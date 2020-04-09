Rapid Execution One Click Trader MT5

• Please test the product in the Strategy Tester before purchasing to understand how it works.
• If you face any issues, contact me via private message—I’m always available to help.
• After purchase, send me a screenshot of your order to receive a FREE EA as a gift.


Rapid Execution One-Click Trader – The Ultimate Speed Trading Tool! Are you tired of missing opportunities in fast-moving markets? Want to execute trades instantly with precision? Rapid Execution One-Click Trader is your ultimate solution! This advanced utility allows you to buy, sell, and close all trades with just one click – giving you a powerful edge in high-frequency trading.

Why Choose Rapid Execution One-Click Trader?

  • Ultra-Fast Order Execution – No more delays! Execute trades instantly without confirmation pop-ups.
  • One-Click Trading Panel – A sleek, user-friendly interface with Buy, Sell, and Emergency Close buttons.
  • Customizable Trading Parameters – Set Lot Size, Take Profit, Stop Loss, and Number of Orders directly on the panel.
  • Risk Calculation Feature – Instantly see your trade's risk percentage before executing any order.
  • Emergency Close Button – Close all open positions with a single click during volatile market conditions.
  • Minimal System Resources – Runs smoothly without slowing down your terminal.

How It Works This expert advisor is designed for manual traders who want lightning-fast execution without the hassle of multiple confirmations. The intuitive panel allows you to:

  • Adjust Lot Size, Take Profit, Stop Loss, and Number of Orders with easy-to-use input fields.
  • Monitor your risk percentage in real-time before placing a trade.
  • Execute multiple orders simultaneously with precision.
  • Use the Emergency Close button to exit all positions in an instant.

The Trading Logic Behind It The logic is simple yet powerful. When you click BUY or SELL, the utility:

  1. Reads your predefined Lot Size, Take Profit, Stop Loss, and Order Quantity.
  2. Instantly calculates the order details, including risk exposure.
  3. Executes the trade at the best available price with minimal slippage.
  4. Places multiple orders (if configured) in one go.
  5. Displays the real-time risk percentage based on your account equity.

If you ever need to exit the market quickly, just click CLOSE ALL, and the utility will close all open positions on the selected symbol.

Why Traders Love It?

  • No complicated settings – Plug & Play!
  • No delays, no pop-ups, just instant execution!
  • Works with any Forex pair, indices, and commodities.
  • Perfect for scalpers and high-frequency traders.

Price: Only $30! A small investment for a massive improvement in your trading execution!

Get it now and supercharge your trading!

Need support? Send a direct message – I'm always happy to help!

