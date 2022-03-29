EA999 Strong BreakOut Manual

Strong K BreakOut Indicator
This manual only for indicator :"EA999 Strong K BreakOut "
✔️ K Strong BreakOut Indicator： MT5 ©: https://www.mql5.com/zh/market/product/78961
✔️ K Strong BreakOut Indicator： MT4 ©: https://www.mql5.com/zh/market/product/79151
V1.2 upgrade, in order to EA can read the signal, special upgrade, as follows:
V1.2 升级, 为了EA能读取信号，特为此升级，用法如下：
获得信号示例：
请注意，不要读取当前K线的信号，因为没有收盘前，当前K线的信号是不准确的，至少要读取前一根K线的信号。
请注意，读取的Bufferindex, 0 为多，1为空，因为之前为了画彩K，占用了前面的Buffer。
为了方便引用，我采用的函数方式获取。
Examples of get signals from indicator:
Please note, do not read the current K line signal, because the current K line signal is not accurate before the close, at least read the previous K line signal.
Note that the Bufferindex read 0 is for long and 1 is for short because some buffers was used to draw K.
For ease of reference, I use the function method to get.
//For MT5
#include <errordescription.mqh>
#include <StdlibErr.mqh>
//Please add the above two lines of code to the EA header
//For long buy example code:
double SignalBuy = iGetIndicator(NULL,PERIOD_CURRENT,0,1);
if(SignalBuy!=EMPTY_VALUE)
{
//long, buy signal
break;
}
else
{
Print("Buy Signal: Not available");
}
//For shot sell example code:
double SignalSell = iGetIndicator(NULL,PERIOD_CURRENT,1,1);
if(SignalSell!=EMPTY_VALUE)
{
//short sell
Print("Sell Signal: OK, do something");
break;
}
else
{
Print("Sell Signal: Not available");
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
double iGetIndicator(string symbol,
ENUM_TIMEFRAMES tf,
int bufferindex,
int shift)
{
int handle=iCustom(symbol,tf,"EA999 Strong K Breakout 1.2");
if(handle<0)
{
Print("iCustom indicator create error:",ErrorDescription(GetLastError()));
return(-1);
}
else
return(CopyBufferMQL4(handle,bufferindex,shift));
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
double CopyBufferMQL4(int handle,int index,int shift)
{
double buf[];
switch(index)
{
case 0:
if(CopyBuffer(handle,0,shift,1,buf)>0)
return(buf[0]);
break;
case 1:
if(CopyBuffer(handle,1,shift,1,buf)>0)
return(buf[0]);
break;
case 2:
if(CopyBuffer(handle,2,shift,1,buf)>0)
return(buf[0]);
break;
case 3:
if(CopyBuffer(handle,3,shift,1,buf)>0)
return(buf[0]);
break;
case 4:
if(CopyBuffer(handle,4,shift,1,buf)>0)
return(buf[0]);
break;
case 5:
if(CopyBuffer(handle,5,shift,1,buf)>0)
return(buf[0]);
case 6:
if(CopyBuffer(handle,6,shift,1,buf)>0)
return(buf[0]);
case 7:
if(CopyBuffer(handle,7,shift,1,buf)>0)
return(buf[0]);
case 8:
if(CopyBuffer(handle,8,shift,1,buf)>0)
return(buf[0]);
case 9:
if(CopyBuffer(handle,9,shift,1,buf)>0)
return(buf[0]);
case 10:
if(CopyBuffer(handle,10,shift,1,buf)>0)
return(buf[0]);
case 11:
if(CopyBuffer(handle,11,shift,1,buf)>0)
return(buf[0]);
break;
default:
break;
}
return(EMPTY_VALUE);
}
// For MT4 V1.2
// Read buffer 0 for buy, buffer 4 for sell.
// Ger previous K line signal, Because the current K-line signal is not accurate before the market closes
double buysignal = iCustom(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,"EA999 Strong K Breakout 1.2",80,1.8,450,-450,false,false,clrRed,clrMagenta,0,1);
double sellsignal = iCustom(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,"EA999 Strong K Breakout 1.2",80,1.8,450,-450,false,false,clrRed,clrMagenta,4,1);
if (buysignal != EMPTY_VALUE)
{
// do something for buy signal
}
if (sellsignal != EMPTY_VALUE)
{
// do something for sell signal
}