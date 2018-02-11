DYJ Trend-Wave Ethereum and GBPUSD trading

Advanced DYJ TrendWave is the result of more than 3 years of studying the markets and programming expert advisors.
It uses very advanced trend-wave algorithms and has a build in spread-filter.
The mod-wave of the most frequent bars in a statistical distribution; the most frequent occurrence; the most common wave.
If the wave of the previous bar is greater than 100% of the mod-wave,this can be interpreted as an entry signal,
When bar is upward, it is long signal,close long orders if the market price is below bar's lowest price;
When bar is downward, it is short signal,close short orders if the market price is above bar's highest price.
DYJ WISE is a closeout strategy,DYJ WISE was amazingly inventive and resourceful, and played a major role in my Expert Advisor .
DYJ WISE uses the exit-signal of the main strategy TrendWave.And draws on the essence of indicator MACD, KDJ, CCI, MA.
This tool works in any timeframe. It is useful for multi-currency trader，and it supports cryptocurrencies.
The Expert Advisor also features money management, traditional SL, TP and trailing stop. Only one order is used for trading each instrument, which ensures maximum safety of trading.