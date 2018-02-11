DYJ Trend-Wave Ethereum and GBPUSD trading

Advanced DYJ TrendWave is the result of more than 3 years of studying the markets and programming expert advisors.

It uses very advanced trend-wave algorithms and has a build in spread-filter.

The mod-wave of the most frequent bars in a statistical distribution; the most frequent occurrence; the most common wave.

If the wave of the previous bar is greater than 100% of the mod-wave,this can be interpreted as an entry signal,

When bar is upward, it is long signal,close long orders if the market price is below bar's lowest price;

When bar is downward, it is short signal,close short orders if the market price is above bar's highest price.