FFXIV Guide: Start Your FFXIV Journey

Final Fantasy XIV is a massively multiplayer online role-playing game for Microsoft Windows personal computer, developed and published by Square Enix. You can enjoy the wonderful story and earn FFXIV Gil in the game.





When first embarking on your FFXIV journey, you will find yourself in one of the following starting zones, depending on which Class you pick.





Gridania – Conjurer, Lancer and Archer

Limsa Lominsa – Maurauder and Arcanist

Ul’Dah – Gladiator, Pugilist and Thaumaturge





These starting zones will be your home for your first 15 levels of play and are designed to teach you the basic mechanics of the game. Your Main Scenario starts here and will lead you right through to End Game, however it is important to note that if you intend to take on a Job, you won’t have the benefit of having your Main Scenarios to guide you through your alternative classes.





When you hit level 15, so long as you have kept up with your campaigns, the real journey begins and you will have the chance to travel to the other three continents and finally, group up to do Dungeons with other players.