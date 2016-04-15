Dubai to build tower taller than Burj Khalifa|迪拜再建最高塔，超越从前

Dubai plans to build a tower that will stand higher than its Burj Khalifa, currently the world’s tallest skyscraper, property developer Emaar said .

The viewing tower will cost around 1 billion dollars (880 million euros) and will be "a notch" taller than Burj Khalifa, Emaar chairman Mohamed Alabbar told reporters as he revealed details of the project.

But he said that the final height will be announced upon completion, adding that his company would like to present the tower as a "gift to the city before 2020," the year Dubai hosts the world Expo trading fair.

Designed by Swiss architect Santiago Calatrava Valls, the tower will have observation decks, in addition to 18 to 20 mixed-use floors that will host restaurants and a boutique hotel, Alabbar said.

Burj Khalifa is 828 metres high and it cost 1.5 billion dollars to build. It was opened in January 2010.

Alabbar described the new structure as an "elegant monument" which would add value to property being developed by the company along the city’s creek.

"Many would like to have a view" when considering buying a property, he said.

The tower will be slender, evoking the image of a minaret, and will be anchored to the ground with sturdy cables, Emaar said.

Dubai has established a reputation for building dozens of futuristic skyscrapers, which have transformed its skyline.

Saudi Arabia’s Kingdom Holding is building a tower in Jeddah that is planned to surpass Burj Khalifa, rising more than a kilometre.

(chinese|中文)

阿联酋艾马尔房地产公司称，迪拜准备再建世界最高塔，比目前最高塔，迪拜的哈利法塔还要高。

艾马尔公司的董事长穆罕默德·阿拉巴尔在披露该项目的细节称，这座观光塔预计耗资大约10亿美元，将比哈利法塔高“一个等级”。

但同时他称，具体高度要到具体建成时才会揭晓，该塔将在2020年迪拜举行世界博览会前落成，作为给博览会的“献礼”。

这座塔由瑞士建筑师圣地亚哥·卡拉特拉瓦·瓦尔斯设计，将建造一观景平台，而且还会有18到20层的多用途楼层，同时有时装商店以及酒店。

哈利法塔2010年1月正式开放，高度为828米，耗资约15亿美元修建，为现阶段世界最高建筑。

阿拉巴尔称新建筑为一座"优雅的纪念碑"，将会为公司在城市港湾区域开发的房地产项目增值。

他表示，在买房的时候，很多人都想有比较棒的视野。

艾马尔房产公司称，这座塔形状细长，让人想起宣礼塔，将采用大量钢缆连接塔身和地面，以维持这座建筑的稳定。

迪拜以喜爱建造摩天大楼闻名，而这些摩天大楼也形成了迪拜独特的空中轮廓线。

阿联酋的邻国沙特阿拉伯正在吉达港建造另外一座摩天大楼，设计高度超过1000米，建成后将超过哈利法塔，成为世界最高建筑。(不清楚迪拜新塔的高度是否能盖过王国塔。）