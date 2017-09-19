DYJ RiseTrading

The DYJRiseTrading is a unique High quality and easy to use and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and PowerSignal and MACD and Stochastic indicators. The main advantages of the trend trading strategy used by the Expert Advisor are opening positions only in the direction of a trend, ability for the long-term retention of profitable positions allowing users to achieve good combinations of profit/loss distributions. That can work on a real account at any broker with any order execution method. RiseTrading uses MACD and Stochastic indicators to find signals.

Signals to buy are generated if the MACD line crosses over the SIGNAL line in the negative area below the MACD open level, and when Stochastic has crossed zoneBuy downwards, reached zoneBuy and then crossed back up through zoneBuy.

Signals to sell are generated if the MACD line crosses under the SIGNAL line in the positive area above the MACD open level, and when Stochastic has crossed zoneSell upwards, reached zoneSell, and then crossed back down through zoneSell.

Signals to close buy positions are generated if the MACD line crosses under the SIGNAL line in the positive area above the MACD close level.

Signals to close sell positions are generated if the MACD line crosses over the SIGNAL line in the negative area below the MACD close level.

TP is 3 Times StopLoss：



AutoStopLoss = AutomaticStop - Automatic stop or manual stop.

- Automatic stop or manual stop. MaxBarsToCheckStop = 3 - MaxBars To Check Stoploss.

- MaxBars To Check Stoploss. TPTimesStopLoss = 3 - TP is 3 Times StopLoss.

- TP is 3 Times StopLoss. StopLoss = 150 - Stop loss in pips, manual stop （if not automatic stop）

- Stop loss in pips, manual stop （if not automatic stop） TakeProfit = 300 - Take profit in Pips. Close order when the average price distance is TakeProfit （if not automatic stop）

Welcome to download EA https://www.mql5.com/zh/market/product/25237#description











