代码库部分
请观看如何免费下载自动交易
请在Twitter上找到我们！
加入我们粉丝页
有趣的脚本？
因此发布一个链接 -
让其他人评价
喜欢这个脚本？ 在MetaTrader 5客户端尝试它
到包裹
指标

ColorParabolic_Alert - MetaTrader 5脚本

Nikolay Kositsin | Chinese English Русский Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
显示:
1862
等级:
(30)
已发布:
已更新:
下载ZIP 在MetaEditor如何使用下载的代码
MQL5自由职业者 需要基于此代码的EA交易或指标吗？请在自由职业者服务中订购 进入自由职业者服务

ColorParabolic 信号灯信号指标，有提醒，发送电子邮件和推送通知的功能。

指标代码已经做了以下改变以实现提醒，电子邮件信息和推送通知:

  1. 引入了新的输入参数

    input uint NumberofBar=1;//信号柱的编号
input bool SoundON=true; //启用提醒
input uint NumberofAlerts=2;//提醒数量
input bool EMailON=false; //启用信号发送邮件
input bool PushON=false; //启用发送信号至移动设备

  2. 在指标代码的末尾加入了新的函数: BuySignal(), SellSignal() 和 GetStringTimeframe()

    //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 买入信号函数                                                       |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void BuySignal(string SignalSirname,      // 用于电子邮件和推送消息的指标名称文字
               double &BuyArrow[],        // 买入信号的指标缓冲区
               const int Rates_total,     // 当前的柱数
               const int Prev_calculated, // 前一分时的柱数
               const double &Close[],     // 收盘价
               const int &Spread[])       // 点差
  {
//---
   static uint counter=0;
   if(Rates_total!=Prev_calculated) counter=0;

   bool BuySignal=false;
   bool SeriesTest=ArrayGetAsSeries(BuyArrow);
   int index;
   if(SeriesTest) index=int(NumberofBar);
   else index=Rates_total-int(NumberofBar)-1;
   if(NormalizeDouble(BuyArrow[index],_Digits) && BuyArrow[index]!=EMPTY_VALUE) BuySignal=true;
   if(BuySignal && counter<=NumberofAlerts)
     {
      counter++;
      MqlDateTime tm;
      TimeToStruct(TimeCurrent(),tm);
      string text=TimeToString(TimeCurrent(),TIME_DATE)+" "+string(tm.hour)+":"+string(tm.min);
      SeriesTest=ArrayGetAsSeries(Close);
      if(SeriesTest) index=int(NumberofBar);
      else index=Rates_total-int(NumberofBar)-1;
      double Ask=Close[index];
      double Bid=Close[index];
      SeriesTest=ArrayGetAsSeries(Spread);
      if(SeriesTest) index=int(NumberofBar);
      else index=Rates_total-int(NumberofBar)-1;
      Bid+=Spread[index]*_Point;
      string sAsk=DoubleToString(Ask,_Digits);
      string sBid=DoubleToString(Bid,_Digits);
      string sPeriod=GetStringTimeframe(ChartPeriod());
      if(SoundON) Alert("买入信号 \n Ask=",Ask,"\n Bid=",Bid,"\n currtime=",text,"\n Symbol=",Symbol()," Period=",sPeriod);
      if(EMailON) SendMail(SignalSirname+": 买入信号提醒","BUY signal at Ask="+sAsk+", Bid="+sBid+", Date="+text+" Symbol="+Symbol()+" Period="+sPeriod);
      if(PushON) SendNotification(SignalSirname+": BUY signal at Ask="+sAsk+", Bid="+sBid+", Date="+text+" Symbol="+Symbol()+" Period="+sPeriod);
     }

