Tumbler EA Manual (English)

This introduction for EA: https://www.mql5.com/EN/market/product/78954

=== EA Introduction ===

The name of this EA is Tumbler. The reason for this name is that the purpose of designing this EA is to automatically adapt to all market conditions, so that any market will not fall.





Each of the following descriptions is very important, please read it carefully, I will try my best to describe all the matters related to this EA.













=== EA Features ===

Because it is necessary to adapt to all market conditions, in order to control risks, hedging positions are selected. In order to adapt to all market conditions, there are capital requirements, and it is recommended not to be less than 80,000 dollars (dollars or cents).





Because the transaction starts from 0.01 lots, each transaction has less profit. In order to increase profit and accumulate profit reasonably, it is recommended to trade 20 or more currency pairs at the same time.





For which currency pair to do, apply the EA to the chart of that currency pair.





EA's positions will be in a state of floating losses for a long time, please don't worry too much, EA will adjust the positions according to the development of the market, and gradually gain profits by hedging and closing positions.





Apply this EA as required, and you will get the corresponding profit every trading day, and never fail.













=== EA precautions ===

Which currency pair the EA is applied to will trade which currency pair, and the currency pair without EA will not be traded.





The EA will automatically switch to the M15 period and cannot be applied to other time periods.





EA starts trading from 0.01 lot, unless the account funds are a multiple of the required funds, otherwise do not increase the basic order volume.





Certain market conditions may lead to large floating losses. According to our assessment, even if there are extreme market conditions, EA has no record of liquidation. Therefore, do not be anxious when large floating losses occur, and do not interfere with the operation of EA. The EA will still process the positions according to the corresponding logic until all the positions are completely closed. This process may be slightly longer, but it will not affect the continuous profit of the EA.





The big unilateral market is the most favored by this EA, so don't worry about it. As long as you pay enough patience, you can reap long-term stable income.





It is recommended not to do any manual intervention, including: opening, closing, manually setting take profit and stop loss, etc. It will affect the logic built into the EA and get bad results.





Closed positions that support CloseBy will be closed by the CloseBy method, which will save transaction costs; the EA will automatically check which method to use to close the position internally.





Never try to make only one currency pair with smaller funds, because the next risky trading variety may be the currency pair you choose to trade. Don't take chances to apply this EA with less funds.





If you are concerned about the risk and want to try it with less money, please open a cent account for transaction verification.













=== Platform Requirements ===

Minimum order amount: 0.01, single amount growth step: 0.01





Please set the corresponding parameters according to the account type: ECN accounts do not need to enter the market with pending orders, and signals are issued to open positions directly; for non-ECN accounts, pending order transactions will be used to strive for better price points.





The spread should not be too large. EURUSD should not exceed 15 points, GBPUSD should not exceed 20 points, and other currencies use this as a reference ratio. A platform with a large spread will seriously affect the position management of the EA, and the expected results cannot be obtained. Please do not use for closing positions with added spreads.





The EA does not perform FIFO, platforms with this requirement, do not use this EA.













=== EA parameter description ===

EA Remove after close all orders: If set to Yes, the EA will not automatically open new orders. After the EA closes all positions in the currency after meeting the conditions, it will automatically uninstall the EA from the chart and no longer trade. Does not affect other currency pair transactions.





Initial Lots: The basic initial order amount, please do not increase this order amount arbitrarily, unless the account funds are multiples of 80,000.





Minimum start-up capital: If the account capital is less than this amount, the EA will automatically stop opening new orders.





Stop Loss switch by amount: The switch used for floating loss control risk control. It is recommended not to open it. EA has built-in logic to manage risk, which is used to enforce risk control.





Max float loss money: If the float loss is lower than this set value, the EA will automatically close all positions. Used in conjunction with the above switch, it will only take effect when the above switch is turned on.





Information Font Name: Set the font displayed on the information panel. Has no effect on the EA logic.





Final compilation time: The final compilation time of the EA, which has no effect on the EA logic. It is only used to record the final compilation time of the EA, which is convenient for checking the version with the user.













=== EA Information Panel Description ===

There is a lot of display content, only the key points:





Manual Switch: Refer to parameter description. Traders can use the order button provided in the upper right corner to place orders for EA management.





Initial Lots: Basic Initial Lots





Per Order Max Lots: When the EA opens a position, the maximum amount of a single open order





Highest Loss: The floating loss amount of the highest price order of the long order Max Loss: The floating loss amount of the maximum floating loss order of the long order





Lowest Loss: The floating loss amount of the lowest price of the short order Max Loss: The floating loss amount of the maximum floating loss order of the short order





Total PL: The current profit and loss amount of the total position MaxFloatLoss: The maximum floating loss amount CyclyMaxLoss: The maximum floating loss amount in one cycle from opening to full closing





Shocks: EA analyzes whether the current market is in shock





Keep Days: how many days the current cycle lasts





Trend Up: Is the current small cycle in an uptrend?





Trend Down: Is the current small cycle in a downtrend?









Large TF: Whether to switch to the large period for trend analysis (when the floating loss expands, the EA will automatically switch to the large period for trend analysis)





Large Trend Up: The current market analysis of the large cycle, YES means up, No means down





Message: According to the transaction process, prompt information such as opening, closing, and errors













=== Control panel description in the upper right corner ===

Lots: lot size for manual opening





Buy button: open long market price immediately





Sell ​​button: open the market price immediately





Close Buy: Immediately close all long positions on the current currency pair





Close Sell: Immediately close all short positions in the current currency pair





Close All: Immediately close all long and short positions on the current currency pair





Pause: Running: Pause opening new orders Stop: EA can open new orders