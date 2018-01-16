Trend wave DYJ SHARP

DYJ Sharp advanced algorithm that detects new trends and current trend continuations for use as an entry and exit strategy.

The strategy display the SHARP trend demarcation area.This SHARP area has high HighLine and low LowLine.

Falling of high below HighLine of SHARP and then falling of close below LowLine of SHARP can be interpreted as a signal to sell.

Rising of close above HighLine of SHARP and then rising of low above LowLine of SHARP can be interpreted as a signal to buy.