//---
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 卖出信号函数                                                       |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void SellSignal(string SignalSirname,      // 用于电子邮件和推送消息的指标名称文字
                double &SellArrow[],       // 卖出信号的指标缓冲区
                const int Rates_total,     // 当前的柱数
                const int Prev_calculated, // 前一分时的柱数
                const double &Close[],     // 收盘价
                const int &Spread[])       // 点差
  {
//---
   static uint counter=0;
   if(Rates_total!=Prev_calculated) counter=0;

   bool SellSignal=false;
   bool SeriesTest=ArrayGetAsSeries(SellArrow);
   int index;
   if(SeriesTest) index=int(NumberofBar);
   else index=Rates_total-int(NumberofBar)-1;
   if(NormalizeDouble(SellArrow[index],_Digits) && SellArrow[index]!=EMPTY_VALUE) SellSignal=true;
   if(SellSignal && counter<=NumberofAlerts)
     {
      counter++;
      MqlDateTime tm;
      TimeToStruct(TimeCurrent(),tm);
      string text=TimeToString(TimeCurrent(),TIME_DATE)+" "+string(tm.hour)+":"+string(tm.min);
      SeriesTest=ArrayGetAsSeries(Close);
      if(SeriesTest) index=int(NumberofBar);
      else index=Rates_total-int(NumberofBar)-1;
      double Ask=Close[index];
      double Bid=Close[index];
      SeriesTest=ArrayGetAsSeries(Spread);
      if(SeriesTest) index=int(NumberofBar);
      else index=Rates_total-int(NumberofBar)-1;
      Bid+=Spread[index]*_Point;
      string sAsk=DoubleToString(Ask,_Digits);
      string sBid=DoubleToString(Bid,_Digits);
      string sPeriod=GetStringTimeframe(ChartPeriod());
      if(SoundON) Alert("卖出信号 \n Ask=",Ask,"\n Bid=",Bid,"\n currtime=",text,"\n Symbol=",Symbol()," Period=",sPeriod);
      if(EMailON) SendMail(SignalSirname+": 卖出信号提醒","SELL signal at Ask="+sAsk+", Bid="+sBid+", Date="+text+" Symbol="+Symbol()+" Period="+sPeriod);
      if(PushON) SendNotification(SignalSirname+": SELL signal at Ask="+sAsk+", Bid="+sBid+", Date="+text+" Symbol="+Symbol()+" Period="+sPeriod);
     }
//---
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|  把时段转换为字符串                                                 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
string GetStringTimeframe(ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe)
  {
//----
   return(StringSubstr(EnumToString(timeframe),7,-1));
//----
  }

  3. 在 OnCalculate() 代码块中，在指标计算循环之后加入了一些对 BuySignal() 和 SellSignal() 函数的调用。

    //---     
   BuySignal("ColorParabolic_Alert",BuyBuffer,rates_total,prev_calculated,close,spread);
   SellSignal("ColorParabolic_Alert",SellBuffer,rates_total,prev_calculated,close,spread);
//---    

其中 BuyBuffer 和 SellBuffer 是指标缓冲区的名称，用于保存买入和卖出信号。在指标缓冲区中的空值必须要设为0或者 EMPTY_VALUE。

假定在指标代码中的 OnCalculate() 模块，只会调用 BuySignal() 和 SellSignal() 函数一次。

图1. 图表上的 ColorParabolic_Alert

图1. 图表上的 ColorParabolic_Alert

图2. ColorParabolic_Alert 指标. 生成提醒。

图2. ColorParabolic_Alert 指标. 生成提醒。

由MetaQuotes Ltd译自俄语
原代码： https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/17846

SSL_Alert SSL_Alert

一个趋势指标 SSL, 使用彩色图标标记了趋势改变的时刻，并且可以生成提醒，发送电子邮件和推送通知。

Exp_SSL Exp_SSL

使用了 SSL 指标的交易系统。

在有效RSI上交易 在有效RSI上交易

一个基于RSI指标的交易策略，在建立仓位之前会检查是否有足够资金。

20PRExp-3 20PRExp-3

日内波动突破系统。使用了抛物线 SAR 指标