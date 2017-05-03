在指标代码的末尾加入了新的函数: BuySignal(), SellSignal() 和 GetStringTimeframe()

void BuySignal( string SignalSirname, double &BuyArrow[], const int Rates_total, const int Prev_calculated, const double & Close [], const int &Spread[]) { static uint counter= 0 ; if (Rates_total!=Prev_calculated) counter= 0 ; bool BuySignal= false ; bool SeriesTest= ArrayGetAsSeries (BuyArrow); int index; if (SeriesTest) index= int (NumberofBar); else index=Rates_total- int (NumberofBar)- 1 ; if ( NormalizeDouble (BuyArrow[index], _Digits ) && BuyArrow[index]!= EMPTY_VALUE ) BuySignal= true ; if (BuySignal && counter<=NumberofAlerts) { counter++; MqlDateTime tm; TimeToStruct ( TimeCurrent (),tm); string text= TimeToString ( TimeCurrent (), TIME_DATE )+ " " + string (tm.hour)+ ":" + string (tm.min); SeriesTest= ArrayGetAsSeries ( Close ); if (SeriesTest) index= int (NumberofBar); else index=Rates_total- int (NumberofBar)- 1 ; double Ask = Close [index]; double Bid = Close [index]; SeriesTest= ArrayGetAsSeries (Spread); if (SeriesTest) index= int (NumberofBar); else index=Rates_total- int (NumberofBar)- 1 ; Bid +=Spread[index]* _Point ; string sAsk= DoubleToString ( Ask , _Digits ); string sBid= DoubleToString ( Bid , _Digits ); string sPeriod=GetStringTimeframe( ChartPeriod ()); if (SoundON) Alert ( "买入信号

Ask=" , Ask , "

Bid=" , Bid , "

currtime=" ,text, "

Symbol=" , Symbol (), " Period=" ,sPeriod); if (EMailON) SendMail (SignalSirname+ ": 买入信号提醒" , "BUY signal at Ask=" +sAsk+ ", Bid=" +sBid+ ", Date=" +text+ " Symbol=" + Symbol ()+ " Period=" +sPeriod); if (PushON) SendNotification (SignalSirname+ ": BUY signal at Ask=" +sAsk+ ", Bid=" +sBid+ ", Date=" +text+ " Symbol=" + Symbol ()+ " Period=" +sPeriod); } } void SellSignal( string SignalSirname, double &SellArrow[], const int Rates_total, const int Prev_calculated, const double & Close [], const int &Spread[]) { static uint counter= 0 ; if (Rates_total!=Prev_calculated) counter= 0 ; bool SellSignal= false ; bool SeriesTest= ArrayGetAsSeries (SellArrow); int index; if (SeriesTest) index= int (NumberofBar); else index=Rates_total- int (NumberofBar)- 1 ; if ( NormalizeDouble (SellArrow[index], _Digits ) && SellArrow[index]!= EMPTY_VALUE ) SellSignal= true ; if (SellSignal && counter<=NumberofAlerts) { counter++; MqlDateTime tm; TimeToStruct ( TimeCurrent (),tm); string text= TimeToString ( TimeCurrent (), TIME_DATE )+ " " + string (tm.hour)+ ":" + string (tm.min); SeriesTest= ArrayGetAsSeries ( Close ); if (SeriesTest) index= int (NumberofBar); else index=Rates_total- int (NumberofBar)- 1 ; double Ask = Close [index]; double Bid = Close [index]; SeriesTest= ArrayGetAsSeries (Spread); if (SeriesTest) index= int (NumberofBar); else index=Rates_total- int (NumberofBar)- 1 ; Bid +=Spread[index]* _Point ; string sAsk= DoubleToString ( Ask , _Digits ); string sBid= DoubleToString ( Bid , _Digits ); string sPeriod=GetStringTimeframe( ChartPeriod ()); if (SoundON) Alert ( "卖出信号

Ask=" , Ask , "

Bid=" , Bid , "

currtime=" ,text, "

Symbol=" , Symbol (), " Period=" ,sPeriod); if (EMailON) SendMail (SignalSirname+ ": 卖出信号提醒" , "SELL signal at Ask=" +sAsk+ ", Bid=" +sBid+ ", Date=" +text+ " Symbol=" + Symbol ()+ " Period=" +sPeriod); if (PushON) SendNotification (SignalSirname+ ": SELL signal at Ask=" +sAsk+ ", Bid=" +sBid+ ", Date=" +text+ " Symbol=" + Symbol ()+ " Period=" +sPeriod); } } string GetStringTimeframe( ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { return ( StringSubstr ( EnumToString (timeframe), 7 ,- 1 )); }