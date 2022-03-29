EA999 Strong BreakOut Manual

Strong K BreakOut Indicator

This manual only for indicator :"EA999 Strong K BreakOut "

✔️ K Strong BreakOut Indicator： MT5 ©: https://www.mql5.com/zh/market/product/78961

✔️ K Strong BreakOut Indicator： MT4 ©: https://www.mql5.com/zh/market/product/79151







V1.2 upgrade, in order to EA can read the signal, special upgrade, as follows:





V1.2 升级, 为了EA能读取信号，特为此升级，用法如下：

获得信号示例：

请注意，不要读取当前K线的信号，因为没有收盘前，当前K线的信号是不准确的，至少要读取前一根K线的信号。

请注意，读取的Bufferindex, 0 为多，1为空，因为之前为了画彩K，占用了前面的Buffer。

为了方便引用，我采用的函数方式获取。





Examples of get signals from indicator:

Please note, do not read the current K line signal, because the current K line signal is not accurate before the close, at least read the previous K line signal.

Note that the Bufferindex read 0 is for long and 1 is for short because some buffers was used to draw K.

For ease of reference, I use the function method to get.

//For MT5

#include <errordescription.mqh> #include <StdlibErr.mqh> //Please add the above two lines of code to the EA header

//For long buy example code: double SignalBuy = iGetIndicator(NULL,PERIOD_CURRENT,0,1); if(SignalBuy!=EMPTY_VALUE) { //long, buy signal break; } else { Print("Buy Signal: Not available"); } //For shot sell example code: double SignalSell = iGetIndicator(NULL,PERIOD_CURRENT,1,1); if(SignalSell!=EMPTY_VALUE) { //short sell Print("Sell Signal: OK, do something"); break; } else { Print("Sell Signal: Not available"); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ double iGetIndicator(string symbol, ENUM_TIMEFRAMES tf, int bufferindex, int shift) { int handle=iCustom(symbol,tf,"EA999 Strong K Breakout 1.2"); if(handle<0) { Print("iCustom indicator create error:",ErrorDescription(GetLastError())); return(-1); } else return(CopyBufferMQL4(handle,bufferindex,shift)); }



//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ double CopyBufferMQL4(int handle,int index,int shift) { double buf[]; switch(index) { case 0: if(CopyBuffer(handle,0,shift,1,buf)>0) return(buf[0]); break; case 1: if(CopyBuffer(handle,1,shift,1,buf)>0) return(buf[0]); break; case 2: if(CopyBuffer(handle,2,shift,1,buf)>0) return(buf[0]); break; case 3: if(CopyBuffer(handle,3,shift,1,buf)>0) return(buf[0]); break; case 4: if(CopyBuffer(handle,4,shift,1,buf)>0) return(buf[0]); break; case 5: if(CopyBuffer(handle,5,shift,1,buf)>0) return(buf[0]); case 6: if(CopyBuffer(handle,6,shift,1,buf)>0) return(buf[0]); case 7: if(CopyBuffer(handle,7,shift,1,buf)>0) return(buf[0]); case 8: if(CopyBuffer(handle,8,shift,1,buf)>0) return(buf[0]); case 9: if(CopyBuffer(handle,9,shift,1,buf)>0) return(buf[0]); case 10: if(CopyBuffer(handle,10,shift,1,buf)>0) return(buf[0]); case 11: if(CopyBuffer(handle,11,shift,1,buf)>0) return(buf[0]); break; default: break; } return(EMPTY_VALUE); }





// For MT4 V1.2 // Read buffer 0 for buy, buffer 4 for sell. // Ger previous K line signal, Because the current K-line signal is not accurate before the market closes double buysignal = iCustom(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,"EA999 Strong K Breakout 1.2",80,1.8,450,-450,false,false,clrRed,clrMagenta,0,1); double sellsignal = iCustom(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,"EA999 Strong K Breakout 1.2",80,1.8,450,-450,false,false,clrRed,clrMagenta,4,1); if (buysignal != EMPTY_VALUE) { // do something for buy signal } if (sellsignal != EMPTY_VALUE) { // do something for sell signal }









