yazarın diğer ürünleri
CTJM Candle Timer
Jivarajah Tharamarajah
Göstergeler
The CTJM Candle Timer Indicator is a robust tool developed for traders who use MetaTrader 5. Designed with precision, it displays the remaining time for the current candle on a trading chart, enabling traders to monitor the market more effectively and make timely decisions. With a customizable visual interface, users can adjust colors, font sizes, and positioning to suit their preferences. Some key features of this indicator include: Real-Time Candle Countdown: Keeps traders informed of the exa
FREE
Filtrele:
İnceleme yok
İncelemeye yanıt