请观看如何免费下载自动交易
请在Twitter上找到我们！
加入我们粉丝页
加入我们粉丝页
有趣的脚本？
因此发布一个链接 -
让其他人评价
因此发布一个链接 -
让其他人评价
喜欢这个脚本？ 在MetaTrader 5客户端尝试它
ColorParabolic_Alert - MetaTrader 5脚本
- 显示:
- 1862
- 等级:
-
- 已发布:
- 已更新:
- 需要基于此代码的EA交易或指标吗？请在自由职业者服务中订购 进入自由职业者服务
ColorParabolic 信号灯信号指标，有提醒，发送电子邮件和推送通知的功能。
指标代码已经做了以下改变以实现提醒，电子邮件信息和推送通知:
-
引入了新的输入参数
input uint NumberofBar=1;//信号柱的编号 input bool SoundON=true; //启用提醒 input uint NumberofAlerts=2;//提醒数量 input bool EMailON=false; //启用信号发送邮件 input bool PushON=false; //启用发送信号至移动设备
-
在指标代码的末尾加入了新的函数: BuySignal(), SellSignal() 和 GetStringTimeframe()
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| 买入信号函数 | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void BuySignal(string SignalSirname, // 用于电子邮件和推送消息的指标名称文字 double &BuyArrow[], // 买入信号的指标缓冲区 const int Rates_total, // 当前的柱数 const int Prev_calculated, // 前一分时的柱数 const double &Close[], // 收盘价 const int &Spread[]) // 点差 { //--- static uint counter=0; if(Rates_total!=Prev_calculated) counter=0; bool BuySignal=false; bool SeriesTest=ArrayGetAsSeries(BuyArrow); int index; if(SeriesTest) index=int(NumberofBar); else index=Rates_total-int(NumberofBar)-1; if(NormalizeDouble(BuyArrow[index],_Digits) && BuyArrow[index]!=EMPTY_VALUE) BuySignal=true; if(BuySignal && counter<=NumberofAlerts) { counter++; MqlDateTime tm; TimeToStruct(TimeCurrent(),tm); string text=TimeToString(TimeCurrent(),TIME_DATE)+" "+string(tm.hour)+":"+string(tm.min); SeriesTest=ArrayGetAsSeries(Close); if(SeriesTest) index=int(NumberofBar); else index=Rates_total-int(NumberofBar)-1; double Ask=Close[index]; double Bid=Close[index]; SeriesTest=ArrayGetAsSeries(Spread); if(SeriesTest) index=int(NumberofBar); else index=Rates_total-int(NumberofBar)-1; Bid+=Spread[index]*_Point; string sAsk=DoubleToString(Ask,_Digits); string sBid=DoubleToString(Bid,_Digits); string sPeriod=GetStringTimeframe(ChartPeriod()); if(SoundON) Alert("买入信号 \n Ask=",Ask,"\n Bid=",Bid,"\n currtime=",text,"\n Symbol=",Symbol()," Period=",sPeriod); if(EMailON) SendMail(SignalSirname+": 买入信号提醒","BUY signal at Ask="+sAsk+", Bid="+sBid+", Date="+text+" Symbol="+Symbol()+" Period="+sPeriod); if(PushON) SendNotification(SignalSirname+": BUY signal at Ask="+sAsk+", Bid="+sBid+", Date="+text+" Symbol="+Symbol()+" Period="+sPeriod); } //--- } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| 卖出信号函数 | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void SellSignal(string SignalSirname, // 用于电子邮件和推送消息的指标名称文字 double &SellArrow[], // 卖出信号的指标缓冲区 const int Rates_total, // 当前的柱数 const int Prev_calculated, // 前一分时的柱数 const double &Close[], // 收盘价 const int &Spread[]) // 点差 { //--- static uint counter=0; if(Rates_total!=Prev_calculated) counter=0; bool SellSignal=false; bool SeriesTest=ArrayGetAsSeries(SellArrow); int index; if(SeriesTest) index=int(NumberofBar); else index=Rates_total-int(NumberofBar)-1; if(NormalizeDouble(SellArrow[index],_Digits) && SellArrow[index]!=EMPTY_VALUE) SellSignal=true; if(SellSignal && counter<=NumberofAlerts) { counter++; MqlDateTime tm; TimeToStruct(TimeCurrent(),tm); string text=TimeToString(TimeCurrent(),TIME_DATE)+" "+string(tm.hour)+":"+string(tm.min); SeriesTest=ArrayGetAsSeries(Close); if(SeriesTest) index=int(NumberofBar); else index=Rates_total-int(NumberofBar)-1; double Ask=Close[index]; double Bid=Close[index]; SeriesTest=ArrayGetAsSeries(Spread); if(SeriesTest) index=int(NumberofBar); else index=Rates_total-int(NumberofBar)-1; Bid+=Spread[index]*_Point; string sAsk=DoubleToString(Ask,_Digits); string sBid=DoubleToString(Bid,_Digits); string sPeriod=GetStringTimeframe(ChartPeriod()); if(SoundON) Alert("卖出信号 \n Ask=",Ask,"\n Bid=",Bid,"\n currtime=",text,"\n Symbol=",Symbol()," Period=",sPeriod); if(EMailON) SendMail(SignalSirname+": 卖出信号提醒","SELL signal at Ask="+sAsk+", Bid="+sBid+", Date="+text+" Symbol="+Symbol()+" Period="+sPeriod); if(PushON) SendNotification(SignalSirname+": SELL signal at Ask="+sAsk+", Bid="+sBid+", Date="+text+" Symbol="+Symbol()+" Period="+sPeriod); } //--- } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| 把时段转换为字符串 | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ string GetStringTimeframe(ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { //---- return(StringSubstr(EnumToString(timeframe),7,-1)); //---- }
-
在 OnCalculate() 代码块中，在指标计算循环之后加入了一些对 BuySignal() 和 SellSignal() 函数的调用。
//--- BuySignal("ColorParabolic_Alert",BuyBuffer,rates_total,prev_calculated,close,spread); SellSignal("ColorParabolic_Alert",SellBuffer,rates_total,prev_calculated,close,spread); //---
其中 BuyBuffer 和 SellBuffer 是指标缓冲区的名称，用于保存买入和卖出信号。在指标缓冲区中的空值必须要设为0或者 EMPTY_VALUE。
假定在指标代码中的 OnCalculate() 模块，只会调用 BuySignal() 和 SellSignal() 函数一次。
图1. 图表上的 ColorParabolic_Alert
图2. ColorParabolic_Alert 指标. 生成提醒。
由MetaQuotes Ltd译自俄语
原代码： https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/17846